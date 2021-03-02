Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz makes new collection more accessible 

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz has just made his ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2021 collection more accessible to fashion lovers.
According to WWD, the founder of Maison Rabin Kayrouz, who is based between Paris and Beirut, has expanded his offerings for the upcoming season and is “shifting prices downward some 20 to 30 percent.”
The designer’s new approach will allow women to turn to Kayrouz for day-to-day ensembles.
Kayrouz’s new offerings are “soft and playful,” according to the brand’s Instagram page. In his campaign video, the designer showcased dresses, skirts, shirts, trousers and coats in a floral-inspired setting, mixing bold color blocking and fresh prints cut in light fabrics.
Kayrouz, as well as renowned Lebanese label Elie Saab and Dubai-based atelier Kristina Fidelskaya, is set to present his new creations on March 6 at Paris Fashion Week.
“Not fully,” replied Zouai. “Don’t give him that much credit! Trust me there r many shady people out here (sic).”
In the song lyrics for “High Highs to Low Lows,” Zouai croons: “Ooh, you wanna help me/Ooh, you wanna fly me out to LA/Dreams you wanna sell me I took a bite/ that’s a gold plate, a gold plate/Timing, he said it’s just bad timing/Lying, all I got from you was silence.”
She also posted a screenshot of a blank iMessage text conversation directed towards the former Jonas Brothers star. “Should I do it?” she asked her 27.6 followers.
Ross also quizzed Hammam about who some of the women that inspire her are, and the model’s answer may come as a surprise to some.
The 24-year-old revealed that one of her inspirations is iconic Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum, who died in Cairo in 1975.
“I don’t know if you know her. But she was an Arabic singer in the 60s,” she explains to Ross. “Her story is incredible. At that time, as a woman, to be a singer was really difficult. And you know all about that. So definitely Umm Kulthum,” she said.
Indeed, Umm Kulthum is considered one of the Arab world’s greatest singers to ever live.
The legendary Egyptian musician known as the “Star of the Orient” and the “Grand dame of Arab singing,” was revered globally for her unique vocals and popular hits like “Al-Atlal,” “Qadheet Hayati,” and “Alf Leila w Leila,” among others.
Global music sensation Beyonce even paid homage to the late singer during her “On the Run” tour, where she sampled Umm Kulthum’s “Enta Omri” in the opening of a performance.
In addition to the iconic singer, Hammam also shared that her mother is also a huge source of inspiration to her, in addition to fellow supermodels Iman Abdulmajid and Naomi Campbell.
“My mom has been a big inspiration for me as well, because she came to Holland as an immigrant and really took care of us,” noted the catwalk star. “I mean, I don’t really come from a wealthy family and you know, we’ve had our struggles but she was inspirational.”
She added: “Someone I really appreciate is Iman, the other Iman. Iman and Naomi Campbell, they’re the ones that opened the doors for us. Bethann Hardison, too, she’s the queen. She’s the best. Yeah, so I think those are the people I really aspire to.”
Netflix’s new show ‘The Big Day’ is far from reality
Updated 02 March 2021
Shaistha Khan
BANGALORE: Think “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Bling Empire,” “Indian Matchmaking,” and now, “The Big Day.” It would seem that Netflix wants viewers to know that the rich Asian is here to stay, with its new production about India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry.
The Conde Nast India reality series follows couples as they embark on over-the-top marriage events orchestrated by luxury wedding planners for a rich Indian clientele.
Three 40-minute episodes – each featuring two couples – focuses on the themes of connecting with roots, questioning age-old rituals, and love triumphing over all.
The premise of the show is the rise of an Indian millennial generation that is going against the grain – be it in the choice of a partner, opting for a sustainable wedding, or having a priestess officiate the marriage ceremony.
And it is not only limited to the festivities of the big day; this generation is ready to explore who they are and what they need out of relationships.
Equality in marriage is a common theme through the series – a concept that a patriarchal society such as India still grapples with. Only recently, regional film “The Great Indian Kitchen” was lauded for shining light on gender inequality in Indian marriages.
The redeeming moments in the show come by way of baby boomer parents admitting that commitment is far above rituals and societal pressures that Indian society is so entangled in, even in this day and age.
There are couples who challenge the power dynamics of the great Indian wedding: Why should the groom’s family have absolute power and say, and why is being a headstrong woman with a take-charge attitude considered a bad thing? The couples question age-old rituals and beliefs and retain whatever makes sense to them.
Unfortunately, the modern messages are drowned out by the ostentatious and blatant display of wealth, complete with life-size Faberge eggs and Victorian-themed parties.
It is a glaring privilege that lets the nouveau-riche choose a wedding venue or a partner – a vast majority of the subcontinent does not have that simple privilege. And it is this sad reality that leaves a bad taste in the mouth.
Egyptian singer Fatma Said nominated for BBC Music Magazine award
Updated 02 March 2021
ARAB NEWS
DUBAI: Egyptian singer Fatma Said has been nominated for the BBC Music Magazine’s 2021 Vocal Award for her debut album “El-Nour,” the music sensation announced on Instagram this week.
“I am excited and honored to learn that I am nominated for the BBC Music Magazine’s 2021 Vocal Award alongside wonderful artists that I admire and look up to,” she wrote captioning the announcement picture released by the BBC.
She is competing against Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski’s album “Mahler,” as well as French pianist Alexandre Tharaud and operatic soprano Sabine Devieilhe for their album “Chanson d’Amour.”
In “El-Nour,” which she released in June 2020, she sings some of the most famous Arabic songs like “Sahar El-Layali” by renowned Lebanese singer Fairouz and “Yamama Beida,” an Egyptian folk song composed by Dawoud Hosny in the late 19th century.
In a post she shared on Instagram upon the release of her album, the musician said: “My debut album ‘El-Nour,’ (the light) in Arabic, has been years in the making. With it, I want to explore how music that has been interpreted many times can be presented in different ways, in a different light.”
It connects three cultures and languages – Arabic, French, and Spanish – and shows how much, despite cultural, geographical, and historical differences, they have in common musically,” she added.⠀
Over her career, Said has shared the stage with renowned musicians such as Leo Nucci from Italy, Rolando Villazón from Mexico, Juan Diego Florez from Peru, Michael Schade from Canada and Jose Cura from Argentina.
She also performed recitals with German clarinetist Sabine Meyer and British pianists such as Malcom Martineau, Roger Vignoles, Joseph Middleton.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree in music from Berlin’s Hanns Eisler School of Music in 2013, Said was awarded a scholarship to study at the Accademia del Teatro alla Scala in Milan, becoming the first Egyptian soprano to perform on that iconic stage.
In the past years she has won several major singing competitions including the 8th Veronica Dunne International Singing Competition in Dublin, the 7th Leyla Gencer International Opera Competition in Istanbul, the second prize at the 16th International Robert Schumann Lied Competition in Zwickau and the Grand Prix at the 1st Giulio Perotti International Opera Competition in Germany.
The theme ‘Hope’ unites artists at the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival
Updated 02 March 2021
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: It is rare these days to stage a large-scale art exhibition. With coronavirus restrictions still in place displaying art to the public continues to be a challenge. Yet outdoors amidst the desert sands and old Emirati edifices of the historic Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra Heritage village in the UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah, an exhibition of more than 130 artworks — including art, photography, films and sculpture by artists from around 50 countries — proved it was possible. The display marks the ninth edition of the Ras Al-Khaimah Fine Arts Festival (RAKFAF), which runs until April 3.
Befitting these uncertain times, the festival is titled “Hope.”
In a world that is rapidly changing due to new technologies, climate change and urbanization, how can hope inspire art and vice versa? The works on display explore such questions, pondering the importance of human connection, the natural landscape, our struggles and what we have learned from the pandemic.
“The Festival theme ‘Hope’ actually came about before the pandemic. In the year of the UAE's 50th anniversary, we wanted to explore how contemporary art can help us reflect on the past and inspire our future,” Suqrat bin Bisher, festival director, told Arab News. “Nevertheless, the pandemic’s effect on society and our collective consciousness is a part of that future, so of course, many artists were inspired by their experiences during these times.”
Emirati artists on show include Azza Al-Nuaimi, Nuwair Al-Hejari, Amani Al-Mansoori and Maryam Al-Mansoori, alongside the notable names of the Gulf, such as Awatif Al-Safwan, Gheed Ashor and Om Kaithoom Al-Alawi from Saudi Arabia, Esraa Al-Enzi and Lamia Ghareeb from Kuwait, Bahrain’s Perryhan Elashmaw and Oman’s Abullah Al-Blooshi. Further reflecting the theme are artworks of birds and feathers by the US Embassy’s special guest artist Robert Clark, a National Geographic Magazine award-wining photographer.
Among the highlights is Emirati photographer Nuwair Al Hejari’s poignant photograph Harvest, which was shot in the Bidya desert in Oman last year and depicts men collecting a bountiful harvest that will bring good tidings for the rest of the year. There is also Emirati graphic designer Azza Al Nuaimi’s retro seventies style portrayal of Al Jazirah Al Hamra’s infrastructure, particularly of how the buildings appear to transform between sunrise and sunset.
There are also the captivating photographs of Emirati conceptual artist and photographer Faisal Al Rais. Strongly influenced by the
work of American street photographer Vivian Maier, Al Rais’s work attempts to deconstruct the mundane aspects of everyday life. One work in particular, Dreamer (2020) stands out and explores the endless imagination of children. One young boy leans out of a car window in contemplation, perhaps dreaming of what his life will one day be.
This year, the festival takes place in two new locations: the viewing platform at the UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais, and Al Marjan Island’s serene Open Park. It also partners for the first time with Art Dubai and The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi.