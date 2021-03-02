Hertz set to ride out of bankruptcy with $4.2bn from investment firms

You are here

Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC will buy up to 100 percent of Hertz's shares. (File/AFP)
  • Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May after its business was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic
BENGALURU: Two investment firms will buy a majority stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc for $4.2 billion under a restructuring plan expected to help it out of bankruptcy by early- to mid-summer, the car rental company said in a filing on Tuesday.
Under the proposed investment, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Certares Opportunities LLC will buy up to 100 percent of Hertz's shares, with the funds expected to finance its U.S. vehicle fleet and slash corporate debt.
"We've been...repositioning our business as we prepare for increased travel demand as the pandemic subsides," Chief Executive Paul Stone said.
Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May after its business was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and talks with creditors failed to result in much-needed relief.
The company said on Tuesday it filed a proposed plan of reorganization with the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, which is expected to approve the terms of the proposed investment at a hearing on April 16.

  • Resilient Asia supports oil demand
  • OPEC+ to meet on Thursday
LONDON: OPEC sees the oil market’s outlook as positive in general and the uncertainty that dominated last year is easing, the group’s secretary general said.
“This is a major turnaround from a year ago,” Mohammad Barkindo was quoted as saying on Twitter on Tuesday.
He added that positive global economic developments and resilient demand in Asia were encouraging.
Barkindo spoke ahead of joint technical committee (JTC) meeting for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia, a group know as OPEC+.
The JTC reviews oil market supply and demand balances as well as compliance of members of the alliance with the agreed cuts.
“It looks good and healthy,” an OPEC delegate said, referring to the latest supply and demand balance for 2021.
“But there are still some thoughts to be cautious,” he added.
Oil company executives at CERAWeek by IHS Markit said that crude demand will rise over the coming decade and that the fossil fuel will remain a crucial part of the energy mix even as renewables draw increasing attention.
Climate change and renewable fuels are taking center stage at this year’s gathering of energy leaders, investors and politicians from around the globe, with oil companies trying to reorient their portfolios after the coronavirus pandemic eroded demand and caused the loss of thousands of jobs.
The industry scaled back investments and cut budgets as prices crashed in 2020, but investments are likely to rebound by next year, said Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive officer of oil services company Baker Hughes.
“Hydrocarbons are still going to be essential for providing energy to the world,” Simonelli said. “Especially as you look at the near-term future.”
Oil demand may continue to climb over the next decade even as countries work to comply with the Paris climate agreement’s goals for cutting emissions, said Hess Corp. CEO John Hess.
“We don’t think peak oil is around the corner — we see oil demand growing for the next 10 years,” said Hess.
“We’re not investing enough to grow oil and gas in the future,” he said, saying that prices would need to rise to support that investment.

  • Work contracts documented on the flexible work system were concentrated in Riyadh, the Eastern region and Makkah
ARAB NEWS: Saudis are taking up more temporary jobs in response to the Kingdom’s rapidly changing workplace

As the pandemic forces many businesses to temporarily shut up shop, demand for part time workers is on the rise.

Some 3000 institutions are registered on the government’s ‘Marn’ flexible work platform and almost 2,400 contracts have been documented, from various regions, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development told Al Arabiya.

The Ministry said that most of the work contracts listed on the platform were concentrated in Riyadh, the Eastern region and Makkah. Almost one in three involved women.

The retail and wholesale sectors have benefited most from the flexible work system, along with the construction and logistics sectors, the Ministry said.

The platform appeals to employers because it reduces their overheads and means they are only paying wages when they receive orders.

Saudi Arabia launched the Marn platform last May which offers hourly-based employment and does not require employers to pay end-of-service benefits.

  • Syrians also have money blocked in Lebanese banks
  • Minimum wage now $67-a-month
BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound hit a record low against the dollar on the black market on Tuesday as the country’s political crisis deepens with no prospects of new Cabinet in the near future and foreign currency reserves dwindle further.
The dollar was trading at 9,975 Lebanese pounds around noon Tuesday. The previous record was registered in July, when the dollar briefly sold for 9,900 pounds on the black market. The official price remains 1,520 pounds to the dollar.
Lebanon has been hammered by one crisis after another, starting with the outbreak of anti-government protests against the country’s corrupt political class in October 2019. That has been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive, deadly blast in Beirut’s port last August.
In neighboring Syria — where the economy has been hit by the 10-year conflict, corruption and Western sanctions — the dollar also hit a record on Monday, reaching nearly 3,900 Syrian pounds. The economies of the two neighboring countries are connected and many Syrians have had their money blocked in Lebanese banks that have implemented harsh capital controls.
The massive blast at Beirut’s port last August, when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000. Large parts of the Lebanese capital were badly damaged in the blast.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s government resigned six days after the Aug. 4 blast, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. In October, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was named to form a new Cabinet but nearly five months later, disagreements between him and President Michel Aoun on the shape of the Cabinet has stood in the way of a new government’s formation.
Lebanon has also been in desperate need for foreign currency but international donors have said they will only help the country financially if major reforms are implemented to fight widespread corruption, which has brought the nation to the brink of bankruptcy.
The crash in the local currency will throw more people into poverty. In Lebanon, the minimum wage is 675,000 pounds, or about $67 a month. Before the protests broke out in 2019, the minimum wage was about 450$.
The crisis has driven nearly half the population of the small country of 6 million into poverty. Over 1 million refugees from Syria live in Lebanon.
In December, the World Bank warned that Lebanon’s economy faces an “arduous and prolonged depression,” with real GDP projected to plunge by nearly 20 percent because its politicians refuse to implement reforms that would speed up the country’s recovery.
In March last year, Lebanon defaulted for the first time ever on a payment on its massive debt amid ongoing popular unrest. Lebanon’s debt reached $90 billion or 170 percent of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.

  • The combination of the two Saudi banks is the latest in a wave of Gulf banking mergers
  • Analysts expect the wider regional banking sector to witness more consolidation
DUBAI: Shareholders of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group have approved the merger of the pair.
It comes almost four months after the lenders entered into a binding agreement to combine and create an enlarged group with SR837 billion ($223 billion) in assets.
NCB shareholders also approved the increase of the bank’s share capital to SR44.78 billion from SR30 billion a year earlier, NCB said in a regulatory filing.
The combination of the two Saudi banks is the latest in a wave of Gulf banking mergers as the sector looks to boost efficiency amid a slowing regional economy and at a time of increased digitization which is automating many banking processes.

The UAE has also emerged from a wave of banking consolidation with the creation of First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, in 2017. That was formed through the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank.

Analysts expect the wider regional banking sector to witness more consolidation.

  • Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas
DUBAI: New Saudi mortgages jumped by more than a third compared to a year earlier according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).
Homebuyers shrugged off negative economic sentiment to snap up homes as pent up demand for new properties pushed up the number of mortgage contracts by almost 33,000 - worth some SR16.4 billion ($4.4 billion).
Some 98 percent of the contracts were arranged through banks with the remaining 2 percent sold by financing companies, SAMA said in a statement carried by SPA.
Property markets worldwide have been rattled by the coronavirus pandemic as people have held back from committing to big purchases because of fears over their job security. The Kingdom's residential real estate market has bucked that broader trend because of strong underlying demand and the comparatively recent arrival of a structured mortgage market.
Almost 80 percent of the mortgages that are issued in the Kingdom go towards villas.
Last year the Saudi government removed the 15 percent of value added tax on property transactions to help counter the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That helped to support house prices in key property markets including Riyadh and Jeddah.
Residential sale prices in Riyadh registered an annual increase of 2 percent for apartments and villas last year according to data from JLL, the international property broker.

