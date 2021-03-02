You are here

  • Home
  • Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan

Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan

Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan
1 / 2
Relatives wait outside a hospital for the bodies of three women that were killed by gunmen in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo)
Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan
2 / 2
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers in Jalalabad city, Afghanistan. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b42b6

Updated 20 sec ago

Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan

Three female media workers shot dead in Afghanistan
  • The women, who worked for local broadcaster Enikass TV, were killed in two separate incidents in eastern Jalalabad
  • The murders appear to be the latest in a spate of targeted attacks on journalists and other members of civil society
Updated 20 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Three women working for a local TV broadcaster in Afghanistan were shot dead in two separate incidents on Tuesday. The killings appear to be the latest in a series of targeted attacks on journalists and members of civil society.

The women were attacked in two parts of eastern Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, close to the border with Pakistan. The Enikass TV employees, one of whom was wearing a burqa, were walking home from work when gunmen opened fire, local officials said.

Another female journalist employed by the broadcaster was killed in similar circumstances in December in the same city.

“Today was another bad day for Enikass TV … we lost three of our women colleagues,” said Zalmai Latifi, the company’s director.

In a message posted on Twitter, Shaharzad Akbar, head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said: “Horrific. Afghan media community has suffered too much. Afghan women have been targeted and killed too often. Beautiful Nangarhar has experienced almost daily violence for so long. Afghanistan has bled for too long. This must stop. Stop killing civilians and destroying Afghanistan’s future.”

Sher Shah Hamdard, the head of a safety committee for journalists in Nangarhar, said the murders have “created serious concern for the media, and the government needs to pay serious attention to the security of journalists.”

The Taliban distanced itself from the killings and no group immediately claimed responsibility. Daesh sympathizers are also known to be active in Nangarhar.

At least 14 members of civil society, many of them journalists, have been killed in targeted attacks and bomb blasts in the past year in Afghanistan. The Afghan government and US officials suspect the Taliban is behind many of the incidents, while the Taliban accuses the government of orchestrating them. Representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government have been negotiating for months in Qatar as part of a US-sponsored effort to find a political settlement that can end more than four decades of conflict in the country.

Afghanistan has long been one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, but the recent spate of attacks and killings is unprecedented. Last week, gunmen killed three relatives of a journalist who was assassinated in January in central Ghor province. On Feb. 11, the head of a journalists’ union was wounded in an attack in northern Faryab province.

Topics: Afghanistan jalalabad Enikass TV

Related

Update Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on Afghan government building in Jalalabad
World
Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on Afghan government building in Jalalabad

MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM

MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM

MBC Studios KSA appoints Zeinab Abu Alsamh as new GM
  • Zeinab Abu Alsamh will oversee local production and development projects
Updated 02 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Studios KSA has appointed Zeinab Abu Alsamh as general manager overseeing the group’s in-house premium content production arm.

Abu Alsamh will work on the development and expansion of the content production in the Kingdom, and will also be MBC Studios’ representative for government initiatives and local media engagements.

“With her fantastic track record in content production, Zeinab is hoping to entertain, inspire and empower people through stories that connect with and represent today’s viewers in the Kingdom and the rest of the Middle East,” MBC Group Managing Director Peter Smith said.

Abu Alsamh has over 16 years’ experience in the media and content industry.

Before joining MBC Group, she was chief commercial officer at the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, with responsibility for  commercial, communication and programming strategies.

In addition to her experience in TV broadcasting, Abu Alsamh has also worked in Riyadh, Jeddah and Tokyo at agencies such as JWT and Ogilvy, and consumer goods giant Unilever.

Topics: MBC KSA

Related

Video-sharing social media company TikTok has announced a film-making competition called #FilmonTikTok for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, in collaboration with MBC Group’s educational and training arm, MBC Academy. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok and MBC Group launch film-making competition
MBC to release new Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’
Lifestyle
MBC to release new Saudi crime drama ‘Rashash’

Archbishop who taught pope to tweet says Iraq visit offers ‘consolation, hope’

Archbishop who taught pope to tweet says Iraq visit offers ‘consolation, hope’
Updated 02 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Archbishop who taught pope to tweet says Iraq visit offers ‘consolation, hope’

Archbishop who taught pope to tweet says Iraq visit offers ‘consolation, hope’
  • He ‘intends to reach the hearts of all Iraqis,’ ex-head of Vatican’s social media tells Arab News
Updated 02 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The visit of Pope Francis to Iraq this week will send a message of “consolation and hope” to those who have suffered so much in the country, according to the archbishop who revolutionized the Vatican’s communications.

Claudio Maria Celli, who was president of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications from 2007 to 2016, worked closely with Pope Francis after helping convert Catholic leaders to social media to deliver their message to followers around the world.

As a result, the pope’s historic Iraq visit will be relayed through the various social media accounts, including @Pontifex, the account of Pope Francis.

“With this trip, the pope intends to reach the hearts of all Iraqis. He doesn’t want to talk just to the Christians who live in that country and who’ve suffered so much from war and persecution by Daesh,” said Celli. “He wants to bring his closeness … to the people, no matter what their faith.”

The 80-year-old Celli spoke of “hope of reconstruction for a people who have the right to rebuild peace thanks to the collaboration and respect between the religious and national identities that are present in Iraq. The pope believes very much in dialogue between religions.”

Pope Francis “will certainly bring a message of solidarity to the Christians who live in that country. He wants to be close to them as a brother and as a father, so that they feel that the universal Church shares the hardship lived by a community that has suffered too much and for too long from violence and fundamentalism,” said Celli.

BACKGROUND

• Pope Francis ‘will certainly bring a message of solidarity to the Christians who live in Iraq,’ says archbishop Claudio Maria Celli.

• In 2012, Celli helped Pope Benedict join Twitter as he transformed the Vatican’s communications into the social media era.

“He wants to help rebuild trust in a tomorrow that must be different from the past, a better tomorrow made of peace, prosperity, love and common good for all in a country that deserves to be able to look forward.” All this is part of a “great dimension of interreligious dialogue,” said Celli.

In 2012, Celli helped Pope Benedict join Twitter as he transformed the Vatican's communications to keep up with the social media era. He also established a YouTube channel for the pope.

He once stated that Catholic media “should not become instruments of a religious or cultural fundamentalism.”

Pope Francis’s memorable tweets

With 18.8 million followers the @Pontifex twitter account belonging to Pope Francis has become a powerful tool for him to communicate with both the Catholic faithful and the wider world.

Here are some occasions when his account has been used to send messages of reassurance, hope and concern to issues related to the Middl East.

Aug. 5, 2020

The pope issues condolences and a broader message to Lebanon and its politicians after the devastating blast in Beirut Port.

 

 

Nov. 20, 2020

The pope sent a joint tweet along with the Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb reaffirming their commitment to the Document on Human Fraternity signed a year earlier.

 

 

Feb. 3, 2019

Ahead of the first visit by a pope to the UAE, Pope Francis tweeted that he was visiting the Emirates “as a brother, in order to write a page of dialogue together.”

 

 

Feb. 12, 2021

The pope sent a powerful message to coincide withe the UN day against the use of child soldiers

 

 

Feb. 8, 2021

Pope Francis has long campaigned against human trafficking and slavery.

 

 

Saudi Arabia's heritage treasures
The five historic sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List tell a story of universal importance
Enter
keywords
Topics: Pope Francis Pope Francis in Iraq

Related

An Iraqi policeman walks past a mural depicting Pope Francis on the outer walls of Our Lady of Salvation (Sayidat al-Najat) Church, in Baghdad on February 22, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Pope’s visit to Iraqi Ziggurat to bring together several faiths — and hopefully lure more visitors
Special Vatican correspondent hails pope’s ‘historic journey’ to Iraq
Media
Vatican correspondent hails pope’s ‘historic journey’ to Iraq

Diversity and Netflix dominate Golden Globes

Diversity and Netflix dominate Golden Globes
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

Diversity and Netflix dominate Golden Globes

Diversity and Netflix dominate Golden Globes
  • ‘Nomadland’ wins best drama movie at mainly virtual Hollywood ceremony
Updated 01 March 2021
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Drama “Nomadland” and satire “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won movie honors at the Golden Globes on Sunday in a mostly virtual bicoastal ceremony that was marked by impassioned calls for more diversity and the dominance of Netflix.

“Nomadland,” a moving drama about van dwellers in recession-hit America from Searchlight Pictures, also took the best director prize for Chinese-born Chloe Zhao. It made Zhao only the second woman to win at the Globes in that category, and the first woman director of Asian descent to win.

“For everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you,” said Zhao.

“We don’t say goodbye, we say see you down the road,” she said, quoting a line from the movie.

The two wins for “Nomadland” increased the profile of the film ahead of nominations in March for the Oscars.

Sacha Baron Cohen, the creator of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” from Amazon Studios was named best comedy movie actor, while singer Andra Day was a surprise winner for her lead role in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

“Donald Trump is contesting the result!” Baron Cohen joked about the win for the “Borat” sequel, which was a satire on the America of the former US president.

Netflix’s period drama “Mank,” about “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, had gone into Sunday’s show with a leading six nods but ended the night empty-handed.

Nevertheless, the streaming service was the biggest winner on Sunday, with four wins in the movie field and six for television, including best TV drama series “The Crown” and limited series chess saga “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The usual chummy gathering of A-listers at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills, California, was replaced by webcams in the homes of celebrities that were either dressed up or, like “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, in casual garb.

Hosted by Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills, the small physical audiences were made up of masked frontline workers.

Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown” said he missed being together. “I’m just sorry I am sitting here in my tragic little office and not surrounded by the people who make this show such a pleasure,” Morgan said, appearing by video.

However, Jodie Foster, a best supporting actress winner for the Guantanamo prison legal drama “The Mauritanian,” told reporters backstage that she felt it was one of the best Golden Globe shows ever. “It didn’t feel like it was filled with so much artifice,” said Foster.

Emotional high points included a posthumous best actor award for Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43 last August from an undisclosed battle with cancer. “He would say something beautiful,” said his widow Simone Ledward Boseman, as she fought back tears. “I don’t have his words.”

British actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega were among other Black winners chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which has been lambasted in recent days for having no Black people among its 87 members.

“Soul,” the first Pixar movie to have a Black character in the lead, was named best animated movie and won best score.

The HFPA was the target of jokes and comments throughout the night. “We all know awards shows are stupid,” said Fey. “Even in stupid things, inclusivity is important and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).”

Members of the HFPA appeared briefly on Sunday’s show and pledged to do better.

Jane Fonda, 83, used her lifetime achievement acceptance speech to make the case for elevating all voices in Hollywood, saying that stories “really can change people.”

Topics: Netflix Golden Globes

Related

Netflix’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track
Lifestyle
Netflix’s ‘The Girl on the Train’ with Parineeti Chopra goes off-track
Golden Globes voters hit with antitrust lawsuit
Lifestyle
Golden Globes voters hit with antitrust lawsuit

Vatican correspondent hails pope’s ‘historic journey’ to Iraq

Vatican correspondent hails pope’s ‘historic journey’ to Iraq
Updated 01 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Vatican correspondent hails pope’s ‘historic journey’ to Iraq

Vatican correspondent hails pope’s ‘historic journey’ to Iraq
  • Visit ‘could change the history of interreligious dialogue,’ Manuela Tulli tells Arab News
  • This will be her sixth trip embedded with Pope Francis
Updated 01 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: International media are following the pope’s visit to Iraq with enormous interest. Seventy-five journalists will travel aboard the special flight that will take the leader of the Catholic Church from Rome to Baghdad — almost double the number normally allowed on a papal flight. In addition, hundreds of reporters and camera crews will follow his visit on the ground.

“This is certainly a historic journey. Francis is the first pope to go to Iraq, and he’ll be the first head of the Christian Church to enter the house of Abraham in Ur, where the history of Christianity began,” Manuela Tulli, Vatican correspondent for ANSA — Italy’s main news agency — told Arab News.

She has been covering Pope Francis since he was elected in 2013. Though this will be her first visit to Iraq, it will be her sixth trip as an embedded reporter following him.

This journey “could change the history of interreligious dialogue,” and “may represent a historic turning point for Iraq,” she said.

“The pope will go to that country in the middle of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, of course, there’s the problem of security in Iraq.”

Pope Francis has expressed an interest in visiting the country and the Christians who live there since he was elected.

“The pope wants to go. He wants to send a message of peace to a land tormented by war and divisions,” Tulli said.

“He wants to go and say ‘basta’ (‘enough’) of war and violence. He isn’t afraid of the pandemic or any security issue.”

She said of the 75 journalists embedded with him, and the nearly 50 members of his entourage: “We’re on the same plane as the pope, and the Vatican has chosen the hotels where we’ll stay. We won’t be able to go around on our own. Also because the program is so tight, there will be no time to do anything else. We’ll have to stick to him around the clock.”

The pope is due to arrive in Baghdad on March 5, and will be welcomed by Iraq’s prime minister. He will then visit the country’s president at the presidential palace, where he will meet with local authorities, representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps.

He will also meet with bishops and priests at the Syriac Catholic Church of Our Lady of Salvation in Baghdad.

On March 6, he will fly to the city of Najaf and meet with Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani. The pope will return to Baghdad that day and celebrate Holy Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of St. Joseph.

On March 7 he will visit Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, and meet with religious and civil authorities of the autonomous region. He will also visit the city of Qaraqosh. His return to Rome is scheduled for March from Baghdad.

“I expect Christians in Iraq will be particularly impressed to see the pope pronounce the Angelus, the Sunday prayer, from the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Qaraqosh, which Daesh used as a shooting range for its militiamen,” said Tulli.

“I’m sure that Francis will say a word of hope for those who’ve lived through terrible moments due to Daesh,” she added.

“The inter-religious prayer at Ur will be exciting. That moment will be like the closing of a circle for history.”

Topics: Catholic Church Pope Francis Manuela Tulli Pope Francis in Iraq

Related

Iraq’s struggling Christians hope for boost from Pope Francis visit
Middle-East
Iraq’s struggling Christians hope for boost from Pope Francis visit
Update Pope Francis to make historic Iraq visit in March
Middle-East
Pope Francis to make historic Iraq visit in March

Facebook Launches #LoveLocal program for Lebanon

Facebook Launches #LoveLocal program for Lebanon
Updated 01 March 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Facebook Launches #LoveLocal program for Lebanon

Facebook Launches #LoveLocal program for Lebanon
  • A donation of $300,000 to LIFE, a Lebanese non-profit diaspora organization that connects Lebanese professionals around the world
  • The Centre will work together with Facebook to ensure that the #LoveLocal Lebanon SMB Program is accessible for SMBs in Lebanon
Updated 01 March 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

USA: Facebook is extending its #LoveLocal initiative, launched in September 2020, to Lebanon to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country hit by the pandemic and Beirut blast.

The program was launched to help SMBs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region pivot to digital and grow by highlighting several resources made available for their economic recovery.

The #LoveLocal Lebanon SMB Program has been developed in recognition of the fact that SMBs in Lebanon have been among the hardest hit by the economic situation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the wake of the devastating explosion in Beirut last August.

“The multi-faceted effort will provide SMBs with financial support and capability building programs aimed at enabling their economic recovery as they navigate these very challenging times,” Ramez Shehadi, Managing Director of Facebook MENA, told Arab News.

Facebook partnered with Strategy&, a global strategy consulting business, to gain a better understanding of Lebanese SMBs’ needs in order to tailor the program specifically for Lebanon.

Ramez Shehadi, Managing Director for Middle East & North Africa, Facebook. (Supplied)

The program features include:

A donation of $300,000 to LIFE, a Lebanese non-profit diaspora organization that connects Lebanese professionals around the world, which will allocate the donation to SMBs in Lebanon. 3QA, a Lebanon-based third sector quality assurance organization, will offer support during the vetting and proposal stages.

A donation of $300,000 in Facebook ad credits to SMBs in the country.

The launch of “Ecommerce Start – Lebanon,” a boot camp program developed to support 100 SMBs as they look to build their e-commerce presence and become cross-border businesses. Additionally, selected SMBs will be eligible to receive an ad credit coupon. The boot camp is launched in partnership with Beirut-based e-commerce platform Ecomz and WPP’s global media agency Mindshare.

A series of free webinars to SMBs, in partnership with Seedstars, guiding them through the basics of digital marketing and skills to boost their business on Facebook and Facebook-owned platforms.

A collaboration with the International Chamber of Commerce-United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) in Beirut to support outreach to the SMBs in Lebanon and the overall #LoveLocal Lebanon SMB Program.

The Centre will work together with Facebook to ensure that the #LoveLocal Lebanon SMB Program is accessible for SMBs in Lebanon.

“Businesses in Lebanon are particularly in need of support as they charge ahead through many layers of obstacles resulting from the Beirut blast months earlier and the many other compounding socio-economic complexities,” said Shehadi.

Related

Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup
Media
Facebook bans Myanmar military accounts citing the coup
Australia’s government announced on Tuesday that Facebook has agreed to lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism. (File/Reuters)
Media
Australia says Facebook will lift its Australian news ban

Latest updates

UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip
UK couple fined for COVID-breaching Dubai trip
Vatican foundation announces program to support Christians in Iraq
Vatican foundation announces program to support Christians in Iraq
UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut
Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
Saudi COVID vaccine campaign expanding as cases continue to rise
Saudi COVID vaccine campaign expanding as cases continue to rise
France to push ahead with Iran censure resolution at IAEA — foreign minister
France to push ahead with Iran censure resolution at IAEA — foreign minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.