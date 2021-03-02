UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut

You are here

Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
Charlie Peters

  Britain 'shouldn't be cutting aid when risk of famine so high,' Save the Children tells Arab News
Charlie Peters

LONDON: The British government’s decision to cut its aid package to Yemen is “unconscionable,” the public affairs advisor at Save the Children UK told Arab News on Tuesday.

“The UK shouldn’t be cutting aid to Yemen at a time when the risk of famine is so high. Britain has announced that combating famine is a priority, so to cut aid to a country that’s on the cusp of one is unconscionable,” said Joseph Anthony.

“Every other G7 state is increasing its overall foreign aid spending, and the UK has chosen this moment to cut theirs just when it’s needed the most.”

The 50 percent cut in British aid to Yemen comes as the UN and several charities call for an increase in support for the war-torn country, which is enduring a severe humanitarian crisis.

The UN hoped to raise $3.85 billion from more than 100 governments and donors at a virtual pledging event on Monday to help prevent a famine in Yemen, but received only $1.7 billion.

“It was incredibly disappointing to see just under half of what’s needed pledged at the UN conference. This will invariably lead to greater suffering for Yemen’s children,” said Anthony.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described it as a “disappointing outcome,” adding: “Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence.”

The $1.7 billion donated on Monday is less than the UN received in the same campaign in 2020, when donations dropped sharply as governments prepared for pandemic-related economic shocks, and $1 billion less than what was pledged at the 2019 conference.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN’s World Food Programme, told Monday’s pledging conference: “We’ve got famine knocking on the door.” 

The US pledged an extra $191 million at the event, bringing its total aid for Yemen to $350 million this year.

The UK is now under pressure from aid agencies and political figures to reverse its cuts. Britain pledged £87 million ($121 million) to Monday’s event, just 54 percent of the amount it provided in 2020.

“The government had made an unimaginable decision … in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Andrew Mitchell, former international development secretary. 

“Britain is the (penholder) at the UN on Yemen, yet this decision will condemn hundreds of thousands of children to starvation.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the UK’s £87 million pledge compared with a £164 million total promised to the UN last year, but added that during 2020-2021, the government provided a higher total of £214 million.

However, with an anticipated funding cut throughout the UK’s international development program, it is highly unlikely that Britain will boost its offering to Yemen this year. 

The £87 million donation is set to be the lowest annual amount provided to Yemen by Britain since 2015.

Related

Arab News

  • ‘Lots of mutations have just lit up almost at the same time, which is really fascinating’
LONDON: Coronavirus is likely to continue to mutate, the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance program has warned.

Prof. Sharon Peacock told The Independent newspaper that experts had yet to see “the full extent of the evolution” of the virus that causes COVID-19, highlighting the recent emergence of new variants from the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

The three all carry similar developments to their spike proteins — affecting their ability to latch onto human cells — most likely driven by increasing levels of human immunity and exacerbated by social distancing measures which, Peacock said, were a sign of “convergent evolution,” suggesting the virus was getting stronger in a bid to increase its own circulation.

“Lots of mutations have just lit up almost at the same time, which is really fascinating,” she added. “It seems to me that around November (2020) there’s been a very high number of cases combined with a partially resistant population, which has led to this natural selection and convergent evolution.”

The E484K mutation, found in the Brazilian and South African variants’ spike proteins, is thought to help the virus evade antibodies from the immune system, which have raised fears over the efficacy of a series of new vaccines to adequately deal with them.

The N501Y mutation, meanwhile, is found in all three main new variants, and is thought to aid transmissibility.

But Peacock said mutation does not necessarily mean the virus will continue to strengthen. “It’s likely that the virus will also be constrained by certain configurations of mutations, after which it could lose fitness and it would not be able to outcompete others,” she added.

“There’s quite a lot of mutations we don’t really understand yet but are probably quite important that we’re really not talking about that much. There’s also probably lots more out there at the moment but we’re not sequencing (enough to detect them).

“I don’t think we’ve seen the full extent of the evolution of the virus and what it can possibly do. The last few months, it’s like the time before variants and then the time of variants. Our whole mindset has been changed by that.”

Despite the uncertainty over the evolution of the virus, Peacock said she remains optimistic about humanity’s ability to deal with it in the future.

“I’m very positive about vaccination. It might not completely eliminate reinfection, but because it reduces infection and reduces transmission, then we’re getting into a better ballpark,” she said.

“It’s not going to switch (the virus) off, which is why we’ll never get rid of it, but I think it’s very positive,” she added.

“Is it possible that a variant could emerge which is a really tough nut to crack? It could, but we’ve got sequencing and we’ve got very good vaccine strategies. My sense is that we can keep ahead of it.”

Prof. Eleanor Riley, an immunologist at the University of Edinburgh, described coronavirus as “walking a bit of a tightrope” in terms of its evolutionary progress.

“Any mutation has to help it avoid existing antibodies but also retain that ability to fit our cells, so there will be some kind of constraints on how much that spike protein can vary to avoid our immune system while still being a very good fit for our cells,” she told The Independent.

“I think we don’t have an idea yet how much tolerance there is in that trade-off. I think over the next few months, we’ll start to see how much the virus can still vary.”

Related

Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist

Coronavirus variants could be dealt with via single jab: UK scientist
Arab News

  • Prof. Andrew Pollard said his team is working on an inoculation that will act as a catch-all for a number of emergent variants
LONDON: A single booster jab may be enough in future to protect people from the Brazilian and South African variants of coronavirus, a leading British scientist has suggested.

Prof. Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford University group that developed a vaccine in partnership with AstraZeneca, said his team is working on an inoculation that will act as a catch-all for a number of emergent variants, rather than on a case-by-case basis, by targeting similarities in their mutations.

Three main variants — the UK, South African and Brazilian ones — have been identified in recent months, all known to carry the N501Y mutation, which affects transmissibility.

The latter two are known to have a further mutation known as E484K, which makes the virus more resistant to antibodies. 

These mutations have raised fears that current vaccines might prove inefficient against new variants.

But Pollard said the world needs to move on from its “obsession” with variants as they emerge, and with the right amount of research, a new booster could be available by the autumn. 

“There’s some similarities between the Brazil variant and the South African variant, and so the work at the moment is partly to understand whether a vaccine for one of them might actually protect against both,” he told The Times. “New designs of vaccines can be made as and when they’re needed.”

Pollard said both the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines had produced “stunning” results so far, reducing the risk of hospitalization by as much as 80 percent with just a single jab.

Related

Brazil coronavirus variant spreads more easily, dodges immune defenses: Scientists

Brazil coronavirus variant spreads more easily, dodges immune defenses: Scientists
Arab News

  • Prof. Christophe Fraser: ‘In Manaus, that population had had an incredibly high infection rate in the first wave, and yet was re-infected’
LONDON: The Brazilian variant of coronavirus can spread rapidly and bypass immune system defenses, according to a new study.

A team of scientists from Brazil and the UK said the so-called P1 variant is about 1.4 to 2.2 times more transmissible than older versions of coronavirus that exist in the Brazilian city of Manaus, where the new variant originated.

P1 can also dodge 25-61 percent of the immunity built up from previous infection, said researchers from Imperial College London and the University of Sao Paulo. The results of the study are awaiting peer review.

Meanwhile, Prof. Christophe Fraser of the University of Oxford warned that P1 “can re-infect people who have been infected naturally.”

He told Sky News: “In Manaus, that population had had an incredibly high infection rate in the first wave, and yet was re-infected.”

He said: “What we don’t know is the degree of protection the vaccines provide against this strain. We have quite a lot of data that suggests we should be a little bit concerned over the possibility that it could spread.”

He added: “It may be we have to update the vaccines, but we really don’t want to be updating the vaccines before the summer.”

Related

Migrants, refugees with kids should get permanent residency in Italy: Court

Migrants, refugees with kids should get permanent residency in Italy: Court
Francesco Bongarrà

  • The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favor of a Libyan mother of twins born in the Italian city of Brescia in January 2017
ROME: Migrants and refugees with children should be granted permanent residency in Italy, the country’s highest court has ruled.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favor of a Libyan mother of twins born in the Italian city of Brescia in January 2017, saying children are a factor that heightens the “vulnerability” of refugees and migrants, and this cannot be ignored by the Interior Ministry or judges. 

The ministry had refused protection to the woman, only known by her initials A. L.  A court in Brescia had ruled that she “did not have specific personal and family problems.”  

For this reason, in June 2019 it gave the green light for the repatriation of the mother and her twins. Her lawyer Massimo Gilardoni filed an appeal.

The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the two children are “one of the personal and family issues that the judge should have considered.”

The binding principle outlined by the highest court is that “the presence of underage children in Italy” proves “on the one hand a particular fragility of the single members of the family and of the family as a whole, and on the other a specific profile of integration of the household in the national territory.”

The family’s integration is “related to the inclusion of children in social contexts and in schools in Italy and, as a consequence, their natural tendency to absorb the values and concepts on which Italian society is founded,” the ruling added. 

“In order to recognize humanitarian protection, the presence of underage children represents one of the elements that must be taken in account in evaluating whether a parent is vulnerable.”

Related

Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax

Lavrov says Russia will respond in kind to any new US sanctions — Ifax
Reuters

  Two US sources familiar with the matter have said that the United States is likely to impose sanctions as early as Tuesday to punish Russia for the poisoning of Navalny
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow would respond in kind to any new US sanctions over the treatment of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the Interfax news agency reported.
Two US sources familiar with the matter have said that the United States is likely to impose sanctions as early as Tuesday to punish Russia for the poisoning of Navalny. The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny’s illness last year and said it had seen no proof he was poisoned.

Related

