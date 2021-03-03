You are here

Saudi Arabia plans to move real estate transactions onto digital platform

Saudi Arabia plans to move real estate transactions onto digital platform
Buildings are seen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where efforts are being made to modernize the real estate sector. (Reuters)
Updated 03 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia plans to move real estate transactions onto digital platform

Saudi Arabia plans to move real estate transactions onto digital platform
  • 10 million documents already digitized
  • Part of broader push to modernize sector
Updated 03 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A planned digital platform will allow properties to be bought and sold in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Minister of Justice, Walid Al-Samaani told Al Saudiya Channel, on Tuesday, Al Arabiya reported.
It would give investors peace of mind by guaranteeing the accuracy of information about the properties being transacted.
He added that some 10 million real estate ownership documents out of an estimated 100 million had already been digitized as part of the process.
Modernizing the real estate sector is a key part of the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy.

Topics: real estate Saudi Arabia

Snarl-ups to start-ups: Cairo’s jams inspire tech solutions

Snarl-ups to start-ups: Cairo’s jams inspire tech solutions
Updated 16 min 52 sec ago
(AFP)

Snarl-ups to start-ups: Cairo’s jams inspire tech solutions

Snarl-ups to start-ups: Cairo’s jams inspire tech solutions
  • Public transport in Egyptian capital is stretched to limits
  • Cairo driver wastes over five days a year sitting still in traffic
Updated 16 min 52 sec ago
(AFP)

CAIRO: In gridlocked and heavily polluted Cairo, start-ups are searching for technological solutions to solve the transport headaches for an expanding megacity already struggling with over 20 million people.
With only three metro lines and overcrowded, run-down buses servicing the capital, public transport is stretched to its limits.
“The problem of traffic in Greater Cairo has resulted in very low average speeds, not exceeding 10 kilometers (six miles) per hour,” said traffic expert Osama Okail, from Cairo University, who says the solution to the capital’s woes must lie in fixing public transport.
Cairo, the most populous Arab city where a fifth of all Egyptians live, is ranked 30th worst in the world for congestion, according to TomTom, the Dutch vehicle navigations systems maker.
Runaway growth has pushed the ancient city to breaking point.
Egypt’s government has embarked on an ambitious urban transformation, but that is mainly focused on the construction of a new administrative city some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Cairo.
In Cairo itself, several giant road flyovers have been built to avoid jams in densely populated suburbs, criticized by some for the architectural damage done in historic areas.
For middle-class consumers, ride-hailing and delivery giant Uber and its Middle East subsidiary Careem have moved to plug the gap of poor public transport.
But tech-savvy Egyptians are also looking for their own homegrown solutions.
They include the start-up Transport for Cairo (TfC), which launched a detailed mapping of the city’s routes including informal transport networks to provide “actionable and high quality data.”
The data is used “to improve urban mobility,” to help commuters best navigate the city and cut down journey times.
“By mapping large cities and using the data for future planning, we are hoping to change them for the better,” said TfC co-founder Mohamed Hegazy.
“We are working with the authorities to change the way the system works.”
For now, an informal system of minibuses, motorized rickshaws, taxis, and millions of personal cars clog the city’s urban arteries bumper to bumper.
TomTom calculates that a Cairo driver wastes over five days a year sitting still in traffic.
That has a dramatic impact on work productivity, adding up to as much as $8 billion lost each year, according to a 2014 World Bank study.
It estimates Cairo’s traffic congestion could cost Egypt as much as four percent of its entire GDP.
Making travel simpler is one way to get commuters out of private cars and onto public transport, reducing congestion on the roads.
Another start-up, Ocra Wallet, is trying to digitise the estimated $30 million circulating as cash daily in commuter fares through its phone app, creating contactless payment to pay for tickets.
“We are working to make payments for transport easier,” Ocra founder Khalid Khaleel told AFP.
Ocra, which means fare in Arabic, is subsidising ticket prices by selling advertising to private bus companies.
“The money that comes from that we use to help users as well as drivers,” Khaleel said, adding he believes that by stopping the handling of cash, the app can help cut coronavirus transmission too.
Meanwhile, ridesharing service Tink hopes to break into the carpooling sector, with an app that creates social networks of common friends going to the same destination.
“We have turned carpooling more into social gatherings,” said one of Tink’s founders, Adel Al-Mahrouky.
Traffic snarl-ups mean higher levels of harmful emissions, with air pollution costing some one percent of GDP, the World Bank estimated.
For Egyptian tech experts, the hope is online solutions can help make much bigger changes.
Map-maker Hegazy believes his data can set Cairo on the path toward “the ultimate goal” — of decarbonizing the transport network.
“Everything must be electric,” he said.

Saudia Alibaba deal highlights cargo silver lining to pandemic slump for Mideast airlines

Saudia Alibaba deal highlights cargo silver lining to pandemic slump for Mideast airlines
Updated 03 March 2021
Arab News

Saudia Alibaba deal highlights cargo silver lining to pandemic slump for Mideast airlines

Saudia Alibaba deal highlights cargo silver lining to pandemic slump for Mideast airlines
  • Middle Eastern airlines posted a 6 percent rise in international cargo volumes in January 2021 versus 2019
Updated 03 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Rising cargo volumes have emerged as one of the few positives for regional carriers as passenger numbers plummet amid the pandemic.
Middle Eastern airlines posted a 6 percent rise in international cargo volumes in January 2021 versus 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Cargo to Asia and North America routes, which grew 15.1 percent and 13.9 percent respectively – contributed the most to this growth, the IATA data showed.
“If air cargo was not doing as well, the industry as a whole would be in even deeper trouble,” said IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac during a presentation on Tuesday as the travel body also announced global air cargo recovery to pre-pandemic levels.
The big Gulf carriers are increasingly looking to offset the devastating reduction in global passenger traffic by boosting their cargo operations. Demand for such cargo operations is on the rise as more people shop online on platforms such as Amazon and China’s Alibaba.
Last week, Saudia Cargo signed an agreement with the logistic arm of Alibaba to increase intercontinental e-commerce operations.
The deal will support operations between China and Europe by operating five weekly flights from Hong Kong to Liege with the Saudi capital Riyadh as a connecting point.
Omar Hariri, chief executive of Saudia Cargo, said the partnership was part of the Kingdom’s wider campaign to open up to global trade. “Other promising partnerships will be coming up in the near future to reinforce logistic operations of Alibaba in both continents,” he added.
Saudi Arabia’s Saudia Cargo has utilized its cargo business since the pandemic broke out in March last year, increasing its cargo flights to many key destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia, and the US.

Topics: IATA aviation transportation Saudia

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan launches new Makkah project

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan launches new Makkah project
Updated 03 March 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan launches new Makkah project

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan launches new Makkah project
  • Founded in 1994, Dar Al-Arkan Properties is headquartered in Riyadh and has contributed to the development of more than 30 real estate projects in the Kingdom
Updated 03 March 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi real estate development company Dar Al-Arkan has announced the launch of a new prime real estate development in the heart of Makkah.

The upcoming project, dubbed Dar Al-Mashaer, is a seven-tower development, covering 6,300 square meters of two, three and four-bedroom apartments, six penthouses and a private swimming pool.

Located a ten-minute drive from the Holy Mosque and Jamarat Bridge, the developer is offering buyers a 12-year installment payment plan.

On site, Dar Al-Mashaer will also offer shuttle buses to pick and drop off guests at the Holy Mosque.

Chairman of Dar Al-Arkan Yousef Al-Shalash said that the new establishment was the company’s way of taking part in the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision of diversifying the economy.

“The launch of Dar Al Mashaer offers an exclusive investment opportunity and the fulfillment of a dream for every Saudi to own a property in Islam’s holiest city,” he said.

The development will include an on-ground mosque within its complexes. It will also secure a shopping experience for its guests through select shops and cafes.

Founded in 1994, Dar Al-Arkan Properties is headquartered in Riyadh and has contributed to the development of more than 30 commercial, residential and real estate projects in the Kingdom.

The new project is part of the Saudi government’s aim to increase homeownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent as part of the Vision 2030 targets, up from 50 percent in 2018.

Earlier this week, the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced that the total number of new residential mortgage loans approved in the Kingdom in January 2021 grew 35 percent year-on-year, with the total value of loans surging 60 percent year-on-year to SR16.4 billion ($4.37 billion).

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA IPO market in 2020

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA IPO market in 2020
Updated 03 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA IPO market in 2020

Saudi Arabia dominates MENA IPO market in 2020
  • Kingdom had four listings totaling $1.45 billion, accounting for 78% of IPO issuances last year
Updated 03 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia continued to lead the initial public offering (IPO) market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), representing 78 percent of MENA IPO issuances last year, according to the latest industry figures.

According to consultancy firm EY’s MENA IPO Eye Q4 2020 report, “Saudi Arabia continued to have the most active IPO market in the MENA region in terms of both issuances and proceeds. Tadawul was MENA’s top listing venue for the year with four listings totaling $1.45 billion, which represented 78 percent of the total amount raised by MENA IPO candidates in 2020.”

The fourth quarter of 2020 was the strongest for IPOs based on proceeds, primarily due to the listing of BinDawood Holding ($584 million), which was the second-largest listing of the year after Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Company ($701 million), which listed in the first quarter of 2020. Both listings were on Tadawul’s main market.

Saudi Arabia also saw several new initiatives that have an important bearing on future IPO activity in the country, including the introduction of direct listings on the Nomu parallel market, as well as the launch of their derivatives market.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, additional updates related to disclosures becoming mandatory in both English and Arabic, as well as increases in daily price fluctuation limits for new listings on the main market were announced.

Commenting on the findings, Abdulrahman Moulay Al-Bizioui, KSA country leader at EY, said: “The capital markets in Saudi Arabia have shown their resilience during 2020, both in terms of liquidity and regulations. The outlook for the Kingdom’s markets remains positive for 2021 and as Tadawul continues its growth and status in the international capital markets, it proves to be an important avenue for investors looking to deploy domestic capital and foreign direct investments.”

The Kingdom is expected to see more than ten listings in 2021. In addition, Tadawul, which is the region’s largest exchange, is preparing for its own IPO, which is expected to be finalized in 2022. This would make it the third publicly listed stock exchange in the region after the Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait.

Gregory Hughes, EY MENA IPO and transaction diligence leader, commented: “Although MENA IPO activity remained relatively quiet in 2020, several regulators across the region announced positive regulatory changes during the year that bode well for future and existing public companies. As we start 2021, there are reasons for renewed optimism, and we see a strong IPO pipeline in key MENA markets. We have also seen some interest in mergers with US-listed special-purpose acquisition companies in recent months following some limited activity in this area in the last two years from the region.”

According to the EY report, the MENA region saw nine IPOs raise proceeds of $1.86 billion, a fall of 40 percent in total issuances and 94 percent in total proceeds when compared with 2019. Out of the nine issuances, six were in the real estate sector, of which two were real estate investment trusts, with the remaining in the health care, consumer staples and insurance sectors.

Despite a subdued annual picture, in the fourth quarter of 2020, four MENA IPOs raised $925 million in total, compared to one in the first quarter and none in the second. There were four IPOs in the first quarter of 2020, raising $814 million.

Looking to the future, Matthew Benson, EY MENA strategy and transactions leader, said: “As 2021 begins, we believe that continued fiscal stimulus measures, an abundance of liquidity and growing confidence in COVID-19 vaccination programs will sustain positive IPO momentum.”

Globally, IPO numbers continued to pick up with 1,363 listings in 2020, a 19 percent rise compared with 2019. Additionally, proceeds increased 29 percent year-on-year to $268 billion, the highest proceeds since 2010’s record of $290.2 billion raised by 1,361 IPOs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Markets

Abu Dhabi fund, CVC said to be among suitors for $1bn NMC hospital business

Abu Dhabi fund, CVC said to be among suitors for $1bn NMC hospital business
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

Abu Dhabi fund, CVC said to be among suitors for $1bn NMC hospital business

Abu Dhabi fund, CVC said to be among suitors for $1bn NMC hospital business
  • NMC hires advisers for possible sale
  • Pandemic boost to private hospital revenues
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners are among the suitors that have shown interest in NMC Health’s core hospital business, sources told Reuters.
Hospital operators in the region have reported higher profits for last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to higher in-patient occupancy.
NMC has hired advisers for the sale of NMC’s health care business in the UAE and Oman, which sources said could generate around $1 billion.
ADQ is serious about the transaction, which would make sense for the nascent wealth fund, whose portfolio includes Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. (Seha), two sources said. They declined to be named as the matter is not public.
Saudi Arabian health care operator Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group (HMG) has been invited to the process, said one of the two sources and a third source.
Hospital chain operator Mediclinic is also in the running, one of the sources said.
An NMC spokesman said: “A process to explore the possibilities of a sale was launched last month and, while it is understandably attracting considerable interest, it is at an early stage.”
ADQ and HMG were unavailable to comment when contacted by Reuters. CVC declined to comment. Mediclinic said it cannot comment on market speculation.
The deal is active and investor talks with management have started, but the candidates have yet to submit non-binding bids and there is no guarantee it will lead to a sale, the sources said.
NMC, founded in the 1970s, became the largest private health care provider in the UAE, but ran into trouble.
Last year, the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left some UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses that prompted legal battles to try to recover money owed.
But NMC said in February that gross revenues from its UAE and Oman business was $1.12 billion, 11 percent ahead of the business plan, while EBITDA of $87.6 million was also significantly ahead of its plan.
Banking sources said the transaction was a price discovery exercise to determine whether NMC’s business can get the value its creditors seek, or whether the business should keep the assets, complete the restructuring, and sell when they can achieve the value they want.

Topics: Healthcare M&A Abu Dhabi Saudi Arabia

