DUBAI: Sudan’s Minister of investment, Al Hadi Muhammed Ibrahim, met with a Chinese delegation from three companies, that may invest up to $1 billion in Sudan, he told Asharq Business on Wednesday.
The investments would target the agriculture, mining and petroleum fields, he said.
Ibrahim confirmed that the projects would be offered in a transparent way and would be open to competitive bidding.
He stressed to the visiting delegation that Sudan’s legal system set a clear path to protect the investor and the state.
Ibrahim said that the Chinese delegation had been attracted by recent changes to the country’s investment law which provides a package of incentives and tax exemptions.
“We have restructured the ministry and started improving the investment environment,” he said. “So the investor will come and find all the procedures in one portal with easy and strict procedures,” he said.
Three Chinese companies may invest $1 billion in Sudan says minister: Asharq Business
https://arab.news/2n9ec
Three Chinese companies may invest $1 billion in Sudan says minister: Asharq Business
- Agriculture, petroleum and mining targeted
- Chines firms lured by investment law reforms
DUBAI: Sudan’s Minister of investment, Al Hadi Muhammed Ibrahim, met with a Chinese delegation from three companies, that may invest up to $1 billion in Sudan, he told Asharq Business on Wednesday.