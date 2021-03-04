DUBAI: US-based Tumbles’ kids gym’ plans to tackle child obesity in the Middle East with the opening of its first fitness franchise in Qatar.
The Houston-based outfit combines gymnastics and exercise with STEM subjects such as science and technology and plans to open its first regional franchise in Qatar this summer.
The new facility will be located in the City Center Mall in Doha.
“There’s a lack of companies focused on wellness for kids going into the GCC,” said CEO, Manish Vakil. “We want to be part of the solution in the region and saying these areas should not be neglected. There are a lot of dollars and investments being made in these countries but not enough specifically in children’s health.”
Gulf states have some of the highest rates of child obesity in the world and governments are increasingly taking steps to improve the fitness of young people by such measures as applying higher taxes to sugar-based drinks and focing fast food chains to display the calories contained in the food they sell.
US-based kids gym targets Arab world child obesity with fitness franchise
https://arab.news/m4acd
US-based kids gym targets Arab world child obesity with fitness franchise
- Childhood obesity in Middle East among world's highest
- First gym opening planned for Doha this summer
DUBAI: US-based Tumbles’ kids gym’ plans to tackle child obesity in the Middle East with the opening of its first fitness franchise in Qatar.