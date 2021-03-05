ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in collaboration with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), inspected the progress of the project to provide emergency services to women and girls affected by gender-based violence in Yemen.
This project is managed by KSrelief in the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Taiz, Marib, Al-Mahra, and Shabwa.
The project aims to strengthen the mechanisms of protecting women and girls from gender-based violence, and boost the capabilities of victims through professional and vocational training programs, to secure a fixed source of income for women that helps to reintegrate them into society.
KSrelief inspects empowerment project in Yemen
https://arab.news/vnttx
KSrelief inspects empowerment project in Yemen
ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in collaboration with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), inspected the progress of the project to provide emergency services to women and girls affected by gender-based violence in Yemen.