Why the world needs to take deepfakes seriously

Among the most serious concerns posed by fake content such as deepfakes is that they could be used for all manner of dubious purposes. (Reuters/File)
Among the most serious concerns posed by fake content such as deepfakes is that they could be used for all manner of dubious purposes. (Reuters/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Why the world needs to take deepfakes seriously

Why the world needs to take deepfakes seriously
  • Report highlights danger Artificial Intelligence can pose; warns of danger to politics, media 
Updated 9 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: In 1938, American filmmaker Orson Welles’ narration of H.G. Wells’ alien invasion novel “The War of the Worlds” caused panic and pandemonium for listeners in the US who believed the tale to be a public broadcast by the government.

The next day, headlines across newspapers read “Radio Listeners in Panic, Taking War Drama as Fact.” Historical research, however, suggested that the actual panic itself was overstated by the media, as the broadcast itself had few listeners.
Fast-forward to 2021 with the long arms of social media and the internet, what would happen if a video showing US President Joe Biden sitting in the Oval Office announcing that he will be striking Iran imminently were to appear? Or if a video showing French President Emmanuel Macron crassly insulting Muslims surfaced?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, called deep learning, which generates images of fake events, known as deepfakes, allows for the creation of a moving image that looks and sounds exactly like Biden or Macron, but isn’t them, to speak and say whatever the creator wants, with most observers unable to tell if it is fake.

“Even before deep fakes, social media has platforms, and the different services have led to some threats on users in our region, especially women and other vulnerable communities,” Mohamed Najem, executive director of SMEX, a digital-rights organization focusing on Arabic-speaking countries, told Arab News.
“Deep fakes bring more serious threats to the aforementioned groups, especially if (criminals) want to destroy someone’s reputation — women, especially, are at risk, with them having gained more freedom within different conservative communities, which could see them suffer real damage” he added.

Recently, a series of very convincing TikTok videos showing Actor Tom Cruise doing multiple activities has left millions confused as to whether or not it really is the famous actor. Other known deepfakes show former US President Barack Obama calling his successor Donald Trump a “dipsh*t” and Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking about stealing users’ private data.
According to a report published last year by University College London (UCL), deepfakes rank as the most serious AI crime threat.
“As the capabilities of AI-based technologies expand, so too has their potential for criminal exploitation. To adequately prepare for possible AI threats, we need to identify what these threats might be, and how they may impact our lives,” author Lewis Griffin stated in the report.




Crimes in the digital realm can be easily shared, repeated, and even sold, allowing criminal techniques to be marketed.

Among the most serious concerns posed by fake content such as deepfakes is that, as they are so difficult to identify, they could be used for all manner of dubious purposes, ranging from discrediting a politician or a public figure to blackmail.
“Unlike many traditional crimes, crimes in the digital realm can be easily shared, repeated, and even sold, allowing criminal techniques to be marketed and for crime to be provided as a service. This means criminals may be able to outsource the more challenging aspects of their AI-based crime,” co-author Dr. Matthew Caldwell stated in the report.
To make matters worse, the rise in convincing deepfakes could in turn play a major role in discrediting major news institutions.
“If even a small fraction of visual evidence is proven to be convincing fakes, it becomes much easier to discredit genuine evidence, undermining criminal investigation and the credibility of political and social institutions that rely on trustworthy communications,” the report stated.
“Social media platforms need to understand the threats and act on them. Unfortunately there is no trust in governments in our region to do the right thing; my assumption is that they will use this to restrict more speech and criminalize it, which will lead to more closure of civic spaces,” Najem said.
The UCL report goes on to note that awareness and changes in people’s behaviors toward the spread and creation of these videos might be the only effective line of defense. While so far many of the videos popping up on social media are fun — of politicians singing and dancing, say, or Nicholas Cage’s face on Wonder Woman’s body — things may take a sharper, darker turn soon.

Topics: deep fakes fake news

Fake News Alert: Emirates did not fire pilot for refusing to fly to Israel
Media
Fake News Alert: Emirates did not fire pilot for refusing to fly to Israel

Lebanese media outlet Sawt Beirut International launches English-language edition

Sawt Beirut International wants to reach larger audience abroad through its website, mobile app. (Supplied)
Sawt Beirut International wants to reach larger audience abroad through its website, mobile app. (Supplied)
Updated 05 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Lebanese media outlet Sawt Beirut International launches English-language edition

Sawt Beirut International wants to reach larger audience abroad through its website, mobile app. (Supplied)
  • Sawt Beirut International wants to reach larger audience abroad through its website, mobile app
Updated 05 March 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Sawt Beirut International (SBI) launched an English-language edition of its news website with the aim of reaching the Lebanese diaspora abroad.

“The English-language website will take Lebanon and Beirut’s voice to all the Lebanese diaspora living in Europe or the US,” SBI Chariman and CEO Jerry Maher told Arab News. “It’s for those who can speak Arabic but can’t read Arabic.”

SBI is a Lebanese media outlet that is on a mission to fight corruption and hold accountable the country’s politicians.

“We can share with them the pains the country is going through and allow them to take part in the change that is coming. We want them to be part of the next phase of Lebanon and understand all that is going on in the country.”

The English-language website will also be coupled with a mobile app, similar to the Arabic version. Maher says SBI is planning a French and Spanish version in the future.

“We are focusing on political, economic and social issues on the news website so Lebanese abroad will know exactly what is going on in the country, where the problem is and how they can help solve it,” the SBI founder said.

Maher said the new website will include a “stories” feature similar to other social-media outlets like Facebook and Instagram.

Topics: Sawt Beirut International Lebanon Beirut

Sawt Beirut International: Highlighting ‘Hezbollah’s crimes against Lebanon’
Media
Sawt Beirut International: Highlighting ‘Hezbollah’s crimes against Lebanon’
Special Hezbollah, Amal loyalists attack journalists covering fire
Media
Hezbollah, Amal loyalists attack journalists covering fire

‘Where do they go?’: State Dept. spokesman cornered on US position toward Palestine

US State Department spokesman Ned Price faced a tough question from Associated Press’ Matt Lee. (Screenshot)
US State Department spokesman Ned Price faced a tough question from Associated Press’ Matt Lee. (Screenshot)
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

‘Where do they go?’: State Dept. spokesman cornered on US position toward Palestine

US State Department spokesman Ned Price faced a tough question from Associated Press’ Matt Lee. (Screenshot)
  • During a press briefing, Price took a question from Associated Press’ Matt Lee
  • A social media clip of the tense encounter has amassed tens of thousands of views
Updated 05 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: US State Department spokesman Ned Price faced a grilling on Wednesday when discussing the recent International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestine.

The Mar. 3 announcement would put senior Israeli political figures and members of the armed forces at risk of prosecution if they are found guilty.

The decision was heavily criticized in Israel and the US, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying the ICC sought to “target Israel unfairly.”

During a press briefing, Price took a question from Associated Press’ Matt Lee, who asked where the Palestinian people should go for justice and accountability if they could not rely on the ICC.

Price attempted to answer the question, by echoing the Biden administration’s denouncement of the ICC decision, but was interrupted several times by Lee.

The AP journalist asked Price a dozen times: “Where do they go?”

A social media clip of the tense encounter has amassed tens of thousands of views since it was posted on Thursday.

Announcing the investigation on Wednesday, ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said it would be carried out “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”

The probe was welcomed by the Palestinians and global human rights organizations.

However, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the decision, calling it “absurd,” “undiluted antisemitism” and “the height of hypocrisy.” 

Topics: US US State Department Israel Palestine International Criminal Court (ICC)

Update ICC prosecutor to open formal probe into war crimes in Palestinian Territories
Middle-East
ICC prosecutor to open formal probe into war crimes in Palestinian Territories
US blasts ICC decision to probe Israel over war crimes
Middle-East
US blasts ICC decision to probe Israel over war crimes

YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos

YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos
Updated 05 March 2021
AP

YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos

YouTube cancels Myanmar military-run channels, pulls videos
  • The company said it was monitoring the situation for any content that might violate its rules
  • YouTube said it had terminated around 20 channels and removed over 160 videos in the past couple months
Updated 05 March 2021
AP

BANGKOK: YouTube has removed five channels run by Myanmar’s military for violating its community guidelines and terms of service.
The company said Friday that it terminated channels of broadcasters Myawaddy Media, MRTV, WD Online Broadcasting, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar. The decision follows a Feb. 1 military coup that ousted the country’s elected government, provoking massive public protests.
“We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws,” YouTube said in an emailed statement.
The company said it was monitoring the situation for any content that might violate its rules.
YouTube said it had terminated around 20 channels and removed over 160 videos in the past couple months for violating its policies regarding hate speech and harassment, spam and deceptive practices, violent or graphic content policy and violations of its terms of service.
In December, it pulled 34 channels as part of an investigation into content uploaded in a coordinated influence campaign. That campaign uploaded content about elections in Myanmar, regional conflicts and news related to the US, China and Malaysia, the company said.
The decision by YouTube followed Facebook’s earlier announcement that it had removed all Myanmar military-linked pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.

Topics: Myanmar coup Youtube

Myanmar security forces shoot dead more protesters despite calls for restraint
World
Myanmar security forces shoot dead more protesters despite calls for restraint
Special Myanmar youth defy lethal crackdown
World
Myanmar youth defy lethal crackdown

Gaming, tech mergers, acquisitions on rise in 2020: New report

Gaming, tech mergers, acquisitions on rise in 2020: New report
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

Gaming, tech mergers, acquisitions on rise in 2020: New report

Gaming, tech mergers, acquisitions on rise in 2020: New report
  • There were 702 mergers and acquisitions agreements announced in 2020
Updated 04 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) market last year bounced back from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic with deals worth nearly $1 trillion.

There were 702 M&A agreements announced with a transaction value greater than or equal to $50 million in the global TMT sector in 2020, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

Its latest report, “M&A in TMT – 2020 Themes,” revealed that the combined transaction value of $903 billion was a 25 percent increase on 2019, when there were $723 billion worth of deals.

The second quarter (Q2) of 2020 saw just 103 M&A deals in the sector – the lowest quarterly deal count in the last five years – but volume rebounded to 230 in Q3 and 222 in Q4, making the second half of the year the highest in terms of both number and value of deals in the last five years.

In 2020, the total value of M&A deals in the TMT sector was the highest in America (including North, Central, and South America) reaching $492 billion, while it was the lowest in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at around $13 billion.

In the MENA region, Israel led with 11 deals with a transaction value of $6 billion, followed by Turkey at $2.6 billion.

Snigdha Parida, analyst for thematic research at GlobalData told Arab News: “The key themes driving the M&A activity in terms of number in the MENA region are gaming, big data, and connectivity.

“M&A in the gaming sector has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic globally with 130 percent year-on-year growth and has the same effect in MENA as well.”

Gaming leads the way with four deals valued at more than $50 million in the MENA region. The biggest deal among these was in the social gaming space where Zynga acquired Peak Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama for $1.8 billion.

The other prominent themes were e-commerce and technology. For instance, Collective Growth Corp. acquired Innoviz Technologies for $1.4 billion; Hellman and Friedman bought Checkmarx for $1.1 billion, and EPMG purchased OLX for $1 billion.

“The increase in mobile penetration and prolonged lockdowns with people working from home are driving investment around gaming and connectivity,” added Parida.

Saudi gaming sector sees boost from users stuck at home during pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi gaming sector sees boost from users stuck at home during pandemic
Gaming hardware sales in KSA, UAE surge by 29% in H1 2020
Corporate News
Gaming hardware sales in KSA, UAE surge by 29% in H1 2020

Daily Mail owner snaps up New Scientist magazine for $97.8 million

Daily Mail owner snaps up New Scientist magazine for $97.8 million
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

Daily Mail owner snaps up New Scientist magazine for $97.8 million

Daily Mail owner snaps up New Scientist magazine for $97.8 million
  • The purchase comes soon after the British firm agreed to sell its EdTech business, Hobsons
Updated 03 March 2021
Reuters

The owner of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper acquired science and technology magazine New Scientist for $97.80 million in cash, as it looks to build out its subscriptions and digital offerings.
Daily Mail and General Trust said on Wednesday its consumer media division bought the publication from a consortium of investors led by New Scientist owner Bernard Gray.
“New Scientist is a world-renowned publication loved by its readers ... We are very much looking forward to supporting their exciting plans to grow as the go-to publication for anyone interested in the scientific world around us,” DMGT Chairman Jonathan Harmsworth said.
The purchase comes soon after the British firm agreed to sell its EdTech business, Hobsons, in an effort to narrow its focus on a handful of businesses.
New Scientist, founded in 1956, is expected to post an operating profit of about 7 million pounds in 2021, with revenue likely to exceed 20 million pounds, DMGT said.
The publication has a weekly circulation of about 120,000, of which just over half are based in the UK, and gets about 75 percent of its revenue from subscriptions.

Topics: Daily Mail

Daily Mail pays Melania Trump damages over escort claim
Lifestyle
Daily Mail pays Melania Trump damages over escort claim

Bad weather blamed for deadly military helicopter crash
Bad weather blamed for deadly military helicopter crash
Why the world needs to take deepfakes seriously
Why the world needs to take deepfakes seriously
Pro-Kurdish party says it will regroup if hit by court ban
Pro-Kurdish party says it will regroup if hit by court ban
China says wants economy to grow over 6 percent in 2021
China says wants economy to grow over 6 percent in 2021
Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to Med
Travel industry bets on vaccine passports to draw Brits to Med

