Man City face Manchester United test on march toward history

LONDON: Manchester City have history in their sights as the runaway leaders bid to take a huge step toward the Premier League title in Sunday’s showdown with fading challengers Manchester United.
City are 14 points clear of United with 11 games left and victory in the derby would effectively end their second placed rivals’ faint hopes of catching them.
Pep Guardiola’s side have been so dominant since the end of last year that it is the landmarks they can shatter on the way to a third title in four seasons that now hold the greatest interest.
They are unbeaten in 28 games and will set a new club record if they avoid defeat this weekend.
That could be the first of many milestones to fall for City, who are on an English top-flight record run of 21 successive wins in all competitions.
The only teams from the top five European leagues ever to record longer winning streaks in all competitions are Bayern Munich (23) and Real Madrid (22).
City can edge closer to Bayern’s tally if they clinch a 16th successive Premier League victory this weekend, which would also take them to the brink of their own record of 18 consecutive Premier League wins, a mark shared with Liverpool.
Guardiola’s team are six wins short of equaling the world record for consecutive victories in all competitions by a top-flight side — set by Welsh team The New Saints in 2016.
City’s incredible run is all the more remarkable given their troubled start to the season.
When they were held to a 0-0 draw at United in December, they were a point behind their rivals in ninth place and the death knell was ringing for their title hopes.
But, aided by some clever tactical tweaks from Guardiola, including the use of fullbacks Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker as auxiliary attackers, they have been perfect since then.
City have not trailed in a league fixture for 19 games despite being without the injured Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne for long periods.
While United’s inconsistencies and the collapse of champions Liverpool have contributed to City’s surge to the top, the leaders’ supremacy has not been restricted to the league.
An unprecedented quadruple is within City’s reach, but Guardiola is determined to keep his players from getting complacent.
“To do what we have done in these four years, still winning, these guys have something special like my time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich,” he said.
“We are in a really good position. I did not expect to be in this position two or three months ago but we need to be calm.”
United have stumbled recently, drawing four of their past five league games, and their title ambitions faded into the south London fog during Wednesday’s goalless stalemate at Crystal Palace.
Even so, United are unbeaten in their past 21 away league games and Guardiola is well aware of the threat they could pose.
United are the only side in any of the top five European leagues yet to lose an away league match this season, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won on both of his visits to the Etihad since taking charge in 2019.
“I know how difficult United are,” said Guardiola. “More than one year not losing away and they have good results at the Etihad.”
Realistically United, who are five points clear of fifth-placed Everton, have to focus on qualifying for the Champions League, either via a top-four finish or winning the Europa League.
“Our focus is just on this one game and not where we’re going to end up,” Solskjaer said.
“They’re ahead of us by a fair distance at the moment, so Sunday is a chance to test ourselves against a very good team.”
Yasir Seaidan eases to victory in Sharqiyah International Baja Toyota
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
DAMMAM: Yasir Seaidan won the remaining two desert selective sections of a weather-modified Sharqiyah International Baja Toyota to secure a start-to-finish victory by the margin of 13min 38sec on Saturday. It was the Saudi national’s first ever FIA event victory.
With competitors tackling two timed stages on the final day — following the cancellation of Friday’s itinerary because of sand storm conditions — Seaidan and Russian co-driver Alexey Kuzmich were never troubled in their Mini John Cooper Works Rally once early morning pace-setter and pre-event favorite Yazeed Al-Rajhi crashed his Toyota Hilux after 82km of the first stage.
He and co-driver Michael Orr were taken to hospital for medical examinations with both complaining of back pain.
“Finally we finish this rally,” said Seaidan.
“It was not an easy rally. We had a lot of situations. The first leg was canceled so we had to do all the rally in one day. It was difficult but we had a strategy to finish without any problems because we have another round in two weeks. I am so happy to win. The car was okay and we finished without any problems.”
To ensure that at least 350 competitive kilometers were available to guarantee the event qualified for full FIA championship points — as per the sporting regulations for FIA Bajas — officials decided to replace Saturday’s scheduled stage with a run through Friday’s canceled section of 217.50km and then repeat the first 138.50km to the second passage control point after the bikes and national cars had completed their first and only pass.
After poor visibility forced the cancellation of Friday’s stage, the weather was ideal and visibility was normal on Saturday morning. Helicopters were permitted to fly as usual to fulfil all safety requirements with route amendments and an accurate and precise road book fully approved by both FIA and FIM representatives present before the restart.
Saleh Al-Saif duly led the 11 FIA cars into an early morning start, with Seaidan starting in 10th on the road and Al-Rajhi slotting into eighth. Al-Saif duly dominated the FIA T4 category in his Can-Am Maverick X3 and reached the finish in third overall with Czech veteran Miroslav Zapletal overhauling the Saudi to take second place in his Ford F-150.
A navigational error cost Erik Van Loon valuable time and the Dutchman finished fourth in the second of the Belgian-built Toyota Hiluxes, only for a late time penalty to push him down to seventh in the provisional results.
50 competitors from 10 clubs, centers and schools participated in the championship
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s under-17 fencing championship on Saturday concluded the second round of the season for the three weapons — sabre, foil and epee — at the Prince Saud bin Jalawy Stadium in Alkhobar.
It took place in the presence of Amer Al-Mubayed, deputy president of the Saudi Fencing Federation, with the participation of 50 competitors from 10 clubs, centers and schools.
Mashaal Al-Rashid earned the gold medal in foil, Ibrahim Al-Hudaib came second, and Mohammed Al-Dakhil came third alongside Mahdi Al-Qarous.
Ahmed Al-Faihani earned gold in epee, Hassan Abed came second, and Bandar Al-Juaid came third alongside Shahid Al-Alaq.
Abdullah Al-Mansaf earned gold in sabre, Ali Al-Hashem came second, and Abdullah Al-Juaid came third alongside Ali Al-Sheikh.
Top seed Elina Svitolina eyes third Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown
In her first match Svitolina could face two-time Grand Slam winner Svetlana Kuznetsova
Updated 06 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Top seed Elina Svitolina could begin her bid for a third Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown against former two-time Grand Slam winner and three-time Dubai finalist Svetlana Kuznetsova as play gets underway at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium this week.
The 2017 and 2018 champion receives a first round bye, and will then face either Kuznetsova or Qiang Wang. And should she progress to the quarter-finals, Svitolina could then find 2019 winner and number six seed Belinda Bencic in her path.
“It is clear that there will be many intriguing matches during the coming week, not least in the early rounds,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “We welcome the players and officials and look forward to seeing so many of the world's top players entertain us.”
With the top eight seeds receiving first round byes, it is in the second round that further dramatic clashes could occur. The most intriguing is between seventh seed and 2020 US Open finalist Victoria Azarenka and three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber, although Kerber has to first overcome Caroline Garcia.
A mouth-watering third round clash could take place between reigning French Open champion and number eight seed Iga Swiatek and former Wimbledon and French Open winner Garbine Muguruza, while another third round battle could see fourth seed, two-time Wimbledon winner and former Dubai champion Petra Kvitova play 2020 Dubai runner-up Elena Rybakina.
Second seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the 2015 final, could face Azarenka or Kerber in the quarter-finals, third seed Aryna Sabalenka will play one of two former finalists, Alize Cornet or Daria Kasatkina, in the second round, and fifth seed Kiki Bertens has the sensational teenager Coco Gauff, 12th seed Marketa Vondrousova and Rybakina as well as Kvitova in her section of the draw.
And much local interest will deservedly centre around Ons Jabeur, who has demonstrated that she can challenge the very best as she continues to be a trailblazer for Arab women. She also is in the section of the draw that includes Kvitova, Bertens, Rybakina Vondrousova and Gauff, and starts against Katerina Siniakova.
“We are happy to award wild cards this week to Coco Gauff, Timea Babos and Anastasia Potapova,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “Still only 16, Coco Gauff has made a huge impact on the sport, not only winning her first career title last in Linz where she earned her first win over a top 10 opponent but reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon as a qualifier. She was also a semi-finalist in Adelaide last month.
“Timea Babos is not only a fine singles player with three singles titles and a further five finals to her name, but an outstanding doubles player four Grand Slam crowns. Anastasia Potapova is a rising star who won the 2016 Junior Wimbledon title and was ranked as the junior world number one, and last year she reached three quarter-finals on the WTA Tour.”
Following the WTA1000 event will be the equally exciting ATP contest for the title, headed by reigning US Open champion and world number four Dominic Thiem, who will be in competition for the title against five-time 2020 title-winner and world number eight Andrey Rublev, 2021 ATP Cup finalist Matteo Berrettini, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, 2020 US Open quarter-finalist Denis Shapovalov, 2020 Dubai semi-finalist Gael Monfils, 2018 Dubai champion Roberto Bautista Agut, 2021 Montpellier winner David Goffin and 2020 US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta.
Formula 3 driver Reema Juffali on the road to becoming an icon for all Saudi women
For Saudi Arabia’s first-ever female Formula racer, the high-velocity, adrenaline-packed action has become a way of life
Ahead of the Formula E double-header last weekend at Diriyah, Juffali announced that she will be making the move from Formula 4 to Douglas Motorsport in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship this year
Updated 30 min 33 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: Within moments of meeting Reema Juffali, you will get the feeling she was always meant for a career in motorsports. Watch her drive, and those feeling are immediately confirmed.
For Saudi Arabia’s first-ever female Formula racer, the high-velocity, adrenaline-packed action has become a way of life.
“It’s a privilege to be able to do what I’m doing, racing, and racing under the Saudi flag,” the Jeddah-born motorist said. “It’s a humbling experience representing my country by being the first, and alhamdulillah (praise God), I’m pursuing my passion and doing what I love.”
It has been a momentous couple of weeks for Juffali.
Ahead of the Formula E double-header last weekend at Diriyah, Juffali announced that she will be making the move from Formula 4 to Douglas Motorsport in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship this year.
“It’s going to be a big step for me driving a faster car, a better car, so that’s really exciting,” she told Arab News. “In terms of the future, I’m open to any opportunity that comes my way. I definitely want to race at the top level of motorsports, whether it’s in a Le Mans race or Formula E — it’s all on the cards.”
Douglas Motorsport has been taking part in the series since 2016, with 14 wins and over 60 podiums to its name. This is a major step up for Juffali, but surpassing expectations is what she does.
As a child, Juffali defied gender stereotypes and social norms in Saudi Arabia, preferring sports while other girls chose ballet. Her passion for cars came early, and she could name different car manufacturers from a young age. After moving to Boston to study, she began driving — still illegal at the time in Saudi Arabia — and she fell in love with Formula 1.
When it became legal for women to drive in the Kingdom in 2018, she would be the first one out there on the circuit.
“I got approval from the federation to get my license in the UK, and it turned out to be a very simple process,” she told Arab News. “One only needed to receive a medical check-up, to understand the safety regulations and what the flags and signals meant, as well as to pass a one to two-lap test demonstrating this knowledge.
“It felt like I had just graduated from university,” she added. And when the time came, she converted that license into a Saudi one to race under the Kingdom’s banner.
Juffali stressed the importance of her family’s support in pursuing her dreams, despite their initial concerns for her safety.
“My mother and father both really supported me and encouraged me. In a sport like this, there’s quite a lot happening; you really do need a good support system,” she said.
“In the beginning, my friends and family were a bit apprehensive. ‘Is this safe?’ they asked. And I explained that I had done my research, that I had received as much experience as I could before getting into the car and that it was my passion, my dream. I think that was important for them to hear,” she added.
Whatever early doubts there may have been, Juffali pressed ahead with what she believed was her true calling — a professional career in motorsports.
“It’s amazing to be able to compete in a sport where the gender barriers are still evident, but when you’re on track it doesn’t really matter,” she said.
“And for me, at the end of the day, it’s all the same: Whether I’m racing against a male or a female, I just want to get ahead of them, and I want to win.”
A pivotal moment in Juffali’s career was meeting Susie Wolff, former professional racing driver and current Team Principal of Venturi Racing, while attending the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Scottish driver would become a mentor for the young Saudi.
“I saw it as a sign that I needed to start. I needed to go after my dream,” Juffali said. “When I did, I reached out to her again and told her ‘I’m racing, I did it,’ and she honestly was super happy for me.”
Prior to Juffali’s first race, she had only trained for six weeks with her coach in England. She said it was like being “thrown into the deep end.”
Juffali ignored the noise around her and focused on improving herself by getting out on the track as much as possible and putting herself in different scenarios, such as racing under different weather conditions, particularly the rain, and driving different cars.
She quickly learned from her mistakes and became the proficient driver she is today.
Juffali fondly recalled achieving her first purple, or quickest, lap.
“I was like, ‘Really? Are you sure? Is it me?’,” she said excitedly. It was one of the first moments she believed she was the real deal.
Juffali admitted that in the early days she would suffer from overdriving, in which a rookie driver will often depend on what they are learning rather than what they are feeling.
“I still battle with that sometimes, when a scenario appears that I haven’t been in before,” she said. “I do sometimes overthink and overdrive and when that happens, you make mistakes. I’m now more exposed to these scenarios and I have more experience, so I think less and I just do more. I feel more, let’s say. I go with my instinct and gut rather than what I think I need to do.”
Juffali said the most important aspects of racing are consistency, precision and keeping a calm head. Those qualities quickly led to success on the track.
The now 29-year-old driver was in complete disbelief after her first win at the TRD 86 Cup in Dubai.
“A high point was definitely my first win,” she said. “That came as a shock to me because of the way the race was set up. It was a two-part race, and I didn’t realize that I was first. I finished the race thinking ‘Am I actually first?’ and I kept asking people: ‘Is it real? Is it happening?’”
On top of racing, Juffali sees the track as a form of therapy and encourages people to take their stresses and anxieties out on the tarmac, where one is permitted to put the pedal to the metal. “I get that all out on the track, so when I’m in the car on normal roads I’m quite relaxed,” she said.
Juffali stressed the importance of adhering to traffic laws and road safety, explaining that the best way to do so was to be mindful of those around you.
“Think about each other,” she said. “When you’re on the road, it’s not just yourself; you’re putting other people in harm’s way if you’re driving recklessly.”
For those wishing to follow in her footsteps, Juffali broke down the differences in the varying single-seater Formula categories.
“Formula 4 is the introductory level. It’s the one that has the least power. It’s the slowest and least aerodynamic,” she said. “With Formula 3, you get more power and become more aerodynamic, which means the downforce increases, so it becomes physically harder to drive. Formula 2 is closest to Formula 1. At this level, there is more power and the cars are bigger. Formula 1 is a completely different ballgame.”
The societal changes that have empowered women in the Kingdom over recent years have paved the road for Juffali to achieve her dreams. And she has a word of advice for others looking to do the same.
“I think the most important thing, and the thing that I would’ve liked to hear myself, is that it doesn’t hurt to try, to put yourself in different situations, to experience different things, to try everything,” she said. “That’s how you’re going to find your passion. That’s how you’re going to find your calling.”
Klopp plays down Salah reaction after substituting top striker
Liverpool languishing in 7th place in Premier League and are 4 points behind Chelsea
Updated 06 March 2021
AFP
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has played down any potential fallout following Mohamed Salah’s show of displeasure after his substitution in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat by Chelsea.
The Egypt international made no secret of his annoyance at being withdrawn just after the hour mark at Anfield on Thursday as the champions slipped to a fifth successive home league defeat for the first time in their history.
Liverpool are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League and are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of Sunday’s home game against lowly Fulham.
Klopp said he could not make substitutions on the basis of what reaction it created, adding he took off the Premier League’s leading scorer because he thought he was feeling the intensity of the game.
“I’m not even sure if this situation is now a reason for a ‘proper talk’ about it,” he said on Friday.
“We are 1-0 down, that makes no player happy. You go off and you react in different ways because you are not happy.
“You get subbed, you are a striker and you think you should stay on the pitch. That’s all completely clear and not an issue, it is just normal life.”
Klopp said managers were forced to make quick judgments on the basis of what they saw on the pitch.
“We make these decisions in the moment and not with any thoughts in behind, the problem only is you only have to explain it after the game and the day after the game,” he said.
“These kind of stories (rumors of unhappiness) so far didn’t happen. I cannot guarantee for the future and for all times it will never happen but these kind of discussions we never had.”
Salah has scored 17 Premier League goals this season and needs only one more to register 25 for the campaign in all competitions for the third time in four seasons at Anfield.
Previously his tally has been supplemented by significant contributions from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino but his fellow forward are well short of their usual numbers.
Mane has just 11 in all competitions and Firmino six, while Diogo Jota, who made his comeback against Chelsea after three months out with a knee injury, has nine goals.
“We all have to improve,” said Klopp. “Mo still has a great scoring record and I am sure everyone knows and he knows himself even he could have scored more goals.
“But that, Mo’s goalscoring, is not our problem. But in general we have to improve, 100 percent.”