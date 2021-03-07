You are here

Amy Poehler's high-school comedy 'Moxie' calls out toxic masculinity

‘Moxie’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
‘Moxie’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 07 March 2021
Matt Ross

Amy Poehler’s high-school comedy ‘Moxie’ calls out toxic masculinity

‘Moxie’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 07 March 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: There were many things to love about “Parks and Recreation” – but one of the most obvious was that it starred, unusually, an eternally upbeat, yet likeable protagonist. So perhaps it’s no surprise that Amy Poehler, who played the irrepressible Leslie Knope in “Parks & Rec,” and the “cool mom” in cult classic “Mean Girls,” brings a similar positivity to Netflix high-school comedy “Moxie,” which marks her second directorial outing.

Vivian Carter (Hadley Robinson) is a smart, switched-on student who already longs to leave behind her clique-y high school for what she believes will be the more mature world of college. Vivian flies under the radar, keeping her head down and letting the inequality of high school pass her by. After all, why fight a system that can’t be changed, right?

Well, not quite. When new student Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña) draws the unwanted attention of stereotypically obnoxious jock Mitchell Wilson (Patrick Schwarzenegger), something shifts for Vivian. Spurred on by her mother’s rebellious past, Vivian starts a zine – Moxie. In the pages of the guerrilla pamphlet, she calls out the toxic, chauvinistic masculinity that permeates the school, and lambasts the authorities (typified by the spineless principal Shelly, who just wants everyone to get along and not generate any paperwork). Before you know it, the Moxie movement has swept across the campus, drawing support — and no shortage of ire.




It’s a curious mix of feel-good empowerment, cutesy teen film, and stirring call-to-action. Supplied

Poehler is a gifted comic actress — and her cameo as Vivian’s mum gives her a couple of the movie’s funniest moments vv but from the director’s chair, she opts to dial back the laughs somewhat. There are some smile-inducing moments, and the movie deftly flits from teenage angst to meet-cute and back again. What’s more (and to Poehler’s credit), “Moxie” doesn’t linger on the stereotypical beats of a teen rom-com, but nor does it shy away from highlighting the darker, seedier underbelly of the high-school system in the US. It’s a curious mix of feel-good empowerment, cutesy teen film, and stirring call-to-action. Much like it’s lead character, “Moxie” is difficult to define, but easy to like.

Elie Saab presents glamorous Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection

Elie Saab Fall 2021 Couture collection. Supplied
Elie Saab Fall 2021 Couture collection. Supplied
Updated 40 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Elie Saab presents glamorous Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection

Elie Saab Fall 2021 Couture collection. Supplied
Updated 40 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Elie Saab presented his eponymous label’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection on Saturday. 

A celebration of strong women, the over-80-piece offering boasted both daytime and evening options and was punctuated with glamorous, heavily-embellished gowns, pleated maxi skirts, expertly-tailored separates and flared jumpsuits. Some of the looks were paired with bold, over-the-knee leather boots and opera gloves or dangling crystal-embellished earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The color palette was largely monochromatic, with bursts of blush pink and lime. Meanwhile, lashings of marabou feathers, tiny sequins, beads and ruffles added an extra dose of glamour. 

With a global pandemic that rendered virtually every red carpet event redundant and prompted many to cancel special occasions like weddings in addition to the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, it’s safe to say that 2020 was a difficult year for the Lebanon-born designer. 

“I think that what the Lebanese people have suffered since the fourth of August and onwards is by far worse than war,” Saab told Arab News. “It has been a very difficult time for all of the Lebanese people. I do not know if sometimes the Lebanese forgot about COVID-19 only to come out of the terrible disaster of the 4th.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

However, the designer assured Arab News that the couture collection was not severely impacted by this difficult period.

“People were not interested (in couture) and those who had events postponed them,” he said. “But afterwards, the machine started working again all by itself, as it should,” the designer added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

“Thankfully, we’re doing very well in couture. We did not feel a difference in numbers

between this year and the previous one,” he shared.

The couturier has been keeping quite busy. He recently debuted Elie Saab Maison, an elegant lineup of furniture, lighting, rugs and home accessories, and only last month he launched  a 28-piece collection of watches comprising stainless steel and diamonds.

Priyanka Chopra teams up with chef behind popular Dubai restaurant

Priyanka Chopra is launching a restaurant called Sona in New York. File/AFP
Priyanka Chopra is launching a restaurant called Sona in New York. File/AFP
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Priyanka Chopra teams up with chef behind popular Dubai restaurant

Priyanka Chopra is launching a restaurant called Sona in New York. File/AFP
Updated 54 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has teamed up with chef Hari Nayak, the culinary talent behind Dubai’s Masti eatery, to launch an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York, she announced on Instagram on Saturday.

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavors I grew up with,” Chopra poste d on Instagram.

“The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavor would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly,” she added.

The new outlet is a collaboration with restauranteur David Rabin and entrepreneur Maneesh Goyal.

In January, Chopra kickstarted her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket.

Britney Spears' Mideast-born beau Sam Asghari reveals how the couple met

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016. File/AFP
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016. File/AFP
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Britney Spears’ Mideast-born beau Sam Asghari reveals how the couple met

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in 2016. File/AFP
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In a new interview with Forbes, US-Iranian actor and fitness enthusiast Sam Asghari opened up about the beginnings of his relationship with US popstar Britney Spears.

The 27-year-old met the “Baby, One More Time” singer in 2016 during a music video shoot for “Slumber Party,” but he admitted that he was hesitant about being in the clip.

“I wanted to do TV, I wanted to do film,” he told the publication. “I didn’t want to… be known as a music video actor, but a good friend of mine was working on a project and they referred me to the team that was picking out the leading role for ‘Slumber Party.’”

"My girlfriend now, at the time, personally picked my picture and she wanted me to be cast in the music video," he continued, referring to Spears.

Actress Jameela Jamil interviews Jane Fonda in Women's Day video

Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil got candid in a video for the ‘Pomellato for Women’ series. Supplied
Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil got candid in a video for the ‘Pomellato for Women’ series. Supplied
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Actress Jameela Jamil interviews Jane Fonda in Women’s Day video

Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil got candid in a video for the ‘Pomellato for Women’ series. Supplied
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Actress, model and body positivity advocate Jameela Jamil has interviewed US actress and activist Jane Fonda in a video in celebration of International Women’s Day by jewelry brand Pomellato.

In the video that is part of the “Pomellato for Women” series, the two women discussed hard-hitting topics such as inequality, privilege, climate emergency and gender inequality, among other subjects.

Fonda returned as a contributor for the fourth consecutive year for the Italian jewelry label’s “Pomellato for Women” campaign, a project launched in 2017 that aims to highlight the importance of female leadership and a more authentic idea of natural beauty. 

The model, actress and body activist gained prominence for her role in “The Good Place.” Supplied

It was established by a cross-section of women from various disciplines.

Fonda was among the first vocal feminists and activists in Hollywood dating back to the Vietnam War, and is one of the original “Pomellato for Women” ambassadors.

During the heart-to-heart, Jamil and Fonda found that they shared many values, including a love for activism. 

“Activism made my life, my first 30 years were hedonist, with not much purpose,” admitted the Academy Award winner, who was the first recipient of the Women in Motion Award and was just bestowed the Cecil B. DeMille award for lifetime achievement at the 2021 Golden Globes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jane Fonda (@janefonda)

“People need meaning in their lives. Activism is joyful,” added the 83-year-old actress.

The powerful new video will air on International Women’s Day on March 8 and the complete interview will be broadcast as part of Kering’s “Women in Motion” series.

DJ Khaled gets candid about extreme fear or flying in video shot before takeoff

US-Palestinian DJ Khaled’s opens up about flying fears in latest video on Instagram
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DJ Khaled gets candid about extreme fear or flying in video shot before takeoff

US-Palestinian DJ Khaled’s opens up about flying fears in latest video on Instagram
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In a world of perfect Instagram shots where celebrities rarely reveal their fears, it’s rather refreshing to see US-Palestinian DJ Khaled’s latest video on Instagram, in which he is extremely anxious before taking off on a private jet, while the women of his family, as well as the pilot, urge him to calm down.

The video shows Khaled questioning the pilot about the flight path, as well as potential turbulence and ends with footage of the superstar DJ kneeling on the floor of the jet with his head on a seat in a bid to avoid looking out of the window.

“I don’t like to fly when it rains or when it cloudy. Today I couldn’t see the sky. So had some real talk with (the) pilot. (a) great pilot and honest, people don’t realize to make these big anthems the mission to get it done it’s not just working in the studio so much more that comes with it,” he captioned the video on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

Khaled’s two sons, Asahd and Aalam, were also on the jet that seemed to be heading to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

It’s not the first time Khaled has opened up about his debilitating fear of flying, however.

He previously revealed that he overcame a decade-long fear of flying in 2017.

“That’s the only fear I had in my life,” DJ Khaled told E! News at the time, “just being in a plane and if there’s any turbulence. I just didn’t feel comfortable. I had a lot of bad anxiety, and he helped me overcome that.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

“Anytime I was on the road,” Khaled said, “I would fly him and I would take the bus. My son’s on the plane, but I’m driving [and] taking two to three days to get somewhere and I’m saying to myself, ‘My son can fly. I gotta fly (sic).’”

“It really touched my heart and put tears in my eyes,” he said of having to travel apart from his son. “I had to go on the road and when I would FaceTime him, he knew I’d be gone. So, I’m like, ‘You know what? We’re going to start flying together.’”

Khaled’s latest video, posted on Saturday, shows combatting a fear of flying is a long process — but considering his jet-set lifestyle, he seems to be in it for the long haul.

