Arab coalition intercepts 2 ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

Arab Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Arab Coalition Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki speaks at a press conference in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Arab coalition intercepts 2 ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition intercepts 2 ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: The Arab coalition battling the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the group toward the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jazan, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported. 

Developing...

Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia

Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia
Updated 43 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia

Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia
  • Control teams will intensify their inspection visits
  • GEA calls on businesses to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures
Updated 43 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Entertainment activities reopened on Sunday in Saudi Arabia after a one month hiatus, the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) said.
It called on businesses in the entertainment sector to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and precautionary measures. 
The most important of these were checking people’s health status through the Tawakkalna app, ensuring that face masks were worn, that people’s temperatures were measured before they entered the premises, and that people’s hands were sterilized.
During a press conference, the interior ministry’s security spokesperson said cinemas, restaurants and cafes, malls, and gyms and sports centers would be reopened.
Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub said all events and parties, including weddings and corporate meetings are still banned until further notice, while funeral prayers at cemeteries are to be distributed throughout the day. He said the maximum number of people permitted in any social gathering should not exceed 20.
The GEA said that anyone wishing to set up any entertainment activity must apply for the appropriate license by visiting its website.
“Control teams will intensify their inspection visits to all entertainment facilities to ensure their compliance with preventive measures and instructions,” the GEA added.
It carried out 295 inspection visits across various regions during the past two weeks to ensure that commercial establishments licensed by the GEA were adhering to precautionary measures. It found 19 violations.

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 370,614
  • A total of 6,528 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 357 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 188 were recorded in Riyadh, 54 in Makkah, 51 in the Eastern Province, 13 in Madinah, eight in the Northern Borders region, six in Asir, five in Hail, two in Jazan and one in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 370,614 after 314 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,528 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition launches airstrikes after Houthis cross 'red line' with civilian drone attacks in Saudi Arabia
  • Attacks spark calls for action against the Iran-backed militias
Updated 07 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition conducted air strikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Sunday after it said it had destroyed drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militants, including at least five fired towards Saudi Arabia.

The coalition said in a statement quoted by Al Arabiya TV that “targeting civilians and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia is a red line.”

The update comes hours after the coalition said it has intercepted a total of 10 explosive-laden drones that it said where aimed at civilian targets. 

The bloc destroyed and intercepted five armed drones at first and said it was monitoring others. Then it destroyed five others that were launched towards Saudi Arabia.

The drones were aimed at “civilian” targets in Saudi Arabia, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, without specifying the locations.

The coalition reaffirmed that it continues to work to protect civilians in accordance with international law. 

“We take operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement said. 

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates has condemned on Sunday the Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, calling the international community to take a “decisive stance” against “repetitive” attacks by the militia group.  

Similar statements were issued by the Arab Parliament and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation against the Houthi drone attacks. 

On Saturday, the coalition intercepted seven Houthi drones that were launched towards southwest Saudi Arabia. 

The attacks sparked calls for action against the Iran-backed militias. 

The United States and the United Nations have stepped up diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, which is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi nonprofit provides underprivileged families with 1,000 meals a day

Saudi nonprofit provides underprivileged families with 1,000 meals a day
The initiative, which kicked off on Feb. 14, was planned to run for 30 days, but could be extended. (Supplied)
Updated 07 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi nonprofit provides underprivileged families with 1,000 meals a day

Saudi nonprofit provides underprivileged families with 1,000 meals a day
  • ‘We intend to do whatever we can to ensure the distribution of food to those in need during pandemic’
Updated 07 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A Riyadh charity is distributing 1,000 meals a day to underprivileged families who have been badly affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Founded by Riyadh’s governor, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, the Khairat program helps ensure that low-income families in the Kingdom’s capital have access to two full, healthy, and balanced meals a day, taking care of not only the cooking process, but also the distribution to those in need.
Abdullah Al-Sebai, the general supervisor of Khairat, told Arab News that the program was initially established in 2018 as a means of collecting leftover food from banquet halls, weddings, and other major events where a surplus tends to be left.


“Our team would collect the leftover food from these events, package it up neatly, and distribute it to families in need,” he said.
However, once the pandemic shut down those large-scale gatherings, the team at Khairat quickly found a solution that would ensure those families would not be left in the lurch.


“With the green light from Prince Faisal, we established a professional relationship with a kitchen belonging to the charity Al-Melwan, who have employed seven Saudi women to cook the necessary meals for distribution,” Al-Sebai added. “Khairat purchased the meals from them and is responsible for the delivery on a daily basis.”
Once the food has been prepared by the team at Al-Melwan’s kitchen, Al-Sebai said that the meals go out twice a day — 500 lunches and 500 dinners, all delivered within half an hour to the families that the charity has had longstanding dealings with.
The initiative, which kicked off on Feb. 14, was planned to run for 30 days, but could be extended.
“We intend to do whatever we can to ensure that these families aren’t in any danger due to the pandemic,” he said.
To maintain their services alongside Al-Melwan’s, the charity also coordinated with a number of restaurants to provide meals, and private entities that have also contributed to their food distribution. Over 27,000 meals were distributed to around 4,500 families in 13 neighborhoods across Riyadh between Feb. 12-28 as a result.
Khairat is accepting donations, both in the form of monetary contributions, and applications from donors such as banquet halls, hotels, and other event-hosting venues, on their website, https://khiyrat.org.sa/en/.

Saudis 'excited, relieved' as public venues set to reopen

Saudis ‘excited, relieved’ as public venues set to reopen
The Ministry of Interior allows indoor dining in restaurants and cafes along with other recreational activities. However, all events and parties will continue to be suspended until further notice. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudis ‘excited, relieved’ as public venues set to reopen

Saudis ‘excited, relieved’ as public venues set to reopen
  • ‘We must be careful in public places so that we enjoy dining experiences again at restaurants and more’
Updated 07 March 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: After enduring a month of tightened restrictions in the wake of a rise in coronavirus cases earlier this year, Saudis are elated at the prospect of their favorite restaurants, cafes and cinemas reopening on Sunday.
Residents told Arab News of their experiences during the 30-day period and what they are most looking forward to on Sunday.
Asia Khalil, 33, breathed a sigh of relief when she heard that her six-year-old twins will finally be able to spend time at an indoor amusement park, saying that she ran out of ideas to keep her active children occupied.
She told Arab News: “Their father and I tried everything imaginable. It’s a little more difficult this time around because they’re restless, and with school starting late in the day, they need something to tire them out before bedtime and going out wasn’t an option for us.
“We’ll be even more careful than ever before this time around,” she added.

HIGHLIGHT

The Kingdom suspended recreational events on Feb. 3 to halt the spread of COVID-19. The suspension was extended on Feb. 14 for 20 days.

Omar Yasseen, a 27-year-old barista at Brew92, said he was “very excited” to welcome customers back and see his cafe return to life.
“Though it was necessary, the ban did affect us negatively. Time went by slowly,” he told Arab News. “I’m excited to see customers walking in again, staying and lighting up the place.”
Yasseen hopes that people are more careful about following precautionary measures after reopening so that everyone can continue to enjoy public places.
“We must be careful in public places so that we enjoy dining experiences again at restaurants and more.”

The decision to take extra measures to control the spread of coronavirus also affected those with active and social lifestyles, including 26-year-old electrical engineer Ahmed Basfar.
“It had a drastic impact on my daily life since I’m a very outdoor kind of person. I’m used to going to the gym at least four days a week and meeting up with friends at a local coffee shop,” he told Arab News.
“Initially, I was thinking that I can stay at home with my family for a good 10 days and can have quality time with them, but then when I knew that the period was extended for 20 more days, I started to panic.
“I thought I was going to lose all of the progress I made during the past six months in those 30 days. So I went ahead and bought a whole lot of home fitness equipment.”
Basfar ordered a treadmill, aerobic step platform, sports mat, dumbbells, a jump rope and other equipment to stay active at home.
The news that leisure facilities would reopen has excited Basfar, who said that he “cannot wait” to get back into the gym. However, he also praised the benefits of working out at home.
“Although working out at home is not ideal for me since I need to use heavy machines to keep from gaining weight, it has kept me fit until gyms reopens again,” he said.
Nada Jannadi, a 32-year-old psychology counselor, said she faced a challenging time during the 30-day period.
“I’m not so flexible when it comes to my daily routine. So I had to make some changes with my time and find a way to exercise at home,” she told Arab News.
“When they said it’s going to be 10 days with the possibility of an extension, I was telling myself to be patient and that it’s only 10 days. I soon realized that the 10 days were extended so I decided to buy my own equipment and redecorated my apartment to have a small corner designated for my new gear. Some days I get bored from working out at home so I go out for a 60-minute walk in the neighborhood.”
Both Jannadi and Basfar agreed that, although the last month has been a tough period, they will take extra precautions when they return to the gym, and will make sure to follow health and safety protocols.
“We have to be careful, because it’s our health and the people we love before it’s governmental. The government cares about us so we have to do what they are asking us to do. We survived this before and we are going to survive this, too,” Jannadi said.

