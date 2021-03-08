You are here

Meet the women educating their Instagram followers on female health, one post at a time

Nour Emam (L) and Dr. Deemah Saleh (R) run Instagram accounts where they share information on intimate female health. (Supplied)
Nour Emam (L) and Dr. Deemah Saleh (R) run Instagram accounts where they share information on intimate female health. (Supplied)
Khaoula Ghanem
Hams Saleh

  • Dr. Deemah Salem and doula Nour Emam run Instagram accounts where they debunk myths and share information on female intimate health
DUBAI: Conversations around female intimate health have long been taboo or non-existent in Arab cultures. But a new crop of female doctors and healthcare practitioners on social media are aiming to destigmatize sexual wellness and educate women about their health, one Instagram post at a time.

“There are so many stereotypical taboos regarding women’s health in the UAE,” Dr. Deemah Salem told Arab News.

The specialist in obstetrics and gynecology in Dubai, who goes by @dr.deemahsalem on Instagram, said: “Being Arab-American myself I understood how some myths about women’s health could have developed, but I made it a mission to debunk them because some of these myths can lead to harmful practices.

She uses her platform to inform her followers about all aspects of sexual health, and talk about issues that many women might be embarrassed to discuss.

Salem believed that sexual education was still frowned upon in the region due to conservative cultural norms and that, while most UAE schools offered sexual education classes for young girls, a lot of females still felt uncomfortable about discussing intimate matters with doctors.

“It’s possible to educate women about their sexual and reproductive health while still respecting cultural and religious values. Women need to feel comfortable to discuss their intimate issues with their gynecologists.”

Egypt-based doula Nour Emam said there were popular misconceptions about what sex education actually entailed. “I think people think that if we have sex education, we’d be promoting sex and promiscuity, when in reality having sex education at primary and secondary levels in school usually means youth engage later in sexual activities and what’s more important is that they are safe (while) doing so,” she told Arab News.

She founded the Instagram page @thisismotherbeing in order to give women the information they need about their health and, with 173,000 followers, the message clearly resonates.

Many women are either unaware, or worse, misinformed about their sexual education because there is scarce access to accurate information. 

According to Salem, there are several myths and areas of concern that women in the region need to be educated on.  

“We need to teach women how to practice feminine hygiene in a healthy way, help them understand how normal female genitalia functions, to realize the role of preventative healthcare, to encourage women to discuss any sexual concerns with their doctors, and to educate about domestic and intimate partner violence.

“In addition to harmful practices, ignorance can lead to an array of problems for women, including unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted diseases, recurring vaginal infections, sexual dysfunction disorders, mental health disorders and marital issues… just to name a few.”

These female healthcare practitioners are no strangers to backlash despite - or perhaps due to - their engaging social media presence.

“I’m the most loved/hated woman in Egypt,” Emam remarked. “People think I’m leading young girls astray and that my information will ‘give them ideas.’ Of course, this is to be expected. No one wants to admit that the stuff I talk about is real and true, especially when this information enables women to choose.”

She described what she believed to be the most important areas for knowledge dissemination online.

“Absolutely everything,” she stated. “Reproductive and sexual health education is a continuum. It’s an entire spectrum and you can’t take one thing without learning the rest. Women just need to be certain that they have rights when it comes to their place in society, healthcare and maternity care.”

  • Chef in Lebanon explains how women who choose to cook are taking control of their lives
DUBAI: How do you empower women? The chef and culinary consultant Sally Hurst provides what some might consider an unconventional answer — by cooking.

A resident of Beirut for the past five years, Hurst recalls an anecdote told by women in the traditional Lebanese mountainside areas.

“Women had the key to the larder back in the day, before they had refrigeration, and having that key was the ultimate power in the household. You controlled everything by what was in there and by who you fed and how you fed them,” she told Arab News.

“Empowering Women through Cooking” features the recipes and personal stories of 52 women from different backgrounds living in Lebanon. (Supplied)

Originally from America, Hurst is the project manager of an upcoming book, “Empowering Women through Cooking,” featuring the recipes and personal stories of 52 women from different backgrounds living in Lebanon. This book is the latest venture of the Amman-founded “Empowering through” social movement that helps individuals in more than 10 countries via events and publications.

“Some people had a problem with the title, because there is this idea that cooking is something women have to do,” Hurst said of the book, which took nearly four years to complete. “The idea is that a lot of women choose, like me, to do this. It does empower you — there’s something about being able to feed your family with what you do in the kitchen that is really rewarding. A lot of women do that for a living in Lebanon.”

This book is the latest venture of the Amman-founded “Empowering through” social movement that helps individuals in more than 10 countries via events and publications. (Supplied)

Offering their recipes of traditional savory dishes (some of which have foreign influences) and sweet delicacies, the participants include a refugee from Syria, a Filipino household helper, the founder of the Beirut Marathon Association, and a cook who was born with Down syndrome. “I wanted it to reflect the diversity of Lebanon because I think that’s one of its strengths,” Hurst said. 

It is much more than a recipe book. Another one of its objectives is to inspire aspiring chefs and entrepreneurs by offering advice on setting up a culinary business, as well as health and wellness tips specific to Lebanon and through sharing stories of women-led businesses in the culinary world. Most of all, at a time when Lebanon is facing multiple economic and social crises, proceeds of the book will go to the World Food Program MENA to feed the hungry of Lebanese society.

  • Harry: my father Prince Charles stopped taking my calls
  • Interview with Oprah Winfrey follows break with royals
LOS ANGELES: In a wide-ranging interview aired Sunday, Harry and Meghan described painful discussions about the color of their son’s skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led the Duchess of Sussex to contemplate suicide.
The interview with Oprah Winfrey was the couple’s first since they stepped down from royal duties and the two-hour special included numerous revelations.
Harry told Winfrey that he felt trapped by royal life and was surprised that he was cut off financially and lost his security last year. He also said he felt his family did not support Meghan, who acknowledged her naivete about royal life before marrying Harry, as she endured media attacks and false stories.
Meghan, who is biracial, described that when she was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” The statement led Winfrey to ask “What,” incredulously and sit in silence for a moment.
In a rare positive moment in the interview, Harry and Meghan revealed their second would be a girl. The interview opened with Winfrey gushing over Meghan’s pregnancy and lamenting that COVID-19 protocols kept them from hugging.
The interview aired Sunday night in the United States, a full day before it will air in Britain. The revelations aren’t over: Winfrey teased additional bits of the interview would be shown Monday morning on CBS.
In response to a question from Winfrey, Harry said he wouldn’t have left royal life if he hadn’t married Meghan, but that it was their relationship that revealed the strictures of royal life.
“I wouldn’t have been able to, because I myself was trapped,” Harry said. “I didn’t see a way out.
“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said, before adding, “My father and my brother, they are trapped.”
Harry acknowledged that he does not have a close relationship presently with his brother William, who is heir to the throne after their father, Prince Charles.
The prince disputed rumors that he intentionally blindsided his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with his decision to split. He suspects the rumors came from the institution.
“I’ve never blindsided my grandmother,” he said. “I have too much respect for her.”
Meghan, too, was complimentary toward the queen, despite saying at one point she realized some in the palace were willing to lie to “protect other members of the family.”
“The queen has always been wonderful to me,” Meghan said.
Winfrey at various points in the interview ran through headlines about Meghan and at one point asked about the mental health impact. Meghan responded that she experienced suicidal thoughts and had sought help through the palace’s human resources department, but was told there was nothing they could do.
Meghan said she grew concerned about her son not having a royal title because it meant he wouldn’t be provided security.
Meghan said digesting everything during while pregnant was “very hard.” More than the “prince” title, she was the most concerned about her son’s safety and protection.
“He needs to be safe,” a teary-eyed Meghan recalled. “We’re not saying don’t make him a prince or princess, whatever it’s going to be. But if you’re saying the title is going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click bait and tabloid fodder. You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.”
Meghan said it was hard for her to understand why there were concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin color. She said it was hard for her to “compartmentalize” those conversations.
Harry, too, said there are lasting impacts about Meghan’s treatment and his relationship with his family.
“There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his relationship with his father. “I feel really let down. He’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like. And Archie is his grandson. I will always love him, but there is a lot of hurt that has happened.”
Harry said the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after announcing plans to step back from his roles. But he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind.
Sunday’s interview special opened with Meghan describing how naive she was about the ground rules of royal life before she married her husband, Harry, nearly three years ago. “I didn’t fully understand what the job was,” she said. She also noted that she did not know how to curtsy before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time, and didn’t realize it would be necessary.
“I will say I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family,” Meghan said. “It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed.”
As Meghan Markle, the actor starred in the TV legal drama “Suits.” She married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and their son, Archie, was born a year later.
Meghan said she and Harry were aligned during their courtship because of their “cause-driven” work. But she did not fully comprehend the pressure of being linked the prestigious royal family.
“It’s easy to have an image of it that is so far from reality,” she said. “And that’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things. And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it. There’s a complete misalignment and there’s no way to explain that to people.”
At the top of the interview, Winfrey ran through several key points: that the production was following strict COVID-19 protocols, no topic was off limits and that Meghan and Harry were not being paid for the special.
Royal interviews that aren’t tied to a specific topic are rare, and prior televised sessions have often proved problematic. Prince Andrew’s 2019 BBC interview about his links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein led to his own departure from royal duties after he failed to show empathy for Epstein’s victims.
Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties began in March 2020 over what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess.
In Britain, the interview is seen as poorly timed. It will air while Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip remains hospitalized in London after undergoing a heart procedure.
It is unclear what public reaction, if any, the queen and other royal family members will have to Sunday’s interview. The UK’s Sunday Times newspaper, citing an anonymous source, reported that the queen would not watch it.

Saudi Ministry to launch fashion promotion’s third phase

  • The ministry aims to attract and encourage talent in the emerging Saudi fashion industry to promote local brands on the local and international levels
RIYADH: The third phase of the Saudi Ministry of Culture’s fashion incubation program will kick off on April 11 in an effort to promote the fashion sector and cultural entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

Startups wishing to participate in the third phase can register on  https://engage.moc.gov.sa/fashion_bootcamp between March 7 and 15.

For five months, the selected startups will work together with the help and support of experts and specialists to develop their ideas and projects, and qualify them to compete in the market.

The ministry aims to attract and encourage talent in the emerging Saudi fashion industry to promote local brands on the local and international levels. It also seeks to establish an integrated and comprehensive fashion system that relies on exchanging expertise among specialists, young entrepreneurs and startups.

The fashion incubation program is divided into three phases: Fashion Hackathon, Fashion Bootcamp, and Incubator, providing participants with an intensive training and fashion-related concepts.

Meet the Iraqi para-athlete inspiring confidence in women everywhere

  • There are so many people with disabilities who feel shy or embarrassed, or they just choose not to integrate into society
  • Zainab Al-Eqabi, 30, is a beacon of body positivity and source of motivation
DUBAI: When Iraqi sports enthusiast Zainab Al-Eqabi was seven years old, a bomb went off near her Baghdad home. Al-Eqabi, now 30, lost one of her legs as a result of the explosion.

“It hasn’t been an easy journey,” the pharmacist-turned-athlete told Arab News. It was the support of family and friends, as well as her own inner strength, that got her through. And despite the odds stacked against her, Al-Eqabi has taken her athleticism to a new level and has gone on to compete in several sports competitions in the UAE.

However, the 30-year-old admits that she has not always been an athlete — it was not until a doctor recommended that she should start swimming to ease her back pain, which was induced by her prosthetic leg, that she took up sports.

Al-Eqabi says that it “was a turning point” in her life.

“Swimming was not as difficult and scary as I thought at all, and it kind of opened up the doors to other sports,” she said. She competed in two triathlons as a cyclist in the UAE, and in 2020 joined the Dubai Fitness Challenge, during which she hauled a 2,000kg Jeep.

On top of an intense training schedule, a full-time job as a pharmacist and giving motivational speeches, Al-Eqabi makes a point of posting inspiring photographs of herself on Instagram — where she has accrued 1.5 million followers — with the aim of breaking stereotypes, combatting prejudices and contributing to a more confident society.

FASTFACTS

• Zainab Al-Eqabi lost her leg in a bomb blast in Baghdad when she was seven.

• She started swimming on her doctor’s advice to ease her back pain, which was induced by her prosthetic leg.

• On top of an intense training schedule, she works full-time as a pharmacist and gives motivational speeches.

• She competed in two triathlons as a cyclist in the UAE.

• In 2020, she joined the Dubai Fitness Challenge, during which she hauled a 2,000kg Jeep.

• Al-Eqabi has taken her athleticism to a new level and participated in several sports competitions in the UAE.

“In the Middle East, there’s this stigma on people with special needs or any kind of disability,” she said. “When I used to tell people that I have a prosthetic leg, they wouldn’t understand. They didn’t understand that I have an amputation. So, I decided to create a Facebook page called ‘Disabled and Proud’ and just started to note down stories from my daily life,” she said.

She recalled one instance when a woman confided in her that her disabled son had become more social and confident since he started following Al-Eqabi on social media.

“There are so many people with disabilities who feel shy or embarrassed, or they just choose not to integrate into society. They limit their activity and involvement, just because of what they’re going through,” she said. “I hated that. So that’s what made me start posting on social media.”

Naturally, Al-Eqabi was the perfect fit when The Body Shop was searching for regional faces to represent its new Global Self Love Movement campaign, which promotes self-esteem and body positivity.

“I can really relate to this campaign. Self-love is a treasure that we all need to keep developing so that we can have the best relationship with our own self. I’m honestly so proud to be a part of this campaign,” she said.

When it comes to her own beauty routine, she follows a diligent skin care regimen because she believes that taking care of our bodies is important. Most days, she goes bare-faced, simply applying moisturizer and sunscreen and using a face mask once a week. On the days that she is not swimming, she will swipe a few coats of mascara on her lashes.

Ultimately though, Al-Eqabi’s secret to feeling her best is getting plenty of sleep and exercise. “Working out just makes you really feel good,” she said.

Al-Eqabi has had to put many of her plans on hold due to the pandemic. However, she continues to be a beacon of body positivity.

“I want to tell the person with a disability, don’t let it stop you, because at the end of the day you need to live your life. It doesn’t make sense to be excluded and to go through that by yourself. This is your life. You deserve to live it and enjoy it.”

 

Elie Saab presents glamorous Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection

Elie Saab presents glamorous Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection

Elie Saab Fall 2021 Couture collection. Supplied
DUBAI: Lebanese couturier Elie Saab presented his eponymous label’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection on Saturday. 

A celebration of strong women, the over-80-piece offering boasted both daytime and evening options and was punctuated with glamorous, heavily-embellished gowns, pleated maxi skirts, expertly-tailored separates and flared jumpsuits. Some of the looks were paired with bold, over-the-knee leather boots and opera gloves or dangling crystal-embellished earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The color palette was largely monochromatic, with bursts of blush pink and lime. Meanwhile, lashings of marabou feathers, tiny sequins, beads and ruffles added an extra dose of glamour. 

With a global pandemic that rendered virtually every red carpet event redundant and prompted many to cancel special occasions like weddings in addition to the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, it’s safe to say that 2020 was a difficult year for the Lebanon-born designer. 

“I think that what the Lebanese people have suffered since the fourth of August and onwards is by far worse than war,” Saab told Arab News. “It has been a very difficult time for all of the Lebanese people. I do not know if sometimes the Lebanese forgot about COVID-19 only to come out of the terrible disaster of the 4th.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

However, the designer assured Arab News that the couture collection was not severely impacted by this difficult period.

“People were not interested (in couture) and those who had events postponed them,” he said. “But afterwards, the machine started working again all by itself, as it should,” the designer added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

“Thankfully, we’re doing very well in couture. We did not feel a difference in numbers

between this year and the previous one,” he shared.

The couturier has been keeping quite busy. He recently debuted Elie Saab Maison, an elegant lineup of furniture, lighting, rugs and home accessories, and only last month he launched  a 28-piece collection of watches comprising stainless steel and diamonds.

