After whirlwind historic visit, Pope leaving Iraq for Rome

Houthis’ escalations coincide with attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia: Yemeni minister

DUBAI: The continued escalations of the Houthi militia in Marib province coincided with the escalation of its extremist attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia, Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said on Sunday.

The Minister added that the Iranian-backed militia is used as a tool to destabilize the security and stability of Yemen and the countries of the region, state news agency SPA reported.

Al-Eryani also said that the attacks confirm the Iranian regime’s continued intent to undermine efforts to end the war and bring peace to the country.

He further said that the extremist attacks prove the Houthis’ misunderstanding of the language of peace. It only mastered killing and destruction, he said, and that it is just a cheap tool to implement the agenda of Iran and its experts who are now controlling the political and military decision.

He said he was surprised by the continued silence of the international community towards the militia that moves freely to kill Yemenis and recruit children and civilians by force. He called on the international community not to waste more time and support the government's efforts to restore the legitimacy in Yemen.

Earlier, the Arab coalition said it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward southern Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.