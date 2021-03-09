You are here

Luxury e-tailer Farfetch launches Ramadan capsule collections

Oscar de la Renta for the Farfetch Ramadan collection. Supplied
Oscar de la Renta for the Farfetch Ramadan collection. Supplied
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

Luxury e-tailer Farfetch launches Ramadan capsule collections

Oscar de la Renta for the Farfetch Ramadan collection. Supplied
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: In anticipation of Ramadan, luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch has launched an exclusive edit featuring  30 regional and international designers and brands.

The modest edit includes designs from homegrown talents like Shatha Essa, Sem Sem, Bambah and Sandra Mansour, in addition to renowned global brands such as Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta, Off-White and Tory Burch, among others.

The pieces, which include fluid kaftans, flowy jumpsuits, printed long-sleeved maxi dresses and embellished heels, are all exclusive to Farfetch.

Speaking of the launch, Edward Sabbagh, managing director of Farfetch Middle East, said in a statement: “For the coming Ramadan season we wanted to ensure we could deliver a take on modesty with an Only on Farfetch angle by working with a variety of global and local brands across core categories that we know to be in demand during the period.”

The Ramadan campaign will run across Farfetch’s platforms globally, with items available for purchase around the world.

DUBAI: Lebanese artist Nourie Flayhan has partnered with Los Angeles-based fashion label House of Aama on a tote bag that honors women in North Africa and southwest Asia.

The bag, which is available on US e-tailer Shopbob, features an illustration of a woman holding a cup of Arabic coffee, fig trees and gold jewelry — things that Arab women are famous for.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As part of the collaboration, 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to TBD, an organization that promotes gender equality and supports women.

The partnership came right in time for International Women's Day.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Flayhan is a well-known advocate of women’s rights.

She often draws colorful sketches of women in the region. Most of her illustrations feature multiple hands or eyes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In 2020, the artist collaborated with Italian luxury label Gucci Beauty for artworks that featured imaginary characters pictured at home.

In an interview with the brand, she spoke about her vision of wanting to change the narrative about being Arab and a woman of color.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“The women of color, the diaspora around me that I grew up and the lack of representation in the media, books and magazines always inspired me. I never saw myself in them, and could never connect,” she told Gucci.

She added: “I am using my voice to share the stories that need to be shared about our communities, and create conversation around topics that may seem taboo in our cultures or ones that might be sensitive to talk about among our societies or patriarchal systems that need to end.”

New study on COVID-19's impact on creative industries announced at Abu Dhabi Culture Summit 2021

Instagram/@abudhabiart
DUBAI: The chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, has announced the launch of a new study, conducted in collaboration with UNESCO that aims to explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cultural and creative industries globally.

The cultural and creative sectors are among the many industries hardest hit by the ongoing pandemic. In addition to the threat to public health, the economic and social disruption brought on by the infectious disease threatens the long-term livelihoods and wellbeing of the thousands of individuals that make up a vast portion of the cultural and creative sectors. 

Meanwhile, arts and culture sector organizations are struggling to provide access to cultural heritage to the community while maintaining the safety of their employees, collections and the public.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi. Supplied

The announcement about the new study was made during the Culture Summit 2021 alongside the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay. 

“The cultural and creative industries were one of the hardest hit during this pandemic,” said Al-Mubarak, commenting on the study. “As part of our ongoing efforts to promote, support and invest in the cultural and creative industries, not just here in Abu Dhabi, but globally, we are proud to be partnering with UNESCO to launch a new global study aiming to assess the impact of COVID-19 on this sector and the social and economic consequences of these impacts on a global level,” he added.

Echoing Al-Mubarak’s statement, Azoulay added: “To act in response to the crisis, we first need to understand it, to measure it. This is an essential step, a first step, because in many respects, the scope of the crisis makes it difficult to quantify.”

Sotheby's to auction unseen sculptures by Egyptian pioneer Mahmoud Mokhtar

DUBAI: Auction house Sotheby’s announced on Tuesday that it is auctioning two sculptures by Egyptian pioneer Mahmoud Mokhtar this month.

The artworks have never been auctioned. 

They were bought directly from the artist, who died in 1934 the age of 43, by illustrious collector Hafez Afifi Pasha – an influential politician and the first Egyptian delegate to the United Nations – and have remained in the same family for decades, unseen by the public until now.

Mahmoud Mokhtar, “Ibn El-Balad,” 1910, bronze. (Supplied)

Embedded in Egypt’s cultural sphere, Afifi was one of Mokhtar’s great patrons – funding him for his most famous sculpture “Egypt Awakened,” also known as “Nahdat Misr,” a triumphant representation of Egypt’s past and present, as well as founding the Friends of Mahmoud Mokhtar Foundation after the artist’s death.

The first sculpture, titled “Ibn El-Balad” (estimated at around $107,000- 131,000) was Mokhtar’s university graduation project. 

Mahmoud Mokhtar, “Arous El-Nil,” 1929, bronze. (Supplied)

Dating to 1910, it was among the first sculptures he created, and marks the pivotal moment that he evolved into the artist he is renowned as today. 

The second, “Arous El-Nil,” from 1929 is a Pharaonic head of a woman, a marriage between Ancient Egyptian aesthetics and Art Deco (estimated at around $143,000-214,000). It is the bust of a full-length sculpture in the collection of Paris’ Musée du Jeu de Paume. 

The bidding will be online and will go live from March 23-30.

Shoe maven Amina Muaddi teams up with Net-a-Porter for good cause

Amina Muaddi created a charitable t-shirt for Net-a-Porter. Instagram
DUBAI: March 8 marked annual International Women’s Day, a day that celebrates and champions the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women around the world and also highlights what still needs to be done in the ongoing fight for women’s rights and equality.

To celebrate the occasion, many brands, designers and retailers introduced Women’s Day-themed collections and cause-driven products that see all profits go towards charities and organizations that advocate for women and girls, including Net-a-Porter.

The luxury e-tailer, which launched a localized platform in the Middle East this week, teamed up with 12 female designers who have created exclusive pieces.

Among the designers who have participated in the initiative is Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, who has created a white, long-sleeve shirt that bears the words “I got you” in pink and of which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to charity Women for Women International.

“Happy International Women’s Day Sisters!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I made this long sleeve tee to support @netaporter’s charitable partnership with @womenforwomen. 100% of profits will be donated to Women for Women International,” she said, adding that in 2020 Net-a-Porter “raised over $230,000 for women survivors of war, and in total over the last three years, raised enough to fund over 850 women through the Stronger Women, Stronger Nations program.”

Other designers that took part in the initiative include French-Algerian homeware designer Anissa Kermiche, who created a set of mini jugs inspired by her bestselling Jugs Jug, reimagined as a pair to promote female solidarity.

Designers Stella McCartney, Emilia Wickstead, Westman Atelier, Tove, Anya Hindmarch, Jennifer Fisher, Simone Rocha and Ninety Percent, Roxanne Assoulin and Alighieri also took part in the initiative.

George Clooney jokes 'ER' role is causing trouble with Amal at home

DUBAI: Hollywood actor George Clooney joked this week that his hit TV series “ER” is causing him problems with his wife, British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. 

The Oscar-winning actor said in an interview with podcast SmartLess on Monday that his wife is currently watching the 1994 medical drama. 

“It’s getting me in a lot of trouble because I’d forgotten all of the terrible things (his character Doug Ross) was doing picking up on women,” said the “The Midnight Sky” actor.

Clooney played the role of a pediatrician who was dedicated to his profession, but also was a ladies’ man. He later married a nurse, Carol Hathaway, played by US actress Julianna Margulies.

Amal and George first met in 2013. They married in a lavish ceremony in Venice in 2014, and had twins, a boy, Alexander, and a girl, Ella, in 2017.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor also spoke about meeting his wife on the podcast. “She took my breath away. She was brilliant, funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet,” he told the hosts.

“She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind,” he added. “I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world — and everybody else was pretty surprised.”

