Luxury e-tailer Farfetch launches Ramadan capsule collections

DUBAI: In anticipation of Ramadan, luxury e-commerce platform Farfetch has launched an exclusive edit featuring 30 regional and international designers and brands.

The modest edit includes designs from homegrown talents like Shatha Essa, Sem Sem, Bambah and Sandra Mansour, in addition to renowned global brands such as Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta, Off-White and Tory Burch, among others.

The pieces, which include fluid kaftans, flowy jumpsuits, printed long-sleeved maxi dresses and embellished heels, are all exclusive to Farfetch.

Speaking of the launch, Edward Sabbagh, managing director of Farfetch Middle East, said in a statement: “For the coming Ramadan season we wanted to ensure we could deliver a take on modesty with an Only on Farfetch angle by working with a variety of global and local brands across core categories that we know to be in demand during the period.”

The Ramadan campaign will run across Farfetch’s platforms globally, with items available for purchase around the world.