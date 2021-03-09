You are here

Facebook launches e-book to celebrate International Women's Day

Updated 09 March 2021
Facebook launches e-book to celebrate International Women’s Day
Updated 09 March 2021
Arab News

  • Digital book throws spotlight on achievements of women from MENAT region
DUBAI: Facebook has developed an e-book featuring 26 women from the media and entertainment industries in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region.

Designed to mark International Women’s Day, the e-book includes stories and messages from women aimed at encouraging, advising, and inspiring readers.

The launch of the e-book comes on the back of the #SheCreates virtual event held in December. The program will continue throughout the year, with focused events and content tailor-made for women.

“This International Women’s Day, we’re amplifying the voices of a diverse group of women who are creating value across communities in the region,” said Moon Baz, Facebook’s strategic partner manager for the MENA region.

“These are influential individuals who, in some way or another, have shown an ability to bring people together both on and off our platforms by creating change and leaving a resounding impact on the lives of others.”

A recording of the #SheCreates event is now available on the Facebook Arabia page.

Derya Matras, regional director for Facebook in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, said: “The purpose of #SheCreates is embedded within its name; it’s shining a much-needed spotlight on the incredible, daily impact of women around the region, the difference they make, and the change they create.”

Topics: international women's day 2021 Facebook

  "Women belong in the kitchen," the now-deleted tweet by Burger King UK read on Monday
  While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead
LONDON: Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired massively on the burger brand.

“Women belong in the kitchen,” the now-deleted tweet by Burger King UK read on Monday.

While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead. 

“We hear you. We got our initial tweet wrong and we’re sorry. Our aim was to draw attention to the fact that only 20% of professional chefs in UK kitchens are women and to help change that by awarding culinary scholarships,” the apology read. “We will do better next time.”

There was a large backlash on social media as the original tweet had to be deleted due to “abusive comments in the thread and we don't want to leave the space open for that.”

Topics: Burger King International Women's Day

  The multi-year partnership would "draw on her ability to inspire people around the world"
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize as a teenager after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.
The multi-year partnership would “draw on her ability to inspire people around the world,” the company said in a statement, adding that content would also include animation and children’s series.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it,” the 23-year-old was quoted as saying.
Yousafzai earned the wrath of the Taliban as a 10-year-old in rural northwest Pakistan when she began campaigning for education rights for girls.
At the time, the Pakistani Taliban had gained a significant foothold in the Swat Valley, imposing a fundamentalist version of Islam on areas they controlled — banning education for girls and employment for women.
Yousafzai drew international attention with a series of blogs and articles she wrote about everyday life and hopes for a better future, but her fame incensed the Taliban, whose leadership ordered her murder.
In October 2012, a Taliban assassin shot the then-15-year-old as she rode home on a bus from school. The bullet struck near her left eye, went through her neck and lodged in her shoulder.
She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled “I am Malala,” which drew even more international attention.
Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist from India.
She graduated from Britain’s Oxford University last year and has since created a digital publication for girls and women, and formed her own TV production company.
“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” she was quoted as saying in Monday’s statement.

Topics: media Malala Yousafzai Apple TV Pakistan

  Arab News exposed the mistake regarding Ahmad Zaki Yamani's OPEC role on Feb. 24
LONDON: Only two regional media outlets — CNN Arabic and London-based Asharq Al-Awsat — have corrected a mistake relating to coverage of late Saudi Oil Minister Ahmad Zaki Yamani.

Following his death on Feb. 23, the aforementioned outlets were two of many that mistakenly reported that he was the first secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) — despite OPEC itself confirming this was not the case.

The common mistake was exposed at the time by the Arab News Research & Studies Unit, which tracked coverage of Yamani’s death and found that most Saudi and regional media outlets relied on his Arabic Wikipedia page. The Wikipedia entry contained inaccurate and unsourced information.

Speaking to Arab News over the phone at the time, a spokesperson for OPEC in Vienna firmly denied that Yamani was ever a secretary-general or the first conference president. He was in fact the fourth — a role he presided over seven times, first in 1962.

CNN Arabic and Asharq Al-Awsat immediately corrected the fallacy. But other outlets — all of them previously named by Arab News, including Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ekhbariya channel, dailies Saudi Gazette and Okaz, and international broadcasters Al Jazeera and RT Arabic — seemed adamant on keeping the error and not issuing a correction.

“Not correcting the mistake about Ahmad Zaki Yamani at first glance, after the error was pointed out, shows sloppiness and lack of professionalism. If it was done intentionally, it would indicate malicious intent,” Magda Abu-Fadil, a veteran journalist and director of Media Unlimited, told Arab News.

“In either case, it undermines the journalist’s or media’s credibility that published that news item. Worst-case scenario, if it were a security-related issue, it could endanger people — all of which is unacceptable and unethical.”

A simple phone call, or even a cursory skim of OPEC’s official list of secretaries-general, would have revealed that Yamani’s name does not appear as the first — or indeed at all.

Despite his legendary standing and influence, the late minister was never a secretary-general, but was in fact the first Saudi representative on the OPEC board of governors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ahmad zaki yamani Wikipedia

  The company's global program aims to support female creators beyond just Women's History Month in March
  Spotify playlists such as Women of Arab Music, SAWTIK and Iconic Arab Women will represent Arab female artists in the Equal Hub
DUBAI: Spotify is launching “Equal,” a global commitment dedicated to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their contributions. The program will highlight women artists around the world through partnerships, activations and new content experiences, and will offer support both on and off the platform.

In November last year, Spotify launched Sawtik, its inaugural women-in-music initiative for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to amplify the voices of emerging female artists. Under the new program Equal, Sawtik artists will have an opportunity to share the global stage.

Spotify is launching the Equal Hub, a dedicated space on the platform to highlight women creators. Spotify playlists such as Women of Arab Music, SAWTIK and Iconic Arab Women will represent Arab female artists in the Equal Hub.

It also launched a new music and talk show with several episodes on March 8 called “WOMN.” The episodes featured women creators and influencers such as music producer and DJ Tokimonsta, and actor and content creator Jenny Lorenzo discussing women-centered content and share their personal reflections on music that inspired them.

Additionally, Spotify is creating an invite-only Equal Board made up of 15 organizations. Spotify will offer each organization a one-time grant to work together on ways to make the audio industry more equitable for women creators.

“March may be Women’s History Month, but spotlighting the voices of women is something we are committed to doing year-round,” the company wrote in a blog post.

In April, Spotify is expanding the Equal program to 50 countries. It will also continue to build on programs such as Sound Up, which supports under-represented podcasters, and EQL, a paid residency program for female audio professionals.

Topics:  Spotify Sawtik Equal Hub

  Special production made to celebrate International Women's Day
DUBAI: Engineering consultant WSP Middle East, The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC), and international law firm Pinsent Masons have joined forces to launch a new podcast episode to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Titled, “Diversity wins, but gaps persist: How can we close the inclusion divide?” the production explores diversity and how organizations in the Middle East and globally can tackle the inclusion divide.

The special-edition podcast is hosted by Gurminder Sagoo, client director for WSP Middle East, in conversation with Ashwaq Al-Babtain, TRSDC project manager, and Gurmeet Kaur, partner at Pinsent Masons Middle East.

Sagoo told Arab News: “In our quest to ensure that equality makes its way into our workplaces, it’s important for us to celebrate diversity and the benefits it can bring.

“If organizations choose to challenge the status quo they can benefit from diverse teams but most importantly individuals can thrive within cultures that champion inclusivity.”

The International Women’s Day special aims to provoke ideas to overcome stigmas and create a broader, more diverse, and aware working environment, the end goal being to find solutions that potentially narrow the gaps currently preventing living and working environments from being inclusive by nature.

“Organizations with more diverse workforces do better because it means there will be a variety of perspectives and it helps us make better decisions and offer innovation and more insightful solutions for our clients,” said Kaur.

“Encouraging discussions such as this will hopefully help to close the diversity gap and facilitate a move toward organizational cultures where managers and leaders advocate for diversity.”

The episode is part of WSP Middle East’s podcast series “Anticipate,” which features conversations with thought leaders from the engineering and construction industry on future trends, hot topics, challenges, and solutions.

Topics: international women's day 2021

