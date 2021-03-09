Facebook launches e-book to celebrate International Women’s Day

DUBAI: Facebook has developed an e-book featuring 26 women from the media and entertainment industries in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region.

Designed to mark International Women’s Day, the e-book includes stories and messages from women aimed at encouraging, advising, and inspiring readers.

The launch of the e-book comes on the back of the #SheCreates virtual event held in December. The program will continue throughout the year, with focused events and content tailor-made for women.

“This International Women’s Day, we’re amplifying the voices of a diverse group of women who are creating value across communities in the region,” said Moon Baz, Facebook’s strategic partner manager for the MENA region.

“These are influential individuals who, in some way or another, have shown an ability to bring people together both on and off our platforms by creating change and leaving a resounding impact on the lives of others.”

A recording of the #SheCreates event is now available on the Facebook Arabia page.

Derya Matras, regional director for Facebook in Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey, said: “The purpose of #SheCreates is embedded within its name; it’s shining a much-needed spotlight on the incredible, daily impact of women around the region, the difference they make, and the change they create.”