Lebanon's politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

Lebanon’s politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says
French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian prepares for a picture prior to a meeting with his German, Jordan and Egypt counterparts in Paris, France March 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says

Lebanon’s politicians show no sign of saving their country, France says
  • “I would be tempted to qualify Lebanese politicians as guilty of not helping a country in danger,” Le Drian said
  • “There is still time to act today, but tomorrow will be too late,” he said
Updated 11 March 2021
Reuters

PARIS: France’s foreign minister said on Thursday time was running out to prevent Lebanon collapsing and that he could see no sign that the country’s politicians were doing what they could to save it.
France has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war by trying to use Paris’ historical influence to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap and form a new government to unlock international aid.
“I would be tempted to qualify Lebanese politicians as guilty of not helping a country in danger,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference in Paris.
“They all committed to act to create an inclusive government and committed to implementing indispensable reforms. That was seven months ago and nothing is moving. I think it’s not too late, but the delays are very small before collapse.
Prime minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri is at loggerheads with President Michel Aoun and has been unable to form a new government since October.
Groups of protesters have been burning tires daily to block roads since the Lebanese currency tumbled to a new lows, deepening popular anger over Lebanon’s financial collapse.
“It’s up to the Lebanese authorities to take their destiny in hand knowing that the international community is looking with concern,” Le Drian said. “There is still time to act today, but tomorrow will be too late.”

Topics: Lebanon France Jean-Yves Le Drian

Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Business & Economy
Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Lebanon protesters block roads over worsening poverty
Middle-East
Lebanon protesters block roads over worsening poverty

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel
  • Fund allocations will derive from government and private sector institutions
  • It will focus on development initiatives and enhancing economic cooperation
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE has established a $10 billion fund to invest in strategic sectors in Israel, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The announcement came following a “constructive” phone call between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement in September that established official relations between the two countries.
“Through this fund, the UAE will invest in Israel within strategic sectors that include energy, manufacturing, water, space, health care, agricultural technology, and others,” the statement on WAM said.
The fund will focus on development initiatives and enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries, and will be funded by allocations from the government and private sector institutions.
“This move aims to strengthen economic relations between the two booming regional economies, open the way for investments, and create partnership opportunities to boost social and economic growth in the two countries and the region,” the statement added.
Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, both countries have established diplomatic missions, launched direct flights, and held several trade visits.
“This initiative is one of the results of the peace agreement and embodies the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries, in addition to their common will to advance the region and provide a model for peace by improving the lives of the peoples of the region,” the statement said.
Netanyahu canceled a second planned trip to the UAE on Thursday, citing a disagreement with Jordan. An earlier visit in February was canceled due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
The UAE was the third Arab country to normalize relations with the Jewish state after Egypt and Jordan. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan then followed suit and also signed the Abraham Accords.

Topics: UAE Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed UAE-Israel relations UAE-Israel peace deal

Update Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan
Middle-East
Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan
Israel’s Netanyahu to visit UAE for first official trip
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu to visit UAE for first official trip

Lebanon’s energy minister sounds alarm over power supply

Lebanon’s energy minister sounds alarm over power supply
Updated 14 min 44 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s energy minister sounds alarm over power supply

Lebanon’s energy minister sounds alarm over power supply
  • After meeting with President Michel Aoun on Thursday, the energy minister sounded the alarm
  • “Lebanon may go into total darkness by the end of this month if the EDL is not subsidized to buy the fuel,” warned Raymond Ghajar
Updated 14 min 44 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: There will be “disastrous consequences” for Lebanon if a crucial fuel subsidy is not approved, the country’s energy minister warned on Thursday.

Lawmakers are meeting on Friday for a parliamentary session and one of the agenda items is to agree on subsidizing the national electricity company, Electricite du Liban (EDL), in order to buy fuel and provide electricity.

After meeting with President Michel Aoun on Thursday, the energy minister sounded the alarm. 

“Lebanon may go into total darkness by the end of this month if the EDL is not subsidized to buy the fuel,” warned Raymond Ghajar. “This will cause disastrous consequences for various sectors, especially health and hospitalization, in light of the current epidemiological conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Global darkness will also affect food, security and public safety, as well as on the telecommunications and internet sector.”

He said that approving a contribution was required and not an advance. 

“The problem today is that we used about LBP700 billion ($464.34 million) from the 2020 budget out of LBP1,500 billion. We had about LBP300 billion remaining, which was used during the past three months to buy fuel.”

Another item for parliamentary discussion is a proposed raise for members of the armed services and security forces, causing controversy and anger among unions and other public sector workers.

MP Ali Hassan Khalil proposed an expedited law to be submitted to the parliamentary session that includes financially supporting all officers and members of the security and military forces, granting them LBP1 million a month over the course of six months.

The number of soldiers affected by the proposal is around 120,000.

Initial estimates indicate that the proposed raise requires roughly LBP800 billion, which would mean printing more money and increasing inflation to new record levels.

Retired soldiers, who are at the heart of current street protests, rejected the proposal because it excluded them.

A member of the Parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee, Nicolas Nahas, described Khalil’s proposal as a “political absurdity.”

Trade unionists representing public sector employees, who will be striking on Friday, were surprised that the financial support proposal did not include civil employees “who were suffering just as much as the military.”

There are around 200,000 employees in the public sector, from teachers, to employees in ministries, public administration, municipalities and public institutions.

The proposal irritated the healthcare sector which, in turn, demanded its share in any financial support increase because employees in this sector had been on the COVID-19 frontline for more than a year.

It provoked the judiciary as well. One lawmaker remarked: “Judges began resigning to emigrate in the absence of incentives for them to keep their jobs.”

The tricky parliamentary meeting and the energy minister’s warning came as the international community expressed “concern and consternation” about the crises facing Lebanon and its delay in forming a government. 

The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG), which brings together the UN and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, the Russian Federation, the UK and the US, together with the EU and the Arab League, published a statement voicing its concern about the “acceleration” of the economic and social crisis in Lebanon and the increase in tensions, including recent protests.

It called for demonstrations to remain peaceful and for human rights to remain protected, and for “full accountability and justice to be served, through credible, transparent and swift investigations of the Beirut port explosion and the killing of Lokman Slim.”

It recalled “with consternation” that seven months had elapsed since the resignation of the last government, inhibiting Lebanon’s ability to address its “deepening and increasingly complex” challenges and meet people’s needs and aspirations.

The ISG urged Lebanon’s leaders to stop delaying the formation of a government capable of meeting the country’s needs and implementing critical reforms.

Topics: Lebanon

Special Anti-government protesters chant slogans during a demonstration in the centre of Lebanon's impoverished northern port city of Tripoli on January 31, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Prolonged crisis of governance leaves Lebanon adrift and isolated 
Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis
Business & Economy
Lebanon crackdown on black market money-changers fails to stem dollar crisis

Dissidents urge Iran to release female political prisoners

Maryam Akbari Monfared (L) is now in Iran's Semnan Prison, while Golrokh Ebrahimi Eraei (R) has been beaten and taken to Amol Prison. (NCRI)
Maryam Akbari Monfared (L) is now in Iran's Semnan Prison, while Golrokh Ebrahimi Eraei (R) has been beaten and taken to Amol Prison. (NCRI)
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Dissidents urge Iran to release female political prisoners

Maryam Akbari Monfared (L) is now in Iran's Semnan Prison, while Golrokh Ebrahimi Eraei (R) has been beaten and taken to Amol Prison. (NCRI)
  • Exiled opposition group calls on UN to intervene after Tehran transfers prisoners by force
Updated 21 min 23 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Leaders of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) called on the UN to intervene and release two women whose families have been the targets of violence and death by the Iranian regime.

According to the NCRI, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRG) forcibly removed political prisoner Maryam Akbari Monfared from the women’s ward of Evin Prison, where she has been for the past 12 years, and transferred her to the Semnan Prison.

Maryam Rajavi, the NCRI President-elect, said that despite protests from other prisoners, IRG and prison guards physically dragged Akbari Monfared from her cell.

Rajavi said that Iran’s clerical regime has already executed three of Akbari Monfared’s brothers and a sister. Alireza Akbari, a member of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK), was executed in 1981. Gholamreza Akbari, also a member of MEK, was murdered under torture in 1985. MEK members Abdulreza and Roghiyeh Akbari were executed during the 1988 massacre.

Akbari Monfared was arrested shortly after the 2009 uprising in Iran and later sentenced to 15 years in prison. During the past 12 years, she has been denied necessary medical treatment, Rajavi said.

Rajavi also said urgent attention should be given to another female prisoner, Golrokh Ebrahimi Eraei, who was beaten and taken to Amol Prison in Northern Iran on Jan. 24. Ebrahimi Eraei had previously been held at the Qarchak Prison in Varamin.

The NCRI leaders urged the UN and Western countries to force Iran to allow welfare checks on all imprisoned dissidents, including women.

“On International Women's Day, the Iranian Resistance strongly condemns the forcible exile of Maryam Akbari Monfared and Golrokh Ebrahimi Eraei,” Rajavi said. 

“We urge the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and international human rights organizations to take immediate action to secure the release of these two resilient women political prisoners.”

Rajavi has repeatedly asked for an international delegation to visit the clerical regime’s prisons and meet with prisoners, especially political prisoners. Rajavi has also urged Dubravka Simonovic, the UN Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women, to investigate the health conditions of both Akbari Monfared and Ebrahimi Eraei.

Topics: Middle East Iran Women in Iran

Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy
Middle-East
Moore-Gilbert says Iran tried ‘many times’ to recruit her as spy
Iran waging Moore-Gilbert ‘disinformation campaign’ 
Middle-East
Iran waging Moore-Gilbert ‘disinformation campaign’ 

Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib

Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib

Western nations condemn Houthi attack on Yemeni city Marib
Updated 13 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Western governments condemned on Thursday an attack by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia on the city of Marib, according to a statement released by Britain’s foreign ministry.
“We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, condemn the sustained Houthi offensive on the Yemeni city of Marib and the major escalation of attacks the Houthis have conducted and claimed against Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.
The Houthis have recently pushed toward the gas-rich region of Marib, aiming to take the government’s last stronghold in the north of Yemen.

Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Middle-East
Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Al-Baher said a group of Houthi fighters, along with their leader, surrendered to the army as many others fled the battlefields. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Yemen’s army brings partial end to Houthi siege of Taiz

Jordanians welcome decision to close national airspace to Israeli PM

Jordanians welcome decision to close national airspace to Israeli PM
Updated 49 min 16 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Jordanians welcome decision to close national airspace to Israeli PM

Jordanians welcome decision to close national airspace to Israeli PM
  • Khalil Attiyeh MP says all Arab nations should prevent Benjamin Netanyahu from using their airspace
Updated 49 min 16 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jordanians on Thursday welcomed a government decision to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from using their airspace to reach the UAE, with his trip being shelved because of the block.

Israeli media reported that the decision was an apparent response to interventions in the visit of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the occasion of Isra wal Miraj, which marks the night that Prophet Muhammad went on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem and then to heaven.

Deputy Jordanian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the Israelis had changed the crown prince’s visit arrangements that would have made things difficult for Jerusalem residents.

“There were clear agreements with the Israelis and we were surprised when they ordered new arrangements that would add restrictions to the Jerusalemites in a night of worship.”

Adnan Abu Odeh, a former adviser to both King Hussein and King Abdullah, welcomed closing the airspace to Netanyahu.

“The Israelis need to understand that Prince Hussein is not a tourist visiting Jerusalem, but that the Hashemites are the custodians of the holy places in Jerusalem,” he said.

Safadi added that the crown prince had canceled his visit to Al-Aqsa because of the changes to the visit arrangements. “His royal highness will not allow difficulties to Muslims and to have the evening’s activities turned upside down and, as a result, he canceled the visit in order to preserve the rights to worship without intervention.”

The foreign minister, speaking in Paris, said that the Haram Al-Sharif was a holy place for Muslims and that there was no Israel sovereignty over it. “We don’t expect their intervention.”

Retired Jordanian Air Force Maj. Gen. Mamoun Abu Nuwar said the Israelis needed to know that their actions had consequences.

“In the relationship between countries, actions have consequences,” he told Arab News. “This is a normal tit-for-tat that Israelis should have known would happen when they intervened with the visit of the crown prince.”

Jordanian MP Khalil Attiyeh welcomed the “excellent” government decision as it was done as part of the “treatment in kind.”

When the Israelis disrupted the visit of the crown prince, he said, they needed to know that Jordan would respond. “This decision made all Jordanians happy and we need more decisions like it. The arrogant Netanyahu should understand what Jordanians think of him.”

Attiyeh said that all Arab countries should prevent the Israeli leader from visiting their countries or using their airspace.

Azzam Khatib, head of the Jerusalem Waqf which administers the mosque, said the visit of tens of thousands of worshippers was a day of celebration for Al-Aqsa and for Jerusalem as both had suffered due to the coronavirus lockdowns.

Around 50,000 Palestinians attended celebrations in the mosque compound.

Topics: Jordan Israel

Update Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan
Middle-East
Israeli PM cancels UAE trip, citing disagreement with Jordan
Israel’s Netanyahu to visit UAE for first official trip
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu to visit UAE for first official trip

