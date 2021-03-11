You are here

Houthis accused of starting fire in Sanaa detention center

Rights advocate: the Houthis had prevented the organization’s monitors from visiting survivors at Sanaa hospitals
Rights advocate: the Houthis had prevented the organization’s monitors from visiting survivors at Sanaa hospitals. (Reuters)
Saeed Al-Batati

Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have been accused of starting a fire in a migrant detention center in the Yemeni city of Sanaa.

Abdurrahman Barman, a Yemeni human rights advocate and director of the American Center for Justice, said his organization had interviewed some survivors who accused the militia of starting the March 7 fire and squeezing hundreds of Ethiopians into the center, leading to overcrowding.

He criticized international organizations and the international community for not strongly condemning the Houthis’ actions.

“This is a heinous crime,” he told Arab News. “The world would have made a scene if the burnt migrants were white. If the perpetrators were not the Houthis, the (UN) Security Council would have convened immediately.”

He said the Houthis had prevented the organization’s monitors from visiting survivors at Sanaa hospitals and that, based on survivors’ accounts, the number of dead migrants was between 200 and 300.

Mwatana, a leading Yemeni human rights organization, also blamed the Houthis for the fire and accused them of arbitrarily detaining survivors and relatives of the victims in order to stop them from talking about the incident.

“The Ansar Allah (Houthi) group caused the death and injury of scores of African migrants by starting a deadly fire in an overcrowded detention facility in Sanaa on March 7,” Mwatana said in a statement.

The Eritrean community in Yemen said that 34 migrants were killed and 200 were injured in the fire which, it said, started when police sought to resolve a quarrel between two groups.

Yemeni officials and activists disputed the figure, saying the statement had been obtained at gunpoint since it shifted responsibility for the fire from the Houthis to the International Migration Organization for not expanding and rehabilitating detention centers for migrants in Houthi-controlled areas.

Yemeni Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said the Houthis had begun intimidating survivors and their families to influence their accounts to the media or any international probe in the future.

He described the deadly fire as a “heinous massacre” and said that survivors and other witnesses would not give fair testimonies if they remained inside Houthi-controlled areas. He urged the UN migration agency to evacuate them to other locations, away from Houthi pressure.

“We warn of threats and pressures by the terrorist Houthi militia on the survivors and families of fire victims who died in the genocide that aroused Yemeni and international public opinion to force them to hide the truth in anticipation of an international investigation into the crime,” he tweeted.

In Aden, the Yemeni Cabinet said the international community had contradicted its ethical and humanitarian norms for not taking a tough stance on the Houthi crime against migrants, warning that “timid condemnations” would encourage the Houthis into committing more crimes.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, said the international community’s tolerance of Houthi crimes against Yemenis had bolstered the rebels into starting the detention center fire.

“This is a heinous crime against humanity,” he added, accusing the Houthis of deliberately killing Africans who refused to take part in the war or pay levies.

“I think it is one of the results of the international community’s tolerance of Houthi crimes against civilians for years. The Ethiopian government should make a strong move by demanding the UN and international organizations to investigate the crime and punish the perpetrators.”

Syrian child refugees in Turkey: A decade in limbo

As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. (Reuters/File Photo)
As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 48 min 35 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Syrian child refugees in Turkey: A decade in limbo

As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Poor attendance rates in schools and lack of funding for families raise concerns over child labor 
Updated 48 min 35 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Four-year-old Fatma is the Turkey-born child of Syrian refugees from Damascus, who fled the civil war to start a new life in Istanbul.

Fatma speaks fluent Turkish and is encouraged by her parents to memorize some Arabic words too, to maintain her bond with Syria. They have used much of their money to ensure she can attend a decent kindergarten, but say they have heard stories from other Syrians whose children no longer wish to attend school because of the xenophobia they have faced.

As the 10th anniversary of the Syrian civil war approaches, many refugee children who fled to neighboring Turkey still face hardship. Greater efforts need to be made to ensure they do not become another lost generation.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, around 6.6 million people have been forced to flee the country and another 6.1 million are internally displaced.

On March 18, 2016, the EU and Turkey agreed on a controversial refugee deal to restrict the influx of refugees into Europe in return for an aid package worth $6.7 billion and various other political benefits for Ankara. That deal is expected to be renewed soon but the parties face challenges in finding consensus over the updated terms.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, 46 percent of whom are children. Nearly 1.2 million of them are of school age, while around 500,000 are aged five or below.

Those who are enrolled in Turkish schools are — for the most part — making their best efforts to assimilate into society, but many still face discrimination from their peers and from other students’ families. That is likely one of the reasons why around 35 percent of Syrian children in Turkey do not attend school.

In 2019, 720,000 Syrian children were working in dangerous sectors such as construction, furniture and textile, according to official figures. Several of them died in fires at factories, and many were suffering from health conditions related to their work.

“Especially (once they’re over) the age of 12, Syrian refugee families in Turkey prefer that their children work and contribute to the (family’s income),” Murat Erdogan, a professor at the Turkish-German University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

According to a report released on Tuesday by Save the Children — which surveyed Syrian refugee children in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and the Netherlands — school enrolment at primary level has decreased by around 10 percent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 64 percent of Syrian families living in urban households in Turkey live close to or below the poverty line, but only three percent of the children surveyed in Turkey said they would want to return to Syria, the same report noted.

Prof. Erdogan says that the pandemic hit Syrian refugee children in Turkey hard, since they not only lost their human interaction with their teachers, but many do not have the necessary equipment to access remote learning.

“Each refugee student costs the Turkish education system about $1,000. Around 1,500 new schools need to be constructed and 60,000 new teachers employed to (cover) all the Syrian refugee children in Turkey. First of all, Turkey should overcome its capacity problem. Otherwise, a lost generation is very likely,” he said.

Syrians in Turkey who have not been granted citizenship are classified as having “temporary protection” status. This ambiguous label often prevents them from joining the labor force or accessing other support systems, and many live in constant fear of forced deportation or arrest if Ankara becomes involved in a dispute with the Syrian regime or the European Union.

In 2019, Turkish police conducted several operations targeting undocumented migrants and refugees in Istanbul and transferred those without the necessary papers to temporary refugee camps or to the cities in which they were originally registered.

According to Omar Kadkoy, a migration policy analyst at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, there are several interconnected hurdles to overcome in order to ensure that Syrian children are no longer forced to work and can continue their education.

“The first is the informal nature of Syrian employment in Turkey’s labor market: while 800,000 to a million Syrians are estimated to work, only around 64,000 of them have work permits. Working informally is associated with exploitation, which hampers (the workers’ chances of) financial security,” he told Arab News. The answer, he suggested, it to change Turkey’s work-permit regulations so that greater responsibility and culpability falls on employers.

Furthermore, Kadkoy noted, many Syrian refugee parents struggle to ensure their children's attendance at school, and children will often be put to work so their families can make ends meet.

“The second issue is the inadequacy of the Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) program,” he said. CCTE is the largest EU-funded humanitarian education program and provides financial support to Syrian families whose children attend school on a regular basis. Kadkoy said that further funding needs to be found if the threat of a lost generation is to be contained.

Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai

Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai
Updated 12 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai

Man pleads guilty to killing ex-lover in Dubai
  • Jordanian defendant met the Ukrainian woman in an Abu Dhabi restaurant in 2017 and they started a romantic relationship that lasted for two years
  • Several violent confrontations followed the breakup that resulted in stalking accusations and a restraining order against the suspect
Updated 12 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: A jealous ex-boyfriend, who admitted to sliting his former lover’s throat at her doorstep, pleaded guilty to premeditated murder before the Dubai Criminal Court on Thursday.

The Jordanian man, 36, surrendered to police shortly after killing his former lover in July 2020, according to court papers obtained by Arab News.

Dubai prosecutors described the crime as a “monstrous murder.”

The defendant met the Ukrainian woman in an Abu Dhabi restaurant in 2017 and they started a romantic relationship that lasted for two years. Several violent confrontations followed the breakup that resulted in stalking accusations and a restraining order against the suspect.

On the day of the killing, the defendant hid behind an emergency exit door at the victim’s residence before dragging her out of her flat. During their scuffle, the suspect said he stabbed the victim’s neck twice before slashing her throat.

The victim was on the phone with her sister shortly before the murder took place as a neighbor discovered the dead body and alerted the building’s security staff.

A court-appointed lawyer is expected to represent the suspect before judges on March 22.

Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center

Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
RUA’A ALAMERI

Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center

Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
  • Rights group accuses Iran-backed militia of starting blaze that killed dozens in Sanaa
  • Yemenis outraged over migrants’ deaths, call for international investigation
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
RUA’A ALAMERI

DUBAI: Details have emerged of how a bungled attempt by Yemen’s Houthis to suppress protests at an overcrowded detention center led to dozens of African migrants perishing in a deadly blaze.

Anger has grown in Yemen and around the world after the blaze on Sunday in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa shone a spotlight on the Iran-backed militia’s “inhumane” treatment of refugees.

Graphic videos and images of burnt bodies have circulated on Twitter, with calls condemning the Houthi’s silence on the blaze.

The group has failed to provide an official death toll or revealed the number of injuries.

 

 

A senior figure in Sanaa’s Eritrean migrant community told AP at least 44 migrants were killed and that the death toll could be much higher.

Local reports suggested hundreds may have perished in the blaze at the facility housing 900 people. The fire took place in a hangar within the complex containing 350 refugees. 

The UN’s International Organization of Migration (IOM) said at least 170 were injured and an unknown number had died.

Many local reports – including that of Yemeni human rights group Mwatana – claimed the blaze was started by the Houthi militia.

Attempts to contact a Houthi spokesman were unsuccessful.

The fire took place days after migrants at the facility on Khawlan Street started a protest against mistreatment and poor conditions, according to Mwatana.

 

 

A migrant detained in the center said the Houthis were also extorting them by demanding a fee in exchange for their release.

Witnesses said Houthi guards attempted to end the protest on Sunday afternoon, and when migrants refused, they fired “projectiles” into the hangar, which sparked the blaze.

“We tried to escape but the ward doors were locked, and we were cramped inside,” a detainee told Mwatana. “I could hear the sound of explosions and the sounds of my friends groaning…but I could not help anyone.”

Mwatana said: “The horrific incident once again underscores how desperately international investigations and credible accountability are needed for Yemen.

“States should immediately take concrete steps to ensure criminal accountability and reparations for Yemen, including violations and abuses committed against migrants and refugees.”

 

 

Yemenis have expressed their anger on social media with many accounts using the hashtag “HouthisBurnBlackRefugees” along with “BlackLivesMatter” and posts calling for justice for those killed.

In a statement to Arab News, the IOM condemned the inhumane conditions at the detention centers in Sanaa.

“For years, IOM has strongly and publicly advocated against the use of migrant detention centers in Yemen and continues to call for all migrants to be released from detention, particularly those held in inhumane conditions,” the agency said.

“If the local authorities chose to detain migrants, the conditions must respect human dignity,” the statement added. “This was and is not the case in the immigration holding facility in Sanaa, as horrifically shown by the deadly impact of the fire.”

 

 

The Yemeni government, which was driven from Sanaa by the Houthis in 2014, have demanded an international inquiry into the blaze.

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Aryani accused the militia of recruiting detained migrants to fight in the civil war.

“We strongly condemn the horrific crime committed in migrant detentions run by the terrorist Houthi militia in the seized capital, Sanaa, which led to the death and injury of hundreds of them,” he said.

The minister said the Houthis had attempted to cover up the massacre by burying victims in a mass grave. 

Yemen has long been the destination for millions of refugees from the horn of Africa attempting to seek refuge. 

Many have settled in Yemen for decades, and integrated into Yemeni society.

In 2020, movement restrictions and border closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic led to an extremely low rate of migrant arrivals in Yemen, according to the IOM. A total of 37,535 people arrived in Yemen last year, compared to an estimated 138,000 in 2019 with similar numbers arriving the year before.

UNHCR Representative for Yemen, Jean-Nicolas Beuze, told Arab News that although the IOM has been taking the lead in the response to the detention center fire, many other NGOs have joined forces to help those affected.

Aside from giving medical assistance, Beuze said that the UNHCR is providing mental health assistance to the African community in Sanaa.

“It has a huge psychological impact on the African community in Sanaa and Yemen on the whole,” he said with reference to the fire disaster.  

EU welcomes Libya unity government, warns ‘spoilers’

EU welcomes Libya unity government, warns ‘spoilers’
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

EU welcomes Libya unity government, warns ‘spoilers’

EU welcomes Libya unity government, warns ‘spoilers’
  • “This is a historic opportunity for the Libyans to come together in a joint effort to rebuild their country,” the EU said
  • The bloc called for a cease-fire deal, arms embargo and demands for the withdrawal of foreign fighters to be respected
Updated 11 March 2021
AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Thursday welcomed a vote by Libya’s parliament to approve a unity government and warned it could sanction foreign or domestic “spoilers” who undermine peace efforts.
“This is a significant breakthrough that creates the conditions to reunify institutions in Libya and lead the country toward national elections on 24 December,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of the 27 member states.
“We call on all Libyan stakeholders to ensure a timely and seamless transfer of power to the Government of National Unity.”
Oil-rich Libya descended into conflict after dictator Muammar Qaddafi was killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, resulting in multiple forces backed by competing foreign powers vying for control.
After two days of intense debate under heavy security in the central coastal city of Sirte, parliament on Wednesday approved the cabinet of interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
Libya has been split between the Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the capital Tripoli and backed by Turkey, and an administration in the east supported by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
“This is a historic opportunity for the Libyans to come together in a joint effort to rebuild their country as peaceful, stable and united and restore Libya’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the EU statement said.
The bloc called for a cease-fire deal, arms embargo and demands for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries to be respected.
“In this regard, the European Union recalls its instrument of sanctions against possible spoilers,” the statement said.
“We also invite the leadership of the Government of National Unity to demonstrate its strong resolve toward laying the foundations for a comprehensive reform in the security sector, including through genuine efforts to dismantle militias and unify armed forces under a civilian oversight.”

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel

UAE sets up $10bn fund to invest in Israel
  • Fund allocations will derive from government and private sector institutions
  • It will focus on development initiatives and enhancing economic cooperation
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE has established a $10 billion fund to invest in strategic sectors in Israel, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
The announcement came following a “constructive” phone call between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement in September that established official relations between the two countries.
“Through this fund, the UAE will invest in Israel within strategic sectors that include energy, manufacturing, water, space, health care, agricultural technology, and others,” the statement on WAM said.
The fund will focus on development initiatives and enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries, and will be funded by allocations from the government and private sector institutions.
“This move aims to strengthen economic relations between the two booming regional economies, open the way for investments, and create partnership opportunities to boost social and economic growth in the two countries and the region,” the statement added.
Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, both countries have established diplomatic missions, launched direct flights, and held several trade visits.
“This initiative is one of the results of the peace agreement and embodies the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the three countries, in addition to their common will to advance the region and provide a model for peace by improving the lives of the peoples of the region,” the statement said.
Netanyahu canceled a second planned trip to the UAE on Thursday, citing a disagreement with Jordan. An earlier visit in February was canceled due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
The UAE was the third Arab country to normalize relations with the Jewish state after Egypt and Jordan. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan then followed suit and also signed the Abraham Accords.

