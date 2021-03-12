You are here

  • Home
  • Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic

Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic

Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic
The education ministry's distance learning platform was among the projects recognized by the awards. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nnde6

Updated 9 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic

Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic
  • Education ministry’s distance learning app wins award for keeping children learning through lockdown
  • Chemical companies also recognized for helping health sector
Updated 9 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for Excellence in Social Work have this year rewarded, ministries, businesses and individuals for initiatives to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The winners announced on Thursday included the education ministry for its distance learning app, which helped keep six million Saudi children learning through lockdown.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the award ceremony sponsored by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be held virtually on Mar. 28.

“The award is keeping pace with the developments and changes taking place around the world,” said Princess Nouf bint Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabeer, head of the executive committee and member of the board of trustees for the awards.

This year’s awards focused on how the nominees made an impact during times of crises and the actions they took to help limit the turmoil from the pandemic.

The awards highlight five main branches of social service.

The winners were as follows: 

Excellence in national achievement: Health ministry’s volunteering program and education ministry’s distance learning digital platform ‘Madrasti’ (my school)

Excellence in Islamic endowment: General Authority for Endowments for mitigating the effects of the virus on people through its humanitarian initiatives. 

Excellence in social work: The Madinah Al-Munawarah’s NGO for its ‘The good city initiative.’

Excellence for social work entrepreneurs: Sheikh Abdullah Ibrahim Al-Subeai for setting up a charitable institution and donating money to various causes in the Kingdom during the pandemic.

Corporate social responsibility: Advanced Petrochemical Company for its initiatives during the pandemic and Sadara Chemical Company for its work with the health sector in tackling COVID-19.

The awards committee took more than four months to deliberate the winners and conducted extensive field visits to help them decide.

More than 400 projects were nominated, from which 137 made it to the assessment phase. 

“Seventeen were then chosen to undergo the final judging phase, while seven of those were declared the winners of this year’s edition,” Fahd bin Hamad Al-Maghlouth,  secretary general of the award, said.

“The award will continue to support and encourage humanitarian initiatives, programs and works that benefit society and the establishment of a competitive environment for the pioneers of social work,” Princess Nouf said.

“The award honors individuals and institutions that have distinguished themselves in social work. This stems from its belief in the importance and status of social work and encouraging, promoting and consolidating it in society.”

Established in 2012, the Princess Seetah awards aim to support excellence in social work both within the Kingdom or around the world. 

The awards are named after Princess Seetah, who was known for her charitable work and social efforts to improve people’s lives. The award ceremony carries on her legacy through celebrating the work she inspired. 

Topics: Princess Seetah Awards Saudi education ministry

Related

Special Winners of 7th Princess Seetah Award announced photos
Saudi Arabia
Winners of 7th Princess Seetah Award announced
UN official hails Saudi Arabia’s distance education
Saudi Arabia
UN official hails Saudi Arabia’s distance education

Saudi Arabia monitoring conflict in Myanmar with ‘great concern’

Saudi Arabia monitoring conflict in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia monitoring conflict in Myanmar with ‘great concern’

Saudi Arabia monitoring conflict in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
  • Kingdom’s UN delegation calls for intensifying international efforts to solve Rohingya crisis
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia said it is following the suffering of the Rohingya Muslim minority and other minorities in Myanmar with “great concern.”
The comments were made during a UN Human Rights Council meeting with UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews.
“The situation of the Rohingya minority is one of the most important issues that the Kingdom pays great attention to,” said Mohannad Al-Basrawi, the human rights department head of the Kingdom’s permanent UN delegation in Geneva.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take urgent action to stop the violence against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar. 
Al-Basrawi expressed concern over the reports of gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including arbitrary arrests, excessive use of force against civilians and murders.
He was also concerned over the delay in humanitarian aid delivery to those affected in the conflict.
Al-Basrawi renewed the Kingdom’s call for intensifying international efforts to solve the crisis in Myanmar by addressing the root causes of the conflict while creating conditions for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of all the people displaced because of the conflict.

Topics: Sauid Arabia Myanmar Rohingya UN Human Rights Council UNHRC Tom Andrews Mohannad Al-Basrawi

Related

UN fears return to ‘square one’ in treatment of Rohingya by Myanmar
World
UN fears return to ‘square one’ in treatment of Rohingya by Myanmar
Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar sanctions
Business & Economy
Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar sanctions

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States
Updated 37 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi, DG of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States
Updated 37 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Assimi is the newly appointed director general of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS).
ABEGS is an intergovernmental regional organization working within its member states to promote cooperation and coordination in the fields of culture, education, science, information, and documentation.
Al-Assimi said: “I highly value and appreciate his excellencies the ministers of education in the member states of ABEGS for approving my appointment as director general of the bureau, and I am looking forward with them to develop the quality of education in the region and to efficiently enhance the educational cooperation among the member states.”
Prior to taking on the bureau role, Al-Assimi had been Saudi deputy minister of education since April 2017. He gained a bachelor’s degree in geography from King Saud University in 1986, a master’s degree in curriculum and teaching methods four years later, and a Ph.D. in the same field of study in 2001, both from West Virginia University, in the US.
He began his career as a teacher before switching to administrative roles in the education department where he served as a supervisor, director of education, a Shoura Council member, and director of Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University.
From 2001 to 2003, he was director of practical program management at the Ministry of Education having previously been a curricula supervisor of national education at the ministry.
For one year starting in 2003, he held the position of assistant director general of educational research at the Ministry of Education and was director of education for Al-Kharj region from 2004 to 2005.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Deema Al-Athel, strategic business development leader at IBM
Who’s Who: Abdullah bin Jenaideb, Saudi architect
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah bin Jenaideb, Saudi architect

US and Europe condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Marib

US and Europe condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Marib
Updated 23 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

US and Europe condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Marib

US and Europe condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Marib
  • They reiterated their firm commitment to the security and integrity of Saudi territory
  • Houthi attack on Marib is worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis, they say
Updated 23 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Western governments condemned on Thursday attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia and their offensive in Yemen’s Marib province.
The US, along with France, Germany, Italy and the UK issued a strongly worded statement saying the Houthis actions were threatening peace efforts and causing further humanitarian suffering.
“We, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, condemn the sustained Houthi offensive on the Yemeni city of Marib and the major escalation of attacks the Houthis have conducted and claimed against Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.
The Houthis have stepped up cross-border attacks on the Kingdom in recent weeks, targeting civilian areas in the south.
“We reiterate our firm commitment to the security and integrity of Saudi territory, and to restoring stability and calm along the Saudi/Yemeni border,” the statement said.

The Houthi militia also last month launched an offensive to take control of the oil-rich province of Marib, which has been a haven for internally displaced Yemenis since the war began six years ago.
“Their determined attack on Marib is worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis,” the statement added.
The European countries and the US said their “renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Yemen, in support of the UN Special Envoy (Martin Griffiths), with the support of Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the international community, offer the best hope for ending this war.”
They urged the Iran-backed Houthis to seize this opportunity for peace and end the ongoing escalation.
“We reaffirm our strong support for a swift resolution of the Yemeni conflict, which will bring much-needed stability to the region and immediate benefit to the people of Yemen,” the statement said.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on all parties to engage in diplomatic efforts through Griffiths’s efforts to bring peace to Yemen.

US special envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has just returned from a tour of the Gulf and Jordan that was fully coordinated with the UN.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak called for more pressure on the Houthis to reach a political settlement to end the war and the suffering of the Yemeni people.
In a call with UK ambassador to Yemen Michael Aron, the minister discussed the negative role of the Iranian regime in destabilizing the security and stability of the region and supporting the Houthi militia with weapons and technology to prolong the war, Yemen’s Saba news agency reported.
Aron said the UK would continue to exert efforts to help reach a political settlement and bring peace to the country. He renewed Britain’s support for the unity, security and stability of Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Yemen United Kingdom United States Germany France Italy UK Anthony Blinken Michael Aron Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak Marib Britain

Related

Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Middle-East
Exposed: How Houthi’s brutal treatment of African migrants in Yemen sparked deadly fire at immigration center
Al-Baher said a group of Houthi fighters, along with their leader, surrendered to the army as many others fled the battlefields. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Yemen’s army brings partial end to Houthi siege of Taiz

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise

Saudi and US ground forces to begin joint exercise
  • The Falcon Claws 3 exercise will begin next week in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Royal Saudi Land Forces have completed preparations for a joint exercise with US ground forces, the Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.
The Falcon Claws 3 exercise will begin next week in the Kingdom’s northwestern region.
The exercise “comes as an extension of the joint exercises between the two friendly countries with the aim of strengthening the harmony of joint military work and cooperation between them,” the ministry said.
It also aims to exchange expertise and concepts, and raise combat readiness to face regional challenges, the ministry added.
The Saudi and US ground forces carried out the two-week Falcon Claws 2 exercise in December last year.
The exercise comes at a heightened time in the region, with Iran-backed militias stepping up attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Royal Saudi Land Forces Falcon Claws exercise

Related

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and the French Navy participated in a maritime exercise on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and French naval forces carry out maritime exercise
The Royal Saudi Air Force and the US Air Force complete a joint exercise. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Air Force holds joint exercises with US counterparts

Saudi and Mauritanian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi and Mauritanian foreign ministers discuss relations

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (SPA)
  • They discussed ways to strengthen relations in various fields
Updated 11 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Mauritanian counterpart Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in a way that serves the common interests of the two counties, the foreign ministry said.
Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mauritania Prince Faisal bin Farhan Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed

Related

Special Saudi foreign minister calls for Iran arms embargo to stop attacks on ‘global economy’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister calls for Iran arms embargo to stop attacks on ‘global economy’
Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad receives Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in the capital Doha on Monday, March 8, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Qatar emir, Saudi foreign minister hold talks in Doha

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia monitoring conflict in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
Saudi Arabia monitoring conflict in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray
Ethiopia’s Amhara region rejects charge of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Tigray
Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic
Princess Seetah Award recognizes projects that helped Saudi Arabia through pandemic
India arrests Rohingya seeking UN help against deportation
India arrests Rohingya seeking UN help against deportation
What We Are Reading Today: Psychology of Yoga and Meditation
What We Are Reading Today: Psychology of Yoga and Meditation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.