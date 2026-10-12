DUBAI: US Charge d’Affaires to Yemen Neil Hope discussed strengthening international pressure on the Houthi militia with Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba, the US Embassy to Yemen said on Sunday.

The discussions included expanding international support for sanctions against the Houthis, holding their leaders accountable for recruiting child soldiers, and empowering democratic institutions to improve services for Yemenis, the embassy said.

Hope leads the US embassy team in implementing the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy priorities in Yemen and the region, including safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and preventing the region from becoming a safe haven for terrorism.