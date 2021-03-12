You are here

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage
Journalist Isha Sesay and Hassan Akkad at the Goalkeepers 2017 at Jazz at Lincoln Center event, New York City, September 20, 2017. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Filmmaker Hassan Akkad praised on Twitter for ‘genius’ idea
  • Farage is ex-leader of right-wing, anti-immigrant UK Independence Party
Arab News

LONDON: Syrian filmmaker and refugee Hassan Akkad has been praised for his creative response to the latest money-making endeavor by Nigel Farage, former leader of the right-wing, anti-immigrant UK Independence Party.

Farage — who made a name for himself campaigning for Brexit — recently quit politics and announced that for £63.75 ($88.50), he would record a “message for Mother’s Day, a birthday, a wedding, to surprise somebody.”

Akkad, who fled Syria in 2015 and now lives in London, had a creative idea for Farage’s new venture.

“Please say congratulations to my friend Mohammad for being granted asylum in the UK after his perilous boat crossing,” he requested. “Please wish him a peaceful life here and that him and his wife have many kids.”

A Twitter user said of Akkad’s initiative: “That’s beautifully done. Genius.”

Images shared by Akkad on Twitter show that Farage responded by saying: “I am not for channel crossings.”

Farage has has been vocal in criticizing the government for not doing enough to prevent refugees and migrants crossing from France to England — as Akkad did to arrive in the UK.

The Syrian used the opportunity to urge people to support the campaign group Freedom From Torture.

Akkad has made headlines at various times in recent years, including for making a BAFTA-award-winning film documenting his journey across the English Channel, and for taking up work as a National Health Service cleaner to help with the British fight against COVID-19.

In February, he was granted permanent leave to remain in the UK. “With this, the fact it’s indefinite, it’s just a massive relief,” he said at the time.

“I saw the email and just started jumping around in my flat not being able to contain my happiness. I can finally, easily call this country my home, because I’m protected here, I’m safe.”

Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19

Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19
AP

  • Mohamed’s son says father died of COVID-19 and that his widow remains hospitalized with the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital
  • Deceased was Somalia’s youngest legislator when he joined politics in 1969 before the rise of Siad Barre, who toppled a democratically elected government
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A state funeral was held on Friday for Somalia’s former president Ali Mahdi Mohamed, who died of COVID-19 earlier this week in neighboring Kenya.
Army and police blocked all the main roads and the seaside capital came at a standstill as the hearse was transported to a mosque where the Mohamed’s family paid their last respects.
Somalia has declared three days of mourning during which the national flag will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late president who died at 86.
Although President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his opponents appeared united in grief, there was notably no close interaction between the opposing groups, not even handshakes, amid a continuing stalemate over how and when to hold the Horn of Africa country’s overdue elections.
Heavy security deployment also added to the grim atmosphere in Mogadishu, which has seen repeated attacks by Islamic extremists in recent days as the country’s leaders fail to agree on the way forward after the expiry of the president’s term last month.
A son of the deceased, Liban Ali Mahdi told reporters that his father died of COVID-19 and that his widow remains hospitalized with the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital.
Mohamed was appointed interim president of Somalia in neighboring Djibouti in 1991 immediately after the fall of the dictator Siad Barre.
But his presidency was immediately disputed by a rival, the warlord Mohamed Farah Aidid, against whose fighters Mohamed’s loyalists fought a clannish, violent war in the streets of Mogadishu. The violence contributed to a famine that devastated the country until the intervention of the United States-led Operation Restore Hope in 1992.
Mohamed became the country’s youngest legislator when he joined politics in 1969 before the rise of Barre, who toppled a democratically elected government.
In recent years Mohamed was a respected elder as well as a successful businessman who made a fortune as the owner of one of Mogadishu’s best hotels in addition to holdings in other businesses.
Mohamed urged Somali leaders to hold peaceful elections, prior to his demise, as tensions rose over delayed polls.
”No one could control this country using force, so I appeal you all leaders and the current government to convene a free and fair elections as the alternative could be a civil war,” he said.

Kremlin says 'concerned' about civilian casualties in Myanmar

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar
AFP

  • At least 70 people have been killed in protests
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Friday it was “concerned” about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar, where at least 70 people have been killed in protests against a military coup since February, according to the UN.
“In our view, the situation is alarming. And we are concerned by information coming from there about a growing number of civilian casualties,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
AP

  • Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea
  • The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas
AP

TOKYO: Japan’s government announced Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April.
Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.
The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington.
“We hope to further strengthen our bilateral relations including the Japan-US alliance and to confirm our close cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kato said. “It would be a good opportunity for us to show the rest of the world the close unity of the Japan-US alliance and the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.”
China has built and militarized manmade islands in the South China Sea and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.
China has denied it is expansionist and said it is only defending its territorial rights.
Kato said officials are finalizing details of Suga’s trip.
The prime minister and all 80-90 accompanying staff will receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the trip, Kato said, noting that Biden and all the White House staff they will meet have already been vaccinated.
Suga has had online talks with Biden and on Friday was to join a virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US, a group known as “the Quad” that shares concerns about China’s growing economic and military might.

Japan's chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis' attacks against Saudi Arabia

Japan’s chief envoy Motegi Toshimitsu hits Houthis’ attacks against Saudi Arabia
Arab News Japan

  • ‘Japan is concerned about the conflict in Yemen’
TOKYO: Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 12 criticized the Houthis’ cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and Aramco oil facilities, and called on Yemen to stop the conflict.

“Japan is concerned about the conflict in Yemen,” Motegi said in reply to a question by Arab News Japan at a press conference.

“This has been continuing for a long time and is putting many civilians in a difficult humanitarian situation. Japan strongly condemns the continuous cross-border attacks by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia,” he continued

Japan will continue to cooperate with the countries concerned to extend humanitarian assistance and make efforts to allow for stability and peace in Yemen, the foreign minister said, adding he is calling for an immediate ceasefire and early start of dialogue for a political solution.

Motegi also said he had expressed his position on the matter to his counterpart in Saudi Arabia when he visited there and to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a recent telephone conversation.

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

Coronavirus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more
AP

  • India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s second-highest total after the US
NEW DELHI: India has registered its worst single-day increase in coronavirus cases since late December as the western state of Maharashtra battles a resurgence.
India’s health ministry on Friday reported 23,285 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. It’s the highest daily rise since Dec. 24, according to government data.
India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases of coronavirus infection, the world’s second-highest total after the United States. The cases had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity toward public health guidance is leading to the latest surge.
The increase in new cases is being reported in six states, including Maharashtra, where authorities have announced a lockdown in densely populated Nagpur city. A weeklong complete lockdown will be implemented next week, officials said. The vaccine drive will, however, continue in the city.
Government health official Vinod Kumar Paul in a news conference Thursday said the latest surge, particularly in Maharashtra, was worrisome. He advised people not to lower their guard as “the pandemic is not yet over.”
India began its vaccination drive in January and has advanced to the second phase, giving shots to health care workers, people older than 60 and people over 45 with significant health risks.
But the program aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by August is running way below capacity.
More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.
India has reported more than 158,000 deaths from COVID-19.

