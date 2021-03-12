You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman

Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman

Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman
Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote. (@SenatePakistan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gaj2b

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman

Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman
  • The Senate vote on March 3 was seen as a test for Khan, who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections
  • It boosted the number of Senate seats for the opposition, which has a slight, 53-47 majority over Khan
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers in Pakistan’s upper house of parliament on Friday re-elected a candidate supported by Imran Khan as Senate chairman, a win seen as another boost for the embattled prime minister who last week himself handily won a vote of confidence from the lower chamber.
However, Friday’s vote was marred by opposition cries of foul after critical ballots for their candidate were invalidated and the discovery earlier in the day of spy-cameras at the main polling booth.
Official results declared that Sadiq Sanjrani, from the Balochistan Awami Party backed by Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, had defeated opposition candidate Yusuf Raza Gilani in a 48-42 vote in the 100-seat house. Two lawmakers were absent.
Seven ballots in favor of Ghilani and one vote for both Gilani and Sanjrani were invalidated because they were improperly stamped, according to Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah who supervised the vote. The opposition slammed Shah’s statement, claiming the votes were in order.
The votes “were legally cast,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who heads the key opposition Pakistan People’s Party which had fielded Gilani. Zardari raised the possibility of a lawsuit to challenge the declared results.
“The victory of our candidate was turned into a defeat,” he said.
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, also from Pakistan People’s Party, said the spy cameras were installed to support government-backed candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman. He did not explain as to why cameras would benefit government-backed candidates. Senator Musadik Malik, an opposition leader from Pakistan Muslim League, said the cameras were put in place because the government did not trust its own lawmakers to vote for their candidate.
Authorities ordered a probe into the incident and removed the devices, Shah said in televised comments.
Last Saturday, Khan won a confidence vote in the National Assembly — a vote he had called after an embarrassing defeat for his ruling party’s key candidate in for Senate elections.
The Senate vote on March 3 was seen as a test for Khan, who came to power in the 2018 parliamentary elections. It boosted the number of Senate seats for the opposition, which has a slight, 53-47 majority over Khan and wants Khan to step down.

Topics: Sadiq Sanjrani Pakistan

Related

India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary

India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago

India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary

India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary
  • India’s 75th Independence Day will be celebrated on Aug. 15, 2022, and the government has planned 75 weeks of events, dubbed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
  • The Salt March started in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930, and was led by Mahatma Gandhi as a non-violent protest against the British monopoly on salt
Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a series of events to observe next year’s 75th independence anniversary, starting with a commemoration of the Salt March to mark the beginning of the freedom movement over nine decades ago. 

India’s 75th Independence Day will be celebrated on Aug. 15, 2022, and the government has planned 75 weeks of events, dubbed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A special committee comprising 259 members from the ruling party and opposition was set up last week to prepare the celebrations. Every week, one major event is going to be held ahead of Aug. 15.

The Salt March started in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930, and was led by Mahatma Gandhi as a non-violent protest against the British monopoly on salt.

Gandhi and his 78 followers walked for 24 days until they reached the coastal town of Dandi on the Arabian Sea, 390 km away. He addressed large crowds all along the way, with millions of people joining the struggle for freedom.

“Salt was never valued on the basis of mere cost,” Modi said at Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. “For Indians, salt represents honesty, trust, loyalty, labor, equality and self-reliance. Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle, elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of atma nirbharta (self-reliance).”

A controversy has arisen, however, as media reports said that the freedom movement leaders being celebrated during the events would not include India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who is widely regarded as the architect of modern India and a visionary who laid the foundations of a pluralist and secular nation.

But it was unsurprising that Nehru was being left out of the celebrations, according to Prof. Aditya Mukherjee from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). 

“It is a matter of utter shame when the whole world recognizes Nehru as a beacon of the freedom movement and Indian democracy and our own country will celebrate minus Nehru,” he told Arab News. “The greatest tragedy for the nation is that people who did not share the values of the national movement — secularism, democracy — they are in power and celebrating independence. What values of independence are we celebrating when the international community has downgraded India as a democracy?”

An independent Swedish research institute, V Dem Institute, in its Democracy Report 2021 earlier this week called India an “electoral autocracy,” days after US-based Freedom House downgraded the country’s status from “free country” to “partly free.”

Freedom House said in its annual report that civil rights in India had been eroding since Modi became prime minister in 2014.

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a political commentator and advisor to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who led the first government of the now ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, said Modi should do much more to invoke the legacy of the Dandi march.

“Mahatma Gandhi not only stood for India’s political independence, but also for a nation that is committed to Hindu Muslim unity,” Kulkarni said. “Modi should show sincerity and commitment to India’s secular unity.”

He suggested that the 75th anniversary of independence be celebrated jointly with Pakistan and Bangladesh, which belong to the subcontinental family that became independent from the British in 1947.

“Modi should give a call that the 75th anniversary should be celebrated jointly by the people of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh," Kulkarni said. “People of Pakistan and Bangladesh are part of the undivided India and fought together against colonial rule.”

Topics: India’s 75th Independence Day Mahatma Gandhi Jawaharlal Nehru Salt March

Related

Mahatma Gandhi statue to be unveiled in London
World
Mahatma Gandhi statue to be unveiled in London
Modi orders bureaucrats to clean toilets on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday
World
Modi orders bureaucrats to clean toilets on Mahatma Gandhi's birthday

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage

Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage
  • Filmmaker Hassan Akkad praised on Twitter for ‘genius’ idea
  • Farage is ex-leader of right-wing, anti-immigrant UK Independence Party
Updated 12 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Syrian filmmaker and refugee Hassan Akkad has been praised for his creative response to the latest money-making endeavor by Nigel Farage, former leader of the right-wing, anti-immigrant UK Independence Party.

Farage — who made a name for himself campaigning for Brexit — recently quit politics and announced that for £63.75 ($88.50), he would record a “message for Mother’s Day, a birthday, a wedding, to surprise somebody.”

Akkad, who fled Syria in 2015 and now lives in London, had a creative idea for Farage’s new venture.

“Please say congratulations to my friend Mohammad for being granted asylum in the UK after his perilous boat crossing,” he requested. “Please wish him a peaceful life here and that him and his wife have many kids.”

A Twitter user said of Akkad’s initiative: “That’s beautifully done. Genius.”

Images shared by Akkad on Twitter show that Farage responded by saying: “I am not for channel crossings.”

Farage has has been vocal in criticizing the government for not doing enough to prevent refugees and migrants crossing from France to England — as Akkad did to arrive in the UK.

The Syrian used the opportunity to urge people to support the campaign group Freedom From Torture.

Akkad has made headlines at various times in recent years, including for making a BAFTA-award-winning film documenting his journey across the English Channel, and for taking up work as a National Health Service cleaner to help with the British fight against COVID-19.

In February, he was granted permanent leave to remain in the UK. “With this, the fact it’s indefinite, it’s just a massive relief,” he said at the time.

“I saw the email and just started jumping around in my flat not being able to contain my happiness. I can finally, easily call this country my home, because I’m protected here, I’m safe.”

Topics: Hassan Akkad Nigel Farage Brexit

Related

Syrian filmmaker recalls ‘terrifying’ journey to UK in projection on Dover cliffs
World
Syrian filmmaker recalls ‘terrifying’ journey to UK in projection on Dover cliffs
Brexiteer Nigel Farage enters the lion’s den to meet EU’s chief negotiator
World
Brexiteer Nigel Farage enters the lion’s den to meet EU’s chief negotiator

Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19

Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19

Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19
  • Mohamed’s son says father died of COVID-19 and that his widow remains hospitalized with the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital
  • Deceased was Somalia’s youngest legislator when he joined politics in 1969 before the rise of Siad Barre, who toppled a democratically elected government
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A state funeral was held on Friday for Somalia’s former president Ali Mahdi Mohamed, who died of COVID-19 earlier this week in neighboring Kenya.
Army and police blocked all the main roads and the seaside capital came at a standstill as the hearse was transported to a mosque where the Mohamed’s family paid their last respects.
Somalia has declared three days of mourning during which the national flag will be lowered to half-staff in honor of the late president who died at 86.
Although President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and his opponents appeared united in grief, there was notably no close interaction between the opposing groups, not even handshakes, amid a continuing stalemate over how and when to hold the Horn of Africa country’s overdue elections.
Heavy security deployment also added to the grim atmosphere in Mogadishu, which has seen repeated attacks by Islamic extremists in recent days as the country’s leaders fail to agree on the way forward after the expiry of the president’s term last month.
A son of the deceased, Liban Ali Mahdi told reporters that his father died of COVID-19 and that his widow remains hospitalized with the coronavirus in a Nairobi hospital.
Mohamed was appointed interim president of Somalia in neighboring Djibouti in 1991 immediately after the fall of the dictator Siad Barre.
But his presidency was immediately disputed by a rival, the warlord Mohamed Farah Aidid, against whose fighters Mohamed’s loyalists fought a clannish, violent war in the streets of Mogadishu. The violence contributed to a famine that devastated the country until the intervention of the United States-led Operation Restore Hope in 1992.
Mohamed became the country’s youngest legislator when he joined politics in 1969 before the rise of Barre, who toppled a democratically elected government.
In recent years Mohamed was a respected elder as well as a successful businessman who made a fortune as the owner of one of Mogadishu’s best hotels in addition to holdings in other businesses.
Mohamed urged Somali leaders to hold peaceful elections, prior to his demise, as tensions rose over delayed polls.
”No one could control this country using force, so I appeal you all leaders and the current government to convene a free and fair elections as the alternative could be a civil war,” he said.

Topics: Somalia Somalia Al-Shabab Somali explosion

Related

Al-Shabab militants storm Somali jail, seven soldiers killed
Middle-East
Al-Shabab militants storm Somali jail, seven soldiers killed
Special Charities concerned by Somalia clinic closures following UK aid cuts
World
Charities concerned by Somalia clinic closures following UK aid cuts

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar

Kremlin says ‘concerned’ about civilian casualties in Myanmar
  • At least 70 people have been killed in protests
Updated 12 March 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Friday it was “concerned” about rising civilian casualties in Myanmar, where at least 70 people have been killed in protests against a military coup since February, according to the UN.
“In our view, the situation is alarming. And we are concerned by information coming from there about a growing number of civilian casualties,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Topics: Myanmar Protests

Related

Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation
World
Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation
Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike
World
Myanmar forces target railway workers over anti-coup strike

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden

Japan PM to US in April for 1st in-person summit with Biden
  • Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea
  • The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas
Updated 12 March 2021
AP

TOKYO: Japan’s government announced Friday that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with President Joe Biden after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets with since he took office in January. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of April.
Kato said the two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea.
The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington.
“We hope to further strengthen our bilateral relations including the Japan-US alliance and to confirm our close cooperation toward achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Kato said. “It would be a good opportunity for us to show the rest of the world the close unity of the Japan-US alliance and the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.”
China has built and militarized manmade islands in the South China Sea and is pressing its claim to virtually all of the sea’s key fisheries and waterways. Japan is concerned about China’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.
China has denied it is expansionist and said it is only defending its territorial rights.
Kato said officials are finalizing details of Suga’s trip.
The prime minister and all 80-90 accompanying staff will receive two doses of a coronavirus vaccine before the trip, Kato said, noting that Biden and all the White House staff they will meet have already been vaccinated.
Suga has had online talks with Biden and on Friday was to join a virtual summit of the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US, a group known as “the Quad” that shares concerns about China’s growing economic and military might.

Topics: Japan United States Joe Biden

Related

Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day
World
Thailand suspends vaccine rollout as Biden eyes Independence Day
Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic
World
Biden slams ‘vicious’ attacks on Asian Americans during pandemic

Latest updates

Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman
Pakistan ruling party’s candidate elected Senate chairman
India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary
India starts 75-week celebrations for 75th independence anniversary
Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage
Syrian refugee creatively trolls Nigel Farage
Umrah and Hajj minister relieved of his duties by royal decree
King Salman issued several royal decrees removing various ministers and heads of state organizations from their posts on Friday. (SPA/File Photo)
Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19
Somalia mourns former president who died of COVID-19

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.