You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon approves World Bank rescue plan for needy families

Lebanon approves World Bank rescue plan for needy families

Lebanon approves World Bank rescue plan for needy families
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard during a protest against the fall in Lebanese pound currency and mounting economic hardships, in Beirut, Lebanon March 12, 2021. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8k8zu

Updated 13 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon approves World Bank rescue plan for needy families

Lebanon approves World Bank rescue plan for needy families
  • Interior minister sounds alarm on ‘diminishing security situation’
Updated 13 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese parliament on Friday approved a $246 million World Bank emergency assistance plan to support struggling families and strengthen the social safety net amid the country’s worst economic and health crisis in decades.

Under the relief plan, 161,251 families classified as the poorest in Lebanon will receive 800,000 Lebanese pounds ($80) per month per family for one year.

The aid program will be implemented under the supervision of the World Bank.

The emergency package is expected to reduce mounting resentment against the country’s political leadership, which is widely blamed for the economic collapse and parliamentary stalemate.

Mohammed Fahmy, the caretaker interior minister, warned of “a diminishing security situation,” adding that “security is a product of politics, and all the country’s systems have diminished.”

He said: “We are part of the people and we are hungry. The political forces must resolve the obstacles to form a rescue government as soon as possible.

“We can no longer take it. The situation is very bad, the country is exposed, and I am sounding the alarm.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Thursday that “time is running out to prevent the collapse of Lebanon, and we do not see any indication that Lebanese politicians are doing what they can to save their country.”

The approval of aid follows growing protests against the economic meltdown.

Protesters attempted to march on the UNESCO Palace in Beirut while a parliamentary session took place, but tight security measures stopped them from reaching the venue.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate on the black market in some regions reached new highs of 11,000 Lebanese pounds.

As the dollar exchange rate soars, the price of essential materials and commodities is increasing, while the value of people’s wages continues to decline.

The minimum wage, once equivalent to $450, has fallen below $62. As a result, public and private sector salaries have lost their value.

In its plenary session on Friday, parliament authorized the government to amend the housing loan ceilings for the Banque de L’habitat from 300 million to 450 million Lebanese pounds, and from 400 million to 600 million pounds.

Parliament also approved an agreement with the World Bank to allocate $5.5 million to support small and medium enterprises.

MP Hadi Abu Al-Hassan objected to financial aid for families, saying that people need to understand “the pain will continue and the loan will not achieve the desired goal.”

Parliament retracted proposals to support the military and security services with 1 million Lebanese pounds per month for each soldier.

The Ministry of Energy’s proposal to give an advance of 1,500 billion Lebanese pounds to Electricite du Liban (EDL) was referred to the joint committees that will meet next Tuesday.

The proposal to give aid to the military and security forces alone in the private sector was met with widespread objections, with activists and some politicians describing it as a bribe for security services.

Public administration employees, who went on strike on Friday, also objected to the plan.

The proposal was rejected by Army Command, which said it had not discussed the proposal, adding: “The military establishment is not concerned with it.”

It stressed that “the citizens have the right to demonstrate to demand their rights.”

MP Bilal Al-Abdallah said that the handling of the economic and social crisis “is a stop-gap, and we are begging for money from abroad.”

Al-Abdallah told Arab News: “We need government formation and reforms. Otherwise, the treatment is temporary.

“I objected during the session to giving the families this aid in Lebanese pounds instead of dollars.

“The Banque du Liban and the banks have made this decision because they want to keep their dollars, and people will not receive the full value in dollars as it will be calculated less than its exchange rate in the market.”

The Supreme Judicial Council on Friday approved the resignation of two judges and rejected applications for deposit submitted by other judges.

 

Topics: Lebanon World Bank

Related

Switching jobs in Saudi Arabia gets a whole lot easier from Sunday
Business & Economy
Switching jobs in Saudi Arabia gets a whole lot easier from Sunday
Saudi firm harnesses power from the sun
Business & Economy
Saudi firm harnesses power from the sun

Airbus targets Boeing’s freight fortress

Airbus targets Boeing’s freight fortress
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

Airbus targets Boeing’s freight fortress

Airbus targets Boeing’s freight fortress
  • The company targeting a key stronghold of its rival as e-commerce lifts demand for transported goods
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Airbus is canvassing airline support for a potential freighter version of its A350 passenger jet, targeting a key stronghold of US rival Boeing as e-commerce lifts demand for transported goods, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The jet would be the first freighter spin-off of the latest generation of carbon-fiber jets and help stabilize output of wide-body jets that have been badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

But a launch depends on identifying enough buyers willing to take a punt on fickle cargo demand in the midst of the aviation industry’s worst downturn, which has trampled airline finances.

“We are always looking at product developments but do not comment on specific programs,” an Airbus spokesman said.

Air freight demand, which was weak before the COVID-19 crisis, has soared as home-bound shoppers turn to e-commerce, but analysts warn it is volatile and prone to extended downturns.

Normally about half the world’s air cargo is carried in the bellies of passenger jets, but a hit to travel from the pandemic has left the world more reliant on dedicated freighters and conversions of passenger planes.

SPEEDREAD

The jet would be the first freighter spin-off of the latest generation of carbon-fiber jets and help stabilize output of wide-body jets that have been badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

A launch depends on identifying enough buyers willing to take a punt on fickle cargo demand in the midst of the aviation industry’s worst downturn, which has trampled airline finances.

Although it has vaulted past Boeing as the world’s largest producer of passenger jets, Airbus has had limited success in penetrating the freighter fortress of its archrival.

It pulled the plug on a freighter version of its A380 superjumbo almost 15 years ago and has had no freighters in its order pipeline since December, when Turkey’s MNG Airlines canceled three A330 freighter.

Boeing has delivered 202 of the rival 777 freighter, compared with 38 of the A330 cargo version. Dominating the trade lanes is Boeing’s 747 freighter with more than 260 delivered.

It is not the first time a possible new freighter has been mooted. The latest design on the drawing board at Airbus’s Toulouse headquarters in France involves a slightly longer aircraft than the best-selling Airbus A350-900 jetliner.

Its development poses technical challenges since it would involve placing a cargo door in the composite shell chosen by Airbus to compete with Boeing’s lightweight composite 787.

Experts say cutting composite is more challenging than traditional aluminum, though Airbus could reap benefits from a decision — seen as costly at the time — to build the A350 from composite panels rather than barrel sections used on the 787.

Industry sources estimate Airbus would need commitments for some 50 aircraft to go ahead with a launch, with Chief Executive Guillaume Faury focusing on carrying out a major restructuring while directing resources toward an A321XLR passenger plane. A development would cost an estimated $2-3 billion.

Temptingly, the booming freight market offers respite from a slump in demand for big jets that has forced Airbus and Boeing to slash production, with A350 output halving to five a month.

More than a third of wide-body jets sold by Boeing in the past year have been freighters.

But the same crisis that crippled passenger travel has also created a glut of unused passenger planes that can be converted more cheaply into freighters than buying new. That means the business case for developing a new aircraft must be watertight.

Topics: Airbus Boeing COVID-19

Related

Airbus backs jet output target amid supplier concerns
Business & Economy
Airbus backs jet output target amid supplier concerns
Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans
Business & Economy
Airbus CEO urges trade war cease-fire, easing of COVID travel bans

UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules

UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules

UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules
  • Goods exports to EU slump by 41% in January; ONS warns data skewed by pandemic, stockpiling
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Trade between the UK and the EU was hammered in the first month of their new post-Brexit relationship, with record falls in British exports and imports of goods as COVID-19 restrictions continued on both sides.

British goods exports to the EU, excluding non-monetary gold and other precious metals, slumped by 40.7 percent in January compared to December, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Imports fell by 28.8 percent — another record.

The ONS said the COVID-19 pandemic, which left Britain under lockdown measures in January, made it hard to quantify the Brexit impact from new customs arrangements, and there were changes in the way data was collected too. But there were still signs of a Brexit hit.

Trade in chemicals was especially weak, reflecting the winding-down of a rush to stockpile pharmaceuticals ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period, the ONS said.

The ONS highlighted a 64 percent fall in exports of food and live animals to the EU — including shellfish and fish.

It pointed to delays caused by red tape reported by the Scottish Seafood Association, with consignment sign-offs reportedly taking six times longer.

FASTFACTS

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain’s new independent trade policy means it can focus on deals with faster-growing economies around the world, although many trade analysts are skeptical that this boost will outweigh lost EU trade.
  • Britain’s official budget forecaster says the country’s new trade arrangements with the EU, the world’s biggest single market, will erode its long-run productivity by 4 percent compared with staying in the bloc.
  • Britain’s overall goods trade deficit, including non-EU countries, narrowed to £9.826 billion in January from £14.315 billion in December.

“External evidence suggests some of the slower trade for goods in early January 2021 could be attributable to disruption caused by the end of the transition period,” the ONS said.

Many companies stockpiled goods in late 2020 to avoid any disruption, deepening the fall in trade in January.

The ONS said its separate business survey suggested that trade picked up toward the end of the month.

Britain on Thursday delayed the introduction of a range of post-Brexit import checks on goods from the EU by around six months, saying businesses needed more time to prepare because of the impact of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain’s new independent trade policy means it can focus on deals with faster-growing economies around the world, although many trade analysts are skeptical that this boost will outweigh lost EU trade.

Britain’s official budget forecaster says the country’s new trade arrangements with the EU, the world’s biggest single market, will erode its long-run productivity by 4 percent compared with staying in the bloc.

“This month’s unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures this January,” said David Frost, a senior minister who was Johnson’s chief Brexit negotiator.

Economists say the hit to EU trade — and any benefits from Brexit — will become clearer.

“While some of the non-tariff barriers to trade, such as the increase in red tape and form-filling, will be ironed out in the short term, the combination of COVID-19 and Brexit will ultimately prove to be a long-term drag on growth,” said Ana Boata, head of macroeconomic research at trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.

Britain’s overall goods trade deficit, including non-EU countries, narrowed to £9.826 billion in January from £14.315 billion in December.

Topics: Brexit COVID-19

Related

City of London pays early price of hard Brexit
Business & Economy
City of London pays early price of hard Brexit
Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says
Business & Economy
Strengthening trade with GCC a priority after Brexit, UK says

Spain approves 11 billion euros in aid to virus-hit firms

Spain approves 11 billion euros in aid to virus-hit firms
Updated 13 March 2021
AFP

Spain approves 11 billion euros in aid to virus-hit firms

Spain approves 11 billion euros in aid to virus-hit firms
  • Spain’s economy contracted sharply by 11 percent in 2020, one of the worst performers in the eurozone, with its key tourism sector battered by the pandemic
Updated 13 March 2021
AFP

MADRID: Spain’s Cabinet approved Friday an €11 billion aid program to help struggling small- and medium-sized firms, and self-employed workers, cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The package, which seeks to prevent bankruptcies, will include €7.0 billion ($8.4 billion) in direct aid, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference.

“It is a question of taking the lead to prevent possible corporate solvency problems” which could “undermine” Spain’s economic recovery, she said after the measure was approved during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting.

This will be the first direct state aid to companies since the start of the health crisis last year. Up until now government support has taken the form of state-backed loans and a national furlough scheme.

The aid package also includes €3.0 billion to restructure companies’ debt and billion for capital injections.

Socialist Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez announced the aid package last month without giving details on how the funds would be distributed.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The package, which seeks to prevent bankruptcies, will include €7.0 billion ($8.4 billion) in direct aid, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino says.
  • This will be the first direct state aid to companies since the start of the health crisis last year.
  • Up until now government support has taken the form of state-backed loans and a national furlough scheme.
  • The aid package also includes €3.0 billion to restructure companies’ debt and €1 billion for capital injections.

The tourism sector and other industries hard hit by the pandemic have for months asked the government for direct aid to help them cope with fixed costs such as rent and utility payments.

The influential head of Spanish banking giant Santander, Ana Botin, also appealed for direct state aid to struggling firms in January.

The government had until now rejected this option. Instead it unblocked €116 billion in credit lines since the start of the pandemic.

It has also spent €40 billion to provide furloughed workers with 70 percent of their basic salary and to help the self-employed, and transferred €24 billion to regional governments for spending on health and education.

Last year, Sanchez’s administration also set up a €10 billion fund to bail out firms in “strategic sectors” that are considered viable but experiencing solvency problems.

“Today we have taken another step in the safety net which we have been deploying to protect our productive sector,” Sanchez said in a tweet after the Cabinet meeting.

Spain’s economy contracted sharply by 11 percent in 2020, one of the worst performers in the eurozone, with its key tourism sector battered by the pandemic.

The number of registered jobless in Spain jumped by nearly 23 percent last year to around 3.9 million, according to labor ministry figures.

The country’s public debt stockpile stood at €1.3 trillion at the end of December, up 10 percent from December 2019 as public expenditure increased and income shrank.

Spain has been hard-hit by the pandemic, recording over 73,000 deaths from more than 3.1 million cases.

Topics: Spain SPANISH ECONOMY Coronavirus

Related

Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
Business & Economy
Spain eyes Saudi tourism in post-pandemic shake-up
Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers
World
Spain’s virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers

Asia gold: More takers as prices dip, Indian premiums rise

Asia gold: More takers as prices dip, Indian premiums rise
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

Asia gold: More takers as prices dip, Indian premiums rise

Asia gold: More takers as prices dip, Indian premiums rise
  • Local gold futures in India traded around 44,400 rupees per 10 grams on Friday
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI, India: Demand for physical gold surged in some Asian hubs this week on the back of low domestic prices, with fresh retail interest also allowing dealers to charge higher premiums in India.

Local gold futures in India traded around 44,400 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, near a one-year low of 44,150 rupees they touched earlier in the week.

“Retail demand has been gaining momentum. Showrooms, especially in small towns, are witnessing good footfalls,” said Amit Modak chief executive officer at jeweler PN Gadgil and Sons.

Dealers charged premiums of $6 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5 percent import and 3 percent sales taxes, compared with last week’s premium of $5.

Jewelers have been replenishing inventory as sales have improved significantly in the last few weeks, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank, adding investors have started coin and bar purchases at current rates.

In Singapore, $1.60-$2.50 premiums were charged over benchmark spot gold prices, compared with last week’s $1.60-$2.

“Quite a few customers — more so from the retail and wholesale side, including high net worth individuals — picked up gold because prices are lower,” said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.

As for silver, refineries and mints continued to grapple with a backlog of orders, Lan added.

In China, premiums rose to $8-$10 an ounce from $6-$7 last week, dealers said.

There was some safe haven buying as well, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

Lower prices also boosted demand in Japan, which saw premiums of $0.75.

Bangladesh cut gold prices for the second time this month, with the best quality gold priced at 69,109 taka ($817.47) per Bhori (11.664 grams), amid lower global rates, the Jewelers’ Association said.

Topics: Gold gold futures

Related

Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, US stimulus cheer
Business & Economy
Gold rises 1% on weaker dollar, US stimulus cheer
India gold demand to revive in second half
Business & Economy
India gold demand to revive in second half

Barclays to pay own $46 million legal bill in case over 2008 bailout from Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Barclays to pay own $46 million legal bill in case over 2008 bailout from Qatar and Abu Dhabi
Updated 12 March 2021
Reuters

Barclays to pay own $46 million legal bill in case over 2008 bailout from Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Barclays to pay own $46 million legal bill in case over 2008 bailout from Qatar and Abu Dhabi
Updated 12 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: A judge ruled Barclays will have to pay its own £33 million ($46.09 million) legal bill despite winning a case against British businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Group over how the bank negotiated a financial lifeline during the credit crisis in 2008.
Judge David Waksman said on Thursday he made “no order as to costs,” meaning both sides will pay their own legal costs. PCP had been potentially liable for both sides’ expenses under England’s “loser pays” laws.
Waksman in February had found Barclays guilty of “serious deceit” over the deal which offered Barclays a lifeline during the crisis, but denied Staveley damages and dismissed her claim.
Staveley incurred costs of nearly £20 million in fighting the case, court documents showed.
The civil case revolved around how Barclays secured billions of pounds from Qatar and Abu Dhabi-backed investors 13 years ago, allowing it to secure its independence — and the jobs of its bosses — by avoiding a state bailout.
PCP, which led a £3.25 billion, Abu Dhabi-backed investment into the bank, alleged it was induced to fund Barclays on much worse terms than Qatar — despite assurances it would get the same deal.
While Waksman said Barclays had deceived Staveley, he ultimately ruled in February that PCP had not proven its case on causation and loss, meaning the overall case failed.
“We welcome the Judge’s decision, which justly ensures that PCP is not liable to pay Barclays any of its costs of the litigation,” Khaled Khatoun, a lawyer representing Staveley, said on Thursday.

Related

Barclays and Staveley spar in trial over 2008 Qatar deal
Business & Economy
Barclays and Staveley spar in trial over 2008 Qatar deal
Dubai-based Staveley makes a £300 million bid for Newcastle
Sport
Dubai-based Staveley makes a £300 million bid for Newcastle

Latest updates

WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
WHO insists AstraZeneca vaccine safe as jab faces new setbacks
Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations
Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign amid harassment allegations
US concerned about Houthis stealing humanitarian aid
US concerned about Houthis stealing humanitarian aid
All-female cycling race empowers Saudi women
All-female cycling race empowers Saudi women
Houthi leader Abdul Malik earns scorn after claiming US spreading AIDS in Yemen
Houthi leader Abdul Malik earns scorn after claiming US spreading AIDS in Yemen

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.