The day Saudi Arabia and UAE played a seismic Gulf Cup classic in Riyadh

On this day 33 years ago, a capacity crowd in the King Fahd International Stadium witnessed one of the competition’s greatest ever showdowns. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: More than three decades ago, the Gulf Cup of Nations held far more prestige than it perhaps does today. In 1988, Saudi Arabia hosted the event for only the second time in its history, and the tournament produced a classic clash against neighbours UAE.

The noise throughout a dramatic, breathless match almost blew the roof off King Fahd International Stadium.

The thrilling finale, via the head of Saudi Arabia greatest footballer, Majed Abdullah, sealed the legacy of one of the Gulf Cup’s greatest matches.

Saudi Arabia went into that clash with five points from three matches, with the UAE on the same tally from four outings. Both were sat behind a formidable Iraqi team that had gathered six points from four, in the days when a win was still worth only two points.

Both Saudi and the UAE knew victory could set them on the way to their first title.

The message had been received loud and clear by the Saudi audience that turned up that day. From the kick-off the noise from the capacity crowd of more than 60,000 soared.

The visitors blew away their hosts with a sensational first-half performance inspired by the gifted Emirati forward Zuhair Bakheet.

The early minutes saw an onslaught by the UAE that culminated in penalty when Bakheet beat the offside trap and was brought down by Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea.

The goalkeeper, who would go on to become a Saudi football legend, redeemed himself with a superlative save from Abdulrahman Mohammed’s strike.

That only delayed the inevitable.

The rampant UAE attack could only be stopped for so long and, in the 38th minute, Bakheet struck with a volley from a poor Saudi clearance.

There was more to come.

Moments later, Fahd Khamees struck the Saudi near post from a very tight angle and the ever-alert Bakheet tapped in the rebound.

The half-time whistle was sweet relief for a Saudi team holding on for dear life.

But when they emerged after the break they were a team transformed.

Two goals down in front of their home crowd, this was no time for caution.

On the hour, Saudi Arabia halved the deficit through Abdullah Ghurab’s header from a fine Youssef Jazea’a cross, and the momentum shifted decisively for the rest of the match.

With crowd baying for an equaliser, it looked only a matter of time before the home team would deliver. But as the minutes passed, they could not find a way past the resilient Emirati defense and goalkeeper Abdulqadar Hassan.

The Saudis needed a hero to step forward, and 29-year-old Abdullah was their savior.

With three minutes left, the brilliant Jazea’a once again stretched the tiring UAE back line and his cross reached Majed Abdullah, who nodded past a helpless Hassan.

The comeback was complete, and Saudi celebrations, on the pitch and in the stands, and no doubt in homes across the Kingdom, bordered on hysterical.

 

The match between two gallant, attacking teams finished 2-2, and the result did little to help either side’s championship aspirations.

The UAE would go on to beat Oman 1-0 in their final match, their eight-point haul good enough for the runner-up spot. Saudi lost 2-0 to Iraq and drew 1-1 with Kuwait to finish third.

Iraq, for the third time in their history, were crowned Gulf Cup champions.

For the Saudi and Emirati teams, however, there would be almost glorious postscripts.

Under the legendary Brazilian coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, Saudi Arabia went on to win the 1988 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar in December, beating South Korea on penalties to retain the trophy they had won for the first time four years earlier in Singapore.

The UAE pulled off a miracle the following year by qualifying to the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where it would be Parreira — again — who would coach them as they took on Colombia, Yugoslavia and eventual winners West Germany. It remains the country’s only participation on the world’s biggest football stage.

Saudi’s own World Cup odyssey would start in 1994, with four more qualifications (1998, 2002, 2006, 2018) making it easily the most successful Gulf nation in that respect.

But before those World Cup highpoints, on that glorious March evening in Riyadh all those years ago, it was the beloved Gulf Cup that would deliver arguably one of the greatest matches that Saudi and the UAE have ever taken part in.

For those who were there, the noise is probably still ringing in their ears.

DUBAI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing authority for the sport of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE, has announced that the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC), the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, will be held from April 6-9 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital.

This year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) will be held under the current coronavirus restrictions. The UAEJJF was among the first sporting bodies in the region to pioneer a return to live competitive sport and has successfully organized a string of training camps and competitions featuring domestic and international fighters.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President, UAEJJF, President, ADWPJJC organizing committee, said the Abu Dhabi emirate and the Federation were confident of organizing the landmark tournament with the highest regard for safety of everyone involved.

“We have received overwhelming interest from the global jiu-jitsu community and putting the ADWPJJC’s latest edition together is another marker that contributes to Abu Dhabi’s position as the world’s jiu-jitsu capital and to demonstrate that we are firmly on the road to recovery,” he added.

The showpiece tournament will kick-off on April 6 with under-18 junior athletes taking to the mats.

The next day will feature the masters competition while fighters competing in the professional category will run on April 8-9.

Faisal Al Ketbi, one of the UAE’s most decorated jiu-jitsu fighters said he was looking forward to participating in the grand tournament after a long absence of international competitions.

“It will be great to welcome the leading jiu-jitsu fighters of the world to Abu Dhabi and to go toe-to-toe against some world-class athletes,” he said.

“We have been preparing keenly for the ADWPJJC and we are glad that the UAEJJF has taken the decision to organize this tournament which provides we athletes with a massive platform to test ourselves against the best in the world.” 

RIYADH: About 100 cyclists braved the windy weather on Friday to compete in a bicycle race for women hosted by the Saudi Cycling Federation (SCF) at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU).

Sahar Al-Harbi, the SCF referee and race manager, told Arab News the event promoted sports spirit among Saudi women as winners received cash prizes and trophies.

“The race was an effective step towards empowering women to practice cycling,” said Princess Mashael bint Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, who is head of the SCF women’s committee.

“It is also a first step for them to become professional cyclists in the future as this type of race helps enhance their skills.”

The original 15-kilometer race was reduced to 10km because of high winds and a sandstorm in the city. Participants used road bikes as the race was held at PNU on the street leading to King Khalid International Airport.

Joud Jamjoum won the individual time trial race in a time of 10 minutes, 47 seconds. She was followed by Muneera Al-Dereiweesh (10:52) and Nouf Alqahtani (10:58).

Sarah Al-Ahmed, a SCF supervisor, said the winner received SR1,500 as consolation prizes were awarded to all participants.

“I was very excited to be part of this women’s cycle race,” said Raghad Al-Anazi, who competed for the first time. “This is a super exciting moment for me, especially in this weather. It was really a challenge for me.”

Princess Mashael said the SCF will continue to support and encourage female cyclists. She also expressed her appreciation for Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the General Sports Authority, and his continuing efforts to promote women’s cycling in the Kingdom.

 

RIYADH: The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahayan race festival, which took place at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaaziz Arabian Horse Race Track in Riyadh, came to a close on Thursday.

The event was attended by Ahmed Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Murshed Al-Rumaithi, Head of Consular Affairs and Citizen Services Department along with other several figures.

The six rounds of the festival witnessed strong competition among the runners and riders.

Nabil Khaldiya ended up in first place during first off for owner Mutaib Hamad Al-Rashid, while Jazem Athbah snatched first place in the second race with Mohammed Al-Marwi’s horse, and Maliha Siyala from the Siyala stables won during the third round.

Nofal Al-Khalidiya managed to win first place during the fourth round, with his horse from the Al-Khalidiya stables, while Sharjah Al-Khalidiya won first place in the fifth with a horse from the Riyadh Stud. Finally, the first place during the sixth round went to Ayham Athba, whose horse is owned by the Hekaya Stud.

The total prize fund for the first edition of the festival amounted to SR300,000 ($80,000). More than 100 purebred Arabian steeds of Saudi origin and local horses participated in the event.

DUBAI: Garbine Muguruza advanced to the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships taking the first set in her semi-final with Elise Mertens 6-4, before closing the deal in a hard-fought second set tie-breaker 7-6 (7-5).

Muguruza, the former world No.1, went 6-3 up in the breaker and finally closed out the win on her seventh match point with some brave play at the net.

“It took me quite a few match points to close the match. She is a very talented player, always gives you an extra ball back. I’m just happy I could close it in two sets,” said the 27-year-old Muguruza.

The ninth-seeded Spaniard, who is searching for a first title since Monterrey in 2019, owns a tour-leading 17 match-wins in 2021 and will be bidding for a maiden Dubai crown when she faces Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova in the final on Saturday.

Krejcikova became the lowest-ranked women’s finalist in the Dubai tournament’s history after she defeated Swiss left-hander Jil Teichmann 7-5, 6-2.

The world number 63, making her singles debut in the emirate this week, has yet to drop a set en route to the biggest final of her career.

The former doubles world number one has never faced Muguruza before.

“I actually cannot wait. I’m just looking forward so much to play her. She’s such a good player, she’s already a legend, all the respect to her,” an emotional Krejcikova said on court after her win.

Muguruza reached her third Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semi-final on Thursday with a 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory over third seed Aryna Sabalenka. It was Muguruza’s second win over Sabalenka in two weeks, as the former World No. 1 beat the Belarusian en route to the Qatar Total Open final last week.

Krejcikova took just 62 minutes to overwhelm tournament wild card Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-2, while Teichmann defeated another wild card, Coco Gauff, in straight sets 6-3 6-3.

Gauff was hoping to celebrate her 17th birthday by competing in Saturday’s final.

RIYADH: A look at the leading goal scorers in the 2020-21 Saudi Pro League reveals something interesting, instructive, and above all inspirational.

The fact that they are all foreign is not a surprise, but the following should be: Three out of the top five are banging them in for teams in the lower reaches of the table and all arrived in the country with relatively little fanfare.

Signing big names for big fees excites the fans and media but clubs, especially those that invest in scouting and recruitment, can make stars as well as import them.

HIGHLIGHT

Form of Al-Batin striker, Abha’s Carlos Strandberg prove not only big-money signings thrive in SPL.

Argentina’s Emilio Zelaya arrived from Cyprus and to date has scored 13 goals in his 21 games for Damac, a team that sits next to bottom. Carlos Strandberg from Sweden has scored 14 in his first 20 appearances for Abha with the fact that none have come from the penalty spot even more impressive.

As are the exploits of Fabio Abreu, second-top scorer behind former French international and Al-Hilal star Bafetimbi Gomis.

The 28-year-old joined Al-Batin last October from Portuguese club Moreirense and netted 15 times in the first 21 games. The Angolan international player has not just demonstrated that there is talent to be found everywhere but that, no matter how modest your first steps on the football ladder, you can go to the very top.

Fabio Abreu

And those first steps were very modest as they took the player, who moved to Manchester from Portugal as a boy, through the doors of Bacup Borough who play in England’s North West Counties League Division One North, essentially at the ninth level in the country’s football pyramid.

Bacup head coach Brent Peters was in no doubt as to how good the Al-Batin striker was as soon as he arrived at the West View Stadium in this small town located near to more famous Lancashire clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.

Peters told Arab News: “He was about 15 or 16 when he joined, and he looked then as he looks now. He had a good build and physique, and he was solid. The league here is tough physically but we didn’t need to build him up and even then, he wasn’t getting knocked off the ball.”

It was not just about the skills that the teenager possessed but his attitude.

“He was also dedicated and very keen to improve and the most important attribute is that he had an eye for goal. That was always with him and I am not surprised he is still scoring in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Peters wasted no time in getting the youngster into the first team where he was soon making a difference.

“We gave him his debut at 16 and while he did start some games initially, he was coming on after 65 or 75 minutes when we needed a goal and he would be there for us, getting vital goals in vital games,” he added.

It was never going to last of course. Bacup had the player for a couple of seasons, and around 70 games, but knew that he would not hang around for long. He was too good and soon headed to Portugal with the best wishes of those he left behind.

“He played in front of 100 to 150 fans here and then he is playing in front of 70,000 fans against Benfica and then he has a big move to Saudi Arabia and is still banging the goals in for Al-Batin.”

Peters said that there was a great deal of pride in Bacup over what Abreu had gone on to achieve.

“It is great to see him go from strength to strength and to go to a league like Saudi Arabia and become top scorer. It is a fantastic story for us to tell the other young players who come through here.

“Here was a 16-year-old lad who comes into Bacup at the bottom end of the National League system, and he moves for big money and just keeps doing what he started doing here. We pride ourselves in development.

“Now, however, Manchester United need to be bringing him home as he is a diamond,” Peters added.

A diamond that was available to any club that had the right network and scouting system. Abreu’s success shows that foreign imports do not have to be of the big-name variety.

It is the same for Strandberg. He arrived last season to be relegated with Al-Hazem and was loaned out to Abha. Not much was expected, but since then his form has been something special.

“I don’t know if I am going to compete for the top scorer or not,” Strandberg said on Saudi television. “This is a hard league to score goals in as the quality is very good. There are also some great strikers in the league such as Gomis, (Abderrazak) Hamdallah, and (Omar) Al-Somah. I just want to try and score the goals to help my team win games and get points.”

If he does help the team win its relegation battle, then Strandberg deserves to be mentioned alongside those stellar strikers as do the other, less-heralded stars, such as Abreu, that have lit up Saudi Arabia this season.

