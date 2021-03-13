You are here

Tunisia starts vaccination campaign with Sputnik V shots

A Tunisian health worker prepares to receive people for a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tunis, Tunisia March 13, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman receives the Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ariana hospital, in Tunis Tunisia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP)
A Tunisian health worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tunis, Tunisia March 13, 2021. (Reuters)
  • First up for the jab were health care workers, soldiers, security officers, people over 65 and people with chronic health problems
  • Tunisia’s vaccination program has dragged behind neighbors
TUNIS: Tunisia launched its vaccination campaign on Saturday, four days after receiving the first 30,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines.
First up for a shot in the arm in the North African country were health care workers, soldiers and security officers, plus people over 65 and people with chronic health problems.
The opening round of vaccinations was held in a field hospital set up in a sports complex in the El Mensah district of Tunis, the capital. Mehrzia El Hammami, a 54-year-old nursing supervisor at Bardo Hospital, was the first person to be inoculated.
“The economy is affected, the health situation is critical, and we have lost a lot of health workers, so citizens must receive the vaccine” she told journalists after being vaccinated.
“The person who does not fear for himself should fear for those around him. I encourage people to get the vaccine” she added.
Tunisia’s vaccination program has dragged behind neighbors, even as virus infections and hospitalizations remain high.
“This is a very important path in facing the coronavirus, and it will contribute to a major shift in Tunisia, especially if we (can vaccinate) most of the citizens,” said Chedly Boualleg, governor of Tunis, attending the beginning of the campaign at the field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients.
The first deliveries of vaccines arrived from Russia aboard an Air France plane on Tuesday.
The country is expecting deliveries of hundreds of thousands of doses in the coming weeks of Russian and Chinese vaccines as well as those from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
The Chinese vaccines include 200,000 donated doses, health authorities have said, while the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are coming via the global COVAX program aimed at supplying vaccines to developing countries that might otherwise struggle to afford them.
Among reasons for the delayed rollout was a requirement from some drug producers that Tunisia adopt a law that would ensure the government would take responsibility for any problems with the vaccines.
Tunisia is hoping to vaccinate half of its population of 12 million by the end of the year.
Tunisia has reported more than 240,600 virus cases and at least 8,329 lives lost, according to a global count by Johns Hopkins University, one of the highest official virus death tolls in Africa.

Protests around Lebanon as local currency continues to slide

Protests around Lebanon as local currency continues to slide
  • Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades began in October 2019 and worsened with the spread of coronavirus and a massive explosion in Beirut in August
  • In addition to Beirut, there were also protests in other cities such as Tripoli, Sidon and Tyre, as well as road closures in different parts of Lebanon
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s currency plummeted to a new record low on Saturday, continuing its crash amid a worsening economic crisis that has triggered near-daily protests throughout the tiny Mediterranean country.
Among the Saturday afternoon protests was a small one near parliament, where riot police fired tear gas to disperse scores of young men throwing stones at security forces. The protesters also tried to break through a metal gate leading to the legislature.
Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades began in October 2019 and worsened with the spread of coronavirus and a massive explosion in Beirut in August. The blast of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, killed 211 and wounded more than 6,000.
In addition to Beirut, there were also protests in other cities such as Tripoli, Sidon and Tyre, as well as road closures in different parts of Lebanon.
The Lebanese currency hit a new record low on Saturday, reaching about 12,500 pounds to the US dollar on the black market. The official rate remains at about 1,500 pounds against the greenback. Commodities and consumer goods are mostly imports and prices have thus soared.
Lebanon’s economic and financial crisis has become worse in recent weeks as political bickering between rival groups has delayed the formation of a new Cabinet.
The World Bank said in December that that Lebanon’s gross domestic product shrank at least 19.2% in 2020 alone.
In March last year, Lebanon defaulted for the first time ever on a payment on its massive debt amid ongoing popular unrest. Lebanon’s debt reached $90 billion or 170% of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world.
The crash has raised concerns over the country’s stability as crime has risen and tens of thousands of people lost their jobs over the past year.

Migrants demand international probe into deadly Yemen fire at Houthi-run detention center

Migrants demand international probe into deadly Yemen fire at Houthi-run detention center
  • Some 900 migrants were detained at the facility when the fire took place on Sunday
  • The Houthis have prevented the UN migration agency from accessing injured migrants at hospitals
CAIRO: A leader of the migrant community in the Yemeni capital on Saturday called for an international probe into a fire that tore through a detention center last week, killing at least 44 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.
In a news conference in Sanaa, Othman Gilto, who heads the Ethiopian community, blamed “negligence” by the Houthis who control the capital, as well as the United Nations, which has aid agencies present in Yemen. The fire also injured more than 200 people, he said.
Some 900 migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, were detained at the facility — including 350 inside a warehouse — when the fire took place on Sunday, according to the International Organization for Migration. That was three times the facility’s capacity, it added.
At least 43 of the dead were buried in a Sanaa cemetery on Friday amid tight security. Women from the migrant community were seen screaming and crying while ambulances, carrying the bodies, arrived from a funeral service at a major mosque.
Abdallah Al-Leithi, head of the Sudanese community in Sanaa, said many of the dead lacked IDs and could not be identified, adding that most “had not given their real names” on documentation before the fire.
There were no immediate comments from the Houthis.
The UN migration agency has called for those responsible for the tragedy to be held accountable, said Olivia Headon, the agency’s spokeswoman in Yemen.
“We stand with the victims of the fire. Migrants urgently need more protection and support in Yemen, or we will continue to see them suffer and lives lost. A step in this direction is to ensure that the victims of the fire and their families have the accountability they deserve following the horrific incident,” she said.
Survivors and local rights campaigners say the deadly blaze erupted when guards fired tear gas into the crowded warehouse, trying to end a protest against alleged abuses and ill-treatment at the facility.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia did not state the cause of the fire, mention a protest or give a final casualty toll. They had said an investigation was opened but no conclusions have been announced. The Houthis also prevented the UN migration agency from accessing injured migrants at hospitals, the agency said.
Some 138,000 migrants embarked on the arduous journey from the Horn of Africa to Yemen in 2019, but the figure plummeted to 37,000 last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Over 2,500 migrants reached Yemen from Djibouti in January, according to the IOM.

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Reuters/File Photo)
Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the move ‘a blatant attack on the Palestinian people’
  • Czech Republic is one of Israel's strongest supporters in the European Union
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, calling it a violation of international law.

Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. Its inauguration, attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, was two weeks after Israel sent several thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it considered Prague's move "a blatant attack on the Palestinian people and their rights, a flagrant violation of international law," and said it would harm peace prospects.

In Cairo, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement: "The legal status of Jerusalem will be affected by the decision of one country or another to open representative offices. East Jerusalem is an occupied land under the International law."

Jerusalem's status is one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel annexed the eastern part of the city in a move not recognised internationally and regards all of Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinians seek East Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East War, as the capital of a future independent state.

Peace talks broke down in 2014.

Although the Czech Republic supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it was named in an International Criminal Court pre-trial decision last month as one of the countries supporting Israel's argument that the court had no jurisdiction over war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The Czech Republic is also one of Israel's strongest supporters in the European Union. Last month Israel froze its short-lived "vaccine diplomacy" programme to send COVID-19 vaccines abroad to buy international goodwill after it came under legal scrutiny.

Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW

Turkey must end punishment of activists: HRW
  • Rights watchdog slams ‘profound disdain’ for freedom of assembly and speech, and women’s rights
  • Authorities impose travel bans, control orders after International Women’s Day celebrations
LONDON: Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded that Turkish authorities end a criminal investigation into rights activists after they were arrested at an International Women’s Day (IWD) rally in Istanbul for “insulting” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The offense is punishable with a prison sentence of between one and four years. HRW said the investigation is a violation of freedom of expression.
On March 10, police detained 13 activists, including a 17-year-old, after an operation ordered by the Istanbul prosecutor’s office.
The following day, a court imposed travel bans on 17 women and additional judicial control orders on five activists, including the child. The decision requires them to attend police stations on a regular basis until further notice.
“Opening criminal investigations against women’s rights activists for non-violent slogans, and taking them from their homes in the middle of the night, demonstrates the Turkish authorities’ profound disdain for freedom of assembly and speech, and of course, women’s rights,” said Hillary Margolis, senior women’s rights researcher at HRW.
“It speaks volumes that even on a day to celebrate women and promote equality, Turkish authorities would rather target them for peaceful demonstrations than protect their rights.”
The arrests came just a week after Turkey revealed a new human rights plan to protect freedom of speech and end police detention “out of working hours.”
But HRW said Turkish police identified the phrase “Tayyip, run, run, run, women are coming” as criminally offensive.
Police also questioned the “rhythmic jumps” of activists, and interrogated women on the circumstances of the demonstration.
Turkey’s government has promoted a hard-line model of gender roles, and has looked to undermine the work of women’s rights activists across the country.
Authorities heavily restricted access to the annual IWD assembly on March 8. Hundreds of police were deployed to oversee the event, while the area was placed under total lockdown.

Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue

Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue
  • President El-Sisi highlights depth of strategic relations and ties with people of Nile Valley
  • Egypt is supporting Sudan in light of the transitional phase it is going through, which requires other countries’ help to enhance its stability
CAIRO: Egypt and Sudan have welcomed the announcement by the UN secretary-general supporting the quartet mediation initiative to solve the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue.
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Cabinet, the two countries are looking forward to Ethiopia’s approval of this formula.
Egypt affirmed its support for Sudan’s proposal on developing the negotiation mechanism sponsored by the African Union through the formation of an international quartet — led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the current president of the African Union, including the UN, the EU and the US — to mediate the negotiations.
This came during a meeting in Cairo with Abdalla Hamdok, the Sudanese prime minister, on an official visit to Egypt. A high-level delegation accompanied him.
The visit came as part of continuous consultations and visits between the two sides, the last of which was by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Sudan last Saturday.
President El-Sisi received Hamdok and confirmed the depth of the strategic relations and ties between the two countries and the people of the Nile Valley.
Egypt is supporting Sudan in light of the transitional phase it is going through, which requires other countries’ help to enhance its stability, development and democratic transformation.
The Egyptian and Sudanese leaders affirmed, through talks, their commitment to pushing forward bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Key areas of cooperation are expected in transferring Egyptian experiences in economic reform, training Sudanese cadres and moving forward with the implementation of the two electrical interconnection projects, raising the capacity to 240 megawatts during the coming summer, linking the railways and strengthening land, sea, river and air transport by restructuring the Nile Valley Authority for River Navigation.
They also discussed activating the permanent joint Egyptian-Sudanese technical committee, as well as developing cooperation in maritime navigation and benefiting from the countries’ ports on the Red Sea, and modernizing the services related to land transport with the aim of enhancing trade between them.
This is in addition to developing cooperation in investment, providing an environment for establishing joint investment projects, whether industrial or agricultural, and maximizing cooperation mechanisms in higher education, scientific research, gas, agriculture, livestock and food security.
The two parties also discussed working on holding the joint technical and commercial committee at the earliest opportunity and discussing ways to activate cooperation in the field of small and medium enterprises.
They are likely to focus on transformative food industries and the meat industry and agreeing to exchange visits by businessmen from the two countries, and finalizing the area designated for the establishment of an Egyptian industrial zone in Sudan.
They also agreed to activating memoranda of understanding and protocols concluded between the two countries and discussing joint projects with the aim of following up on the time plan for their implementation or completing the existing ones.
The two sides emphasized the importance of reaching a binding legal agreement on the filling and operation of the GERD in a way that achieves the interests of the three countries and limits damages to the two downstream countries.
The two countries also affirmed that they have the political will to achieve this goal at the earliest possible opportunity.
They also called on Ethiopia to engage in an effective negotiation process to reach an agreement.
The two countries also welcomed the leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the negotiations.

