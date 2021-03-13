You are here

India drafts e-commerce policy to protect sellers
Indian traders have also complained about steep discounts offered by online firms which smaller retailers have not been able to match. (Social media)
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

  New Delhi also considering changes to foreign investment rules
NEW DELHI: India will require e-commerce firms to treat sellers equally on their platforms and ensure transparency, according to a draft policy seen by Reuters on Saturday that follows criticism against business practices of big online companies.

India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart flout federal regulations. The companies have denied the allegations.

A Reuters special report last month revealed that Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country’s foreign investment rules. 

The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.

“E-commerce operators must ensure equal treatment of all sellers/vendors registered on their platforms and not adopt algorithms which result in prioritizing select vendors/sellers,” it says.

A spokesman for the Commerce Ministry declined to comment.

The policy will apply to Amazon and Flipkart — two top e-commerce players in India — as well as domestic players like Reliance Industries, which has plans to expand its JioMart online platform. All three firms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, India is also considering changes to foreign investment rules that could prompt players including Amazon to restructure their ties with some major sellers, Reuters reported in January.

Government officials are set to hold talks next week with industry executives on such rules, according to people with direct knowledge.

On Saturday, top government officials from various departments, including the commerce ministry, met to discuss the e-commerce policy. The timeline of publication and whether it will be subject to further changes were not immediately clear.

Indian traders have also complained about steep discounts offered by online companies which smaller retailers have not been able to match. Amazon and Flipkart have said they comply with all laws.

E-commerce firms must “bring out clear and transparent policies” on online discounts, the draft document says.

The Reuters special report last month — based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019 — showed the company helped a small number of sellers prosper on its India platform, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers.

Amazon has said it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace,” and that it “treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and nondiscriminatory manner.”

Updated 14 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

  MDMS will complete work on the Dar Sumou housing project in Jeddah by 2024
RIYADH: Maximiliano Development Management Services (MDMS), a development company offering interior design, architectural and engineering services, has partnered with the Saudi government on a number of large projects to raise the level of homeownership in the Kingdom.

Headquartered in Riyadh, the company launched into the real estate industry in 2015, specializing in the development of affordable housing. Under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, the government is aiming to increase homeownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent, up from 45 percent in 2017.

Marwa Ahmed Murad, managing director and founder of MDMS, outlined to Arab News the progress on some of their latest projects. “We have completed and launched the designs for the Dar Sumou project in Jeddah, and it is expected that construction work will be completed and the units will be delivered in 2024,” she said.

“We recently handled the off-plan sales promotional and sales booth for the Dar Sumou project, which displays the design of the 412-unit housing project that highlights the tastes and needs of the community.”

The housing units at Dar Sumou are detached and semi-detached villas, duplexes and townhouses, with sizes ranging from 242 to 357 square meters and key services such as mosques, health centers, schools and recreational green areas.

The Dar Sumou project is part of the Saudi Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program, which aims to help more than 300,000 families by offering subsidized real estate loans for the purchase of prefabricated units, units under construction and constructed units, Murad said.

MDMS has also been working closely with the National Housing Co. to develop housing projects for Saudi citizens.

It has been involved in the Murcia project, one of the largest in Riyadh, which will see the construction of more than 5,000 housing villas and apartments. MDMS is the sales consultant for the first two phases of the Murcia project and has successfully sold 90 percent of the units in phase one. 

FASTFACTS

• The Dar Sumou project is part of the Saudi Ministry of Housing’s Sakani program, which aims to help more than 300,000 families by offering subsidized real estate loans for the purchase of prefabricated units, units under construction and self-constructed units.

• MDMS has also been working closely with the National Housing Co. to develop housing projects for Saudi citizens.

MDMS also handled the engineering, design, construction, marketing and promotion of the Rawas Inn residential project in the north of Yanbu Al-Bahr, resulting in 99 percent of the project units being sold.

The firm carried out marketing and sales for the Al-Wouroud City residential project, one of the biggest residential projects in the Kingdom. Its team is composed mainly of Saudi nationals who are experts in the fields of design, engineering and construction.

“We recently signed an agreement with MSKANK, a reputable housing cooperative society that works to provide housing and services for residential communities,” said Murad. Under the agreement, MDMS will provide full development services for the MSKANK residential projects, including planning, design, land development and all marketing and sales services.

MDMS is looking forward to continuous growth and is focused on strengthening the company so that it may be recognized in the region for its design, engineering and construction projects.

Murad noted that real estate is one of the most important forms of support for other sectors, especially “the huge projects that the Kingdom is working on, such as the Red Sea and Qiddiya projects, and the large housing projects across the country that the Ministry of Housing is working on developing.”

According to a report by the US-Saudi Business Council, homeownership in Saudi Arabia is one of the key initiatives of Vision 2030 and saw record growth during 2020 amid the pandemic. The number of new residential mortgages for individuals in 2020 totaled SR 136.2 billion ($37.09 billion), outpacing 2019 levels by 83 percent, the report said.

The number of families moving into homes through the Sakani affordable housing program grew 27 percent year-on-year and benefited 138,300 families. These positive shifts were borne out of recent regulatory and financial developments that have aided in the expansion of affordable housing options for Saudis.

Updated 14 March 2021
Aseel Basharaheel

  The government is aiming to attract hundreds of international companies to set up their regional bases in the city
JEDDAH: As part of the ambitious Riyadh Strategy 2030, the government wants to attract hundreds of international companies to set up their regional bases in the city, create around 35,000 new jobs for Saudi locals, and double its population.

In a bid to make the Riyadh masterplan a reality, marketing experts will be a cornerstone of the strategy, as outlined by Dr. Eman Al-Shammari, the deputy dean of the college of economics and administrative sciences at Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.

“Riyadh is a golden opportunity. One day it will be a global destination, competing with big metropolitan global cities. That is why marketing is important,” he said.

Al-Shammari, who is a marketing consultant at the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat), said the right marketing was vital and would be the backbone of the strategy’s success.

“It’s important to identify the cultural dimensions, including education research, habits and traditions, historical museums, tourism, arts, sports, industry, and investments. Marketing of cities is important for development.”

As a result, recruitment experts in Saudi Arabia have seen a spike in demand for marketing executives in the Kingdom.

According to the Global Salary Survey by recruitment agency Robert Walters, the demand for digital marketing managers in Saudi Arabia has increased by 40 percent in the last year and this trend is set to continue as the Kingdom looks to attract more industry talent.

Bryan O’Grady, associate business manager for Saudi Arabia at recruitment consultancy firm Hays, said demand for marketing professionals has increased since the start of the year.

“Changes in consumer habits with regards to online purchasing has evolved rapidly and is here to stay for the future. As a result, we have seen employers invest in their digital marketing capability to maximize online presence and drive sales. With all of this in mind and with Vision 2030 continuing to drive investment in Saudi Arabia, we are seeing strong demand for experienced marketing professionals and expect this to continue throughout 2021,” he told Arab News.

O’Grady added that while salary levels had not taken off yet, he expected this to take off once things begin to return to normal after the pandemic.

“Those receiving the highest pay and who are most likely to be awarded with pay rises are senior-level marketing professionals, such as ‘heads of’ and director roles with experience in those skills mentioned above,” he said.

Earlier this week, Hays reported that more than half of Saudi employers and employees expect salaries to increase this year. The 2021 Saudi Arabia Salary & Employment report surveyed around 600 Saudi employers and employees in late 2020 and found that 53 percent of employers surveyed said they predict they will award pay raises to their staff.

Updated 13 March 2021
AFP

  World's most popular virtual currency continues its record-breaking run
PARIS: Bitcoin briefly rose above $60,000 for the first time on Saturday, as increasing backing from corporate heavyweights helps the world’s most popular virtual currency continue its record-breaking run.

The cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $60,012 at 1149 GMT, according to the website CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin has been on a meteoric rise since March last year, when it stood at $5,000, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would allow account holders to use cryptocurrency.

Advocates champion the cryptocurrency as a store of value akin to gold that can act as a hedge against inflation and a weaker dollar. Others argue that the rally is a giant stimulus-fueled bubble on track to burst.

Industry participants and some strategists point to wider take up as one reason why the current bull run is different.

Last month Elon Musk’s electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the virtual unit, while Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and rap mogul Jay-Z said they are creating a fund aimed at making Bitcoin “the internet’s currency.”

Others jumping on the bandwagon include Wall Street player BNY Mellon, investment fund giant BlackRock and credit card titan Mastercard.

“Bitcoin’s resilience is proving to be the stuff of legend,” Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender, was quoted as saying in Bangkok Post. 

“Every correction is an opportunity to reset and restart the move upward.”

Bitcoin, which was launched back in 2009, hit the headlines in 2017 after soaring from less than $1,000 in January to almost $20,000 in December of the same year.

The virtual bubble then burst in subsequent days, with bitcoin’s value then fluctuating wildly before sinking below $5,000 by October 2018.

However the last year’s rise has been more steady, with investors and Wall Street finance giants wooed by dizzying growth, the opportunity for profit and asset diversification, and a safe store of value to guard against inflation.

Despite the mainstream interest, cryptocurrencies remain subject to patchy oversight globally, with the lack of regulatory clarity and associations with crime keeping many larger investors leery of exposure.

Bitcoins are traded via a decentralized registry system known as a blockchain.

The system requires massive computer processing power in order to manage and implement transactions.

That power is provided by “miners,” who do so in the hope they will receive new bitcoins for validating transaction data.

China accounts for about 65 percent of global Bitcoin mining computing power, according to the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index compiled by Cambridge University. Malaysia is fifth-highest on the list with 4.3 percent.

Updated 13 March 2021
AP

  Rakuten's shares shot up 8.6 percent in Tokyo trading Friday on news of the tie-up with Japan Post
TOKYO: Japan’s postal system is investing 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in an 8 percent stake in the e-commerce venture Rakuten to strengthen a partnership in deliveries, fintech and other areas.

Rakuten's shares shot up 8.6 percent in Tokyo trading Friday on news of the tie-up with Japan Post. Japan Post’s gained 4.9 percent.

Japan Post Holdings President Hiroya Masuda said on Friday that the deal brought together “the digital and the real.”

The cooperation between the old-style analog mail and Rakuten, founded in 1997 and having 70 digital businesses, was announced earlier. It includes delivery services that allow people to make online reservations to pick up packages and mail in various locations whenever they want, both sides said.

The post office will gain technology advice and personnel from Rakuten. In return, Rakuten can use the post office’s network throughout the nation to sell its mobile service at real-life counters. Up to now subscriptions were mostly taken online.

Cashless payments are another area for possible cooperation. The Japanese post office is one of the biggest banking institutions in the country, holding more than 181 trillion yen ($1.7 trillion) in individual savings.

The shift to digital has been relatively slow in Japan compared to some Western nations, but it is picking up.

Introducing more digital technologies will help the post office deal with the labor shortages that plague many Japanese businesses.

Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said he hopes working with the post office will help “empower” rural economies and “turn a new page” for Japanese industries.

“We are becoming family,” he said.

During the period, the number of investment funds in the Kingdom increased to 691 from 607 in 2019. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
During the period, the number of investment funds in the Kingdom increased to 691 from 607 in 2019. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 13 March 2021
Deema Al Khudair

During the period, the number of investment funds in the Kingdom increased to 691 from 607 in 2019. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  The value of private investment funds, which make up 53 percent of the funds in the Kingdom, increased by 23 percent
Updated 13 March 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: The total amount of assets held by investment funds in Saudi Arabia increased by 26 percent year-on-year to SR442 billion ($117.87 billion) in 2020, according to data released by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

During the period, the number of investment funds in the Kingdom increased to 691 from 607 in 2019, with 254 public funds and 437 private funds.

Investment fund profits usually consist of capital gains — that is, profits resulting from an improvement or change in the prices of the invested securities in addition to the dividend profits awarded.

The value of private investment funds, which make up 53 percent of the funds in the Kingdom, increased by 23 percent to SR232.3 billion last year. The remaining 47 percent — public investment funds — grew by 31 percent to a total value of SR209.7 billion.

In private funds, equities and real estate made up 90 percent of total assets. Of the 437 private funds in the Kingdom, there were 5,301 subscribers in total.

Money markets, REITs, and equity accounted for 85 percent of the total assets of public funds. According to the data, the 254 public funds had a total of 358,894 subscribers.

One of the most high-profile investment funds in the Kingdom is the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

On Wednesday last week, it announced it had arranged a $15 billion credit facility with a group of international banks.

Under the government’s recent Vision Realization Programs, the PIF has pledged to inject $40 billion a year until 2025 into the Saudi economy to generate jobs and stimulate private-sector activity in the Kingdom.

PIF, currently with $400 billion of assets under management, plans to increase its value to more than $1 trillion by 2025.

