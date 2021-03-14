You are here

Expat workers rejoice as Saudi Arabia’s labor reforms usher in new era

Expat workers have greeted the reform package enthusiastically, saying it offers them greater choice and support in employment. (SPA)
Hebshi Al-Shammari & Hala Tashkandi

  • Under changes to kafala sponsorship system, foreign workers in private sector will have improved job mobility
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ushered in a new era with historic labor reforms offering greater freedom to millions of migrant and expatriate workers taking effect on Sunday.
Under changes to the kafala sponsorship system, foreign workers in the private sector will have improved job mobility, and be able to change jobs and leave the country without employers’ consent.
The dramatic overhaul — part of the Kingdom’s efforts to build an attractive jobs market — also will allow expat workers to apply directly for government services, with their employment contracts documented digitally.
As many as 10 million migrant workers are expected to benefit from changes under the Kingdom’s Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), intended to foster “a competitive and fair working environment.”
The initiative will help foreign workers acquire residency status that is not tied to a specific employer, and will allow job mobility as well as exit and re-entry visas while protecting the rights of both employee and employer.
Expat workers have greeted the reform package enthusiastically, saying it offers them greater choice and support in employment.
“This is one of the best things to have happened since I came to work in Saudi,” Imroz Abdulrahman, an Indian expat who has been living in the Kingdom for five years, told Arab News.
“I remember four years ago, when I wanted to leave my former employer and go to work for another family, the process was very complicated and difficult for everyone involved. The problems took months to resolve.”
He added: “This is a great development and will help a lot of people. I am happy to have more control over where I can work and knowing that people like me will have more support in future.”
However, Abdulghani Al-Ansari, chairman of information technology firm Bayt Al-Edarah, said that the labor reforms are a “big challenge” for private sector SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), adding that the government sector is leading the overhaul as part of the Vision 2030 objectives.

As many as 10 million migrant workers are expected to benefit from changes under the Kingdom’s Labor Reform Initiative (LRI), intended to foster ‘a competitive and fair working environment.’

“The private sector is still absorbing the changes,” he told Arab News.
Employers will be required to digitally document employee contracts to reduce the disparity between Saudi and expat workers.
“Today there is a big challenge ahead of us in terms of developing the human resources in SMEs, which are finding it difficult to absorb the concepts and mechanisms of the initiative easily.”
Al-Ansari said that he hoped SMEs will be given six months to adapt to the new rules.
“SMEs do not have laws protecting their secrets, meaning that the secrets of a company will go to another competitive company,” he said.
Al-Ansari, who led the human resources committee at the Madinah Chamber of Commerce, said the labor market is changing dramatically.
“However, minds and skills do not have a nationality or a race, and the private sector believes in profitability and competency, meaning that diversity is a good thing and will benefit the national economy,” he said.
Gloria Calinao, a domestic worker who has lived Saudi Arabia for 10 years, said: “I remember how complicated the kafala process was. I wish the new rule applies to domestic workers too so that they can also enjoy job mobility.”
Two government portals, Absher and Qiwa, have been designated for the reform procedures.

More than 2 million doses have been given across 500 sites as the Kingdom steps up its inoculation program. (SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 372,456 after 239 more patients recovered from the virus
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry said that more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across 500 sites to date.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that the decision to withdraw the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by a number of European countries was done temporarily to ensure its safety, adding that this was a “temporary and precautionary measure” commonly done with vaccines to ensure their safety.
“We assure you that some of these countries have returned to using it after it was proven safe,” he tweeted. “We confirm that the vaccines in the Kingdom are safe and effective.”
The ministry announced 351 new infections on Saturday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 382,059.
Of the new cases, 175 were in Riyadh, 74 were in the Eastern Province and 42 were in Makkah. The Northern Borders and Jazan regions reported three cases each, while Najran had two cases and Baha reported only one new case.

382,059 Total cases

372,456 Recoveries

6,563 Deaths

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 372,456 after 239 more patients recovered from the virus. The country’s recovery rate is 97.48 percent. There were seven new COVID-19 deaths reported on Saturday, raising the death toll to 6,563, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
There are currently 3,040 active cases, with 553 of these in critical condition.
There have been 14.2 million PCR tests in Saudi Arabia, with 44,953 carried out in the past 24 hours.

 

A member of the military specialised in cyber defense works on a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille. (AFP file photo)
  • Professionals are getting a boost to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity professionals are getting a boost through training initiatives to meet the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Cyberterrorism and cyberwars are successful due to the vulnerability of computer networks and critical infrastructure, and these weak spots have the potential to place the Kingdom at significant additional risk.
Training programs are available in various fields of cybersecurity, a rising profession globally and one that is in high demand in Saudi Arabia, including cloud security, incident handling, web applications security, and advanced network forensics CISSP Certification GISP to support the country’s ongoing information security efforts.
One such program is an upcoming training course from global cybersecurity training and certification firm SANS Institute that is set to begin on March 21. It runs until April 1 and is designed to give professionals flexible access to in-depth and practical courses online.
Legal expert Dr. Majed Al-Hedayan called the program a good opportunity to upskill. “We are expecting big numbers of interested students and employees to enroll immediately to best utilize this initiative,” he told Arab News.
Society was experiencing new challenges and changes due to the pandemic, he said, meaning new models would be adopted based on new technologies. “Therefore, we need to provide such initiatives to prepare our professionals to build their skills as career goals to act with new technology. I do have strong confidence that participants can advance their careers and develop skills through world-class online cyber security training delivered by leading security practitioners.”

One such program is an upcoming training course from global cybersecurity training and certification firm SANS Institute that is set to begin on March 21.

He added that the SANS initiative would also allow participants the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded security professionals from the region who were facing similar career and organizational challenges.
According to IDC’s annual Saudi Arabia CIO Survey 2020, 25 percent of enterprises in the Kingdom plan to deploy on-premises and dedicated private clouds, multiple public clouds and legacy platforms to meet their infrastructure needs.
However, security concerns form one of the three main obstacles toward cloud adoption. The same survey said that enterprises needed to be better equipped in current times in order to respond to cyberattacks, data breaches and privacy violations effectively.
“The Gulf region, including Saudi Arabia, has been significantly exposed to geopolitical threat actors,” said Ned Baltagi, managing director Middle East and Africa at the SANS Institute. “In the current post-pandemic era, with looming lockdowns, closed borders, and remotely dispersed workforces, adopting cloud platforms is the way forward for enterprises. With SANS Riyadh March 2021, we continue to place emphasis on building skills to manage security practices in the cloud, as well as offer web application security.”

Through the service, all details can be viewed electronically through a QR code. (SPA)
  • Through the service, all details can be viewed electronically through a QR code
JEDDAH: Saudi authorities have launched a digital version of the Muqeem, or resident, ID for foreign workers.
The General Directorate of Passports launched the digital version on the Absher individuals app.
The Ministry of Interior’s online Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while raising customer satisfaction levels.
Through the service, all details can be viewed electronically through a QR code. Users can also download a copy of their digital ID on a smart device for use without an internet connection. 

Canada judge denies ex-Saudi spy chief’s asset freeze appeal

Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. (Google Maps)
Updated 13 March 2021
Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. (Google Maps)
  • Lawsuit alleges that Al-Jabri conspired with at least 21 other people to misappropriate $4.3 billion in funds from Saudi companies
LONDON: A judge in Canada has denied a request to lift an asset freezing order by a former Saudi spymaster residing in Toronto.

In a ruling announced on Thursday, Ontario Superior Court Justice Cory Gilmore rejected Saad Al-Jabri’s request to lift the freeze order on hundreds of millions of dollars in assets and rebutted claims that a Canadian lawsuit alleging he is corrupt is part of a “persecution campaign” against him, CBC reported.

Gilmore also rejected evidence given by a former CIA counterterrorism expert contained within the request, while also questioning why Al-Jabri refused to answer questions surrounding allegations that he funneled security funds to himself, family members and associates.

The lawsuit alleges that Al-Jabri conspired with at least 21 other people to misappropriate $4.3 billion in funds from Saudi companies intended to support the Kingdom’s counterterrorism activities.

Gilmore ruled that the Saudi companies had grounds to sue Al-Jabri because he had not adequately explained the alleged fraudulent activity, which has been laid out in a 150-page forensic report prepared for the plaintiffs by accounting firm Deloitte.

She said Al-Jabri had “merely glossed over” hundreds of millions of dollars linked to him, members of his family and some of his associates.

She referenced the fact that Al-Jabri had not sworn an affidavit on the origins of the assets, which include bank accounts in Europe, Malta and the US, as well as a $13 million mansion in Toronto.

“Without an affidavit, the plaintiffs were left without a means to fully explore the issues (of fraud) raised by his counsel,” Gilmore said.

In a hearing in January attended by Canadian lawyers representing the Saudi companies, Gilmore granted a worldwide freezing order on Al-Jabri’s assets based on evidence contained in the report from Deloitte, as well as a voluminous affidavit from the CEO of the holding company for the Saudi companies.

However, during a hearing in February, Al-Jabri’s lawyers sought to have the freezing order, known as a Mareva injunction, lifted.

Royal Saudi Air Forces personnel arrive in Greece for military exercise

  • The Saudi and Greek air forces will carry out joint sorties and exercises in the skies over the Mediterranean Sea
  • The exercise aims to refine and develop the skills of the air and technical crews and raise the combat readiness of Saudi air forces
RIYADH: Royal Saudi Air Forces fighter jets arrived in Greece on Saturday ahead of their participation in military exercise Eye of the Falcon 1, which will take place in March.
The F-15C fighter jets touched down with their air, technical and support crews in Crete.
The Saudi and Greek air forces will carry out joint sorties and exercises in the skies over the Mediterranean Sea.
Saudi air force personnel were greeted on arrival by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Greece Dr. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Ammar and other officials.
The exercise aims to refine and develop the skills of the air and technical crews and raise the combat readiness of Saudi air forces.
It also aims to facilitate the exchange of military experiences in planning and implementing air operations.

