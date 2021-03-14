You are here

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in Iran court for propaganda trial

British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in Iran court for propaganda trial
Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and their daughter Gabriella protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 8, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Raab said the second trial was "unacceptable" and called on Iran to let Zaghari-Ratcliffe return to Britain
  • The propaganda charge relates to her alleged participation in a rally in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 and giving interview to the BBC Persian TV channel
DUBAI: British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tried on a new charge of making "propaganda against the system" at Iran's Revolutionary court on Sunday, her lawyer said, one week after she completed a five-year jail sentence.
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the second trial was "unacceptable" and called on Iran to let Zaghari-Ratcliffe return to Britain. He said Iran had subjected her to a "cruel and disgraceful ordeal".
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.
Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.
The propaganda charge relates to her alleged participation in a rally in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 and giving interview to the BBC Persian TV channel at the same time, according to her lawyer Hojjat Kermani.
After the trial on Sunday, Kermani said he expected the verdict within the next week.
"Zaghari-Ratcliffe was fine and calm at the court session," he told Reuters. "I am very hopeful that she will be acquitted."
The Iranian Judiciary was not immediately available to comment.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who served out most of her five-year sentence in Tehran's Evin prison, was released last March during the coronavirus pandemic and kept under house arrest until last Sunday. The authorities removed her ankle tag but immediately summoned her to court again on the other charge.
Her husband Richard, who has set up the “Free Nazanin” campaign group and lobbied the British government to secure his wife’s release, said in a statement that "at present, Nazanin’s future remains uncertain, and her detention effectively open ended".
Antonio Zappulla, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said in a statement that the second trial was a deliberate move to prolong her ordeal and her suffering.
"It is incomprehensible that she faces further trauma as punishment for crimes that she did not commit," he said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to her family.
Iranian media reported that during the call, Rouhani raised the issue of a historical debt of 400 million pounds ($557 million) which Tehran says Britain owes the Islamic Republic in capital and interest for a 1970s arms deal with the then-Shah of Iran. ($1 = 0.7183 pounds) 

Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe UK

Iran targets Baha’i children for conversion to Islam

Iran targets Baha’i children for conversion to Islam
Iran targets Baha’i children for conversion to Islam

Iran targets Baha’i children for conversion to Islam
  • Leaked documents from the northern city of Sari show authorities plan to step up “strict controls” of Baha’is
  • Move is latest step to suppress religious minority, one of the most persecuted in the world
LONDON: Iranian officials have reportedly ordered teachers to identify children belonging to the Baha’i minority in order to convert them to Islam.
Leaked documents from the northern city of Sari, in Mazandaran province, show authorities plan to step up “strict controls” of Baha’is, already one of the world’s most persecuted religious minorities, including “rigorously” controlling their “public and private meetings.”
The documents, supposedly drawn up by the city’s Commission on Ethnicities, Sects and Religions, and obtained by the League for the Defense of Human Rights in Iran and the International Federation for Human Rights, highlight a series of steps against a range of religious communities, including Christians, with “bringing (Baha’i children) to Islam” among the core directives.
The commission operates under the auspices of Iran’s National Security Council, chaired by President Hassan Rouhani.
Diane Ala’i, the representative of the Baha’i International Community to the UN, said the documents, which would have been passed on to bodies including the military and police, would almost certainly come “from national government entities at the highest levels.”
Their existence “suggests that similar meetings and directives about the Baha’is may be occurring across Iran,” she added. “Clear plans to change children’s beliefs is a galling violation of human rights.”
The Bahaʼi faith, which has an estimated 6 million followers, originated in Iran during the 19th century. About 350,000 Baha’is live in Iran, making them the country’s largest religious minority.
The UN says since Iran’s 1979 revolution, hundreds have been executed and many more forced to flee. Their beliefs are considered heretical by the religious establishment.
Systematic attacks on members of the faith are commonplace. Many have faced bans on employment and university education, arbitrary detention, and have had their premises damaged and even firebombed.
The UN estimates that billions of dollars’ worth of land and property has been seized from members of the community, explicitly sanctioned by the regime.
Last year, it also determined that the Baha’i faith was no longer a recognized religion by the Iranian state.
“Despite constant claims from the government that Baha’is are not persecuted for their beliefs, the Iranian authorities have once again exposed their true intentions,” Ala’i said.
“This revelation is strikingly reminiscent of examples in history when governments have monitored minorities with draconian measures ahead of even more sinister actions.” 

Iran Islam baha'i

Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem
Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem
  • The embassy was opened during a ceremony during which Kosovo’s flag was raised in front of the building
  • The move was in exchange for Israel recognizing Kosovo, a major victory for Pristina’s efforts to gain full global recognition of the independence it declared in 2008
PRISTINA: Kosovo said Sunday it had officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem after becoming the first Muslim-majority territory to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.
The move was in exchange for Israel recognizing Kosovo, a major victory for Pristina’s efforts to gain full global recognition of the independence it declared in 2008 following a war with Serbia in the 1990s.
The new embassy was opened during a brief ceremony during which Kosovo’s flag was raised in front of the building in Jerusalem, the Kosovo foreign ministry said in a statement.
Serbia has refused to acknowledge the independence of its former province, so while Kosovo has now been recognized by much of the Western world, its rejection by Belgrade’s key allies Russia and China has locked it out of the United Nations.
Israel had been another key holdout until last month, when it established diplomatic ties with Kosovo.
In exchange Kosovo followed the controversial lead of former US president Donald Trump by recognizing Jerusalem as the Jewish state’s capital.
Trump had discussed the Israel-Kosovo deal in Washington during economic talks with Serbia and Kosovo in September.
Kosovo’s decision sparked criticism not only from Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey, but also from Europe.
The status of Jerusalem remains one of the biggest flashpoints in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, and most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.
In one of Europe’s most intractable disputes, Serbia has rejected Kosovo’s independence since it broke away in a 1998-99 war that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.
Both Kosovo and Serbia face mounting pressure from the West to resolve the impasse, seen as crucial to either side joining the European Union.
More than 13,000 people died in the war, mostly Kosovo Albanians, who form a majority in the former province.

Kosovo Israel Jerusalem

EU says conflict in Syria is still far from a solution

EU says conflict in Syria is still far from a solution
EU says conflict in Syria is still far from a solution

EU says conflict in Syria is still far from a solution
DUBAI: The European Union said it will renew sanctions against the Syrian regime in May, saying the conflict in the war-torn country is still far from a solution. 

The EU called on the Syrian regime to end repression and release all detainees. Adding that the regime and its allies should implement the Security Council relsolutions, in remarks quoted by Al Arabiya TV. 

The news comes after it has been reported that Syria’s first lady Asma Al-Assad, who is also a British citizen, may be prosecuted and stripped of her UK citizenship.

A preliminary investigation was opened by the Metropolitan police into allegations that she incited and encouraged terrorist acts during the country’s civil war.

Syria conflict

Houthi spokesman attempts to retract group’s rejection of US peace plan for Yemen

Houthi spokesman attempts to retract group’s rejection of US peace plan for Yemen
Houthi spokesman attempts to retract group’s rejection of US peace plan for Yemen

Houthi spokesman attempts to retract group’s rejection of US peace plan for Yemen
DUBAI: The Houthi militia’s official spokesman has attempted to retract the group’s implicit rejection of a recent US peace proposal by sharing a “clarification” Twitter post claiming that “discussions” over the plan “were still ongoing.”
Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam earlier expressed the group’s rejection of US envoy to Yemen Timothy Lenderking’s proposal for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen.
Abdul-Salam said the Houthis see that “there’s nothing new” in the US envoy’s proposal, adding that “it represents the Saudi and international vision.”
However, the militia group appears to have backtracked its blatant rejection stance later on.
On Saturday Abdul-Salam shared a Twitter post from an interview with Almasirah TV where he had spoken about the US peace plan.
The Houthi spokesperson retweeted the post which said it is a “clarification” that the Houthis did not reject the Oman-sponsored peace talks.
“[Abdul-Salam] only expressed reservations towards the current state of Lenderking’s peace plan,” the tweet by a Almasirah TV anchor said.
“He confirmed that discussions about it are still ongoing,” the anchor added.
Lenderking, speaking at an online forum organized by the Atlantic Council think tank on Friday, said that “a sound plan” has been put before the Houthi leadership for “a number of days.”
But it appears the group is prioritizing a military offensive to take Marib, said Lenderking, who was on a 17-day trip to the region to revive efforts to end the six-year conflict.
The Yemeni government and Saudi Arabia were said to have given their approval for the plan.

Yemen US Houthi PEACE PLAN

UAE reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

UAE reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
UAE reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

UAE reports 1,992 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
  • Seven COVID-19 related fatalities were reported during the past 24 hours
DUBAI: Coronavirus cases in the UAE hit below 2,000 for first time in over a month, with health authorities confirming 1,992 infections overnight after conducting 232,901 additional COVID-19 tests.

The last time daily coronavirus cases hit below the 2,000-mark was on Jan. 5 with 1,967 infections.

The country’s caseload is now at 526,397, with 1,395 deaths including seven fatalities reported during the past 24 hours. An additional 2,169 individuals have fully recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 405,647, state news agency WAM said.

The Dubai government has partnered with Breathonix to carry out a joint clinical trial to assess the accuracy of an easy-to-use breath test to detect COVID-19 within one minute.

The trials are being conducted at the Dubai Health Authority’s Nadd Al-Hamar primary health care center for 2,500 patients.

The UAE has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far 6,516,723 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 65.89 doses per 100 people.

UAE Coronavirus

