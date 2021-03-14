Model Imaan Hammam launches empowering playlist for Women’s History Month

DUBAI: In honor of Women’s History Month, Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam has launched a new playlist on Spotify and Apple Music titled “zahra min kul bustan,” which translates to “a flower from every garden.”
The new three-hour playlist was curated with the help of Dubai-based Iraqi jewelry designer and music aficionado Zainab Hasoon in collaboration with art and culture platform Afroo Fruits.
“We selected tracks from some of my favorite female artists from all over the world,” Hasoon told Arab News of the selection process. “The tracks weren’t limited to any specific region or genre,” she added.
Indeed, the playlist boasts an array of diverse songs from female artists hailing from all points of the globe, including Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys, Samira Said, Elissa, Sade and Umm Kulthum.
Meanwhile, Mexican photographer and digital artist Fabiola Lopez Osorio and Halima Anwar were responsible for dreaming up the artwork and text for the project.
“The project is going to be ongoing, so we will constantly be adding to it,” noted the 28-year-old music enthusiast, who has monthly sets with independent Palestinian music platform Ma3azef and Bethlehem-based internet radio station Radio Al-Hara.
Hammam initially approached Afroo Fruits, who put the model in touch with Hasoon. “Everything just happened so organically,” she shared, revealing that the entire playlist was put together by the team via Instagram and Facetime.
The 30-song playlist is available to listen to on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.
According to Hammam, the “inspiration of this playlist comes from the concept of hand-picking the beauty blooming in every land, and bringing it together in solidarity.”
She wrote on Instagram: “Women are sadly often underrepresented and overlooked in the arts, and so we wish to spotlight the funk and flair contained in female artistry worldwide for Women's History Month.”
It’s not Hammam’s first time launching a playlist.
Last June, Rihanna’s luxury maison Fenty tapped the 24-year-old, along with Fenty Deputy Creative Director Jahleel Weaver and Compton-born music creative Steve Lacy, to help kick off the label’s Apple Music playlists series.
The catwalk star and music lover has also started releasing feel-good monthly Spotify playlists featuring some of her favorite international and Arab artists in an effort to help uplift her fans’ spirits.