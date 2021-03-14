You are here

DJ Khaled collaborates with Dolce & Gabbana on capsule collection

The Palestinian-American hitmaker has collaborated with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Instagram
The Palestinian-American hitmaker has collaborated with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Instagram
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DJ Khaled collaborates with Dolce & Gabbana on capsule collection

The Palestinian-American hitmaker has collaborated with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. Instagram
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian-American record producer DJ Khaled has collaborated with Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana. 

The renowned fashion house teamed up with the award-winning hitmaker on an exclusive collection consisting of both beachwear and ready-to-wear unisex pieces, including tracksuits, hoodies, shorts and accessories.

The artist, born Khaled Khaled, teased the new capsule collection, described as Miami-meets-Mediterranean, to his 23.1 million Instagram followers in a series of short video clips and snaps this week.

 

The collection draws inspiration from the bright colors of South Beach and the historic charm of Miami’s downtown, and is punctuated by floral motifs, graffiti patterns, and Khaled’s favorite animal, the lion. 

“I’m excited to announce this amazing new collection,” says the “I’m on One” hitmaker of his new collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana in a statement. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to collaborate with Stefano and Domenico, and this collection showcases a fun blend of my classic Miami style and the high fashion of Dolce & Gabbana.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana added: “DJ Khaled’s energy and passion greatly impressed us. Working with him on this special project was a new and exciting experience.”

The new collection will be available for purchase online and at Dolce & Gabbana flagships on March 15.

Topics: DJ Khaled Dolce & Gabbana

Model Imaan Hammam launches empowering playlist for Women’s History Month

The Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian catwalker is a longtime music enthusiast. File/Instagram
The Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian catwalker is a longtime music enthusiast. File/Instagram
Updated 14 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

Model Imaan Hammam launches empowering playlist for Women's History Month

The Dutch-Moroccan-Egyptian catwalker is a longtime music enthusiast. File/Instagram
Updated 14 March 2021
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: In honor of Women’s History Month, Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam has launched a new playlist on Spotify and Apple Music titled “zahra min kul bustan,” which translates to “a flower from every garden.”

 The new three-hour playlist  was curated with the help of Dubai-based Iraqi jewelry designer and music aficionado Zainab Hasoon in collaboration with art and culture platform Afroo Fruits.

“We selected tracks from some of my favorite female artists from all over the world,” Hasoon told Arab News of the selection process. “The tracks weren’t limited to any specific region or genre,” she added.

Indeed, the playlist boasts an array of diverse songs from female artists hailing from all points of the globe, including Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys, Samira Said, Elissa, Sade and Umm Kulthum.

“The project is going to be ongoing, so we will constantly be adding to it,” noted the 28-year-old music enthusiast, who has monthly sets with independent Palestinian music platform Ma3azef and Bethlehem-based internet radio station Radio Al-Hara.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam)

 Hammam initially approached Afroo Fruits, who put the model in touch with Hasoon. “Everything just happened so organically,” she shared, revealing that the entire playlist was put together via Zoom and Facetime.

The 30-song playlist is available to listen to on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music.

According to Hammam, the “inspiration of this playlist comes from the concept of hand-picking the beauty blooming in every land, and bringing it together in solidarity.”

She wrote on Instagram: “Women are sadly often underrepresented and overlooked in the arts, and so we wish to spotlight the funk and flair contained in female artistry worldwide for Women's History Month.”

It’s not Hammam’s first time launching a playlist.

Supplied.

Last June, Rihanna’s luxury maison Fenty tapped the 24-year-old, along with Fenty Deputy Creative Director Jahleel Weaver and Compton-born music creative Steve Lacy, to help kick off the label’s Apple Music playlists series.

The catwalk star and music lover has also started releasing feel-good monthly Spotify playlists featuring some of her favorite international and Arab artists in an effort to help uplift her fans’ spirits.

Topics: Imaan Hammam

TikTok star Charli d’Amelio dons Zuhair Murad at award show

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio turned heads in a gown by Zuhair Murad. Getty Images
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio turned heads in a gown by Zuhair Murad. Getty Images
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

TikTok star Charli d'Amelio dons Zuhair Murad at award show

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio turned heads in a gown by Zuhair Murad. Getty Images
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards took place on Saturday evening, bringing a clutch of actors, singers and social media stars together at part in-person, part virtual ceremony. 

Hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Nickelodeon alum Keenan Thompson, the broadcast, which celebrates kids’ favorite TV shows, movies and games was notably not short on glamorous style moments.

Stars brought their fashion A-game to the virtual event. Case in point: American TikTok star Charli D’Amelio who turned heads on the step and repeat wearing a gown from Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. 

The 16-year-old, who took home the Female Social Star Award, chose a sheer black, strapless dress with a corseted bodice and a point d’esprit tulle midi skirt with Chantilly lace embroidery. She elevated the look with a pair of black, strappy pumps. 

Charli D'Amelio wearing 2021 Zuhair Murad at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Getty Images

The TikTok star, who rose to fame for performing choreographed dance routines, was joined on the orange carpet by her older sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Dixie opted for a white jacket mini dress by Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Elsewhere, fellow TikTok star Addison Rae, who was also present at the in-person portion of the ceremony, demanded a double take wearing a silver, heavily-sequined jacket and mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot hit the orange carpet in a long, canary-colored Stella McCartney gown, while Hailey Baldwin Bieber opted for a velvet, blush pink, coordinating top and skirt set from Alessandra Rich.

Some of the night’s major awards went to “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Stranger Things,” Robert Downey Jr. and Millie Bobbie Brown, who won the Favorite Movie, Favorite TV Show, Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Movie Actress Awards, respectively.

Gal Gadot wearing Stella McCartney at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Getty Images

On the music side of things, Ariana Grande took home the Favorite Female Artist award, while Justin Bieber was named Favorite Male Artist. Meanwhile, Korean boy band BTS were the night’s winners in the categories of Favorite Music Group and Favorite Global Music Star.

Rounding out the show was Grammy Award winner Bieber, who joined rapper Quavo to perform his chart-topper “Intentions,” as well as a medley of two recent singles, “Hold On” and “Anyone.”

Topics: Zuhair Murad

Ancient Christian ruins discovered in Egypt

Ancient Christian ruins discovered in Egypt
Updated 13 March 2021
AFP

Ancient Christian ruins discovered in Egypt

Ancient Christian ruins discovered in Egypt
  • The mission unearthed “several buildings made of basalt, others carved into the bedrock and some made of mud bricks”
  • Cairo has announced several major new archaeological discoveries in recent months with the hopes of spurring tourism
Updated 13 March 2021
AFP

CAIRO: A French-Norwegian archaeological team has discovered new Christian ruins in Egypt’s Western Desert, revealing monastic life in the region in the fifth century AD, the Egyptian antiquities ministry said Saturday.
The mission unearthed “several buildings made of basalt, others carved into the bedrock and some made of mud bricks,” during its third excavation campaign at the Tal Ganoub Qasr Al-Agouz site in the Bahariya Oasis, the ministry said in a statement.
The complex is comprised of “six sectors containing the ruins of three churches and monks’ cells,” whose “walls bear graffiti and symbols with Coptic connotations,” said Osama Talaat, head of Islamic, Coptic and Jewish Antiquities at the ministry.
Mission head Victor Ghica said “19 structures and a church carved into the bedrock” were discovered last year.
The church walls were decorated with “religious inscriptions” and biblical passages in Greek, revealing “the nature of monastic life in the region,” Ghica said, according to the statement.
It clearly showed that monks were present there since the fifth century AD, he said, adding that the discovery helped understand “the development of buildings and the formation of the first monastic communities” in this region of Egypt.
The remote site, located in the desert southwest of the capital Cairo, was occupied from the fourth to eighth centuries, with a likely peak of activity around the fifth and sixth centuries, according to the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology (IFAO), in charge of the mission.
Previous excavations undertaken in 2009 and 2013 shed light on subjects including “the production and preservation of wine as well as the husbandry of animals” in a monastic context, according to the IFAO.
Cairo has announced several major new archaeological discoveries in recent months with the hopes of spurring tourism, a sector that has suffered multiple blows, from a 2011 uprising to the coronavirus pandemic.
In February, it said a high-production brewery believed to be more than 5,000 years old had been uncovered at a funerary site in the country’s south.
Also last month, an Egyptian-Dominican archaeological mission working near Alexandria said it had discovered mummies from around 2,000 years ago bearing golden-tongued amulets.
In January, Egypt unveiled ancient treasures found at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo, including sarcophagi over 3,000 years old, in a discovery that “rewrites history,” according to famed Egyptologist Zahi Hawass.

Topics: Christian Egypt

Lebanese designer Nada Sawaya talks navigating the competitive world of fashion

Lebanese designer Nada Sawaya talks navigating the competitive world of fashion
he melding of classical inspiration and innovation is a running theme for Nada Sawaya. (Supplied)
Updated 13 March 2021
Raffi Boghosian

Lebanese designer Nada Sawaya talks navigating the competitive world of fashion

Lebanese designer Nada Sawaya talks navigating the competitive world of fashion
Updated 13 March 2021
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: “Launching a brand is like putting together a 10,000-piece puzzle,” Nada Sawaya says from her headquarters in New York City. When the puzzle is complete, you have this beautiful, cohesive image that is both exciting and enticing to the client.

The same can be said for reinventing a brand, and in the “adapt-or-die” world of fashion, the need to stay relevant and ahead of the trends makes reinvention part of the job.

With a career in the fashion industry spanning 25 years and six continents, Lebanese designer and entrepreneur Sawaya has plenty of experience to be prepared for her most recent revamp — blending her handcrafted handbags with NFC (near field communication) tag technology.

The melding of classical inspiration and innovation is a running theme for Sawaya. She cultivated her early passion for creativity by studying at the Gemology Institute of America in Los Angeles and becoming a jewelry designer in Paris. However, as she studied and worked abroad, she never left behind her Lebanese roots.

“My Lebanese roots and my multicultural background come into play when it comes to my designs,” Sawaya told us. “The Lebanese in me loves playing with patterns and different materials to create unique combinations.”

In 1994, she returned to Lebanon to launch Chiktok, which became the go-to name for fashion accessories in the region. Chiktok grew to include a variety of other fashion products, including handbags.

“For me, handbags fully reflect a woman’s taste and personality. It is a symbol of the status of a woman. ‘“Tell me about the bag you’re carrying, and I’ll tell you who you are.’”

Her interest in handbags culminated in a 2006 move to New York and the 2010 launch of Sawaya’s self-titled handbag brand, a blend of her fashion forward designs and authentic craftsmanship done in Italian ateliers.

By this point in her career, Sawaya was practiced at managing the rigors of a new brand. But this launch gave her the chance to overcome the hurdles of entering a new market.

“In Lebanon, we tend to multitask whereas in the US people are much more specialized and the competition is fiercer,” Sawaya said.

“Looking back, I would say that being successful in Lebanon is more easily achievable, but the market is very small, whereas it is much more difficult to be successful in the US, but the sky is the limit.”

However, it was through living and working in multiple locations and cultures that Sawaya was able to hone her craft. She describes this skill as an open-mindedness born from her multicultural knowledge, allowing her to adapt to any problem.

Adaptations to two such problems can be seen in the DNA of the new NFC tag-integrated handbags of her “Je te Veux” line.

Sawaya recounted a situation in which one of her manufacturers was copying her designs and selling them under his own name with only minor changes. She also confided that as the business grew, connection with her consumers was being lost.

“I was missing the direct contact I used to have with my customers back in the old days of Chiktok. When you are selling wholesale, you only have the feedback of the buyers, you don’t hear the feedback of the consumer. I also realized that millennials were looking for more than just a product. They wanted an experience.”

The NFC tags address both problems. Authenticity is assured, protecting the brand and wary consumers form counterfeits. And with a scan of their phone, buyers are treated to a customer-facing “product experience,” offering the potential for product traceability, styling recommendations, care instructions, personalized promotions and more.

This newest reinvention has been slow-going, due to the global pandemic. But it has proved one more opportunity for Sawaya to learn and adapt to challenges.

“I reduced my costs and was closely monitoring digital experience trends and behaviors,” she said of her strategy for remaining afloat during the pandemic. “Between March and July, I mainly focused my efforts on Instagram. I even became my own influencer on social media. By July, I slowly started promoting the brand again and gave it another boost in September. Overall, my strategy worked well.”

Both Nada Sawaya the brand and Nada Sawaya the woman are proof of the power of drawing on the knowledge of multiple cultures while always keeping a hold on your roots.

She advises any young people in the Middle East with a passion for fashion to stay strong in the face of challenges, and develop a strong eye for design and a head for business.

“If you know your home is in the fashion industry, you owe it to yourself to do everything possible to make your own brand a reality.” 

Topics: fashion accessories

Two Arab artists take part in California’s Desert X art show

“What Lies Behind the Walls” by Zahrah Al-Ghamdi. Supplied
“What Lies Behind the Walls” by Zahrah Al-Ghamdi. Supplied
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

Two Arab artists take part in California's Desert X art show

“What Lies Behind the Walls” by Zahrah Al-Ghamdi. Supplied
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Desert X is an annual art biennial which displays the works of international artists in California’s Coachella Valley, and this year, it is bringing the works of two Arab artists for its 13th edition, which kicked off on March 12.

Saudi artist Zahrah Al-Ghamdi is showcasing her installation “What Lies Behind the Walls,” a larger-than-life sculptural wall made out of 6,000 tiles containing cements and soils that are stacked to form striking patterns.

Also showcasing her work during the two-month-long art event is Ghada Amer. 

“Women’s Qualities,” by the New York-based Egyptian artist consists of words such as “Resilient,” “Loving” and “Strong” spelled out in large letter-shaped planters with desert plants. For the installation, Amer polled diverse communities of men and women to share words that describe the qualities they identify with and have been described as.

“Women’s Qualities” by Ghada Amer. Supplied

Originally slated to open in February, the outdoor art exhibition, taking place until May 16, was delayed in response to COVID-19.

Other participating artists include Felipe Baeza, Judy Chicago, Serge Attukwei Clottey, Nicholas Galanin, Alicja Kwade, Oscar Murillo, Christopher Myers, Eduardo Sarabia, Xaviera Simmons, Kim Stringfellow and Vivian Suter.

