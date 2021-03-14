You are here

Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency
Saudi Aramco is moving ahead with plans to become the world’s leading digitalized energy company by leveraging innovative technologies to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability. (Reuters/File)
Updated 14 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

  • Aramco has also used its partnership with the World Economic Forum to become one of the first entities in the region to scale
RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco is moving ahead with plans to become the world’s leading digitalized energy company by leveraging innovative technologies to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability, a company representative told Arab News.

The company is using blockchain technology to standardize business processes to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Blockchain benefits include cybersecurity, data resilience, privacy, improved data quality and fraud reduction.

“Aramco is investing significant amounts in blockchain technology and is working closely with its business partners to encourage and prepare them for adopting the technology. Aramco deployed its corporate blockchain platform in partnership with IBM, which enables Aramco to scale up its blockchain solutions,” a spokesperson told Arab News in a statement.

To that end, Aramco has invested in two blockchain platforms: Data Gumbo and VAKT. These aid in the management and automation of new contracts and invoices, helping to eliminate the need for paper-based processes.

The energy giant has also used blockchain technology to conduct background checks and to verify the diplomas and certificates of new employees and contractors. “This is a very time-consuming process . . . Since its deployment in June 2020, the Blockchain Certificate Verifier has introduced an efficient and secure verification environment and cut verification time by more than 90 percent for heavy equipment operator certificates,” the spokesperson said.

Aramco has also used its partnership with the World Economic Forum to become one of the first entities in the region to scale and pilot the World Economic Forum’s Blockchain deployment toolkit, which gives company’s the skillsets needed to adapt the technology into its processes.

As a result of these strides, Aramco was included in Forbes Magazine’s 2021 blockchain top-50, a global ranking of companies that are the most advanced in blockchain, and it is the only company from the Middle East on the list.

Additionally, Aramco has maintained its position as the Middle East’s most valuable brand, with the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 report valuing the Kingdom’s oil giant at $37.5 billion, despite a 20 percent drop in brand value.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

  • British Airways’ chief stresses use of apps to open up air travel
LONDON: British Airways’ (BA) new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and nonvaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalizes its plans.

Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when nonessential travel into and out of the country can resume.

Sean Doyle, appointed BA’s chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

“I think people who have been vaccinated should be able to travel without restriction. Those who have not been vaccinated should be able to travel with a negative test result,” he said.

Doyle said the rollout of vaccines made him optimistic BA would be back flying this summer, but added the recovery depends on what is said on April 12.

He wants the government to give its backing to health apps that can be used to verify a person’s negative COVID-19 test results and vaccination status.

Apps will be key to facilitating travel at scale, the industry has said. Airline staff checking paperwork takes 20 minutes per passenger and is not
practical if large numbers of passengers return.

Britain has rapidly rolled out vaccinations and 44 percent of the adult population, mostly people over 60, have now had their first shot. The government has said any return to travel must be fair and not unduly disadvantage those who have not been vaccinated.

Doyle expects Britain to bring in a tiered framework with destinations put into categories depending on risk, and that will determine BA’s summer schedule.

Beyond saying there was “huge pent up demand,” Doyle declined to forecast how strong the season could be.

Budget rival Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline, has said it hopes to fly up to 70 percent of 2019 passenger numbers this summer.

BA has struck a deal with a testing kit provider giving its passengers £33 ($46) tests to take abroad.

Travel commentators expect most European airlines to focus on short-haul leisure routes this summer, and Doyle noted France, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Spain had all sounded positive about welcoming British holidaymakers.

But he said BA was also looking further afield.

“We’re already looking at new destinations over the summer that we haven’t flown to before, and that could be across both long haul and short haul,” Doyle said.

Topics: British Airways United Kingdom

Updated 14 March 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • FlexxPay has secured $4.5 million in funding to develop its services and expand further across the Kingdom
JEDDAH: Many people struggle to get by each month as they wait for pay day, whether due to sudden family emergencies or health issues not covered by medical insurance.

FlexxPay, a Shariah-compliant fintech company with headquarters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, aims to address this issue by giving Saudi employees early access to their earned income, and in a way that is also feasible for their employers.

Through his work in the region for 17 years, Michael Trueschler, co-founder of FlexxPay, has witnessed many employees struggle with asking for advance payments to cover unexpected expenses that arise during the month.

“It’s a headache for the company. It’s a headache for HR, they have to listen to all the stories, take decisions. It’s not nice for the employee to explain themselves. There must be a better way,” Trueschler told Arab News.

This inspired him to establish FlexxPay in 2018 to help address the issue and give workers access to a range of earnings, including salaries, commissions, pensions and (soon to be launched) end-of-service benefits.

In February, FlexxPay raised $3 million in a pre-series A round of funding, on top of a previous funding round of $1.5 million, bringing FlexxPay’s total investment to date to $4.5 million. The company intends to use the funds to further enhance its technology platform and to grow its corporate client base in the region.

Truschler said that since the peak of the pandemic last spring, the platform has increased its monthly transactions sevenfold and expected an increase of more than tenfold in the next six months. “This is just the beginning of a significant expansion for us as people need solutions like FlexxPay more than ever.”

He added that customers who used the service are 60 percent more likely to use it again, and the average usage is twice per month.

FlexxPay claimed that by reducing employees’ financial stress, some of his clients have seen a 20 percent decrease in sick days, and less workload for HR teams as a result.

To use the service, an employee downloads the app and can see how much they have earned since the beginning of the month. Using the app, they can transfer a portion of that amount to their account without having to speak to HR or sending any request.

“The amount of money depends on the salary and the calculation is very simple. So, imagine you earn SR10,000 ($2,666). By the middle of the month, you’ve worked for 15 days for the company, but you don’t get paid and have to wait another 15 days. But you already earned SR5,000, so that’s money you can access,” Trueschler said.

The limit is based on the employee’s salary and the days that they have worked since their last paycheck to determine the available balance.

One of FlexxPay’s other services covers commission-based work, targeting sales-focused businesses. With salespeople driven by commission, a large portion of their income is dependent on their monthly performance.

“The issue is that they usually have to wait at least one month . . . often times three months, until the quarterly KPIs are confirmed and checked by the company. And then they get paid. But through FlexxPay, you can pay your sales guys on the spot, on a daily or weekly basis, when you see that they’re reaching the targets, you can instantly give them access to the commission,” Trueschler said.

According to the co-founder, FlexxPay has assisted companies to increase their sales by 17 percent, simply due to the tool that helps to motivate employees by giving them immediate access to their commission sums.

“It’s a human behavior, right? They are completely differently motivated. If you come in in the morning, you do a good job and, in the evening, you can see already the reward in your FlexxPay app, and you can access it. It’s a big push for salespeople to go the extra mile because they know they don’t have to wait two or three months for the commission,” he said.

When it comes to applying the service to pensioners, FlexxPay is already in discussions with its partner in the Kingdom, Riyadh Bank, to introduce it into Saudi Arabia.

“They are facilitating the discussions with the public entities. The objective is to offer them a white label solution that is like FlexxPay, but under a different brand from the entity so that they can route out to all the pensioners in Saudi Arabia,” Trueschler said.

Similar to regular salary advances, pensioners also face unexpected circumstances during the month. FlexxPay will give them early access to their available pension funds.

FlexxPay is also free of charge for companies, so does not require a separate budget. Most companies acquire the service, and unless it is used they do not need to pay.

“For the agreement we have with the company, the transaction fee is basically representing the SARS fee (software as a service fee) that the companies have to pay depending on how much the employees are using the platform and how many transactions are now in the agreement,” Trueschler said.

Most companies do not end up paying, as they choose to pass the fee on to the employees, he said. For a regular employee, the amount they withdraw does not change the transaction fee as it is fixed.

Topics: fintech Saudi workers FlexxPay

Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

  • The Radisson Hotel Group has announced eight new ventures between the UAE and the Kingdom
DUBAI: Radisson is pushing ahead with plans to deliver five new hotels in Saudi Arabia this year, despite a global slowdown in the hospitality sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Radisson Hotel Group has announced eight new ventures between the UAE and the Kingdom, as the US chain doubles down on its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) expansion with 5,000 rooms planned across the region.

“The Middle East and Africa are two key development areas and our ambitions across the region have remained the same,” Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President Middle East & Africa of Radisson Hotel Group, said.

Saudi Arabia, in particular, is a special market for Radisson, Cordon said, as half of its Middle East portfolio in operation and under development is in the Kingdom.

“We operate over 20 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments with over 3,500 keys in KSA today – with a pipeline doubling our portfolio by 2025,” he added.

The move comes as the hospitality industry struggles to recover from the blow of the global health crisis, which saw the industry incur massive losses in 2020.

But preliminary data from STR showed some signs of optimism for the Middle East’s hospitality industry.

While occupancy rates worldwide declined, the region was the highest on a rolling 7-day average ending with Feb. 7 at 50.4 percent.

Hotels in Al-Khobar, Dammam, and Jeddah have seen steady occupancy improvement in January, coinciding with new year celebrations.

Jeddah recorded a 62 percent occupancy rate during the period, and Al-Khobar and Dammam’s stood at 72 percent.

The positive outlook in the region could be attributed to mass vaccination drives. Gulf countries were among the first in the world to launch national inoculation programs to accelerate their return to normality amid the pandemic.

Topics: Radisson Saudi Arabia hospitality

Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

  • Mortgages reached SR136 billion in 2020 with 6,333 new contracts
DUBAI: Saudi Real Estate Refinance assets are expected to double this year amid a mortgage boom in the Kingdom, Argaam reported.
The finance company held SR7 billion ($1.86 billion) in assets by the end of 2020, the financial news site said, citing Majeed Abduljabbar, global head of treasury and capital markets at SRC.

The fledgling Saudi mortgage market is a rare bright spot within the regional real estate market where prices remain broadly depressed.

The completion of a SR4 billion sukuk issuance was part of the company’s SR10 billion sukuk program in 2021, he noted.

It will help to boost real estate market liquidity and stability, Abduljabbar said.
The move will also help the cause of home ownership by reducing financing costs.
Mortgages reached SR136 billion in 2020 with 6,333 new contracts, he noted.
Abduljabbar expects the first quarter of the year to see further growth in mortgages for Saudi nationals.
The mortgage portfolios of Al Rajhi Bank, National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Riyad Bank saw significant growth, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia real estate

Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

  • Omantel and Huawei will develop smart solutions with Hutchison Ports Sohar, which operates a facility near the Strait of Hormuz
DUBAI: Omantel and Huawei have signed an agreement to deploy 5G capabilities in the Sultanate’s oil and gas, logistics, and transport sectors.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Omantel and Huawei will develop smart solutions with Hutchison Ports Sohar, which operates a facility near the Strait of Hormuz – one of the most important trade routes in the region and a key artery for crude oil exports.
Ports in Oman’s Sohar will benefit from the agreement, particularly in the improvement of operational efficiency, accuracy, time management, and security, local daily Times of Oman has reported.
“Ports are fundamental to Oman’s economy. In the worldwide port and container terminal business, 5G has proven to be one of the crucial future developments for automation and smart technologies,” Anacin Kum, chief executive of Hutchison Ports Sohar, said.
The partnership comes as Gulf countries explore how 5G technology could help crucial sectors in the region, as artificial intelligence and machine learning is increasingly used across different sectors.
One idea is to use AI to allow real-time surveillance of the Sohar port’s loading and unloading areas.
“This 5G pilot will open new doors to introduce the technology advancements of 5G helping to reshape and upgrade vertical industries of Oman. This direction serves to create direct and indirect gains to Oman toward 2040,” Huawei Oman chief Robin Chen said.

Topics: Oman technology Huawei

