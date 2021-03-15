What We Are Reading Today: The Frontlines of Peace

The Frontlines of Peace tells the stories of the ordinary yet extraordinary individuals and organizations that are confronting violence in their communities effectively.
In The Frontlines of Peace, Autesserre, award-winning researcher and peacebuilder, examines the well-intentioned but inherently flawed peace industry.
“With examples drawn from across the globe, she reveals that peace can grow in the most unlikely circumstances. Contrary to what most politicians preach, building peace doesn’t require billions in aid or massive international interventions. Real, lasting peace requires giving power to local citizens,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“By narrating success stories of this kind, Autesserre shows the radical changes we must take in our approach if we hope to build lasting peace around us — whether we live in Congo, the US, or elsewhere.” said the review.
“At turns surprising, funny, and gut-wrenching, this is the hopeful story of the ordinary yet extraordinary people who have figured out how to build lasting peace in their communities,” said the review.
“The causes of violence, Autesserre reminds us, vary from village to village and from state to state.”
‘Daughters of Kobani’ balances eye-opening details with broad take on women in battle
LOS ANGELES: Women were often at the forefront in the brutal house-to-house, street-to-street fighting to free Syria from the grip of Daesh. The “Daughters of Kobani” offers a compelling profile of some of the women in these units. Readers may be familiar with the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) which first received international attention in 2014 during Daesh’s siege of the Syrian border town of Kobani. In addition to the YPJ, the author also notes that after the creation of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), many Arab women joined their fight. The stories of some of these brave women are covered in the book, including one woman who survives the Daesh occupation of her town by reading the works of Naguib Mahfouz. The book’s strength lies in its ability to juggle such small details with the broad swathe of crucial battles and the lives of the women involved. The horrendous treatment of women and minority groups by Daesh is another motivation for the SDF forces that the author discusses, given the large number of women enslaved by Daesh. The book’s overall message is that, rather than becoming victims, a large number of women fought back and indeed spear-headed the ultimate defeat of Daesh as a nascent state.
Author Gayle Tzemach Lemmon spent hundreds of hours interviewing participants in the various battles of the campaign. Lemmon’s previous books have also looked at conflict issues related to women, from entrepreneurship in Afghanistan to the first women in an elite US army unit. A company founded by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea has purchased the rights to the book to develop it as a television mini-series.
What We Are Reading Today: In the Shadow of Justice by Katrina Forrester
In the Shadow of Justice tells the story of how liberal political philosophy was transformed in the second half of the 29th century under the influence of John Rawls.
In this first-ever history of contemporary liberal theory, Katrina Forrester shows how liberal egalitarianism — a set of ideas about justice, equality, obligation, and the state — became dominant, and traces its emergence from the political and ideological context of the postwar US and Britain.
In the aftermath of the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War, political philosophers extended, developed, and reshaped liberalism as they responded to challenges and alternatives on the left and right — from the New International Economic Order to the rise of the New Right.
These thinkers remade political philosophy in ways that influenced both liberal theory and its critics. Recasting the history of late 20th-century political thought, In the Shadow of Justice offers a rigorous look at liberalism’s ambitions and limits, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Decades of research have produced profound insights into how student learning and motivation can be unleashed — and it’s not through technology or even the best of lectures.
In Super Courses, education expert and bestselling author Ken Bain tells the fascinating story of enterprising college, graduate school, and high school teachers who are using evidence-based approaches to spark deeper levels of learning, critical thinking, and creativity — whether teaching online, in class, or in the field, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Visiting schools across the United States as well as in China and Singapore, Bain, working with his longtime collaborator, Marsha Marshall Bain, uncovers super courses throughout the humanities and sciences.
At the University of Virginia, undergrads contemplate the big questions that drove Tolstoy — by working with juveniles at a maximum-security correctional facility. Harvard physics students learn about the universe not through lectures but from their peers in a class where even reading is a social event.
Millennials invited to rediscover the timeless literature of Arabia
The book aims to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems
JEDDAH: Arab and Islamic history is full of artists and poets whose works transcended time.
Like any literature, Arabic authorship was not born out of a void — it is the culmination of human experiences, emotions, knowledge and vision of the universe documented via poetry.
Poetry has enjoyed a celebrated position among Arabs, so its value goes beyond the documentary role of portraying an age. It makes preservation a duty toward younger generations, a role which the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has taken on.
In collaboration with Saudi Aramco’s Al-Qafilah magazine, Ithra recently completed a year-long project to publish the “Al-Mu’allaqat for Millennials” book. This introduces the 10 timeless odes that represent the finest of early Arabic poetry produced in the pre-Islamic era to Arabic and English readers.
The book interprets poetry and its literary history, as well as providing introductions to poets’ lives and works in both Arabic and English. It was a joint effort of a team of nine Saudi and international scholars and experts in Arabic literature, poetry and translation.
“The decline of literature is actually the decline of a nation,” said the German poet and critic Goethe. As the linguistic and literary foundation of Arab-Islamic civilization, along with the Qur’an, to forget about Al-Mu’allaqat for Arabs is similar to abandoning Shakespeare for the English.
“We want it to reflect the beginning of a base of Arabic literature, as it portrays shared human characteristics. The goal of this project is to showcase essential literature on the same influential scale of works such as Shakespeare and Homer, in a modern way that can be enjoyed by all,” project manager and editor in chief of Al-Qafilah, Bander Al-Harbi, told Arab News.
The 1,500-year-old poems are considered masterpieces of both Arabic and world literature, hence many books and translations had studied them over the past centuries. However, what distinguishes this project is its goal to educate new generations about the human, aesthetic and philosophical values of these ancient poems, and to share knowledge about their meaning and subject matter in a manner accessible to modern readers.
The 500-page book was published on Dec. 18 last year on International Arabic Language Day, an occasion marked by the UN. International scholars participated in the project despite the challenges of COVID-19.
“Our book aims to present Arabic poetry anew to the new generation, regardless of any cultural and linguistic boundaries. The human lessons of these timeless texts and their artistic originality make them appealing to all those who enjoy the verbal art,” said Dr. Hatem Al-Zahrani, the project’s content and international communication supervisor and reviewer.
“Al-Mu’allaqat” was composed by accomplished authors of the pre-Islamic era, including the 6th-century warrior-poet Imru’ Al-Qays, known as the wandering king, who traveled the lands of Arabia seeking revenge for his father’s lost kingdom — and who also wrote poetry.
Al-Qays is hailed as the father of Arabic poetry because he established many of the conventions and themes that poets after him followed. He originated “ruin poetry,” where the writer begins with scenery lines describing a character stopping for a time at the remains of a campsite and remembering his beloved.
Other renowned poets include the pleasure-seeking Tarafa, the moralist Zuhayr, as well as Antara, a black knight and romantic hero; the centenarian Labid; and grief-stricken knight Amr ibn Kulthum.
After a decade spent at different academic institutions in the US, Al-Zahrani decided that there was a genuine interest among students of different generations and specializations in the creative corpus of Arabic literature, including poetry.
The official pdf copy of the book was made accessible to the public in January, and it is available at https://www.ithra.com/files/6516/1042/9658/compressed.pdf
He believes the need for a bilingual volume on Arabic poetry is not only necessary for general readers. It also especially needed for students majoring in Arabic and Islamic studies who are keen to learn the Arabic language in addition to enjoying its most important poetic achievements in English translations.
This new translation is the first to contain all 10 odes, as previous efforts did not include all of them. “It also presents the ten ‘suspended odes’ in a critical, fully vocalized edition, with new Arabic commentaries and introductions in the same volume with the English part. Thus, the book appears as an embodiment on paper of a civil cultural dialogue between Arabic and English, and between East and West,” Al-Zahrani said.
He highlighted that there was a growing demand for more translations of “Mu’allaqat” into other languages; one of the most recent works was a Turkish translation by Mehmet Hakkı Sucin published in 2020.
“Part of the appeal of the Mu’allaqat for non-Arabic speakers are the legends behind them, whether Imru’ Al-Qays’s quest to avenge his father’s murder, or the treaty arbitrations between Amr ibn Kulthum and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah, and so on,” said Dr. Kevin Blankinship, assistant professor of Arabic Literature, Brigham Young University, and a contributor to the project.
Blankinship continued: “Another reason the poems attract non-Arabic speakers is their distance in time and culture. This is a desert society where war and hardship are part of everyday life, to say nothing of romance, intrigue and murder. They have the dramatic tension of Greek tragedy, which is part of their appeal.”
Dr. Blankinship translated four of the ten odes, namely those of Antarah ibn Shaddad, Zuhayr, Amr ibn Kulthum, and Al-Harith ibn Hillizah. He also provided editorial feedback for other parts of the book.
“As a non-native speaker of Arabic and a specialist in classical Arabic literature, I enjoyed the chance to bring Arab cultural heritage to a wider audience of English speakers, and even to some Arabs who might not have read all of the Mu’allaqat,” he said. “The project is important because it invites continual meditation on writings whose richness outlasts any one generation, and so they must be revisited over and over.”
To make the text accessible for the general reader, Blankinship’s translation approach was to use a more relaxed language than that used to address specialists.
“I also wanted the English to appeal at the level of sound and rhythm, so I used a loose meter and rhyme scheme. I tried to draw out as much vivid detail as possible since that’s one thing that makes these poems so enjoyable,” he said.
The project comes to the defense of the Arabic literature against the orientalist stereotypical view that shows early Arabs as merely part of a desert and warfare culture, Tariq Khawaji, chief librarian at Ithra, explained to Arab News.
“Arabs are viewed as if they lack concrete thought, philosophy and vision on the universe,” said Khawaji, “Al-Mu’alaqat is proof that all these stereotypes are not true, and you can find all components of human thought, including philosophical questions about life, existence, courage, fear, emotions, it is all there.”
Al-Zahrani agreed with Khawaji about the necessity to defend the sophistication of Arabic culture and “counteract the prevailing stereotypical misperceptions about the Arabs and their culture, especially that of the Arabian Peninsula, in the West.”
“A more civilized dialogue between East and West requires a better mutual understanding of the cultures of both parties, and we in the Mu’allaqat team hope this project will contribute to that effort,” Al-Zahrani said.
“This project comes within a wider initiative by Ithra to enrich the Arabic visual, musical and written content in various fields,” Khawaji said.
He added that more projects to promote Arabic literature are currently in the works. The official pdf copy of the book was made accessible to the public in January, and it is available at https://www.ithra.com/files/6516/1042/9658/compressed.pdf
What We Are Reading Today: Psychology of Yoga and Meditation
Author: C. G. Jung
Between 1933 and 1941, C. G. Jung delivered a series of public lectures at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
Intended for a general audience, these lectures addressed a broad range of topics, from dream analysis to the psychology of alchemy. Here for the first time are Jung’s illuminating lectures on the psychology of yoga and meditation, delivered between 1938 and 1940, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
In these lectures, Jung discusses the psychological technique of active imagination, seeking to find parallels with the meditative practices of different yogic and Buddhist traditions.
He draws on three texts to introduce his audience to Eastern meditation: Patañjali’s Yoga Sûtra, the Amitâyur-dhyâna-sûtra from Chinese Pure Land Buddhism, and the Shrî-chakra-sambhâra Tantra, a scripture related to tantric yoga.
The lectures offer a unique opportunity to encounter Jung as he shares his ideas with the general public, providing a rare window on the application of his comparative method while also shedding light on his personal history and psychological development.