Shuaa leads $50m finance deal for Pure Harvest Smart Farms as it targets Saudi Arabia

Shuaa leads $50m finance deal for Pure Harvest Smart Farms as it targets Saudi Arabia
Pure Harvest is set to expand in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Shuaa leads $50m finance deal for Pure Harvest Smart Farms as it targets Saudi Arabia

Shuaa leads $50m finance deal for Pure Harvest Smart Farms as it targets Saudi Arabia
  • Abu Dhabi firm to expand in Kingdom
  • Food security in Gulf spurs agribusiness
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Shuaa Capital has led a $50 million structured sukuk for Pure Harvest Smart Farms, the UAE-based agribusiness.
Shuaa also co-invested in Pure Harvest through its managed funds, the Dubai-based asset manager said in a filing on Monday.
Pure Harvest has also raised $10 million in growth equity.
It represents the first time in the region that an early-stage business has been able to secure venture debt funding from capital markets, Shuaa said.
“We see exciting potential in the technology space and this is a great example of how we are executing on our stated strategy to focus on this area,” said Shuaa CEO Jassim Alseddiqi
Founded in Abu Dhabi to address the gap in local, sustainable food sources, Pure Harvest is soon to complete its second high-tech hybrid greenhouse growing system within the Emirates and is also setting up in Saudi Arabia.
It will produce a variety of tomatoes, leafy greens and berries,with plans to continue to diversify its offering in the future.

Brent crude floats near $70 as market eyes Saudi cargoes to Asia

Brent crude floats near $70 as market eyes Saudi cargoes to Asia
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Brent crude floats near $70 as market eyes Saudi cargoes to Asia

Brent crude floats near $70 as market eyes Saudi cargoes to Asia
  • Market picks up after OPEC+ extends cuts
  • US oil firms cut rig count
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices edged up on Monday, with Brent drifting near $70 a barrel, propped up by output cuts from major producers and optimism about global economic and fuel demand recovery in the second half of the year.
Brent crude futures for May gained 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.45 a barrel in early trade Monday while US West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $65.90 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15 percent, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday.
The supply cuts come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided earlier this month to extend most of its supply cuts into April.
Investors are expecting China to release positive economic data on Monday, supporting forecasts of stronger growth at the world’s second largest oil consumer.
“China data due today could be highly influential,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, wrote.
“Both industrial production and retail sales are expected to show very strong bounces, largely due to the year on year compassion with a Lunar New Year holiday and lockdown affected period last year.”
In the United States, oil refiners’ weekly capacity were seen up 1.6 million barrels per day, research company IIR Energy said on Friday, as more plants resume operations following outages during the severe winter storm in Texas last month.
Separately, US energy firms have cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating by one in the first weekly drop since November, according to Baker Hughes Co.

Topics: energy Oil Asia gasoline OPEC

Arab arms sales surge in 2016-20 as orders are flat in rest of world

Arab arms sales surge in 2016-20 as orders are flat in rest of world
Updated 37 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Arab arms sales surge in 2016-20 as orders are flat in rest of world

Arab arms sales surge in 2016-20 as orders are flat in rest of world
  • US, France, Germany increased deliveries
  • Overall sales were flat after decade of increases
Updated 37 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: International deliveries of arms were flat in the period 2016-2020, ending more than a decade of increases, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in a report on Monday.
The United States, France and Germany - three of the world's biggest exporters - increased deliveries, but falls in exports from Russian and China offset the rise, SIPRI said.
It was the first time since 2001–2005 that the volume of deliveries of major arms between countries - an indicator of demand - did not increase from the previous five year period, SIPRI said.
While the pandemic has shut down economies across the world and pushed many countries into deep recessions, SIPRI said it was too early to tell whether the slowdown in arms deliveries was likely to continue.
"The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could see some countries reassessing their arms imports in the coming years," Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher with the SIPRI Arms and Military Expenditure Programme, said in a statement.
"However, at the same time, even at the height of the pandemic in 2020, several countries signed large contracts for major arms."
The UAE, for example, recently signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones as part of a $23 billion package.
Middle Eastern countries accounted for the biggest increase in arms imports, up 25 percent in 2016–20 from 2011–15.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest arms importer, increased its arms imports by 61 percent and Qatar by 361 percent.
Asia and Oceania were the largest importing regions for major arms, receiving 42 percent of global arms transfers in 2016–20. India, Australia, China, South Korea and Pakistan were the biggest importers in the region.
"For many states in Asia and Oceania, a growing perception of China as a threat is the main driver for arms imports," said Siemon Wezeman, Senior Researcher at SIPRI, said.

Topics: Defense Military Middle East

Call to lift travel curbs on vaccinated people

Call to lift travel curbs on vaccinated people
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

Call to lift travel curbs on vaccinated people

Call to lift travel curbs on vaccinated people
  • British Airways’ chief stresses use of apps to open up air travel
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Airways’ (BA) new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and nonvaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalizes its plans.

Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when nonessential travel into and out of the country can resume.

Sean Doyle, appointed BA’s chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

“I think people who have been vaccinated should be able to travel without restriction. Those who have not been vaccinated should be able to travel with a negative test result,” he said.

Doyle said the rollout of vaccines made him optimistic BA would be back flying this summer, but added the recovery depends on what is said on April 12.

He wants the government to give its backing to health apps that can be used to verify a person’s negative COVID-19 test results and vaccination status.

Apps will be key to facilitating travel at scale, the industry has said. Airline staff checking paperwork takes 20 minutes per passenger and is not
practical if large numbers of passengers return.

Britain has rapidly rolled out vaccinations and 44 percent of the adult population, mostly people over 60, have now had their first shot. The government has said any return to travel must be fair and not unduly disadvantage those who have not been vaccinated.

Doyle expects Britain to bring in a tiered framework with destinations put into categories depending on risk, and that will determine BA’s summer schedule.

Beyond saying there was “huge pent up demand,” Doyle declined to forecast how strong the season could be.

Budget rival Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline, has said it hopes to fly up to 70 percent of 2019 passenger numbers this summer.

BA has struck a deal with a testing kit provider giving its passengers £33 ($46) tests to take abroad.

Travel commentators expect most European airlines to focus on short-haul leisure routes this summer, and Doyle noted France, Greece, Portugal, Cyprus and Spain had all sounded positive about welcoming British holidaymakers.

But he said BA was also looking further afield.

“We’re already looking at new destinations over the summer that we haven’t flown to before, and that could be across both long haul and short haul,” Doyle said.

Topics: British Airways United Kingdom

Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions

Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions
Updated 14 March 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions

Fintech startup gives Saudi workers early access to salaries, commissions
  • FlexxPay has secured $4.5 million in funding to develop its services and expand further across the Kingdom
Updated 14 March 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Many people struggle to get by each month as they wait for pay day, whether due to sudden family emergencies or health issues not covered by medical insurance.

FlexxPay, a Shariah-compliant fintech company with headquarters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, aims to address this issue by giving Saudi employees early access to their earned income, and in a way that is also feasible for their employers.

Through his work in the region for 17 years, Michael Trueschler, co-founder of FlexxPay, has witnessed many employees struggle with asking for advance payments to cover unexpected expenses that arise during the month.

“It’s a headache for the company. It’s a headache for HR, they have to listen to all the stories, take decisions. It’s not nice for the employee to explain themselves. There must be a better way,” Trueschler told Arab News.

This inspired him to establish FlexxPay in 2018 to help address the issue and give workers access to a range of earnings, including salaries, commissions, pensions and (soon to be launched) end-of-service benefits.

In February, FlexxPay raised $3 million in a pre-series A round of funding, on top of a previous funding round of $1.5 million, bringing FlexxPay’s total investment to date to $4.5 million. The company intends to use the funds to further enhance its technology platform and to grow its corporate client base in the region.

Truschler said that since the peak of the pandemic last spring, the platform has increased its monthly transactions sevenfold and expected an increase of more than tenfold in the next six months. “This is just the beginning of a significant expansion for us as people need solutions like FlexxPay more than ever.”

He added that customers who used the service are 60 percent more likely to use it again, and the average usage is twice per month.

FlexxPay claimed that by reducing employees’ financial stress, some of his clients have seen a 20 percent decrease in sick days, and less workload for HR teams as a result.

To use the service, an employee downloads the app and can see how much they have earned since the beginning of the month. Using the app, they can transfer a portion of that amount to their account without having to speak to HR or sending any request.

“The amount of money depends on the salary and the calculation is very simple. So, imagine you earn SR10,000 ($2,666). By the middle of the month, you’ve worked for 15 days for the company, but you don’t get paid and have to wait another 15 days. But you already earned SR5,000, so that’s money you can access,” Trueschler said.

The limit is based on the employee’s salary and the days that they have worked since their last paycheck to determine the available balance.

One of FlexxPay’s other services covers commission-based work, targeting sales-focused businesses. With salespeople driven by commission, a large portion of their income is dependent on their monthly performance.

“The issue is that they usually have to wait at least one month . . . often times three months, until the quarterly KPIs are confirmed and checked by the company. And then they get paid. But through FlexxPay, you can pay your sales guys on the spot, on a daily or weekly basis, when you see that they’re reaching the targets, you can instantly give them access to the commission,” Trueschler said.

According to the co-founder, FlexxPay has assisted companies to increase their sales by 17 percent, simply due to the tool that helps to motivate employees by giving them immediate access to their commission sums.

“It’s a human behavior, right? They are completely differently motivated. If you come in in the morning, you do a good job and, in the evening, you can see already the reward in your FlexxPay app, and you can access it. It’s a big push for salespeople to go the extra mile because they know they don’t have to wait two or three months for the commission,” he said.

When it comes to applying the service to pensioners, FlexxPay is already in discussions with its partner in the Kingdom, Riyadh Bank, to introduce it into Saudi Arabia.

“They are facilitating the discussions with the public entities. The objective is to offer them a white label solution that is like FlexxPay, but under a different brand from the entity so that they can route out to all the pensioners in Saudi Arabia,” Trueschler said.

Similar to regular salary advances, pensioners also face unexpected circumstances during the month. FlexxPay will give them early access to their available pension funds.

FlexxPay is also free of charge for companies, so does not require a separate budget. Most companies acquire the service, and unless it is used they do not need to pay.

“For the agreement we have with the company, the transaction fee is basically representing the SARS fee (software as a service fee) that the companies have to pay depending on how much the employees are using the platform and how many transactions are now in the agreement,” Trueschler said.

Most companies do not end up paying, as they choose to pass the fee on to the employees, he said. For a regular employee, the amount they withdraw does not change the transaction fee as it is fixed.

Topics: fintech Saudi workers FlexxPay

Saudi Aramco investing 'significant amounts' in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency

Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency
Updated 14 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency

Saudi Aramco investing ‘significant amounts’ in blockchain platforms to increase efficiency
  • Aramco has also used its partnership with the World Economic Forum to become one of the first entities in the region to scale
Updated 14 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco is moving ahead with plans to become the world’s leading digitalized energy company by leveraging innovative technologies to improve efficiency, safety and sustainability, a company representative told Arab News.

The company is using blockchain technology to standardize business processes to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Blockchain benefits include cybersecurity, data resilience, privacy, improved data quality and fraud reduction.

“Aramco is investing significant amounts in blockchain technology and is working closely with its business partners to encourage and prepare them for adopting the technology. Aramco deployed its corporate blockchain platform in partnership with IBM, which enables Aramco to scale up its blockchain solutions,” a spokesperson told Arab News in a statement.

To that end, Aramco has invested in two blockchain platforms: Data Gumbo and VAKT. These aid in the management and automation of new contracts and invoices, helping to eliminate the need for paper-based processes.

The energy giant has also used blockchain technology to conduct background checks and to verify the diplomas and certificates of new employees and contractors. “This is a very time-consuming process . . . Since its deployment in June 2020, the Blockchain Certificate Verifier has introduced an efficient and secure verification environment and cut verification time by more than 90 percent for heavy equipment operator certificates,” the spokesperson said.

Aramco has also used its partnership with the World Economic Forum to become one of the first entities in the region to scale and pilot the World Economic Forum’s Blockchain deployment toolkit, which gives company’s the skillsets needed to adapt the technology into its processes.

As a result of these strides, Aramco was included in Forbes Magazine’s 2021 blockchain top-50, a global ranking of companies that are the most advanced in blockchain, and it is the only company from the Middle East on the list.

Additionally, Aramco has maintained its position as the Middle East’s most valuable brand, with the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 report valuing the Kingdom’s oil giant at $37.5 billion, despite a 20 percent drop in brand value.

Topics: Saudi Aramco

