Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

This file photo taken on March 20, 2020 shows Japanese three-time Olympic gold medallists Saori Yoshida (L) and Tadahiro Nomura (R) holding the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch. (AFP)
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics organizers said the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training center in Fukushima, as planned, launching the build-up to the start of the Games in July as they continue to work on COVID-19 counter-measures.
The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day one will not be open to the public as organizers reduce the number of participants and simplify the program to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they said in a statement on Monday.
Tokyo 2020 “is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents,” the statement said.
The torch relay has long been planned to start on March 25 but is nevertheless a major milestone after the Games were postponed last year and following speculation over whether they should be delayed again or even canceled due to the pandemic.
Tokyo organizers have also said they want to decide before the start of the relay whether to allow foreign spectators into the country amid fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.
Underscoring the complications in preparing for the Games during the pandemic, Tokyo 2020 also said on Monday that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 situation.
Members of the Japanese women’s national soccer team will use the Olympic Flame to light the torch to officially kick off the relay from J-Village.
The facility was chosen as the starting point of the 121-day relay because it is a symbol of Japan’s reconstruction following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The Olympics will be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5.

St. Helena docks in Jeddah carrying all-electric SUVs for Extreme E’s debut X Prix

Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

  • Extreme E’s central goal is to raise environmental awareness, so all race hardware for the series of worldwide events will travel by sea
  • On board the St. Helena was the series’ full fleet of electric SUVs and its purpose-built AFC Energy hydrogen fuel cell, which will provide zero-emission vehicle-charging capabilities on site
JEDDAH: With less than three weeks to go until the first X Prix takes place in AlUla, the ship ferrying the vehicles, race set-up, and equipment for Extreme E’s debut race weekend has docked in Jeddah.

Extreme E’s central goal is to raise environmental awareness, so all race hardware for the series of worldwide events will travel by sea, to reduce the size of the carbon footprint left by air travel.

The first of those trips began in February, with a sailing from England to Saudi Arabia.

Packed with 63 shipping containers, the St. Helena departed from Liverpool three weeks ago, navigating its way around the southern coast of Spain before venturing through the Mediterranean.

A 12-hour trip through the Suez Canal followed, before the ship finally completed the home straight down the Red Sea, arriving in Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.

Its cargo is now headed for AlUla, the host location for Extreme E’s first ever outing, and its inaugural Desert X Prix, to be held on the weekend of April 3 to 4.

“Extreme E has arrived in Saudi Arabia. This date has been a long time coming and we are thrilled to herald the safe arrival of the St. Helena here in the Kingdom,” said Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) that is organizing the race with Extreme E.

“With less than three weeks until race weekend, we will now be working tirelessly alongside Extreme E to ensure April’s Desert X Prix in AlUla is as epic as we have all imagined.

“Extreme E marks another landmark moment for motorsports in Saudi Arabia and will be one that we believe will inspire Saudis, both on the track as drivers, but off the track too,” he added.

On board the St. Helena was the series’ full fleet of electric SUVs and its purpose-built AFC Energy hydrogen fuel cell, which will provide zero-emission vehicle-charging capabilities on site.

The ship was also carrying Aireshelta tents which will house the team garages, the podium, the start gantry, TV and broadcast equipment, three machines from 3devo to turn plastic waste into the championship’s trophies, two custom BRIG Eagle 8 carbon black support boats, and a variety of Bosch tools.

Extreme E founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag, said: “We’ve made it. The maiden race weekend voyage of the St. Helena was always going to be a massive moment for us and that’s exactly how it’s turned out – emotionally as much as anything.

“We have put so much work in to get to this stage and to know we’re now in Saudi Arabia and en route to AlUla fills me and all of our hard-working, passionate team with immense joy.

“The Desert X Prix is going to be a landmark occasion in so many ways: From the launch of our all-electric racing series to the groundbreaking work we plan to carry out in efforts to combat desertification in the Kingdom and around the world, so to be officially on ground is hugely exciting,” he added.

The repurposing of the St. Helena has been a huge project for Extreme E. Purchased in 2018, the former mail delivery vessel has had a complete internal refit, and now sets sail complete with its own science laboratory, manned by on-board scientists, who will conduct oceanic research projects while at sea.

In addition, there are 62 cabins on board which can sleep up to 175 people, two lounges, an 80-seater restaurant, a 100-seater exterior deck, an 80-seater presentation area, plus capacity to carry 90 20-foot shipping containers.

The vessel uses low-energy LED lights, has low-water consumption bathroom fittings, and chairs made from recycled plastic bottles collected from the Mediterranean. There is also a hydroponic system in the kitchens allowing chefs to grow their own on-board herbs and garnishes.

The Desert X Prix in AlUla gets underway on Saturday, April 3 with the qualification rounds, and the final plays out 24 hours later. Extreme E X Prix races are not open to fans to attend in person, but qualifications will be shown live on the Extreme E website, with the finals broadcast live on KSA Sports in Saudi Arabia and MBC in the Middle East.

Sham Al-Ghamdi a step closer to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first female international referee

Updated 15 March 2021
Zaid Khashogji

  • Certification by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation could lead to a FIFA license
  • The 24-year-old Al-Ghamdi has long had a dream to officiate at the game sights level
DUBAI: Sham Al-Ghamdi looks set to become the Kingdom’s first international female referee after the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) took an official decision that will enable her to obtain a FIFA license.

Speaking to Alwatan newspaper, Al-Ghamdi, a former player herself, revealed that gaining certification from the SAFF was a major step towards accreditation by world football’s governing body.

“I am happy to have been approved by the Saudi Football Federation, and this is the first step before obtaining a FIFA license,” she said. “It had to be approved by the federation in order to be able to apply for a FIFA license.”

The 24-year-old Al-Ghamdi has long had a dream to officiate at the game sights level.

“I spend hours reading and listening to advice from refereeing experts,” she told Arab News in 2019. “To referee a World Cup match would be a dream come true.”

Al-Ghamdi was the first Saudi football referee to oversee matches in the Women’s Football League (WFL), which launched in the Kingdom in November 2020, and she also took charge of a number of friendly matches that preceded this competition.

“My experience in league officiating is very distinctive, because it was part of a program of coexistence with international referees from whom I gained so much experience,” she told Alwatan.

“I lived with them day-to-day, where I learned different methods, more than attending any session.”

Al-Ghamdi says she fell in love with football from a very young age, but after representing Jeddah Eagles she suffered an injury to the knee which prevented her from playing again.

But she was determined not to leave football and instead turned to refereeing.

She took courses in officiating under the supervision of former international referee Marai Al-Awaji, and then received practical lessons at the hands of Dr. Ayman Al-Rifai.

“As a soccer referee, I made sure to be familiar with all the laws, provisions and updates that should be available in the game on the field,” she said.

She also attributed her success in refereeing to her passion for the game.

The young Saudi referee strongly believes in the future of sports in the Kingdom, and hopes to play a vital role in helping achieve success in her field.

“Sport is part of the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and it is our duty to raise the flag of the homeland and compete for future titles and successes,” she said.

“And I hope we continue to get support from the bodies specialized in this field of sports related to women.”

As a referee, Al-Ghamdi is also no stranger to criticism, something which she accepts as part of the game.

“Criticism is part of any field, and refereeing is one of the areas that face the sharpest criticism,” she said.

“But I must accept the strong opinions and listen to directions to avoid and help change them in the coming times.”

Al-Ghamdi believes that in time, and with the right support system, more women will take up refereeing duties in the Kingdom.

“I ask the Saudi government to set up a special referees committee for women under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation,” she concluded.

Tunisian Malek Jaziri records landmark 100th win to advance in Dubai

Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

  • Former world number 4 Kei Nishikori first player into second round at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • Muted jubilation muted due to nature of match victory
DUBAI: Malek Jaziri celebrated the 100th Tour level victory of his career on Sunday to advance into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

But his jubilation was muted, as his victory came after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was forced to retire with a right arm injury as the match was intriguingly poised at 3-3 in the opening set.

“I’m sad to win this way because I have a lot of respect for him and he's a really nice guy and hopefully he'll recover as soon as possible,” said Jaziri.

“It’s lots of very good feelings to be back here at this high level and to compete. I keep believing that I can do it and hopefully the people who believe in me, I can give them a lot of joy.”

“I’m lucky today to be playing at this level. I’m happy to be here to enjoy these moments,” he added.

“The most important thing for me is my attitude, keeping the way I play very aggressive. I have improved a lot. My forehand has improved, I’ve changed my serve, my slice has improved. I’m putting a lot of things together and hopefully it will pay off.”

Tsonga has barely been able to compete for over a year due to a back injury.

After winning one match in the Davis Cup Final in November 2019, in 2020 he was beaten in the only two matches he played, and his match in Dubai against Jaziri was just his third of 2021 and followed a loss in Montpellier and his first win in over a year against Feliciano Lopez in Marseille last week.

“We are delighted that Malek Jaziri has earned such an impressive career milestone here in Dubai, but saddened that Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has suffered yet another injury,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

“We wish him a speedy recovery and return to the ATP Tour.”

Tournament wild card Aslan Karatsev edged past Egor Gerasimov 6-4 6-4, fighting off two break points as he served for victory at 5-4. The Russian recently caused a sensation at the Australian Open where he became the first player in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals upon his Grand Slam main draw debut.

He was also the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Vladimir Voltchkov at Wimbledon in 2000, and at 114 he was the lowest-ranked Grand Slam semi-finalist since number 125gth ranked Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001.

And last week he won the first doubles title of his career with partner Andrey Rublev in Doha.

Kei Nishikori was the first player into the second round after overcoming the 2.11 meter-tall Reilly Opelka 3-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a second round meeting with fifth seed David Goffin.

Nishikori, a former world number four, has suffered several career setbacks due to illness and injury. After losing in the third round of the US Open in August 2019, he underwent elbow surgery for a second time and then in 2020 after a year out of the game he played just four events, winning two matches.

“I played a very solid match today,” said Nishikori.

“I tried to focus on my first service game because I knew there wouldn’t be many chances on my return game. I tried to make my first serve and I think I did quite enough. I surprised myself how I returned well on break points.”

There were also wins Jeremy Chardy who overcame Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 3-6 6-4, Alexander Bublik who defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 7-6(4), and in a meeting between two tournament wild cards Alexei Popyrin beat Dennis Novak 7-6(3) 7-5.

US Open champ Dominic Thiem aiming for glory in Dubai

Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

  • World No. 4 from Austria seeking 18th career title at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Top seed Dominic Thiem will be seeking the 18th title of his career, and his first crown since he lifted the winner’s trophy at the 2020 US Open, when play gets underway in the ATP500 week of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

The reigning Grand Slam champion and world No. 4 will be bidding to become the first Austrian since Thomas Muster in 1997 to lift the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships trophy.

A player for the big occasion, Thiem reached the finals of the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the Australian Open in 2020.

Along with his triumph in New York, he has also reached the final of the ATP Tour Finals in the past two seasons.

But he has some catching up to do in Dubai, where in his only previous appearance in 2015 he fell in the first round to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Thiem will be wary of meeting the Spaniard again after the latter upset him just days ago in the Doha quarter-finals.

Thiem will not be disappointed if they do meet again this week, however, as the draw means they would meet in Saturday’s final.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2016 Dubai champion who was at the official player’s draw, has withdrawn from the tournament due to fatigue.

Bautista Agut, who claimed the Dubai trophy in 2018, will start as a leading favorite for the title after not only beating Thiem in Dubai, but this week’s No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach Saturday night’s final against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Rublev, meanwhile, will be seeking the match play he failed to get in Doha, where he received a first-round bye and then two walkovers into the semi-finals before falling to Bautista Agut.

Thiem receives a bye into the second round, where he will face one of two qualifiers from round one. Second seed Rublev will also start against a qualifier or Jordan Thompson.

Third seed Denis Shapovalov will play either a qualifier or Jan-Lennard Struff. Fourth seed Bautista Agut begins against Matthew Ebden in the second round after his opponent received a Special Exempt into the second round upon reaching the semi-finals in Marseilles.

Special Exempt status is given to players who have been so successful at one event that they would have difficulty reaching their next tournament in time to compete in the first round.

“We anticipate another excellent week with a number of players who are worthy of winning such a prestigious title,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak.

“We have given wild cards this week to Denis Novak, who recently reached the quarter-finals in Montpellier; to Malek Jaziri, who made a fantastic run to the semi-finals in 2018; to Aslan Karatsev, who at the recent Australian Open and as a qualifier became the first player in the Open Era to reach the semi-finals of their debut Grand Slam; and finally to former Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships ballboy Alexei Popyrin, who last month won the first title of his career in Singapore.”

Emirati and Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters head the list of big winners at the 2021 Abu Dhabi International Pro

Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

  • 500 fighters from 30 countries took part in the two-day event which acts as a preparation platform for upcoming Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
DUBAI: The 2021 Abu Dhabi International Pro wrapped up on Saturday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena with fighters from the UAE, Brazil and Colombia heading the list of winners among the local and international 500 participants at the two-day event.

Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the UAE, the Abu Dhabi International Pro, a key stop on the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour, welcomed male and female white and blue belts on day one, while purple, brown, and black belts took center stage on day two.

Held under the theme ‘Road to Recovery’, the Abu Dhabi International Pro gave athletes a platform to prepare for the biggest and most prestigious championship on the global jiu-jitsu calendar, the 12th edition of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will take place from 6-9 April 2021.

Taking to the mat at the weekend were Jiu-jitsu fighters representing Brazil, Colombia, Russia, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Pakistan, Palestine, El Salvador, Israel, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan, India, France, Canada, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Ireland, Bahrain, Italy, Sweden, Tajikistan, Iran, the Philippines and Iraq.

Local UAE athletes showed how much of a force they have become on the global stage, topping the rankings with 43,410 points and 86 combined gold, silver and bronze medals across juvenile, adult and masters male and female categories. Brazilian athletes finished second overall with 32,300 points and 65 medals, with fellow South Americans Colombia in third with 20 medals and 10,500 points.

“The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation gave us the opportunity to compete on the mat again following a challenging year with the pandemic,” said Pedro Alexander (69 kg) from Brazil who captured the gold in the men's masters’ black belt category.

“I have trained extensively for this championship and the hard work paid off. Abu Dhabi once again proved why it is the capital of jiu-jitsu with its ability to successfully host such an international championship while ensuring the health and safety of all participants.”

In the Best Academy competition, Commando Group Club topped the podium with 21,450 points, ahead of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club (19,950 points) and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club (17,200 points).

After bagging the gold in the adult 49kg women’s purple division on day two, Wadima Alyafei, from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, said: “We proved today as UAE jiu-jitsu players that we are able to match up against anyone in the world. Today's victory is an important step that brings us closer and strengthens our readiness for the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship next month. The Abu Dhabi International Pro provided us a great opportunity to fully understand what it takes to compete in an international championship amid strict precautionary health and safety measures.”

The UAE’s Mayed Al Shehhi (62 kg), who bagged the gold medal in the blue belt division said the experience of participating in a high-quality field was extremely beneficial and had allowed him to test his full range of skills.

“The tournament was a great experience as we had some really strong participation,” he said.

“I am happy to finish with a gold medal in the 62kg category, especially after closing out a few tough bouts. The experience of competing in this tournament will help me as I fine-tune my preparations for the upcoming Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship,” he said.

Marwa Al Hosani claimed the gold medal in the 70kg class in the adults’ blue belt division and said: “I am just glad that I got the chance to get some competitive experience and sharpen a few techniques that I have been working on. The mentality during training and in competitions is very different and I am happiest about the fact that I was able to compete according to my plans even when I was under pressure.”

