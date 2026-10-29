DUBAI: After a tough run of four successive winless games, Al-Kholood were determined to give Al-Nassr a hard time on Matchday 12 of the 2026/27 Saudi Pro League.

By halftime, Des Buckingham’s side had scored twice against the defending champions and looked far from losing.

But, by the end, the man in search of a record 1,000 career goals ensured Al-Nassr emerged with the three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three times in 15 minutes to put Al-Nassr clear of the Al-Kholood pressure that had kept the game level in the first 45 minutes.

Those goals took him to 985 career goals, with the 1,000 mark looking increasingly realistic.

But the night did not start well for Ange Postecoglou’s side. Al-Kholood were a threat from the first minute, forcing Bento into a save from Iker Kortajarena’s header, a sign they were not around to sit back.

In the 16th minute, Julien Domingues was on the end of an Abdulrahman Al-Dawsari cross between Al-Nassr’s center-backs, and the French striker sliced the ball over Mohamed Simakan before finishing with class past Bento.

Al-Nassr responded eight minutes later after a well-worked combination between Angelo and Joao Felix saw the former break into space on the edge of the box and hit a low finish into the corner for the equalizer.

Sadio Mane gave Al-Nassr the lead in the 38th minute, when Felix laid the ball off to him on the edge of the six-yard box, but the lead was short-lived as Antoine Loic Essomba finished a low cross from Domingues, who again got the better of Simakan.

After the break, though, the back-and-forth came to a halt as Ronaldo took over. Livid after having a goal marked off for offside in the 10th minute, he ensured his night did not end on that sour note.

In the 66th minute, as Felix received a through ball on the edge of the box, Ronaldo timed his steps perfectly to receive the cutback from his compatriot for an easy finish.

In the 72nd minute, Felix created his fourth of the night when he wriggled his way past the Al-Kholood defenders from the right side of the box, this time delivering a lofted cross to the far post for Ronaldo to head in.

Felix may not have created the goal for Ronaldo’s hat-trick, but he delivered the stunning through ball to Mane that opened space in transition. Mane was denied in the one-on-one but protected the ball well enough to find Ronaldo entering the box to complete his hat-trick.

Al-Kholood were awarded a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time, which Domingues converted to make it 5-3.

Al-Nassr now have 28 points after 11 games but will have to wait to reclaim top spot as Al-Qadsiah, who have played an extra game, moved to 29 points.

While last season’s top scorer Julian Quinones found the net in the 87th minute, Tijjani Reijnders was the star — scoring in the 18th, 56th and 89th minutes for a hat-trick in the 6-0 victory over Al-Riyadh.

Elsewhere, Al-Khaleej defeated Al-Hazem 4-2, bouncing back from a heavy defeat to Al-Ahli thanks to goals from Joshua King, Boubakar Kouyate and a Musa Barrow brace.

SPL action resumes on Friday, with Abha hosting Al-Ittihad at 3:30 p.m., Diriyah hosting Neom at 5:50 p.m. and Al-Shabab welcoming Al-Ahli at 9 p.m.