Kitch brings Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to Saudi Arabia

Cloud kitchen operator Kitch plans to open Barbar restaurants across Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • Multiple openings planned across Gulf
  • First restaurant opened in Beirut in 1979
DUBAI: Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar is coming to the Kingdom.
It follows a tie up with Kitch, the region’s first hybrid, delivery-focused, cloud kitchen which will see the chain expand across the region.
Following the franchise agreement with Kitch, the first Barbar restaurant in the GCC will open in Dubai to be followed by further expansion in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Eight restaurants and cloud kitchens will be opened in the UAE, and 20 of them will be opened in Saudi Arabia, four of which will start operating in Riyadh in the second quarter of this year, Kitch said.
Mohammad Ghaziri launched Barbar in 1979 as a small ‘Manouche’ bakery in front of the famous Piccadilly theater in the heart of Beirut.
It quickly gained fame for its manouchés and was visited by singers, artists, and celebrities who performed at the theater.
“As part of our franchise agreement, we will be serving the world-class offerings and the delectable menu of Barbar through our premium store-front facilities and cloud-kitchens in the region,” said Walid Hajj, co-founder and CEO of Kitch.
Kitch plans to open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh in the second quarter of this year and additional 15 kitchens across the GCC by the end of 2021.
Kitch was co-founded by F&B expert Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Alhokair.

Gulf corporate governance falls short of global best practices — S&P

  • Private sector remains dominated by familiy groups
  • Governance deficit raises concerns for investors
DUBAI: Companies in the oil-rich Gulf lag behind international best practices when it comes to considerations such as transparency and risk management, contributing to low foreign direct investment into the region, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
After decades of state-driven investments fueled by oil, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have increasingly become capital importers amid lower oil prices, but foreign investor participation comes with a focus on governance practices and financial transparency.
Meanwhile, strategies to diversify their economies away from oil increasingly rely on a local private sector which remains dominated by family groups, with firms often led by few key stakeholders.
“Many GCC companies operate with concentrated shareholder profiles with relatively limited institutional investor participation,” S&P said in a report.
“Compared with best practices elsewhere, GCC boards are often less independent from ownership. We also note that board members themselves may have less experience and fewer qualifications than similarly positioned directors elsewhere.”
The ratings agency mentioned the collapses of Dubai-based private equity company Abraaj Group in 2019 and of the United Arab Emirates hospital group NMC Health last year as examples of governance failures.
“The origins of these shortcomings include, in our view, ineffective board oversight and a weak risk assessment culture, sometimes accompanied by ineffective external oversight. The lack of disclosure and weak market discipline were also contributing factors,” S&P said.
Such cases have created concerns among foreign investors looking at the region at a time when government balance sheets weaken and the need to import capital to boost non-oil economic sectors becomes more urgent.
“Well-directed foreign direct investment (FDI) tends to contribute to a “stickier” form of funding frequently associated with boosting longer-term growth prospects,” S&P said.
“While stocks of FDI and portfolio investment in the GCC are among the lowest globally, demand-side dynamics are only part of the story ... the low stock of FDI in the GCC more generally is partly due, in our view, to the suboptimal governance practices.”

Saudi inflation rate falls to 5.2% in February, reflects VAT hike for eighth month

  • Price rises driven by food and beverages
  • Inflation reflects VAT hike in Kingdom
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate fell slightly to 5.2 percent in February from 5.7 percent in the prior month, but continued to reflect for the eighth consecutive month a tripling of the value-added tax in July, government data showed on Monday.
The rise in prices was again mainly driven by increases in food and beverages, which recorded their highest annual increase at 11.2 percent, the General Authority for Statistics said. Food prices have a weight of 17 percent in the Saudi consumer basket.
Transport prices increased by 9.8 percent, mainly due to a 9.9 percent rise in prices of purchase vehicles.
Annual inflation was 3.4 percent in 2020, but picked up in the second half of the year after the July VAT hike to 15 percent. The rise followed mild inflation in the first half and a deflationary trend in 2019, when the annual rate was -2.1 percent.
The economy of the world’s largest oil exporter contracted last year, but data suggest the rate of decline slowed in the third quarter as some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and GDP is expected to return to growth this year.
Some economists scaled back their headline growth forecasts for Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil cuts into April, leading to a more gradual increase in Saudi oil production than previously expected.

Saudi Budget boss sees recovery in car hire market helped by pilgrims in second half of year

  • Market expected to pick up after Ramadan
  • Sector hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
RIYADH: The Saudi car hire market will recover in the second half of the year led by short term rentals from Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, Budget CEO Fawaz Danish, told Asharq Business.
The resumption of international flights to the Kingdom is expected to boost demand, he said.
Car hire companies have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic with global travel coming to a near standstill. US-based Hertz became one of the first casualties in the sector after seeking bankruptcy protection in the early days of the pandemic.
Still, the influx of millions of pilgrims to the Kingdom offers great potential for the hire sector, Danish said.
The United International Transportation Company, trading as Budget Saudi Arabia, posted profits of SR187 million ($49.8 million) last year, which Danish said was a good performance considering prevailing market conditions.
Budget Co. has distributed SR310 million of its profits to shareholders.
Danish added that the planned listing of Theeb Rent a Car on the Tadawul stock exchange would be a further boost for the sector.

Dubai’s Nakheel said to eye district cooling assets sale

  • Dubai developer said to hire adviser for sale
  • District cooling is used to chill mega projects
DUBAI: Dubai state developer Nakheel is considering the sale of its district cooling assets, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nakheel, the developer of the emirate’s palm-shaped islands, has hired financial advisory Synergy Consulting to manage the process, said two of the sources who declined to be named as the matter was not public.
Nakheel declined to comment and Synergy did not respond to a request for comment.
Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co. (Tabreed) and Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corp. (Empower) have expressed interest in Nakheel’s deal, the sources said.
Tabreed said in a statement, that as a listed company it cannot comment on market rumors or speculation. Empower did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
One of the sources said the deal, which could be valued at around one billion dirhams ($272 million), is structured as a 30-year concession agreement.
District cooling firms deliver chilled water through insulated pipes to offices, as well as to industrial and residential buildings.
Nakheel’s district cooling assets include 20 units around Dubai with a total capacity of 100,000 to 120,000 tons of refrigeration.
Separately, Dubai is considering selling a stake in the cooling system operations at Dubai International Airport and has hired Standard Chartered to arrange the process, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in November.

Kingdom resumes ticket sales for Makkah and Madinah high speed train

  • Test runs ahead of resumption of service
  • Government helps Hajj and Umrah businesses
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has resumed ticket sales for its high speed rail link between Makkah and Madinah, a key transport artery for pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah.
The Haramain high-speed train will resume operations from March 31, 2021, Saudi Press Agency reported. It will service Makkah, Madinah, King Abdulaziz Airport Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City Station.
Transport chiefs have been operating test runs ahead of its full return to service.
The train network was hit by a huge fire at Jeddah’s Al-Sulaimaniyah station in September 2019.
The decision to reopen the railway was made only after the safety of passengers had been assured, said Rayan Al-Harbi, the deputy director of Haramain High Speed Railway and Holy Places.
Earlier this month the Saudi government approved a series of new initiatives to help businesses involved in the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages recover from the financial impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

