Predictable Netflix family comedy ‘Yes Day’ keeps it within the lines
“Yes Day” is a comedy movie based on the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2021
Matt Ross

LONDON: There are some films with plotlines so predictable, you can guess where the story is headed within just a few minutes.  Sometimes that’s a bad thing, but sometimes, as in the case of Netflix’s “Yes Day,” it’s simply because the premise and point of the movie is so earnestly transparent that it’s impossible to maintain any element of surprise.

“Yes Day” is a comedy movie based on the children’s book of the same name by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) are a married couple with three kids. Frustrated that their children perceive them as dictatorial fun vacuums, the pair agree to give Katie, Nando and Ellie decision-making privileges for one day — a day in which the two uptight parents hope to reconnect with their kids, whatever the cost.

As you might imagine — and as you will have correctly predicted – there’s a blend of mischievous hijinks, borderline slapstick set pieces, sweet family connection and frayed tempers that result in some harsh words, forced introspection and, ultimately, a grandstanding reconciliation.




Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) are a married couple with three kids. (Supplied)

None of this makes “Yes Day” a definitively bad movie — but it does make it predictable. Garner turns the earnest mom routine up to 11, and Ramirez (in a departure from the far more serious roles he is known for) pulls off a hapless “good cop” with aplomb. There’s nothing to actively dislike about the movie, but there’s nothing to particularly rave about either. It’s a formulaic, feel-good family comedy that ticks a lot of the obvious boxes. Because it’s such familiar fodder, it’s also no surprise that there’s no nuance either – Allison’s desire to return to work and Carlos’s tendency toward overprotective caution (because of his hyper analytical job) are narrative threads that get a single mention, and then are never pulled on again.

There’s a smattering of quirky supporting characters and exactly the kind of schmaltzy ending you’d expect. It may not set the cinematic world alight, but “Yes Day” does at least deliver on everything it promises to be.

Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Part-Middle Eastern star Yara Shahidi has joined forces with actress Charlize Theron for the second installment of the Dior Stand with Women campaign.

Last Fall, Christian Dior Parfums teamed up with Theron to launch the empowering initiative. Now, Dior Parfums is taking the campaign to the next level by adding women like Shahidi to the roster to share their message.

The “Grown-ish” star features in a series of portraits and videos alongside American actress, director and producer Natalie Portman, Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing, US model Dilone, South Korean figure skater Kim Yuna, Iranian-French architect India Mahdavi and French-Moroccan writer and journalist Leila Slimani.

The series of promotional videos is called #Diorstandswithwomen and #Diorchinup.

“What we know to be true is that so many young women aren’t given the space to feel heard consistently, to feel as though people are genuinely taking the time to hear what they are saying,” Shahidi shared in a clip. 

“When I go in to fight for what I believe is right or what is crucial for a certain project, I think there’s many times that women — and it’s only exacerbated when you’re a woman of color — toe the line between being assertive and driven or aggressive. So, it is an important and required constant conversation, even for me, to know that my being assertive, my being driven and my being committed is not something to ever be ashamed of,” she added.

Sharing Shahidi’s sentiment, Portman said in the opening of her video: “It was instilled in me very early on that if there isn’t justice, you have to stand up because not standing up against injustice is being complicit with it.”

The female-lead initiative first launched in September 2020 in partnership with Theron’s charity organization Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). 

Founded in 2007, the initiative is geared toward providing scholarships for higher education support for future leaders.

By partnering with CTAOP, Dior will continue to award scholarships over the next few months, which will not only cover tuition fees, but also accommodation, food, books, computers, travel expenses and one-on-one tutoring for the next generation of young women leaders.

Updated 16 March 2021
Mouna El-Haimoud

MADRID: Moroccan artist Madiha Sebbani has been making waves in the art world as both a creator and curator.

Born in the city of Sale, Morocco, in 1991, the multi-disciplinary artist graduated from the country’s National Institute for Fine Arts, in Tetouan, in 2015 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree online in public art and new artistic strategies from Germany’s Bauhaus University while living and working in London.

The accomplished artist is the curator behind the Young Moroccan Artists (YMA) collective, putting together exhibitions in London, Cologne, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Most recently, Sebbani was invited to curate an exhibition for the ESCAP3 gallery in Cape Town, South Africa titled “Sacred,” a multi-medium show highlighting contemporary art practices in various countries.

Sebbani was invited to curate an exhibition for the ESCAP3 gallery in Cape Town, South Africa titled “Sacred.” Supplied

She said: “I was delighted to show artists from Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa together to discuss the sacred in contexts such as religious, political, or socio-cultural. It was a great opportunity to introduce African and Middle Eastern artists to each other which created great dialogue between them.”

This summer, Sebbani will curate an exhibition with Saudi Arabian artists including Hmoud Al-Attawi, Saad Howede, Obaid Al-Safi from Riyadh, and Ghada Al-Rabie from Madinah. The works are expected to go on show in Germany and London.

Sebbani is also a talented artist in her own right and is currently showcasing her first online solo show, “Until Further Notice.” Supplied

While she enjoys her curatorial endeavors, Sebbani is also a talented artist in her own right and is currently showcasing her first online solo show, “Until Further Notice,” with the ESCAP3 gallery.

Her practice often compromises minimalist performances, inspired by daily rituals and intimate gestures.

“These performative acts question our relationship with what is out of the ordinary and our ability to deviate from experimentation,” she added.

However, the artist also offers up works in different mediums, including instalations, paintings, photographs, video, and performances.

This summer, Sebbani will curate an exhibition with Saudi Arabian artists. Supplied

Inspired by her upbringing on a military base, Moroccan society, and daily life in Austria, where she completed a two-month residency program, the artist recently completed a project titled “Authority.”

“One of my photography series underlines the approach of the aspects of authority in Moroccan society, as well as masks, which I produced before the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, where my research and concept was questioning the human controversial behavior I experienced in different places, such as the old town of Fez in Morocco, and Krems in Austria,” she said.

Various artworks from this project have been shown at Misk Art Institute in Saudi Arabia, Alyss Art Gallery in Morocco, and the Mountain View Gallery in Germany.

Sebbani noted that COVID-19 restrictions had made it difficult for artists to connect with other creatives and audiences around the world.  

Inspired by her upbringing on a military base, Moroccan society, and daily life in Austria, the artist recently completed a project titled “Authority.” Supplied

“As an artist, I think it was and still is a difficult time to work and connect. To keep the balance between the desire of being creative and the depressive time of being passive or indecisive and uncertain.

“However, the audience is still consuming art, fortunately, not as it used to be before because of the distances created between the physical art space and the art consumer, additionally to the condensed events online and the new technology which I am not certain that everyone has got access to.

“We can only hope for change, and work toward the end line of the pandemic,” she added.

Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: British actor Riz Ahmed has made history by becoming the first Muslim to be nominated in the best lead actor category  at the Oscars.

Ahmed, 38, was nominated for his role in “Sound of Metal,” which tells the story of Ruben, a rock-and-roll drummer and recovering addict whose life is sent into a tailspin when he loses his hearing.

Ahmed told The Times that he had immersed himself in the character of Ruben by attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and learning drumming and sign language.

“When you learn things that take you away from yourself and your comfort zone — and I mean truly learn them — what it does is bring you home, back to yourself,” he said.

“As an actor, you start off at this place of separation, and by the end, it’s crazy, but you want to grab someone and tell them, ‘This is me!’” he added.

“Ruben’s journey in ‘Sound of Metal’ became my journey too. And it absolutely changed my life.”

Muslims have seen Oscar success in the past, but this is the first time one has been nominated for the coveted lead actor award.

American-Muslim Mahershala Ali has taken home two Oscars for supporting actor for his roles in “Moonlight” in 2017 and “Green Book” in 2019, but nomination for lead roles has eluded him.

Ahmed will compete against six-time nominee and one-time winner Anthony Hopkins, one-time winner Gary Oldman, the late Chadwick Boseman and Steven Yeun. The Oscars will take place on April 25.

Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Two Arab female filmmakers have been nominated for an Oscar

DUBAI: The Oscar 2021 nominations are finally here, and there are two Arab films competing for an award at this year’s ceremony set to take place on April 25.

Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania’s “The Man Who Sold His Skin” and Palestinian filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s “The Present” have both been nominated for an Academy Award. 

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” is competing in the category of the Best International Feature Film. It is up against Jasmila Zbanic’s war drama “Quo Vadis, Aida?,” the Alexander Nanau-directed “Romania, “'Another Round” from Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg and Kwok Cheung Tsang’s “Better Days.”

Meanwhile, “The Present” is up for the “Best Live Action Short Film” award.

The short film is competing against Doug Roland’s “Feeling Through,” short drama film directed by Elvira Lind “The Letter Room,” “Two Distant Strangers” by Travon Free and the Tomer Shushan-directed “White Eye.”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” stars Yahya Mahayni as a Syrian refugee who allows his own body to be turned into a work of art. Part love story, part art-world satire, the film is a complex study of a refugee’s struggle with borders and residency permits.

Inspired by the story of a Swiss national who was tattooed by the Belgian artist Wim Delvoye, the film already won Mahayni the Orizzonti Award for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.

“The Present” is a short film that tells the story about a man named Yusef and his daughter who set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift.

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen celebrates friendship with Lindsay Lohan

Arab News

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen celebrates friendship with Lindsay Lohan

DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen took to Instagram on Monday to share throwback images of her posing with American actress and singer Lindsay Lohan, highlighting a friendship that many fans may not know about.

The four-picture collage featured images of Wazen with the star when she was pregnant, a shot of the lifestyle blogger’s mother giving Lohan a kiss and a picture of Wazen and her sister with the “Mean Girls” actress.

Wazen captioned the picture, which she shared on her Stories: “Miss you @lindsaylohan.”

Instagram/@karenwazen

Lohan has been living in the UAE since 2008.

Last year, she opened up about her experience living in Dubai during a recent appearance on the chat show “Lights Out with David Spade” to promote her new single, “Back To Me.” 

“It’s a city built on desert,” she said in the 17-minute video chat. “I came here in 2008 when they’d just finished building the Atlantis Hotel and there was none of this here. There was no DIFC, Downtown, Dubai Mall… anything that there is now.”

Lohan and Wazen have been friends for quite some time. 

In 2017, Lohan met with Wazen and her family and they spent National Day in the city together. 

According to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Wazen has previously said in a 2016 interview that Lohan is her son’s “fairy godmother.”

