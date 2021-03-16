You are here

Stephen Bechtel Jr, construction giant who helped build Jubail, dies aged 95

Stephen Bechtel Jr, construction giant who helped build Jubail, dies aged 95
Bechtel ran one of the biggest names in US construction for 30 years from 1960, during which time he worked on the creation of Jubail Industrial City. (Supplied)
Sean Cronin

  • The Stanford-educated billionaire worked his way up from a field engineer to become CEO of the company aged 35
  • Jubail was one of Bechtel's best known mega projects
LONDON: Stephen Bechtel Jr., the third-generation heir of the Bechtel construction empire who helped to build Jubail Industrial City, has died aged 95.
Bechtel ran one of the biggest names in US construction for 30 years from 1960, during which time he worked on the creation of Jubail Industrial City, described by the company as one of the biggest civil engineering projects of modern times and a key milestone in the Kingdom’s industrial evolution.
The firm’s sales grew 11-fold, its employee population five-fold, and major projects from 18 to 119 during his tenure, Bechtel said.
He died peacefully at home on Monday.
“My grandfather leaves a remarkable legacy of accomplishment, integrity, excellence, and commitment to customers and communities,” said Brendan Bechtel, the current chairman and chief executive.

The Stanford-educated billionaire worked his way up from a field engineer to become CEO of the company aged 35.

While Bechtel inherited a company that already had an established reputation for delivering massive projects such as the Hoover Dam and the San Francisco Bay Bridge caisson, he extended its operations worldwide.

Jubail was one of Bechtel's best known mega projects. The company was chosen by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in the mid-1970s to help plan and deliver the project — transforming what was an old fishing and pearling village to a massive industrial complex that would help the Kingdom and the then fledgling Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) become a global petrochemicals power.
In 2006, Bechtel was invited to manage a further expansion of the city’s industrial and living areas, building residential accommodation for 120,000 people and an 18,000-student ‘greenfield’ university.
His company also worked on the construction of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

  • Syrian pound plunges against dollar
  • Energy sector destroyed by decade of war
DAMASCUS: Syria has raised petrol prices in government-held parts of the country by more than 50 per cent after the Syrian pound hit record lows in the black market.
The cost per litre of subsidised petrol rose from 475 to 750 Syrian pounds (officially 60 US cents, or 17 US cents at black market rates), the trade ministry said late Monday.
Syrian motorists are allocated 75 litres of subsidised petrol per vehicle per month, then must pay unsubsidised rates -- which also rose from 1300 to 2000 pounds a litre, the ministry said.
Gas canisters used in homes are now selling for 3,850 pounds, up from 2,700, it added.
Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle an accelerating economic crisis sparked by a decade-long civil war and compounded by sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and a financial crunch in neighbouring Lebanon.
The trade ministry did not provide a reason for the latest hike, but in the past it has blamed Western sanctions.
The oil ministry last week said it had been forced to cut fuel supplies due to "a delay in the arrival of imported fuel derivatives because of the US blockade".
Washington has imposed several rounds of economic sanctions on the Syrian government since the war broke out in 2011.
The trade ministry's latest announcement came as the Syrian pound continued to plunge against the dollar on the black market after it hit a record low of 4,000 to the dollar this month.
The pound, officially valued at 1,256 to the greenback, was selling for around 4200 on the black market on Tuesday, money exchangers told AFP.
The economic crunch has seen food prices skyrocket over the past year in a country where the majority of the population lives below the poverty line.
Rani, a 37-year-old food wholesaler, said the hike in fuel prices would hit other goods.
"We are going to have to raise the price of our products to make up for steeper fuel prices," he told AFP.
Heating fuel, petrol and cooking gas have been in short supply in government-held areas for years, and motorists have grown used to long queues to fill up.
Syria used to produce almost 400,000 barrels of crude per day before the war.
But ten years of conflict have ravaged production and seen US-backed Kurdish-led forces seize control of the country's largest oil fields.
The oil sector's losses are estimated at $91.5 billion.
 

Gulf foreign reserves fell 5.8% to $667bn last year

Gulf foreign reserves fell 5.8% to $667bn last year
  • Saudi reserves stood at $453.6 billion by the end of 2020, representing 68 percent of the reserve assets of GCC countries
RIYADH: Foreign reserve assets of GCC states fell 5.8 percent to $667 billion by the end of 2020, compared to a year earlier.
Saudi reserves stood at $453.6 billion by the end of 2020, representing 68 percent of the reserve assets of GCC countries, according to Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) data.
The GCC ranked fifth in the world in terms of the volume of foreign reserves, after China, Japan, Switzerland and the European Union in 2020, according to the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC Stat), Al Arabiya reported.
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
China's foreign reserve assets amounted to $3.357 trillion at the end of 2020, followed by Japan with $1.391 trillion, then Switzerland with $1.083 trillion, followed by the European Union at $1.078 trillion.

87% of UAE workers admit to sharing confidential company info

87% of UAE workers admit to sharing confidential company info
  • 79 percent of respondents said they would probably do so again in the future
DUBAI: From client information and HR issues to corporate passwords and COVID-19 test results, UAE office workers have admitted to sharing confidential information with those outside their company, according to a new survey.

The study by Veritas Research, which surveyed 12,500 office workers across 10 countries, including the UAE, found that 87 percent of office workers in the emirates said they had shared sensitive and business-critical company data with those outside their organization.

Of the information disclosed, 28 percent was related to client information, 22 percent was details of HR issues, 19 percent was information in contracts, 33 percent was insights into their company’s business plans, 13 percent disclosed COVID-19 test results, 21 percent passed on company credit card details, and 11 percent admitted to handing over corporate passwords.

While a third of those surveyed said they had been reprimanded by senior management for revealing company information, 79 percent of respondents said they would probably do so again in the future.

“Business data is now everywhere. Deals are being done, orders are being processed, and sensitive personnel information is being shared, all through video-conferencing and messaging platforms,” said Johnny Karam, managing director and vice president of international emerging regions at Veritas Technologies.

“It is now critical for companies to include this rapidly growing volume of data in their protection and compliance envelope. If they don’t, the implications could be huge.”

UAE banks’ pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says

UAE banks’ pandemic support fund helped 320,000 customers, CB says
  • The Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) has “yielded positive impact for the UAE’s banking sector and the wider economy”
DUBAI: About 320,000 bank customers have benefited from the UAE’s COVID-19 support stimulus, the country’s central bank said, marking the fund’s first anniversary since it was launched.
The Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) has “yielded positive impact for the UAE’s banking sector and the wider economy,” central bank governor Abdulhamid Saeed Alahmadi said in a meeting attended by  the country's bank bosses.
From its inception last March, TESS has helped individuals, small to medium-size entrepreneurs and other private corporations navigate through the pandemic. There are about 175,000 customers under the current TESS deferral arrangements, WAM reported.
Overall liquidity of the UAE banking system had returned to pre-COVID levels, the meeting heard.
“The introduction of the stimulus package came at a critical juncture and ensured that banks were able to mitigate funding and liquidity pressures and maintain their lending capacity,” Alahmadi said.
The TESS program was the central bank’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included a range of relief measures to the UAE’s banking sector related to funding, liquidity, lending, and capital.
“Our base projection envisages recovery of the UAE economy in 2021 with the real GDP to increase by 2.5 percent. CBUAE will continue to closely monitor market and economic developments both in the UAE and globally,” the governor said.

Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG

Saudi banking sector gets off to a positive start in 2021, says KPMG
  • The Saudi banking industry showed its “solidity and cohesion” in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic
  • Total assets increased by 13.14 percent to SR2.771 billion compared to SR2.449 billion in 2019
Saudi Arabia’s banking sector is expected to record positive performance this year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, a KPMG report said.
Performance will be supported by government reforms, the sector’s success in halting expected credit losses, liquidity stability, and overall improvement in the capital adequacy ratio, Asharq Business reported.
“The banking sector in Saudi Arabia enjoys a strong base in the volume of liquidity and capital, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for homes has witnessed a continuous increase, and the demand for real estate financing has doubled,” said Ovais Shehab, head of the financial services sector in Saudi Arabia at KPMG.
The Saudi banking industry showed its “solidity and cohesion” in the face of the challenges posed by the pandemic, the report said.
Eleven Saudi banks monitored by KPMG (excluding losses announced by the Saudi British Bank) reported a decline in net profit of 6.32 percent last year compared to 2019.
Total assets increased by 13.14 percent to SR2.771 billion compared to SR2.449 billion in 2019, while customer deposits rose by 9.18 percent to SR1.975 billion compared to SR1.809 billion in 2019.
Expected credit losses recorded a significant increase of 39 percent to SR17.33 billion, compared to SR12.46 billion in 2019.
The profitability of Saudi banks will surpass their GCC peers in 2021, despite low interest rates and the elevated cost of risk, Roman Rybalkin, associate director at S&P Global Ratings, told Arab News on March 11.
“After the shocks witnessed in 2020, the Saudi economy is expected to recover in 2021-2022 due to an increase in global demand for oil and increase of private consumption,” he added.

