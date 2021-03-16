You are here

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Kais Saied’s visit aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya”. (File: Reuters)
AFP

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied is to travel to neighboring Libya Wednesday for the first visit by a head of state since 2012, his office announced, in a boost for its new UN-backed unity administration.
Saied’s visit aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya” following the swearing in on Monday of new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on a pledge to reunite the divided country and lead it to December elections, the president’s office said.

Topics: Tunisia Libya visit

Updated 15 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 15 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Limited food and water, verbal abuse and over crowdedness are only some of what surviving migrants of an immigration center in Yemen’s Sanaa have been experiencing since the beginning of March.
Scores of migrants were burned to death in Yemen on March 7, after Houthi security forces launched unidentified projectiles into an immigration detention center in Sanaa, causing a fire, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Tuesday.

Developing...

Topics: Yemen

Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

  • Yemen needs more support and help to be able to provide its services to the people, the minister said
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Yemen’s Health minister, Qasem Buaibeh, called on Arab nations to support his war-torn country and its weakened healthcare infrastructure amid deadly epidemics, including COVID-19.  
Yemen needs more support and help to be able to provide its services to the people, Buhaibeh said on Monday during a virtual meeting of Arab Health Ministers, according to state news agency Saba. 
The health minister informed his counterparts on current epidemic challenges in Yemen and measures taken by the ministry to face a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing the need for logistic support from regional states. 
Yemen’s medical infrastructure has been shattered by an on-going conflict that was sparked by the 2011 Arab spring. Unrest and instability led to the Houthi militia’s ousting of the government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia then intervened to try to restore the government to power, leading to the current on-going war.

Topics: corornavirus Yemen

Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has sent a shipment of about 38,700 coronavirus vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip, state-run news agency WAM reported on Monday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry received the shipment of Russian-made Sputnik V doses through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the statement said. 
The Palestinian health ministry welcomed the UAE’s assistance, which it said “strengthens health measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Gaza Strip.” 
The ministry also thanked all those who contributed to facilitating the arrival of the shipment to the Gaza Strip.
This is second shipment delivered by the UAE to Gaza after initially sending 20,000 vaccines in February.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE Gaza Palestinians

Updated 16 March 2021
Reuters

Updated 16 March 2021
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan used tear gas on Monday to suppress protests against a curfew imposed to stem a severe outbreak of COVID-19, witnesses and residents said.
Police took action after hundreds of protesters in several cities including Amman demonstrated for a second day and defied a night curfew which was extended last week, they said.
Many of the protesters called on the government to resign and demanded an end to emergency laws in place since the outset of the pandemic, which civic groups say violate civil and political rights.
Others were angry after nine people, mostly COVID-19 patients, died on Saturday when medics in a government hospital allegedly ignored depleted oxygen supplies on respirators for at least two hours.
Authorities deployed several thousand anti-riot police to disperse protesters as dozens of activists were rounded up in several cities and towns, witnesses said.
Tear gas was used to disperse crowds in several cities including the teeming Jabal Nazal neighborhood of the capital, a resident said.
The authorities blocked certain Facebook applications that allow live broadcasting from demonstrations, users and sources within the telecommunications sector told Reuters. The outage lasted several hours.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
The curfew has been extended several times since it was imposed a year ago, most recently on Saturday amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began. The country of 10 million people has recorded 5,428 deaths from the virus.
Jordan’s King Abdullah said in comments broadcast on state media he understood that people were frustrated over worsening living conditions. Jordan last year suffered its worst recession in decades as a result of the pandemic.
But he warned his countrymen not to be swayed by dissidents, saying they sought “to sow internal strife.”
Anger with the authorities over worsening living standards and corruption has in the past triggered major civil unrest in Jordan.
Many of the protesters were a mix of the country’s traditional Herak opposition who demand radical political change and self-employed wage-earners hurt by the shutdowns

Topics: Jordan

Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

  • Condemnation by Washington followed latest attacks on civilian targets in the Kingdom by Iran-backed militias in Yemen
  • Arab coalition intercepted a Houthi drone targeting Khamis Mushait on Monday, and two missiles were also fired toward the city
Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

The US government on Monday condemned the latest attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia by Houthi militias in Yemen.
“We strongly condemn all egregious Houthi drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia,” said US State Department spokesman Ned Price. “And these attacks are unacceptable, they’re dangerous, they put the lives of civilians at risk.
“We remain deeply concerned by the frequency of these attacks, including on Saudi Arabia. We strongly call on all parties to seriously commit to a ceasefire and engage in negotiations under UN auspices in conjunction with US Special Envoy (for Yemen) Tim Lenderking.”
The Iran-backed Houthis fired two ballistic missiles toward the city of Khamis Mushait on Monday. The Arab coalition said they were launched from Saada city in northwestern Yemen and landed in two uninhabited areas near the Kingdom’s southern border, Al-Ekhbariya TV reported. 
Earlier, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in the early hours of Monday. The attacks are the latest in a series that have targeted the Kingdom in recent weeks.
Price urged the Houthis “to come to the table and to commit to peace and diplomacy in the region,” but added that attacks such as those on Monday “are not actions of a group who say that they want peace.”
He said that President Joe Biden has made ending the conflict in Yemen one of his first foreign policy priorities, and this is reflected by his appointment of Lenderking, who is working to that end with his UN counterpart, Martin Griffiths.
“We now have a sound, fair plan for a nationwide ceasefire with elements that would immediately address Yemen’s dire humanitarian situation,” said Price. “And that plan has been before Houthi leadership for days. The United States is building on a UN framework and amplifying it through our own diplomatic engagement and expanded regional support. We … call on the Houthis to seize this moment and come to the table, to diplomacy.”
Biden appointed Lenderking, a longtime State Department diplomat, as his envoy to Yemen on Feb. 4. Griffiths, a British diplomat, has been the UN envoy to the country since February 2018.

Topics: Houthis Saudi Arabia

