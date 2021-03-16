Afghan official: Gunmen fire at university bus, killing 2

You are here

Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 15, 2021. (Reuters)
KABUL: Gunmen opened fire at a minibus belonging to a university in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding six, a provincial official said.
Jawed Basharat, spokesman for the police chief in Baghlan province, said a student and the driver of the minibus were killed in the attack, which took place on the outskirts of Puli Khomri, the provincial capital. The wounded were all university lecturers.
The bus was carrying students and teachers from the faculty of agriculture and was traveling to the university, Basharat said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the militant group was not involved in it.
Afghanistan is experiencing a nationwide spike in bombings, targeted killings and other violence as peace negotiations in Qatar between the Taliban and the Afghan government continue to face an impasse.
The Daesh group’s local affiliate has claimed responsibility for some of the violence, but many attacks go unclaimed, with the Afghan government putting the blame on the Taliban. The insurgents have denied responsibility for most of the attacks.
Last November, Daesh militants stormed Kabul University, sparking an hours-long gunbattle in the Afghan capital that killed 22 people and wounded another 22. And earlier, in October, Daesh claimed another brutal assault on a tutoring center in Kabul’s mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi that killed 24 students and wounded more than 100 others.
Also Tuesday, authorities reported that four people who were among the 15 wounded in an attack on a minibus in Kabul the previous day had died — three women and a 3-year-old child. Earlier reports had no fatalities.
In western Herat province, insurgents on Tuesday morning stormed a police outpost on the Pashdan Dam, killing three members of the Afghan security forces, said Wahid Qatali, the province’s governor. The dam on the Hari River is still under construction.
Qatali added that four security personnel were wounded in the attack, for which he blamed the Taliban. There was no immediate response from the insurgents.

Topics: Afghanistan Gunmen bus

LONDON: Britain will grow its nuclear warhead stockpile by more than 40% to ensure its security in a more risky global environment and as it faces new technological threats, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Tuesday.
The country had previously been reducing its nuclear weapons stockpile, and in 2010, the government set a cap of 180 warheads for the mid-2020 period. Johnson has scrapped the earlier limit and announced the number would now rise to a maximum of 260.
Britain said in a security and defence review it faced risks from nuclear-armed states, emerging nuclear states and state-sponsored nuclear terrorism, and its nuclear deterrent was needed to guarantee its security and that of its allies.
"Some states are now significantly increasing and diversifying their nuclear arsenals," the government said in the review. "The increase in global competition, challenges to the international order, and proliferation of potentially disruptive technologies all pose a threat to strategic stability."
Britain also said it planned to replace its current nuclear warhead with a new one which would be able to operate throughout the lifespan of four new submarines being built and due to enter service in the early 2030s.
It will work with the United States to ensure the new warhead remains Trident-compatible.
With its current submarines, Britain said it would stick to its existing policy of always having one submarine of its four nuclear deterrent submarines on continuous patrol.ove to an overall nuclear weapon stockpile of no more than 260 warheads," it added.

BRUSSELS: The European Commission expects to receive more than 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday, putting the European Union on course to meet its inoculation target.
The EU aims to vaccinate at least 255 million people, or 70% of its adult population, by the end of the summer.
It has faced criticism of a slow rollout amid supply delays from some drugmakers, hiccups in vaccination plans and the suspension of inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine due to potential health issues.
The new expected deliveries from Pfizer include 10 million doses originally expected in the third and fourth quarters, the Commission said.
“These accelerated 10 million doses will bring the total doses of BioNTech-Pfizer in quarter two up to over 200 million,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, revealing for the first time the volume of doses expected from Pfizer in the April-June quarter.
Pfizer on Tuesday confirmed the EU statement regarding second-quarter supply.
“This is very good news. It gives member states room to maneuver and possibly fill gaps in deliveries,” von der Leyen said.
The additional doses would be moved forward from an option of 100 million doses in a second contract the EU signed in January with Pfizer and BioNTech, the EU statement said.
In total the EU has booked 600 million doses from the two companies in two separate contracts.
It is unclear whether this announcement could lead to changes in the EU’s overall delivery forecasts. The Commission said last week it expected 300 million doses in the second quarter from all the vaccine makers it had contracts with.
The bloc in the second quarter expects 55 million doses from Johnson & Johnson and 35 million from Moderna, according to a delivery schedule published by the Italian government and an internal document on supply forecasts from Germany’s health ministry.
AstraZeneca last week announced it aimed to deliver to the 27-nation bloc 70 million doses in the second quarter from its original contractual obligation of 180 million.

PARIS: The number of deaths from Covid-19 across Europe passed 900,000 on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally of official figures provided by health authorities.
As of 0845 GMT, 52 countries and territories of the region — which includes Russia and Turkey — had officially registered 900,185 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic in December 2019.

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Education Ministry on Monday rejected a ban barring schoolgirls aged 12 and above from singing in public, backtracking on its previous order, which drew sharp criticism at home and abroad.

“The letter issued recently by the education department of Kabul city does not reflect the stance and official policy of the Education Ministry,” Najiba Aryan, a ministry spokesperson, told Arab News.

“The Education Ministry is assessing the issue, will share its findings and, if need be, will also take disciplinary action,” she added.

The nationwide decision was disclosed on March 10 in a leaked letter from Ahmad Zamir Kawara, Kabul’s director of education, asking “all public, private and supplementary schools to ban schoolgirls 12 and older from performing in music choirs in any ceremony and public programs.”

The letter warned that school principals would be punished if schools did not follow the order. It stated that teenage schoolgirls could only perform in choirs for female audiences and could not be trained by male tutors.

Kawara could not be reached for comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday.

Taking umbrage over the leaked document, women’s rights activists decried the order, which followed another one issued three months ago calling for young children to be taught at local mosques “to strengthen their Islamic knowledge.”

The move was seen by many as part of Kabul’s campaign to boost its religious credentials with the Taliban ahead of crucial talks on the future of Afghanistan.

The previous decision also evoked harsh criticism.

The ban on public singing by young girls also fueled the fears of several educated Afghan women who said that their hard-won gains for freedom, since the Taliban’s ouster in late 2001, could be lost in an upcoming deal with the insurgent group even as the US eyes a total withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by May 1, amid pressure on Kabul and the Taliban to form a new government.

Campaigners’ reactions opposing the government’s latest move were trending on social media over the weekend, with #IAmMySong gaining traction on Twitter and prompting a few Afghan girls to perform and upload their favorite songs on camera.

Freshta Karim, one of the campaigners, had tweeted earlier for “the order to be immediately reversed.”

“The ministry must give an explanation of why they made such a decision,” she said.

On Monday, she commended “fellow citizens for standing against discrimination.”

Ahmad Sarmast, founder and director of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, tweeted: “Access to music and joining choirs is one of the basic human rights. No discrimination and prejudice can stop girls from joining choirs and having access to training for this high-value art.”

Experts said that the government’s U-turn stemmed from fear.

“Kabul had to reverse the ban because of public reaction and fear of losing international aid as a result,” Taj Mohammad, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News.

Meanwhile, Heather Barr, Human Rights Watch co-director, questioned the ministry’s “conflicting” statements, terming the retraction of the ban as “good news.”

“The Ministry of Education now seems to be denying responsibility for the order banning girls from singing, but it raises questions as to why this clarification did not come earlier and why it conflicted with earlier statements,” she told Arab News.

“The ministry has a serious credibility problem after its effort in December to launch a policy holding primary school classes in mosques. These two incidents highlight the activism of Afghans who care about the rights of girls and who have pushed back hard and made the ministry back down,” she added.

LONDON: The UK announced on Monday that four more countries, including three Arab states, will be added to the country’s coronavirus “red list.” 

Travelers from Oman, Qatar and Somalia will be refused entry to the UK from Friday. People with British or Irish passports, or those with the right to stay long-term in the UK, will be exempt, but will be forced to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The measures, the British government said, “will help to reduce the risk of new variants — such as those first identified in South Africa and Brazil — entering England.”

Ethiopia was also added to the red list on Monday, while Portugal and Mauritius were removed.

The new measures will take effect from 4 a.m. on Friday. The new additions to the list mean that four Arab states are now on Britain’s red list: Oman, Qatar, Somalia and the UAE, which was added in January.

