No taxes on new personal items worth less than SR3,000, says Saudi Customs

No taxes on new personal items worth less than SR3,000, says Saudi Customs
Saudi Customs has clarified what travelers must pay on imported goods. (Reuters)
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

No taxes on new personal items worth less than SR3,000, says Saudi Customs

No taxes on new personal items worth less than SR3,000, says Saudi Customs
  • Saudi Customs clarifies import duty rates
  • VAT is also applied on some goods
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Travelers arriving in Saudi Arabia will not have to pay customs duty on new personal belongings if they are worth less than SR3,000 ($800), Saudi Customs has clarified.
The threshold for personal shipments is SR1,000 (including shipping fees), Al Arabiya reported.
A 15 percent value-added tax (VAT) is imposed on imported goods, Saudi Customs said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.
Students returning from abroad will be exempted from taxes on used household furniture and personal belongings as soon as a proof of college attendance is submitted, it said.
Cars manufactured in 2016 and afterwards are allowed to be imported from UAE to Saudi Arabia, if they follow local specifications and standards and the fuel economy standard.
Tax will be applied at 5 percent of the vehicle’s value, in addition to 15 percent VAT.
The 15 percent VAT rate also applies to goods imported from other Gulf states, in addition to shipping fees, customs fees and any other charges.
These will be applied until the electronic services system among the Gulf countries begins, Saudi Customs said.

Topics: trade customs Saudi Arabia

Savola profits surge as Gulf shoppers fill their freezers

Savola profits surge as Gulf shoppers fill their freezers
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Savola profits surge as Gulf shoppers fill their freezers

Savola profits surge as Gulf shoppers fill their freezers
  • Overall sales see marginal rise
  • Global surge in food buying
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food giant Savola reported a 92 percent jump in profits last year driven by rising demand for frozen foods.
The company behind some of the Kingdom’s best known supermarket brands said net income jumped to SR910.8 million ($242.6 million) last year — even though overall sales rose only marginally to about SR21.7 billion.
The standout performer for the Jeddah-based group was its frozen food segment where revenues grew 18.8 percent.
“For the year 2020 as compared to last year, net profits from the food processing, frozen foods and investments increased by 6.4 percent, 57.1 percent and 15.6 percent, respectively,” the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange on Tuesday.
Frozen food sales surged worldwide last year, especially during the early days of the pandemic when consumers panic bought staple items through fear of shortages emerging.
Some of the world’s largest food producers including Nestle and Unilever have benefited from an increase in people eating at home during coronavirus lockdowns.
Gulf food producers are emerging from a tough trading period prior to last year as the introduction of value added tax in some countries and the departure of expats led to a lull in consumer spending that is now abating.

Topics: FOODS retail Saudi Arabia

Indian workers start Gulf return as COVID-19 restrictions ease, minister says

Indian workers start Gulf return as COVID-19 restrictions ease, minister says
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Indian workers start Gulf return as COVID-19 restrictions ease, minister says

Indian workers start Gulf return as COVID-19 restrictions ease, minister says
  • The Gulf states are home to millions of Indian nationals who have been a key force in production across the region’s $3.7 trillion economy
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Indians who left the Gulf at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic have started to return, state news agency WAM reported, citing Indian minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
“The focus of our efforts in the last few months has now shifted to Indians going back to their usual places of work, study and domicile,” the minister said, adding “the largest numbers, not surprisingly, have gone to the Gulf.”
The Gulf states are home to millions of Indian nationals who have been a key force in production across the region’s $3.7 trillion economy.
Jaishankar said that about 4.58 million Indians from 98 countries returned to India during the pandemic – 39 percent of the returnees were blue-collar workers, 39 percent were professionals, six percent were students, eight percent were visitors and 4.7 were stranded tourists.
He added that the Indian government had been actively urging Gulf governments “to look sympathetically at the employment of their citizens as they chart their recovery pathway.”
“The Gulf has been the focal point of our endeavors, though this is a global effort on our part,” he added.

Topics: Expats India UAE Gulf

Freefalling Lebanon currency hits new low

Freefalling Lebanon currency hits new low
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

Freefalling Lebanon currency hits new low

Freefalling Lebanon currency hits new low
  • Stronger dollar punishes Lebanese consumers
  • Has lost 90 percent of value in informal market over 18 months
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s currency hit a new low against the dollar on the black market Tuesday, continuing its freefall in a country gripped by political deadlock and an economic crisis.
The latest plunge means the Lebanese pound has lost almost 90 percent of its value on the informal market in just 18 months.
The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the dollar at 1,500 since 1997, but the country’s worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war has seen its unofficial value plummet.
The slide has picked up speed over the past two weeks, with the exchange rate soaring from 10,000 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on March 2 to around 15,000 on Tuesday.
Three money changers said they were buying dollars for 14,800 to 14,900 Lebanese pounds, while a customer told AFP they had sold the foreign currency at 15,000 pounds to the dollar.
The pound’s fall has led to soaring food prices in a country where more than half of the population now lives below the poverty line.
The smell of burnt tires wafted over Beirut on Tuesday after gaggles of protesters took to the streets in the capital and elsewhere in the country, in the latest such demonstrations in recent weeks.
“Lebanon exchange rate reaches 15,000LL to the 1$. Last night it was 13,250,” tweeted analyst Maha Yahya.
“Country collapsing around us & we are unable to do anything,” said Yahya, the director of the Carnegie Middle East Center.
Since autumn 2019, banks have largely prevented ordinary depositors from accessing their dollar savings or transferring them abroad, forcing them to resort to the black market to obtain foreign currency.
In a country that needs dollars to import goods, several shops have closed their doors in recent days to re-price goods and some factories have halted production.
The government resigned in August last year after a devastating port blast that killed 200 people and ravaged a large part of the capital.

Topics: Forex Lebanon Currencies

Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women

Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women
Updated 16 March 2021
Shane McGinley

Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women

Rising demand for wealth management services among Middle Eastern women
  • Founded in Singapore in 2016, StashAway has clients in 145 countries and has so far raised $36.4 million in four funding rounds
Updated 16 March 2021
Shane McGinley

A southeast Asian digital wealth management firm has reported rapid growth since its November launch in the Middle East, especially among female clients.

And from retirement to buying a home, StashAway has pinpointed the reasons why users have invested their money with the platform.

The first digital wealth manager to obtain an asset management license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, Ramzi Khleif, general manager of StashAway MENA (Middle East and North Africa), said the “appetite from the market has been extremely strong.”

One of the trends he noticed has been an increase from female investors. When it launched in the Middle East, the company found that two-thirds of signups were men, but the way the current numbers are growing it expects that to change by the end of the year.

“It’s also interesting for us to see how trends in the Far East are very much happening here, with the rise of female investors,” Khleif added.

“We are driven to reach out to more women, empower and educate them on finance. Based on these trends we predict that women will make up half of our client base which is faster than how long it took us to achieve this in Singapore and Malaysia.”

The issue is certainly a pertinent one as research by Barclays Private Bank late last year found a substantial wealth transfer was poised to happen over the next 20 years, with an estimated $15 trillion set to pass to the next generation.

Studies have forecast that four-in-five women from high-net-worth (HNW) families were getting ready to inherit substantial wealth over the next decade or two.

Rasha Badawi, director at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management in the Middle East, said: “As traditional family roles change and more women hold prominent positions in international business, their growing global influence is going to be a major economic force over the next decade, redefining areas that have historically been focused on, and dominated by, men.”

The bank’s research suggested that changes within financial services are needed to better support the growing number of HNW women as they are inheriting more wealth and responsibility. Therefore, wealth managers need to empower wealthy women and embrace their increasing power and influence.

Dr. Ylva Baeckstrom, a behavioral finance and gender expert, told Arab News: “The industry needs to overcome existing biases, work to deliver services and advice that are the equal of those presented to their male relatives, and provide women with the base to support their role as global business leaders of the future.”

StashAway also carried out a survey of why people were opting to invest their money. It found that 32 percent of respondents were focused on growing money for retirement purposes, mainly due to the absence of pension schemes in the region, while buying a property was the main goal for 19 percent of survey participants.

Founded in Singapore in 2016, StashAway has clients in 145 countries and has so far raised $36.4 million in four funding rounds.

Topics: Gulf banking Finance economy women

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine
Updated 16 March 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine
  • The new Saudi National Bank will have 503 branches in the Kingdom, around a quarter of all bank branches in the countr
Updated 16 March 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The merger of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba) will involve the relocation of some branches currently located close to each other, said the chairman of the enlarged lender.

The new Saudi National Bank will have 503 branches in the Kingdom, around a quarter of all bank branches in the country, said Ammar Al-Khudairy, board chairman of the new bank.

He was speaking at a webinar organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance’s Communication and Financial Knowledge Center and moderated by Talat Hafiz, a member of the Saudi Financial Association and an Arab News columnist.

Al-Khudairy noted that as part of the new bank’s expansion plans some branches would be relocated and more would be added.

“Some people are asking whether some branches could be closed. We have, in fact, conducted a study on all the branches of both banks and found out that some 21 branches were very close to each other,” he said.

“These will be relocated to better serve our customers in different areas. In another expansion plan, we will add nine more branches before the end of 2021,” he added.

Al-Khudairy said that all SNB branches would “be fully Islamic on the retail level” when the rebranded outlets opened on April 1.

“In corporate banking, more than 70 percent of the loans will be Shariah compliant. There is still a challenge in the treasury, but, as for the retail, it is going to be wholly Islamic,” he said, adding that SNB would be headquartered in Riyadh, with some operations and logistics departments in Jeddah.

He also revealed that SNB was planning to develop additional Shariah-compliant banking programs and products as part of its “ambition to have a globally leading position in providing Islamic banking services.”

The combination of the two banks will result in major savings.

“We expect the merger to help us get an estimated annual saving amount of SR800 million, and I am personally hopeful that we would go beyond that number,” Al-Khudairy said.

NCB entered into a merger agreement with Samba in October. The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the General Authority for Competition (GAC) approved the linkup earlier this year and it was given the final green light by Samba and NCB shareholders this month.

Al-Khudairy said the merger came about when the chairman of NCB, Saeed Al-Ghamdi, called for a meeting and the idea was suggested. He added that in mid-2019, Samba had formed a strategic expansion and transformation plan to increase its profits and acquisitions.

“We started enhancing and diversifying our services so that we could get more shares and profitability. We also conducted a study on more than 10 global markets and 100 to 120 financial entities before we could agree on the merger,” he said.

On the speed of the merger process, he noted that had it dragged on too long it would have had a negative impact on staff and the relationship between banks and their customers.

“The faster you go with this process and the more transparent you are with the stakeholders, the better it is. The board of directors in the two banks were keen to complete the merging process as fast as we could.

“We signed the initial agreement in July 2020, while the final merger agreement was inked late in October. The final agreement was endorsed after extensive studies with the most experienced financial houses on Wall Street. Two of the three biggest financial houses were advisers for the two banks,” Al-Khudairy added.

According to Argaam, the merged bank will have assets of SR896 billion and during the full year 2020 the two banks made a combined net profit of SR15.65 billion.

Al-Khudairy said the goal of the new entity was to maximize opportunities for its customers, employees, local communities, and shareholders. “Together, Samba and NCB could truly become a bank for all,” Al-Khudairy was quoted as saying on its official website.

Al-Ghamdi said that the NCB and Samba merger would create a clear national champion that would transform the local banking sector and catalyze the delivery of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Upon completion, NCB’s shareholders will own 67.4 percent of the merged bank with Samba holding the remainder. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund – the Public Investment Fund – will be the largest stakeholder.

Al-Khudairy said during the webinar that after negotiations, the two sides agreed on a fair ownership percentage before signing the final agreement.

“Before that, there were also discussions between the two sides on governance, how the board of directors would be formed, and on what basis senior managers should be appointed. All these issues were discussed before the final agreement was officially approved,” he added.

After penning the deal, Al-Khudairy said the parties sought the assistance of six financial, administrative, media, and technical advisers to ensure a smooth merger process, without any interruption to services.

Topics: Samba NCB banking Saudi Arabia Finance

