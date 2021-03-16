You are here

  UK school drops lawsuit over Muslim girl's 'too long' skirt

UK school drops lawsuit over Muslim girl’s ‘too long’ skirt

Uxbridge High School in London threatened her family with legal action after her consecutive absences. (Wikimedia Creative Commons/Uxbridge High School Academy Trust)
Uxbridge High School in London threatened her family with legal action after her consecutive absences. (Wikimedia Creative Commons/Uxbridge High School Academy Trust)
Updated 16 March 2021
  • Student said she felt bullied by Uxbridge High School, which has apologized
  • Her parents argued that short skirts violate Islamic religious beliefs
LONDON: A UK school that threatened a lawsuit over a Muslim schoolgirl whose skirt was “too long” has backed down from taking legal action and apologized, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Siham Hamud, 12, of Uxbridge High School in London, said she was bullied over her religion after being sent home every day in December and told she could only return when wearing a shorter skirt.

The school subsequently threatened her family with legal action after her consecutive absences. Her parents argued that short skirts violate Islamic religious beliefs.

But three months after first threatening legal action, Uxbridge High School has reversed its decision.

Siham’s father Idris Hamud said the period has been “difficult” for the family, and he felt relief upon hearing the news.

In a statement released by lawyers, Hamud said he is “pleased” that the school has listened to their concerns.

“We are very happy that Siham has been able to resume her schooling, with her right to practice her faith by wearing an ankle-length skirt in the same style as the school uniform skirt now accommodated by the school,” he added.

The school has also sent a letter of apology, the statement said. “We thank the school for its willingness to work towards a fair and positive outcome,” Hamud said.

“This has been a difficult period and we are relieved to now have the matter concluded. We are grateful for the support we have received from the wider community.”

Hamud had previously warned that his daughter was “being denied an education because of her religious beliefs.” 

Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka in ‘no rush’ to implement burqa ban

Sri Lanka in ‘no rush’ to implement burqa ban
  • Security minister seeks Cabinet approval, citing national security concerns
Updated 8 min 58 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s government is in “no rush” to implement a proposed ban on the wearing of burqas and the closure of over 1,000 Islamic schools, Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said on Tuesday, adding that it was a serious decision that required “consensus and consultations.”

“It will be implemented with a consensus and consultations with Muslim organizations and leaders. We won’t rush through the proposal, since it is a serious issue,” Rambukwella said.

His remarks came a day after Pakistan’s envoy to Colombo Saad Khattak criticized the island nation’s move to ban the burqa — an outer garment worn by some Muslim women to cover the body and face — saying it was a “divisive” step impacting Muslims in Sri Lanka and across the globe.

Khattak tweeted on Monday that the ban would constitute an “injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe,” adding that it would exacerbate economic difficulties and fuel concerns over the state of “fundamental human rights of minorities in the country.”

Khattak’s statement follows Sri Lanka’s Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara signing a paper over the weekend seeking the Cabinet’s approval to ban the burqa, calling it “a sign of religious extremism” with a “direct impact on national security.”

“The burqa has a direct impact on national security. It is a sign of religious extremism … Such actions will help maintain security … We will definitely ban it,” Weerasekara said during a press conference on Saturday.

A temporary ban on the burqa was imposed three years ago after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, which killed 269 people and injured more than 500 in separate locations of Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019.

The island nation also plans to ban more than 1,000 Islamic seminaries, or madrasas, out of the nearly 2,300 institutions across the island, with Weerasekara saying they were either “not registered with the authorities” or failed to follow the national education policy.

If implemented, the proposed ban could be the latest move impacting Sri Lanka’s minority Muslims, who make up nearly 10 percent of its total population of 22 million, where Buddhists account for 70 percent of the census.

Taking umbrage over the government’s proposed ban, Hilmy Ahamed, vice president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council, said: “Muslim bashing by the government continues to hoodwink the economic burden cast on the 6.9 million who voted them to power.”

Ahamed also highlighted other issues faced by the Muslim community in recent months, among which was the forced cremation of Muslims who had died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“They forcibly cremated over 250 Muslims who had died from the virus against their religious belief, and now they want to ban madrasas and burqas,” he told Arab News.

“It is the right of women to choose what to wear, especially now during the pandemic when face masks are mandatory. Will the same scrutiny be given to Buddhist seminaries, which serve the same purpose as madrasas to educate theologians?” he added.

Shreen Saroor, cofounder of the Colombo-based Women’s Action Network, agreed, telling Arab News: “The ban violates Muslim women’s freedom of religion and expression.”

She questioned the government’s timing for the ban of the face and body veil “when everyone is wearing face masks to protect themselves from virus.”

“In the last few months, there has been an increase of Islamophobic rhetoric, and this ban is part of that. The Muslim community has been discussing various reforms, but getting rid of what has been practiced for such a long time overnight shows how this state regards its minorities and the pluralistic nature of our constitution,” Saroor said.

Ahamed agreed, adding that if the government were “genuinely concerned about national security, they would ban backpacks as well since suicide bombers often carry bombs in their backpacks.”

Lawmakers, for their part, believe that Sri Lanka’s delay in implementing the ban is part of its “vote-buying tactics.”

“Postponement of the implementation of the ban is to woo more votes from Muslim countries for Sri Lanka at the upcoming UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva on March 22,” Parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman told Arab News on Tuesday.

“The government is harassing Muslims. Such actions can have adverse repercussions on the Muslim community,” he added.

Others said the move could have a direct impact on tourism to the country.

M. Ameen, president of the Sri Lanka Muslim Council and editor of popular Islamic weekly, Nawamani, told Arab News: “The burqa ban will harm the island’s tourism industry because Arab women are more likely to reject Sri Lanka as a tourist destination.

“Arab tourists are heavy spenders, and they like the island very much. This move can divert them to neighboring countries,” he added.

In the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, 71,636 tourists from the Gulf and the Middle East — with 50 percent from Saudi Arabia — had visited the island nation, A. M. Jaufer, president of the Chamber of Tourism and Industry in Sri Lanka, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Pakistan sounds alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave

Pakistan sounds alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago

Pakistan sounds alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave

Pakistan sounds alarm over ‘third’ COVID-19 wave
  • Doctors call for mass vaccination rollout to ‘protect precious lives, fragile economy’
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities on Tuesday urged people to strictly follow public health guidelines amid fears of a “third wave” of COVID-19 infections around the country.

“We are trying our best to take all necessary measures to control the infections, but it is almost impossible without public support,” Sajid Hussain Shah, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, told Arab News on Tuesday.

He said that the government had imposed lockdowns in virus hotspots, including the capital Islamabad and some areas of the populous Punjab province.

“We request the public to strictly follow health guidelines for their own benefit,” he said.

The South Asian nation of 220 million reported 2,511 new infections and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, while 1,895 patients were in critical condition across the country.

The rate of people testing positive in June last year was as high as 23 percent, but dropped to 1.7 percent by September. It began to increase again, reaching 7.45 percent in January before dropping to 3 percent by mid-February and then climbing to 7.1 percent in March.

In recent weeks, senior Pakistani ministers have claimed that a third wave of the epidemic was gathering momentum, leading to an uptick in the number of infections and hospitalization rate.

Shah agreed that hospital admissions and deaths from coronavirus are on the rise, but said that the government has increased the number of medical facilities to handle the situation.

However, Dr. Qaisar Sajjad, secretary-general of the Pakistan Medical Association, warned that hospitals were fast running out of capacity due to a sharp increase in infections and admissions.

“It’s high time the government started mass vaccination across Pakistan to save precious lives and the fragile national economy,” he told Arab News.

Pakistan began the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination campaign last week, with people over 60 eligible to register for the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Authorities have also started walk-in vaccinations at treatment centers for people over 70.

Previously, people had to receive a text from authorities informing them of the designated vaccination center and the time of their appointment.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood, a public health specialist at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, said the virus variant was “deadlier and more lethal” than the previous one and that the number of patients on ventilators was still increasing.

“We have run out of capacity and are working to increase the number of beds for coronavirus patients,” Mahmood told Arab News.

He said that his hospital had increased the number of coronavirus beds from 50 to 66 this week due to a surge in admissions.

“People should strictly follow social distancing, wash their hands and avoid gatherings,” he said.

Mahmood said that most of his colleagues had received the Sinopharm jab and none had developed any serious side effects.

“It’s a safe and effective vaccine, and people should get the jabs as early as possible to fight the virus,” he said.

Pro-Palestinian activists target Israeli-owned factory in UK

Palestine Action blocked access to the factory, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire. (Courtesy of Palestine Action)
Palestine Action blocked access to the factory, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire. (Courtesy of Palestine Action)
Updated 17 March 2021
SARAH GLUBB

Pro-Palestinian activists target Israeli-owned factory in UK

Palestine Action blocked access to the factory, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire. (Courtesy of Palestine Action)
  • Palestine Action has occupied a number of subsidiaries owned by Elbit Systems in the UK
  • The group claims it manufactures components for tanks and drones for the Israeli military
Updated 17 March 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Pro-Palestinian activists forced an Israeli-owned factory in the West Midlands of England to shut down on Tuesday.
Palestine Action, along with a number of activists from Animal Rebellion, blocked access to the factory, chained the gates, poured red paint and spray-painted messages on the exterior of the building in Tamworth, Staffordshire.
The group has occupied a number of subsidiaries owned by Elbit Systems in the UK, which it claims manufactures components for tanks and drones for the Israeli military.

Last month, six Palestine Action activists were arrested for causing thousands of pounds in damages to another Elbit-owned factory in Shenstone, Staffordshire. That was the fourth time that factory was shut in five months.
“Elbit’s military activity uses solvents, fuels and a host of other poisonous chemicals, which leach toxins into the environment that remain there for decades and possibly, even centuries, causing a massive impact to the wellbeing of our planet,” said Palestine Action in a statement.
“Shutting Elbit down is completely in line with both the movement’s missions to end the UK’s complicity in a damaging, murderous and lethal industry,” it added.
Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, told Arab News: “More and more people are finding out about Elbit’s complicity and their weapons being tested on Palestinian people and want to show solidarity and shut these factories down.”
Staffordshire Police said it was dealing with a small protest at a factory site in Tamworth.
“We have a number of specialist officers in attendance at Amington Industrial Estate and are working with partners to resolve the incident safely.”

US report says Russia, Iran and Hezbollah meddled in 2020 election

US report says Russia, Iran and Hezbollah meddled in 2020 election
Updated 17 March 2021
Reuters

US report says Russia, Iran and Hezbollah meddled in 2020 election

US report says Russia, Iran and Hezbollah meddled in 2020 election
  • Iran launched a 'multi-pronged covert influence campaign' to undercut Trump’s support, US intelligence agencies found
  • Putin likely directed a Russian effort to manipulate the election in trump's favor
Updated 17 March 2021
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of and likely directed a Russian effort to manipulate the 2020 US presidential campaign to benefit former President Donald Trump with “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” against challenger Joe Biden, US intelligence officials said on Tuesday.
The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscored allegations that Trump’s allies played into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump, a Republican, and became president on Jan. 20.
US intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a “multi-pronged covert influence campaign” by Iran intended to undercut Trump’s support. Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and imposed fresh sanctions.
The report also punctured a counter-narrative pushed by Trump’s allies that China was interfering on Biden’s behalf, concluding that Beijing “did not deploy interference efforts.”
“China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught,” the report said.
US officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to influence the election, although “in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran.”
US intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously concluded that Russia also interfered in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy with a campaign of propaganda aimed at harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.
The Russian, Chinese and Cuban Embassies in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Iranian mission to the United Nations and the Venezuelan Ministry of Information also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Moscow, Beijing and Tehran routinely deny allegations of cyberespionage and subterfuge.
The new report said Putin knew of and “probably directed” the election interference efforts. As an example, Putin “had purview over the activities of Andriy Derkach,” a Ukrainian lawmaker who played a prominent role in the effort and has ties to Russian intelligence, the report said.
“We assess Russian leaders preferred that former President Trump win re-election despite perceiving some of his administration’s policies as anti-Russia. We have high confidence in this assessment,” the report stated.
A key role was also played by a second man with Russian intelligence ties, Konstantin Kilimnik, according to the report. Kilimnik and Derkach met with and gave materials to Trump-linked people to push for formal investigations, and Derkach released four audio recordings to try to implicated Biden in corruption, it said.
That refers to conversations that right-wing figures in the United States cited as evidence that Biden tried to protect his son Hunter from a probe in Ukraine.
Kilimnik was an associate of Paul Manafort, who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman. Trump last year pardoned Manafort for a criminal conviction that stemmed from Mueller’s investigation.
Russian agents also tried to “phish” employees of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, “likely in an attempt to gather information related to President Biden’s family,” it said. Hunter Biden had served on Burisma’s board.
As in the 2016 election, the Russian so-called troll factory formerly known as the Internet Research Agency pushed disparaging stories on social media about Biden and Democrats and complained about censorship by the tech companies, the report said. It also sought to exacerbate US divisions on racial justice issues, the report said.

French PM vows to get AZ jab ‘very quickly’ if approval given

French PM vows to get AZ jab ‘very quickly’ if approval given
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

French PM vows to get AZ jab ‘very quickly’ if approval given

French PM vows to get AZ jab ‘very quickly’ if approval given
  • Jean Castex, 55, said he had been ready to wait his turn until later in the year for a vaccination, but had changed his mind to help restore confidence in AstraZeneca’s shot
  • France, Germany and several other EU countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution pending a ruling following reports of blood clots
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday vowed he would be vaccinated “very quickly” with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to give the public confidence in the jab if it is ruled as safe by the EU medicines agency.
Castex, 55, said that as a person of his age with no underlying health conditions he had been ready to wait his turn until later in the year for a vaccination, but had changed his mind to help restore confidence in AstraZeneca’s shot.
“I have decided that it would be wise if I was vaccinated very quickly once the suspension, as I hope, is lifted and all the guarantees are given, to show my fellow citizens that the vaccine is the way out of this crisis and can be taken in all security,” he told BFM TV in a live interview.
France, Germany and several other EU countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution pending a ruling Thursday by the European Medicines Agency following reports of blood clots.
“If there is the slightest doubt among my fellow citizens we have to lift it. We are awaiting the opinion of the EMA and once we have it we will follow it,” he said.
“I think the opinion will be positive and... we can restore a full confidence in this vaccine.”
Covid-19 infections are stubbornly high in France, which has not imposed any nationwide lockdown since last year, as pressure on hospitals in the Paris region forces the government to think about tightening its measures.
Castex indicated that new restrictions could be put in place for the Paris region, such as the weekend lockdowns already imposed in the Nice and Calais regions.
“We are in a worrying and critical situation and, clearly, measures of the type that have been used in other parts of the territory are on the table,” he said.

