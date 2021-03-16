Who’s Who: Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi, assistant to the Saudi transport minister at the excellent rank

Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Arifi was recently appointed an assistant to the Saudi transport minister at the excellent rank.
Al-Arifi received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Babson College, Massachusetts in the US in 2004. He did a master’s in business administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business, California in 2010.
In May 2014, Al-Arifi was appointed chief financial officer at Jadwa Investment, a Saudi closed joint stock company headquartered in Riyadh. The appointment came as part of the firm’s expansion plans and reinforcement of its senior management team.
Al-Arifi was responsible for leading the company’s finance team with focus on strategy, planning, development, monitoring and reporting overview of all elements of the financial management of the company.
Before joining Jadwa Investment, he worked at Bahri, formerly known as the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, which is one of the largest shipping companies in the world. There, he served as a treasurer who supervised the company’s investments, managing liquidity and financing.
At Bahri, he also played a role in the company’s merger with Saudi Aramco’s Vela, a fully owned subsidiary of the oil giant, specializing in oil shipping. The historic merger of the two shipping giants, worth $1.3 billion, was at that time the biggest of its kind in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Arifi also worked at the Capital Market Authority (CMA) since its inception in 2004. At CMA, he participated in the Saudi capital market development through the formulation of regulatory framework and issuance of several regulations such as listing rules and merger and acquisition regulations.
