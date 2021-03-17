You are here

Saudi Arabia targets 60 schools as cabinet approves privatization drive

Saudi Arabia targets 60 schools as cabinet approves privatization drive
It is part of an overall plan to boost the private sector’s economic contribution to 65 percent of GDP. (File/Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia targets 60 schools as cabinet approves privatization drive

Saudi Arabia targets 60 schools as cabinet approves privatization drive
  • Gulf states are increasingly considering the privatization of assets and processes as state budgets come under pressure
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to privatize 60 schools this year as the Kingdom steps up efforts to attract investment.
Rayyan Nagadi, the CEO of the National Center for Privatization & PPP made the disclosure in an interview with Al Arabiya.
The education sector together with utilities, health and transportation form the focus of current privatization efforts, he said.
It comes after the Saudi Council of Ministers on Tuesday approved privatization plans for 16 sectors of the economy.
The Kingdom wants to attract more international investments to create jobs for Saudis, said Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who also chairs the Privatization Program Committee.
Gulf states are increasingly considering the privatization of assets and processes as state budgets come under pressure and governments look to trim unnecessary spending. The system is already well established in the power generation sector and is now being considered for other forms of infrastructure such as roads, bridges and wastewater provision.
The National Center for Privatization & PPP is the government body taking the lead in driving privatization across the targeted sectors of the economy.
The Kingdom’s fledgling privatization system aims to enable the distribution of responsibilities and risks between the government and the private sector, and to reduce the government’s capital budget.

 

Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in Saudi Arabia
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in Saudi Arabia

Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in Saudi Arabia
  • The expansion will boost storage capacity in the Kingdom by 89 percent and its geographical delivery network by 58 percent
DUBAI: Amazon plans to hire 1,500 new employees in Saudi Arabia and add 11 buildings, the company said.

The expansion will boost storage capacity in the Kingdom by 89 percent and its geographical delivery network by 58 percent.
The global conglomerate currently operates three warehouses – known as fulfillment centers – in Riyadh and Jeddah, 11 delivery stations and two sorting centers. By the end of the year, this will be increased to six warehouses and 13 delivery stations. Eleven brand new buildings will be added to the network, while some older facilities will be closed or upgraded.
Amazon’s investments this year will achieve an enhanced storage capacity delivered through a pipeline of new openings, closure of older buildings, and upgrades designed to deliver a smarter, faster and more consistent experience for customers. By the end of 2021, Amazon’s fulfillment network will reach across a total floor area of over 867,000 square feet.
The Seattle-based company is also partnering with Saudi Post and a network of 10 service partners.
“These new investments reiterate our commitment to Saudi Arabia, contributing to the local economy through the creation of new job opportunities. Our investments in technology and infrastructure align with Saudi’s digital transformation goals, enabling world-class fulfillment offerings to our independent seller partners, and faster delivery on an expanded product selection to our customers,” Prashant Saran, director of operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.
The company did not reveal the value of the new investment in Saudi Arabia, but it is has spent more than $11.5 billion globally in 2020 to boost its operations as more people shopped online during the pandemic. The e-commerce market in the Kingdom has surged in the wake of COVID-19, as people were forced to stay at home and do their shopping online.
According to figures by research firm Statista, e-commerce revenue in Saudi Arabia is set to reach $7.051 billion this year and grow at an annual rate of 5.38 percent to reach $8.697 billion by 2025. The largest segment for consumers is fashion and the average revenue per user is estimated at about $248.69.
A survey of 900 online Saudi shoppers late last year by advertising platform Criteo found that 58 percent of Saudi respondents said they felt more comfortable shopping online than in-store. When it comes to service considerations, 35 percent of respondents said the shipping cost was a big factor in their decision-making process.

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property
Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property
The ruler of Dubai has formed a tribunal to resolve disputes between heirs involved in the sale of inherited properties.
It will draw on the expertise of lawyers as well as financial and property experts to protect the rights of people who may inherit a home in the emirate.
“The special tribunal will also adjudicate and issue rulings on appeals against the decisions and procedures issued by the Department of Land and Property in Dubai or the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment,” according to a statement on the official WAM news agency.

Almost two decades of rampant residential construction has created thousands of new homes across the emirate. However the death of a property owner can create problems for relatives left behind who may not agree on plans or who may be saddled with an asset worth less than its original costs.

The new tribunal aims to address some of these issues.

In cases where the property cannot be easily split between the people who have a claim over it, the tribunal will be able to auction the assets and distribute the proceeds between the heirs.
But it will only get involved when the parties submit a legal document showing they could not reach an amicable settlement.
It means that other legal bodies such as the DIFC Courts will no longer deal with such cases once the tribunal is up and running.
All judgments, decisions and orders issued by the special tribunal will be final and incontestable, the statement said.

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts
Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts

Bahrain sees 140% rise in government health contracts
  • While overall value of tenders dropped 14%, Ministry of Health spending soared in fight against COVID-19
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health reported a 140 percent year-on-year increase in the total value of tenders awarded last year, as the country ramped up its expenditure to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to figures released on Wednesday by Bahrain’s Tender Board — the country’s government procurement regulator — 1,688 tenders worth $4.1 billion were issued last year. This compares to a total value of $4.8 billion in 2019, a year-on-year drop of 14.58 percent.

Despite the overall drop in the value of tenders awarded, the ministry awarded 137 tenders valued at $298.1 million, compared to 93 tenders valued at some $123.8 million in 2019.

“This surge in spending is attributed to the Kingdom’s robust and rapid COVID-19 response in many fronts, including a track and trace app, extensive testing, vaccinations, hospital robots, car park conversions to hospitals and more,” the Tender Board said in a statement.

Gulf Daily News reported that Bahrain registered 682 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 131,683.

It has also carried out 3,321,242 tests. The death of a 50-year-old expat brought the number of deaths to 485.

Analysis of the tenders issued last year showed that the oil and gas sector dominated with 228 tenders worth $1.6 billion, followed by the construction and engineering industry (317 tenders worth $875.7 million).

While the total value of tenders issued within the services sector amounted to $424.8 million, it dominated in terms of the number of contracts, with 599 tenders.

Shaikh Nayef bin Khalid Al-Khalifa, chairman of the Tender Board, said 2020 “has proven one of the most challenging and unpredictable years globally for businesses in all sectors across the board. Despite these less-than-friendly conditions, throughout the year Bahrain awarded an impressive 1,688 contracts valued at well over $4 billion.”

Bahrain’s “extensive, multibillion-dollar pipeline of infrastructure projects is a case in point, and has driven the consistently high value of contracts in our thriving construction and engineering sector throughout the year,” he added.

 

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn
Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn

Saudi Arabia closes March domestic sukuk program at $2.05bn
  • The deal is part of the government’s domestic sukuk programme
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center closed on Tuesday its local issuance for March, 2021 of the Kingdom’s sukuk, or Islamic bonds, program at a total of SR7.674 billion ($2.05 billion), Saudi state news agency SPA said.
The issuance was divided into two tranches, the first amounting to SR2.710 billion maturing in 2028, while the second amounted to SR4.964 billion maturing in 2031

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card
Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card

Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card
  • Sudan has embarked on a number of economic reforms since being removed from the US Sponsors of Terrorism list late last year
RIYADH: Sudan’s first local visa card has been issued to its prime minister as Khartoum takes another step toward normalizing its financial system.

Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok received the card from the Shariah-compliant United Money Bank, Asharq Business reported.
It follows a move by the government to unify the country’s exchange rate, United Money Bank CEO Yusef Ahmed Al-Tanni said.
Sudan has embarked on a number of economic reforms since being removed from the US Sponsors of Terrorism list late last year. That decision has helped the country take steps toward re-joining the international financial system.
Other reforms include fuel price liberalization, which contributed to the acceleration of inflation to 330.8 percent last month
“We aim to attract remittances of Sudanese working abroad through official channels and attract inflows of foreign investment,” the Central Bank of Sudan said.
“Unifying the Sudanese pound exchange rate, canceling fuel subsidies and tax measures within the 2021 budget, and increasing electricity, will reduce the distortions of the economy and facilitate financial control,” the International Monetary Fund said.

