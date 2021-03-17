Saudi Telecom to develop AI infrastructure with Kingdom’s data body

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s data and artificial intelligence (AI) body will work with Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to develop high-tech infrastructure in crucial sectors such as healthcare and urban planning, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) signed the agreement with STC to further improve the Kingdom’s data capabilities, a key policy goal under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 agenda.
The agreement explores opportunities to establish local AI infrastructure, empowering AI experts in the field of business, as well as providing government and private institutions access to high-tech solutions.
Governments across the Gulf have been investing heavily in modern technology as they seek to add higher value industries and reduce dependence on oil.
Saudi Arabia, last year, announced it was investing $20 billion in AI projects by 2030, launching a national strategy to attract investors in the field.
