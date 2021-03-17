Anwar Hadid celebrates Dua Lipa’s Grammys win

DUBAI: British pop sensation Dua Lipa on Sunday took home the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album with “Future Nostalgic,” and her part-Palestinian model partner Anwar Hadid took it upon himself to celebrate the star’s success.
On Tuesday, Lipa shared a series of images on Instagram that showed her 62.5 million followers a sneak peak of the party that Hadid threw for her. She said: “All the (butterflies) in da world waiting (for) me, my angel boy @anwarspc.”
DUBAI: It was around the same time last year that Art Dubai had to cancel its physical event due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, going fully digital instead.
Twelve months on, and the UAE event – recognized as the Middle East’s leading art fair for showcasing local, regional, and international artists – is back on the ground, with a new location and refreshed format.
Scheduled to take place from March 29 to April 3, Art Dubai 2021 will be held at a purpose-built venue that will “ensure the highest COVID-19 safety protocols” at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Running in partnership with Dubai Culture, the fair will feature a total of 50 contemporary and modern galleries from 31 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Palestine, India, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia.
For those galleries unable to travel to the emirate due to the pandemic, Art Dubai’s new remote participation program will connect them digitally with fair visitors live during the event.
Organizers have confirmed that the fair will be laid out in a way that ensures easy access and socially distanced movement throughout.
“From the moment that you park your car and go through Gate Avenue (in DIFC) until you leave, you navigate the space and find different things depending on what you’re looking for,” said Pablo del Val, artistic director of Art Dubai.
“It’s going to be clever, because it’s going to give the right amount of time for everyone to see everything without feeling that they are trapped in the main space.”
On safety, del Val added that he was keen for visitors to stay responsible and to treat Art Dubai as a “cultural event” as opposed to a social one.
“(I think we should) stop addressing culture as a place where you go to have fun, meet people, and make small talk. Let’s be more responsible.
“We are an industry, and we have many people involved who live off what we do. It is not only the artists – who are the main focus – you have the galleries, the carpenters, the shippers, the installers.
“There is an entire industry of people that has been suffering during this period of time. The entire art industry is a business in itself that needs opportunities to perform and to be alive.
“So, I think it’s extremely important that we understand that we are not producing a social event. We are producing a cultural event. We are giving people the possibility of joining it in the most responsible way.
“Truly, it has been a blessing to be able to do anything, and (much thought has been put into) every single procedure that we have applied to make it succeed,” he added.
Sofia Boutella, Amir El-Masry cast in new series 'SAS: Rogue Heroes'
DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella and Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry have been cast in “SAS: Rogue Heroes,” a new series from “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight, the BBC has announced.
The pair join a star-studded cast that includes English actor and model Connor Swindells, “Game of Thrones” actor Alfie Allen, and Dominic West from “The Affair.”
The six-part series, based on Ben Macintyre’s novel of the same name, tells the true events of the formation of the Special Air Service, the British special forces unit during World War II.
While character plots remain scarce, the cast names have been revealed with Boutella set to play the role of Eve.
Meanwhile, Swindells takes the part of David Stirling, the British officer who executed a radical plan to set up a small commando unit to create mayhem behind enemy lines in North Africa.
Boutella is certainly one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. The “Atomic Blonde” actress recently wrapped up filming for the Wyatt Rockefeller-directed film “Settlers” and is set to begin shooting sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang” alongside an all-star cast that includes Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis, and Steven Yuen.
Her latest film, “Prisoners of the Ghostland” starring Nicolas Cage, made its world premiere at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival in February to critical acclaim.
Boutella, who put aside her modeling and dancing career – she toured with Madonna as a backup dancer at one point – to pursue acting, took Hollywood by storm, quickly gaining a reputation as one to watch.
She now has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.
Meanwhile, El-Masry is a two-time BAFTA nominee who made his film debut in Egyptian cinema, following advice given to him by screen legend Omar Sharif.
In addition to the new BBC series, El-Masry was tapped to star in Netflix’s new sci-fi drama “The One.” The series, which launched on March 12, is based on British author John Marrs’ novel of the same name, and El-Masry appears alongside actors Hannah Ware and Dimitri Leonidas.
'Bird Summons': A journey of self-realization in the Scottish Highlands
MANAL SHAKIR
CHICAGO: From award-winning author Leila Aboulela comes “Bird Summons,” a journey that follow three women into the Scottish Highlands to visit the grave of 19th century Scottish Muslim convert Lady Evelyn Cobbold. On a mission to learn about Lady Evelyn’s life and a connection to their own Muslim roots, the women learn much more about themselves than they’ve ever known before.
Salma is a massage therapist from Egypt, has four children and a British husband who converted to Islam. After being voted out of the Arabic Speaking Muslim Women’s Group, she tries to salvage a trip to Lady Evelyn’s grave to redeem herself in her own eyes and in her community’s. Along for the ride is one of her closest friends, Iman, who grew up in Syria, is beautiful beyond compare and who is on her third marriage, and Moni from Sudan, whose son with cerebral palsy has kept all of her attention for the past several years.
Each woman is so embedded in routine and living life for their families or husbands that they’ve forgotten themselves. But venturing into the Scottish Highlands will force them to examine their own lives. Fashioned around Fariduddin Attar’s “Conference of the Birds,” the women are guided by a mystical hoopoe who shares parables that blend together Scottish lore and their own Muslim identity for them to understand the path they are on and the path they should take to move forward.
Aboulela magically weaves the two identities of each woman, their Eastern roots and Western lives, forcing them to look at their own reflections and acknowledging who they are and the paths they have chosen in life. They live in contemporary times, with anti-immigration policies and bigoted opinions surrounding them, with children who are growing apart from them, or are not growing at all. They are trapped within their own confines until their ordinary lives are upended into something extraordinary.
Aboulela’s magical realism presents itself with an etherealness against the backdrop of the Scottish Highlands. Dealing with ego and shedding oneself of pride, learning how to balance and allowing the past to rest, Aboulela tells a story of moving forward, looking deeply into oneself and finding that the universe is at one’s fingertips. Sometimes, change just takes a different perspective — and strength will always follow.
Yara Shahidi joins the Dior Stands With Women campaign
DUBAI: Part-Middle Eastern star Yara Shahidi has joined forces with actress Charlize Theron for the second installment of the Dior Stand with Women campaign.
Last Fall, Christian Dior Parfums teamed up with Theron to launch the empowering initiative. Now, Dior Parfums is taking the campaign to the next level by adding women like Shahidi to the roster to share their message.
The “Grown-ish” star features in a series of portraits and videos alongside American actress, director and producer Natalie Portman, Chinese actress and singer Li Bingbing, US model Dilone, South Korean figure skater Kim Yuna, Iranian-French architect India Mahdavi and French-Moroccan writer and journalist Leila Slimani.
The series of promotional videos is called #Diorstandswithwomen and #Diorchinup.
“What we know to be true is that so many young women aren’t given the space to feel heard consistently, to feel as though people are genuinely taking the time to hear what they are saying,” Shahidi shared in a clip.
“When I go in to fight for what I believe is right or what is crucial for a certain project, I think there’s many times that women — and it’s only exacerbated when you’re a woman of color — toe the line between being assertive and driven or aggressive. So, it is an important and required constant conversation, even for me, to know that my being assertive, my being driven and my being committed is not something to ever be ashamed of,” she added.
Sharing Shahidi’s sentiment, Portman said in the opening of her video: “It was instilled in me very early on that if there isn’t justice, you have to stand up because not standing up against injustice is being complicit with it.”
The female-lead initiative first launched in September 2020 in partnership with Theron’s charity organization Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).
Founded in 2007, the initiative is geared toward providing scholarships for higher education support for future leaders.
By partnering with CTAOP, Dior will continue to award scholarships over the next few months, which will not only cover tuition fees, but also accommodation, food, books, computers, travel expenses and one-on-one tutoring for the next generation of young women leaders.