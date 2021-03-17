You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
1 / 3
Police officers stop vehicles at a checkpoint in the Karrada district of Iraq's capital Baghdad on March 14, 2021, as they enforce a total curfew imposed to curb COVID-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)
Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
2 / 3
Police officers man a checkpoint in the Karrada district of Iraq's capital Baghdad on March 14, 2021, as they enforce a total curfew imposed to curb COVID-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)
Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
3 / 3
Police officers stop a vehicle at a checkpoint in the Karrada district of Iraq's capital Baghdad on March 14, 2021, as they enforce a total curfew imposed to curb COVID-19 coronavirus cases. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydrkf

Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
  • Despite the rise, the government said it was easing restrictions aimed to stem the spread of coronavirus, including partially lifting a curfew
  • Health officials carry out some 40,000 tests every day, in a population of 40 million people
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq recorded a new high of 5,663 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, health officials said, nearly two weeks since the visit of Pope Francis to the country.
The number of Iraqis infected since the Covid-19 pandemic began now stands at over 768,000 including 13,827 deaths, with 33 of those in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry figures Wednesday.
Health officials carry out some 40,000 tests every day, in a population of 40 million people.
Despite the rise, the government said it was easing restrictions aimed to stem the spread of coronavirus, including partially lifting a curfew.
Pope Francis toured Iraq from March 5-8, celebrating prayers with crowds of faithful, including in a stadium filled with thousands of worshippers in Irbil.
As is common across Iraq, few among the crowds wore masks — and the recent introduction of a fine has made little difference to that.
Numbers of cases in Iraq have fluctuated over the months, peaking in September at around 5,000 new cases per day, dropping to around 800 cases a day in December, then rising in late February to over 4,000.
Iraq suffers from a chronic shortages of drugs and medical care, and those patients who can often prefer to source oxygen tanks for treatment at home, rather than go to overcrowded and run-down hospitals.
Baghdad has received only 50,000 vaccines, China’s Sinopharm jab.
While the government boasts of plans to purchase 16 million doses, parliament has still not voted on the 2021 budget.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq

Related

Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change
Middle-East
Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary
  • Spanish director Alba Sotorra got rare, extensive access to Begum and other Western women over several months in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp
  • Shamima Begum: ‘I would say to the people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left’
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: “Okay, um... My name’s Shamima. I’m from the UK. I’m 19.”
Spoken with a nervous laugh, the introduction to a room full of women and restless babies could be the start of any young mothers’ support group.
But the speaker is Shamima Begum, the teenage “Daesh bride” who left Britain for Syria in 2015 to join the Daesh group, and whose desire to return sparked a right-wing press frenzy that saw her stripped of her citizenship.
The footage is captured in “The Return: Life After ISIS,” a documentary premiering Wednesday at the online Texas-based South By Southwest festival.
Spanish director Alba Sotorra got rare, extensive access to Begum and other Western women over several months in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp, where they remain following the so-called caliphate’s collapse in 2019.
“I would say to the people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left,” Begum tells the filmmakers.
“I just want them to put aside everything they’ve heard about me in the media,” she adds.
Begum left her London home aged just 15 to travel to Syria with two school friends, and married a Daesh fighter.
She was “found” by British journalists, heavily pregnant at another Syrian camp, in February 2019 — and her apparent lack of remorse in initial interviews drew outrage.
But Begum and fellow Westerners including US-born Hoda Muthana strike a very different and apologetic tone in Sotorra’s film.
The documentary follows “workshop” sessions in which the women write letters to their younger selves expressing regret about their departures for Syria, and plant a tree to remember their loved ones.
“It was known that Syria was a warzone and I still traveled into it with my own children — now how I did this I really don’t know looking back,” says one Western woman.
Begum recalls feeling like an “outsider” in London who wanted to “help the Syrians,” but claims on arrival she quickly realized Daesh were “trapping people” to boost the so-called caliphate’s numbers and “look good for the (propaganda) videos.”
Sotorra, the director, gained camp access thanks to Kurdish fighters she had followed in Syria for her previous film.
She set out to document the Kurdish women’s sacrifices in running a camp filled with their former enemies’ wives and children, but soon pivoted to the Western women.
“I will never be able to understand how a woman from the West can take this decision of leaving everything behind to join a group that is committing the atrocities that Daesh is committing,” Sotorra told AFP.
“I do understand now how you can make a mistake.”
On Sotorra’s arrival in March 2019, the women — fresh from a warzone — were “somehow blocked... not thinking and not feeling.”
“Shamima was a piece of ice when I met her,” Sotorra told AFP.
“She lost the kid when I was there... it took a while to be able to cry,” she recalled.
“I think it’s just surviving, you need to protect yourself to survive.”
Another factor is the enduring presence of “small but very powerful” groups of even “more radicalized women” who remain loyal to Daesh and exert pressure on their campmates.
“We had (other) women who joined in the beginning, and then they received pressure from other women so they stopped coming,” said Sotorra.
In the film, Begum claims she “had no choice but to say certain things” to journalists “because I lived in fear of these women coming to my tent one day and killing me and killing my baby.”
The question of what can and should be done with these women — and their children — plagues Western governments, sowing divisions among allies.
Last month, Britain’s Supreme Court rejected Begum’s bid to return to challenge a decision stripping her citizenship on national security grounds.
How much the women knew about — and abetted — Daesh’s rapes, tortures and beheadings may never be known.
In the documentary, Begum denies she “knew about” or “supported these crimes,” dismissing claims she could have been in Daesh’s feared morality police as a naive 15-year-old who did not even “speak the language.”
“I never even had a parking ticket back in my own country before... I never harmed anybody, I never killed anybody, I never did anything,” says Canadian Kimberly Polman.
An incredulous Kurdish woman points out that “maybe your husband killed my cousin.”
Sotorra believes the women could be useful back home in preventing the same mistake in future generations, and points to the cruelty of raising young children in this environment.
“It took them a while to realize that they have responsibility for (their) choice... they cannot just think ‘Okay, I regret, I go back, as if nothing has happened,’” she said.
“No, it’s not about this... you have to accept the consequences.”

Topics: Shamima Begum Alba Sotorra ‘The Return: Life After ISIS’

Related

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum
World
Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of Shamima Begum
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return
World
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum’s legal bid to return

Ukraine says Iran report a ‘cynical’ attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash

Ukraine says Iran report a ‘cynical’ attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine says Iran report a ‘cynical’ attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash

Ukraine says Iran report a ‘cynical’ attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash
  • Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with ground-to-air missiles
  • The Iranian government later declared that the shooting down was a "disastrous mistake" by forces who were on high alert
Updated 53 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday criticised a report into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year as a cynical attempt by the Iranian authorities to hide the true reasons behind the crash.
"What we saw in the published report today is nothing more than a cynical attempt to hide the true reasons for the downing of our plane," Kuleba wrote on Facebook. "We will not allow Iran to hide the truth, we will not allow it to avoid responsibility for this crime."

Earlier, Iran's civil aviation body blamed an error by an air defence operator in a final report on the cause of a Ukrainian passenger plane crash in January 2020 that killed all 176 people aboard, the agency said.
"The plane was identified as a hostile target due to a mistake by the air defence operator...near Tehran and two missiles were fired at it," the report said in its summary, published on the agency's website.
"The flight's operation did not have a role in creating the error by the air defence battery," the report added.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with ground-to-air missiles on Jan. 8, 2020 shortly after it took off from Tehran.
The Iranian government later declared that the shooting down was a "disastrous mistake" by forces who were on high alert during a regional confrontation with the United States.
Iran was on edge about possible attacks after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces in retaliation for the killing days before of its most powerful military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US missile strike at Baghdad airport.

Topics: Iran Ukraine airliner

Related

US report says Russia, Iran and Hezbollah meddled in 2020 election
World
US report says Russia, Iran and Hezbollah meddled in 2020 election
Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran
Middle-East
Fire festival incidents kill 10, injure hundreds in Iran

Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program

Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program

Palestinians get 60,000 vaccine doses through WHO program
  • These are the first doses to arrive through the WHO’s COVAX initiative
  • Until now, the PA had received 2,000 doses from Israel and acquired another 10,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: The Palestinian Authority said Wednesday it will receive around 60,000 coronavirus vaccine doses over the next 48 hours, the first shipment provided by a World Health Organization partnership aimed at helping poor countries.
That’s only enough doses to vaccinate 31,000 people out of a population of nearly 5 million Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel, which has faced criticism for not sharing more of its supplies with the Palestinians, has already vaccinated 5 million people— more than half of its population — and has largely reopened its economy.
Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Kamal Al-Shakhra said authorities would receive 38,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccines will be kept in storage until the WHO reviews recent safety concerns.
An Israeli security official confirmed the shipment, which arrived in Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport, and said about a third of the vaccines would be sent to Gaza on Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
These are the first doses to arrive through the WHO’s COVAX initiative, a global humanitarian partnership that has been slow to get off the ground, facing shortages of cash and supplies as rich countries have galloped ahead with their vaccination campaigns.
Those global inequities have been on vivid display in Israel, which boasts one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns, and the Palestinian territories, which have yet to receive enough vaccines to cover medical workers, let alone the elderly or those with chronic illness.
Until now, the PA had received 2,000 doses from Israel and acquired another 10,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Authorities in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by militant group Hamas, have received 60,000 doses in shipments organized by Mohammed Dahlan, a political rival of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who is based in the United Arab Emirates.
The PA has been criticized for using some of its limited supply to vaccinate senior officials and their security details, as well as the Palestinian soccer team. The Health Ministry defended its policies, saying more than 90% of its doses were given to front-line medics.
Rights groups have said that Israel, as an occupying power, is responsible for vaccinating the Palestinians. Israel rejects those claims and says its own citizens are the priority. Under interim peace agreements, the PA is responsible for health care in the territories it administers but both sides are supposed to cooperate in combatting epidemics.
The PA says it is securing its own supplies through COVAX and agreements with drug makers.
Israel recently began vaccinating the estimated 100,000 Palestinians from the West Bank who work in Israel and Jewish settlements. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.
Health experts have warned that failing to vaccinate the Palestinians could endanger Israel’s own efforts to combat the pandemic, as the two populations live in close proximity.

Topics: Coronavirus Palestinians World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX

Related

Special New mobile application gives Palestinians their political match
Middle-East
New mobile application gives Palestinians their political match
Israel vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work permits against COVID-19
Middle-East
Israel vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work permits against COVID-19

Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli

Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli

Tunisian leader meets with Libya’s new government in Tripoli
  • President Kais Saied landed in the capital’s Mitiga International Airport
Updated 17 March 2021
AP

CAIRO: Tunisia’s president met Wednesday with Libya’s newly appointed government officials in Tripoli, becoming the first head of state to visit the war-torn country a day after an interim administration took power.
President Kais Saied landed in the capital’s Mitiga International Airport and was received by Mohammad Younes Menfi, head of Libya’s Presidential Council. They then headed for talks, according to Menfi’s office. The Tunisian leader also met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
Saied’s office said the talks focused on the economy and trade between the two nations, along with Tunisia’s support for a democratic path in Libya. It did not elaborate.
The visit, the first for a Tunisian leader since 2012, came a day after Libya’s interim government took power in Tripoli, officially beginning a tenure designed to end with democratic elections late this year in the oil-rich country.
In November, Tunisia hosted talks of the UN-picked Libyan political forum, which eventually produced a roadmap that appointed the interim government to lead Libya through presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24.
That interim government includes a three-member presidential council headed by Menfi and a Cabinet headed by Dbeibah. The Menfi-Dbeibah government replaced rival east- and west-based administrations, each of which enjoyed the backing of armed groups and foreign governments.
Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed.
The appointment of an interim government revived hopes of stability in oil-rich Libya, which has become a safe haven for militant groups threatening its neighbors, including Tunisia.

Topics: Libya Tunisia

Related

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Middle-East
Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Update Libya’s new interim PM takes oath to head government
Middle-East
Libya’s new interim PM takes oath to head government

Houthi militia confirms camp fire killed 44 migrants

Houthi militia confirms camp fire killed 44 migrants
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Houthi militia confirms camp fire killed 44 migrants

Houthi militia confirms camp fire killed 44 migrants
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Iran-backed Houthi militants confirmed Wednesday that 44 migrants have been been killed in a fire at a detention camp last week in Sanaa after two projectiles were fired into the center.  

"The victims are 44 migrants and the wounded are 193, most of whom have gone to hospital, and there is an investigation into the reasons for the incident,”  Houthi official Hussein Al-Azi was quoted by al-Masirah television as saying.

The statement is the first by a Houthi official on the incident. 

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch released a report on the camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants.

Survivors said in the report they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center.

They said the Houthi forces rounded up migrants and locked them in the hanger on March 7 following a clash with detainees who were protesting against mistreatment and poor conditions in a hunger strike. 

The United Nations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the cause of the fire.

(with AFP)

Topics: Yemen Houthi miliitia migrant camp

Related

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz
Middle-East
Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz

Latest updates

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy
Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy
Houthis misinterpreted terror delisting as green light for escalation: Coalition Spox. Al-Malki
Houthis misinterpreted terror delisting as green light for escalation: Coalition Spox. Al-Malki
Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply
Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply
‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary
‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.