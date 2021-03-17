Shock in Saudi Arabia, UAE as popular Mamic jailed for fraud

You are here

Al-Ain's coach Zoran Mamic speaks to his players during the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
Al-Ain's coach Zoran Mamic speaks to his players during the opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018. (AFP/File Photo)
John Duerden

  • Croatian coached Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in Riyadh as well as Al-Ain in the Emirates
LONDON: It is just over two years since Zoran Mamic took Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates to within 90 minutes of becoming world champions. Incredible as that sounds, just as surprising is the news that the Croatian, who also coached the twin Riyadh titans of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, is going to prison.

Just days before his Dinamo Zagreb team was due to take on Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho in the UEFA Europa League, Mamic was jailed for four years and eight months on corruption and tax avoidance charges.

Along with his brother — a former vice president of the Croatian Football Association who has fled the country — and two others, Mamic was accused of siphoning the equivalent of $13 million (SR68 million) from transfer fees and avoiding tax of around SR7 million.

“It’s shocking news,” a Saudi Arabia Football Federation official told Arab News. “Many people thought he would come back to Saudi Arabia at some point as his football was quite exciting. We are sorry to hear what happened.”

Al-Ain marked Mamic’s longest time in the region and it came sandwiched between two shorter spells in Saudi Arabia.

The 49 year-old’s first job outside Croatia was Al-Nassr in June 2016 when his attacking football had the Riyadh giants looking good in the league. There was a famous victory over bitter local rivals Al-Hilal in the semifinal of the Crown Prince Cup on Dec.26.

Al-Nassr lost the final the following March to Al-Ittihad, but by then Mamic had gone. On Jan. 10, 2017, the club announced that they were extending his contract due to the fact that he had brought about technical and tactical improvements, but less than three weeks later, he left.

“Despite our agreement with head coach Mamic to extend his contract for another year, he presented a letter wishing to terminate his contract,” the club said at the time. “Mamic stated in the letter that he got an offer from another club in a neighboring country. Al-Nassr will take action accordingly.”

The neighboring country was the UAE and the other club was Al-Ain. Mamic’s first challenge was the AFC Champions League and he led his new team through the group stage undefeated.

Then came a tough second-round tie with Esteghlal of Iran. After losing 1-0 in front of almost 70,000 fans in Tehran, the second leg was a famous 6-0 victory that earned a quarterfinal with Al-Hilal. The Saudi side took the tie 3-0 on aggregate, leaving Mamic to focus on the UAE league.

He did so in style as the Boss dominated on their way to the title, scoring almost three goals a game and boasting a goal difference of plus 42 in a season of just 22 games. He added the President’s Cup and headed into the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup — as domestic champions of the hosting nation — with the team in great form.

Even so, nobody expected what what was about to happen. After defeating Team Wellington of New Zealand on penalties, Mamic’s team claimed a fine 3-0 win over African champions Esperance de Tunis to reach the semifinals.

Then came the famous penalty shootout victory over the mighty River Plate of Argentina, South American champions no less. It was a major moment in Asian football history.

“I am very happy and very proud,” Mamic said at the time. “What happened was an incredible thing. In 15 days we have played five games — it is incredible what the players did. How much energy, how much love for football, how much spirit, support for each other. It is unbelievable.”

Playing Real Madrid in the final of the Club World Cup was something of a dream despite the 4-1 loss. It was no surprise then that Al-Hilal came calling and in January 2019, Mamic left for Riyadh. 

“Winning the first double in Al-Ain’s rich history was an amazing achievement I will always remember,” he said as he left. “What can I even say about the Club World Cup and historic wins that lead us to the final against Real Madrid? Amazing memories we all made together and wrote history. Big thanks to all my players, everyone in the club.”

Yet his second stint in the Saudi capital only lasted three months, a 97th-minute defeat in the Riyadh derby against Al-Nassr in March doing some damage, and soon after he was out.

The decision seemed a little hasty given the injuries the team had suffered, and Al-Hilal legend Mohammad Al-Shalhoub said Mamic was one of the best coaches he had ever worked with. Eventually, the Romanian coach Razvan Lucescu took over and delivered the long-awaited AFC Champions League success shortly after.

Mamic returned to Croatia  and his former team Dinamo Zagreb in 2020, clinching the title soon after. He continued to be connected to the region as his name was mentioned as a contender to be the UAE national team coach in December, though Bert van Marwijk got the job.

Now, however, instead of a glamor European clash against Jose Mourinho and Harry Kane, Zoran Mamic is preparing for prison.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia UAE Zoran Mamic

No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov advances, Alexei Popyrin plays out boyhood dream despite loss

No. 3 seed Denis Shapovalov advances, Alexei Popyrin plays out boyhood dream despite loss
DUBAI: Denis Shapovalov came through an intimidating opening match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 6-3 to reach the third round.

The No. 3 seed could have been forgiven for feeling a sense of despair when he saw the draw as he had lost the last four matches he had played against his German opponent, his lone victory coming in 2018.

But the Canadian was on the front foot right from the start and never looked in any danger of conceding his advantage.

His turnaround in fortunes was at least partly due to having former two-time Dubai runner-up Mikhail (Misha) Youzhny in his coaching corner.

“Misha told me the balls would be flying but that pretty much suits my game. From the first practice, I was able to feel the court well,” said Shapovalov, who is making his debut in Dubai this week.

“I knew it was a very difficult match. I’ve had difficulties with him in the past, so I knew it was going to be a tough match for me, but I feel any match is a new match and it’s always starting from zero zero. So, the past doesn’t really mean much.

“I definitely played very well. I was just trying to pick my target on my serve to be honest, playing the way I’ve been playing in practice. I didn’t really change my game plan compared to the other times I played him.

“I was just trying to make a lot of returns, to place the ball on my serve, and I was able to put a lot of pressure from the beginning on the returns and I think he felt that pressure and started throwing in a couple of double faults and more second serves so I was getting a lot of looks,” he added.

No. 8 seed, Russian player Karen Khachanov, was stretched to the limit by tournament wild card Alexei Popyrin, edging through 6-4 3-6 7-6(4) after a grueling two hours and 16 minutes. The 21-year-old Australian won the first title of his career last month in Singapore, and once worked as a ball kid at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

“I came out to practice on court and remembered center court being much bigger than it actually is,” said Popyrin.

“It’s a beautiful center court and I remember just, you know, just being part of a group with the ball boys, having my friends there around. I remember having lunch and dinner at the back where the ball boys usually were. And, you know, the smells. The smell is very similar, and they bring the pictures back of me being a ball kid,” he added.

Aslan Karatsev continued his remarkable run of success since the season began by overcoming No. 12 seed and 2020 semi-finalist, British player Dan Evans, 6-4 4-6 6-4.

The tournament wild card was the sensation of the recent Australian Open, where he won eight matches to advance all the way from the qualifying rounds to the semi-finals, when his run was ended by eventual champion Novak Djokovic. His only other defeat this year came last week in Doha to world No. 4 and Dubai top seed Dominic Thiem, although as consolation he won the doubles with Andrey Rublev.

It took Karatsev two hours and 22 minutes to overcome a resilient Evans. The Russian ended a run of three successive first set breaks by leading 4-3, and fortunes swung one way and then the other in the second set as Evans rallied from 2-4 to level the match. The final set was even more closely contested, with Karatsev breaking in the first game but then having to fight off two break points as he served out the match.

Malek Jaziri’s tournament was ended 7-5 6-2 by 11th seed Dusan Lajovic, 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz beat Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-4, 16th seed Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik 2-6 7-6(2) 6-4, and 17th seed Lorenzo Sonego overwhelmed qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2 6-2.

Topics: tennis Dubai Duty Free Championships

Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash

Tiger Woods says recovering at home after crash
LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods said Tuesday he has left hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a car crash in Los Angeles last month.
In a statement released on social media, the golf superstar thanked hospital staff who cared for him following his single vehicle car accident on February 23.
"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery," Woods said. "I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks."
"Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough," he added. "I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."
Woods suffered serious injuries when his car flew off the road and flipped several times during last month's accident.
The 45-year-old 15-time major champion later underwent hours of surgery to repair his shattered lower right leg and ankle, which included the insertion of a rod into his tibia and the use of screws and pins to stabilize the joint.
Woods faces a lengthy recovery from his injuries, which included open fractures affecting his right leg, raising questions over his future playing career which has also included 82 tour victories.
Woods was already recovering from his fifth back surgery — and hoping he would be able to prepare for a run at the Masters in April — when the crash occurred.
Investigators in Los Angeles have said Woods does not face charges of reckless driving over the crash, describing it as "purely an accident" and adding there was no evidence of impairment.
Last month's accident was the latest dramatic chapter of Woods career, which saw him dominate the golf world for more than a decade before a 2009 sex scandal sent his game into freefall.
He later divorced from his Swedish wife Elin Nordegren after a cascade of women came forward to say they had affairs with the golfer.
In May 2017, he was arrested near his home in Florida for being asleep at the wheel of his car in a traffic lane. Woods said he had taken prescription drugs and pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
A series of operations on his back left many wondering whether Woods could ever return to the top of his sport, but he completed a fairytale comeback with victory at the 2019 Masters to clinch his 15th major title, three shy of the record of 18 held by Jack Nicklaus.

Topics: Tiger Woods Tiger Woods crash

Atletico look to Suarez for inspiration in Chelsea match

Atletico look to Suarez for inspiration in Chelsea match
MADRID: Atletico Madrid's hopes of coming back against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday may depend on Luis Suarez returning to form on his return to the country where he became one of the best in the world.

Atletico trail 1-0 after Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick lit up an uneventful first game at the Wanda Metropolitano last month and handed Chelsea a crucial advantage heading into this week's second leg.

And if they are to reach the quarterfinals with another upset like the one that knocked out Liverpool last year, Atletico are likely to need Suarez back to his best at Stamford Bridge.

The Uruguayan's form has matched his team's, with a slight downturn in recent weeks perhaps inevitable after such an impressive first half of the season.

Suarez scored 16 goals in his first 21 games while Atletico lost only one of their first 20 in the league, when a first La Liga title since 2014 seemed firmly within their grasp.

Yet they have won only three of their last eight and Suarez has scored only twice in that time, even if those two goals have come in the last three, against Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

Certainly, there can be no room for complacency for Chelsea, who know only too well the damage Suarez can do after his hugely successful four seasons for Liverpool, when he scored 82 goals in 133 appearances.

"He is a natural-born striker," said Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel before the first leg. "He has that certain mentality that only strikers have. This mentality to show his will, intensity and anger to score and score and score and is never satisfied. What a mentality, what a player."

Tuchel is such a fan he even tried to sign the 34-year-old for Paris Saint-Germain when it became clear he was on his way out of Barcelona last summer.

"There was a possibility," Tuchel said. "We heard the rumors he was about to leave Barcelona and who cannot be interested to sign one of the best strikers in world football, in history and the present?

"We tried our luck. We did not make it, he chose to stay in Spain with Atletico and again he proves his quality."

Suarez has history with Chelsea too, after one of his three biting incidents happened while playing against them for Liverpool in 2013, with Branislav Ivanovic that time the victim.

But without fans in the stadium and with a fresh crop of players, Chelsea will be focused completely on thwarting Suarez's threat to their goal while the striker will be hoping to end his own six-year wait for a Champions League goal away from home.

"For all the competitions, not just the Champions League, his presence gives us experience and leadership," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone last month.

"He brings confidence to our team and a lot of tension for our opponents because history shows this is a player who has a gift around the goal."

Suarez's 18 goals in 29 games this season means his switch to Atletico from Barcelona last summer has already been a triumph but there will be disappointment now if he does not end the season with a trophy.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Chelsea champions league

Al-Ittihad settle Sekou Sanogo transfer dispute with Swiss club Young Boys

In January, Sekou Sanogo (R) left Al-Ittihad to join Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on a two-year contract. (AFP/File Photo)
In January, Sekou Sanogo (R) left Al-Ittihad to join Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on a two-year contract. (AFP/File Photo)
JEDDAH: Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad has settled all its outstanding financial disputes relating to transfers of foreign players from 2018, according to Arabic-language sports newspaper Arriyadiyah.

The announcement came after the club reportedly transferred a fee of 3 million euros ($3.58 million) – representing the final two scheduled payments – to Swiss club Young Boys for the purchase of the Ivory Coast midfielder Sekou Sanogo three years ago.

In January, Sanogo left Al-Ittihad to join Serbian club Red Star Belgrade on a two-year contract.

The announcement also revealed that after the transfer of the outstanding amount, only a few logistical steps remained before the case could officially be closed.

It is the latest dispute with a foreign club to be settled by Al-Ittihad after similar cases were completed for the transfers of the Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe from Gremio, Cape Verdean player Garry Rodrigues from Galatasaray, the Moroccan defender Manuel Marouane da Costa from Istanbul Basaksehir, and Aleksandar Prijovic of Serbia from Greek club PAOK.

The Jeddah club had agreed a three-part plan of payment for Sanogo’s move that saw it complete the first one in March of 2020, before settling the remaining amount this year.

Topics: football soccer Al-ittihad Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Ivory Coast

Saudi female fighters take aim at another stereotype

Halah Al-Hamrani has been a boxing trainer for almost 20 years. (Halah Al-Hamrani)
Halah Al-Hamrani has been a boxing trainer for almost 20 years. (Halah Al-Hamrani)
JEDDAH: Saudi female participation across the sporting landscape may be blossoming these days, but in many cases the seeds for the current success were sown decades ago.

Boxing and other martial arts have always been male-dominated sports globally, and across the Middle East and in Saudi Arabia.

But women in the Kingdom are becoming increasingly adept at breaking stereotypes and celebrating their own achievements in sports, and beyond.

Halah Al-Hamrani has been teaching boxing for 20 years and, in 2016, opened her first gym, Flagboxing, in Jeddah. Before the 2020 lockdown following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, she followed that up with a second center.

However, her journey as a boxing trainer began at her family home, as public gyms for women were rare.

Things have changed rapidly, according to Al-Hamrani, who has seen women’s participation in the sport rise by up to 70 percent in the last two decades.

But more recently, thanks to social media as well as social and cultural changes in the Kingdom, that there has been an explosion in the number of women lacing up their gloves.

“When I first started training people, it was apparent that women were very much interested in combat sports,” Al-Hamrani told Arab News. “I started getting on social media in 2014, and that’s when I started to realize just how many women were interested.”

She said that one reasons women sign up for boxing, beyond the fitness benefits, is that they find it therapeutic.

“You get a lot of different reasons why people join, but most of the time it’s just that they have a lot of internal struggles that they want to let out when they come to the gym,” said Al-Hamrani.

“It’s a way of letting out annoyances that have been going on in their life, punching it out.”

From a health perspective, the trainer said that boxing’s physical benefits are holistic. 

“In general, boxing is a full body workout, you’re targeting a lot of the (upper body) muscles, but the legs are involved as well,” she added. “You can reach your optimum shape and fitness levels, but you have to be very patient with the skill aspect of the sport in order to reach your goals.”

Al-Hamrani’s classes benefit from the years of experience she has had tailoring specific routines and exercises for her female students.

“I do a 100 percent work skill and footwork right off the bat,” she said. “If you go to any other gym, they’re going to put you in front of a bag, have you punch the bag without understanding anything about the sport itself. It’s just to release whatever pressure you have, which is great.

“From a fitness aspect, that’s fine, but at the same time, you have to develop better (technical) ability standing in front of the bag,” Al-Hamrani added. “If you want to burn more calories or you want to stay injury free, you cannot neglect the skill part of the sport.”

More than 90 percent of the women who join her classes may not be looking to fight competitively, but she highlights the importance of body form and footwork nevertheless. 

“The better your skill, the better you’ll be able to work, the more calories you’re going to shed and the fewer injuries you will develop,” Al-Hamrani said.

With those good, long-term habits in the bag, it won’t be long before we see young female Saudi fighters making their mark competitively in the ring.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Martial Arts women empowerment

