Libya arms embargo 'totally ineffective': UN report

Libya arms embargo ‘totally ineffective’: UN report
The arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011 is “totally ineffective,” say UN experts in a stark report released Tuesday. (Reuters/File)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Libya arms embargo ‘totally ineffective’: UN report

Libya arms embargo ‘totally ineffective’: UN report
  • The experts have been denouncing violations of the embargo for years
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: The arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011 is “totally ineffective,” say UN experts in a stark report released Tuesday which underscores “extensive, blatant” violations by actors including its own member states.

The six experts charged with monitoring the embargo on the civil war-torn state pointed the finger at an array of international backers on both sides of its conflict, plus private mercenaries and non-state actors — including the Russian Wagner group as well as former Blackwater head Erik Prince.

They used photos, diagrams and maps to support their accusations in the more than 550-page report, which covers the period from October 2019 to January 2021.

“The arms embargo remains totally ineffective. For those member states directly supporting the parties to the conflict, the violations are extensive, blatant and with complete disregard for the sanctions measures,” they wrote.

“Their control of the entire supply chain complicates detection, disruption or interdiction,” the report continued, explaining that both factors “make any implementation of the arms embargo more difficult.”

The experts have been denouncing violations of the embargo for years.

Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the toppling then killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

The country has in recent years been split between a Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and an eastern-based administration, backed by strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar’s international supporters — including the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Russia, Syria, and Egypt — have all been singled out in previous UN reports or in the one published Tuesday.

Turkey and Qatar, which support the authorities in Tripoli, have also been named by the experts.

They have identified Russian mercenaries from the private Wagner group, as well as up to 13,000 Syrian rebels and Chadian or Sudanese groups, all acting for one side or the other.

Tuesday’s report strongly reinforces the earlier accusations and adds more, such as the one aimed at Erik Prince, founder of the now-defunct Blackwater security company and a fierce supporter of former American president Donald Trump.

Prince has denied the accusation he sent or wanted to send a force of foreign mercenaries and weapons to Haftar in 2019.

The experts estimate that up to 2,000 Wagner mercenaries have been deployed in Libya.

“Notwithstanding the cease-fire agreement of 25 October 2020, there have been no indications of any withdrawal from Libya by ChVK Wagner,” they wrote.

Another private Russian company, Rossiskie System Bezopasnosti Group, is cited for its role in refurbishing fighter jets; while the Turkish military contractor SADAT, which has denied any illegal activity in Libya, is also on the list of those incriminated.

The experts reached an identical conclusion when it came to economic sanctions leveled at individuals or entities, citing a “persistent lack of transparency.”

“Implementation of the assets freeze and travel ban measures with regard to designated individuals remains ineffective,” they wrote.

They also say that officials in Libya’s east “have continued their efforts to illicitly export crude oil and to import aviation fuel.”

Refined petroleum products continue to be illicitly exported by land, the report said, adding that while the activity is small it has increase compared to previous years, particularly in western Libya.

The UN experts recommended that the Security Council impose “flag deregistration; a landing ban; and an overflight ban” on aircraft identified as having violated the embargo.

They also asked it to “authorize member States to inspect, on the high seas off the coast of Libya, vessels ... that they have reasonable grounds to believe are illicitly exporting or attempting to export crude oil or refined petroleum products.”

Topics: Libya United Nations

Libya's new interim PM takes oath to head government
Middle-East
Libya's new interim PM takes oath to head government
Tunisian leader meets with Libya's new government in Tripoli
Middle-East
Tunisian leader meets with Libya's new government in Tripoli

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country

Sudan’s Burhan demands Ethiopian troops leave country
  • “We will continue to demand that Ethiopian forces withdraw from all Sudanese lands,” Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said
  • Tensions are high between the two countries over Ethiopian farmers cultivating land claimed by Sudan
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The head of Sudan’s ruling interim military council called on Ethiopia to withdraw its troops from all Sudanese territory on Wednesday.
“We will continue to demand that Ethiopian forces withdraw from all Sudanese lands,” Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said during a visit to units in the Omdurman military zone.
He added the country’s armed forces have reopened Sudanese territory on the eastern border and that no negotiations with Ethiopia would take place until Addis Ababa recognized Sudanese sovereignty over the area.
“Unless there is an acknowledgment by the Ethiopian side that these lands are Sudanese and signs have been placed, we will not negotiate with anyone,” Burhan said.
Tensions are high between the two countries over Ethiopian farmers cultivating land claimed by Sudan.
Al-Fashaqa is an agricultural area where Ethiopia’s northern Amhara and Tigray regions meet Sudan’s eastern Gedaref state.
The area is claimed by both Sudan and Ethiopia.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Sudan's PM gets the country's first visa card
Business & Economy
Sudan's PM gets the country's first visa card
Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions
Middle-East
Sudan and Ethiopia border clashes fuel wider tensions

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis
Updated 17 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis

Yemeni army opens new front in Taiz, makes ‘great gains’ against Houthis
Updated 17 March 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Yemen’s army on Wednesday made “great gains” in a major new offensive to break the Iran-backed Houthi siege of Taiz.

Troops liberated several strategic locations and villages southeast of the city after launching a fresh drive against the rebel group, army spokesman Abdul Basit Al-Baher told Arab News.

He said soldiers opened a new front in Taiz to distract Houthi fighters while pressing ahead with another offensive in areas west of the city, in southwestern Yemen. “This is a new offensive that has taken the Houthis by surprise and enabled the national army to make great gains,” he added.

In retaliation to Yemeni army successes in Taiz, the Houthis launched ground and missile strikes on recently liberated areas in Jabal Habashy and Taiz’s western countryside.

Since Tuesday, at least 18 Houthis had been killed, including two provincial military leaders, as troops pushed back attacks, said Al-Baher, adding that a Katyusha rocket fired by the Houthis ripped through a residential area in Jabal Habashy district, west of Taiz, killing a civilian and wounding two more, including a child.

Under the orders of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, the army recently ended months of military stalemate in Taiz, the country’s third-largest city, after launching a new push to end the Houthi siege there, weaken the group, and take control of new areas.

During the early days of the offensive, the army announced it had partially broken the siege after taking control of a key mountain road that links the city with western areas in Taiz province. Hadi told local military commanders to press on with the offensive until the province had been fully liberated.

The focus of the current fighting in Taiz is a mountain chain that overlooks another strategic road linking Taiz with Hodeidah via the town of Al-Bareh.

On Wednesday, Taiz Gov. Nabil Shamsan met with local dignitaries assigned to mobilize fighters and raise funds for the current offensive in Taiz, and he hailed the “great” support for the army from inside and outside of the province.

The governor urged the people of Taiz to actively take part in mobilization efforts and seize the chance to get rid of the Houthis and end the siege.

Meanwhile, fighting between the Houthis and government troops on Wednesday raged in different areas in the central province of Marib amid reports of heavy casualties on both sides.

Yemen’s Defense Ministry and local media reports said that dozens of rebel fighters were killed during clashes in Al-Kasara and Helan, west of Marib city, as warplanes from the Arab coalition hit Houthi military reinforcements and locations. Local media showed videos of thick smoke billowing from targeted Houthi military vehicles.

Speaking to state TV from Al-Kasara battlefield, Defense Minister Mohammed Ali Al-Maqdashi thanked the coalition for its military support and air cover to government forces and vowed to confront the “Persian project” in Yemen and its tools in the country. “The victory is near,” he said.

In Marib city, two civilians were killed and at least 12 others wounded on Tuesday when a missile fired by the Houthis landed in a market. A video posted on social media showed drivers in a queue outside a fuel station fleeing their cars in panic shortly after the explosion.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia

Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz
Middle-East
Yemeni army kills 18 Houthi militants in an ambush near Taiz

Lebanon President Aoun asks PM designate Hariri to form government or leave

Lebanon President Aoun asks PM designate Hariri to form government or leave
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon President Aoun asks PM designate Hariri to form government or leave

Lebanon President Aoun asks PM designate Hariri to form government or leave
  • Lebanese president calls on prime minister-designate to visit Baabda Palace for talks
  • Hariri says Aoun should allow early presidential elections if he cannot sign the decrees allowing the formation of a new government
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun made a televised address Wednesday night and called on Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to visit the presidential palace to form a new cabinet immediately or else make way for someone who is able to.

“If Prime Minister-designate Hariri finds himself unable to form a government, he should make way for those who are,” Aoun said.

“My call is determined and truthful to the prime minister-designate to choose immediately one of the two choices, as silence is not an option after today.”

Aoun also challenged accusations against him of obstructing the formation of the government.

“There is no use in all positions and blame-shifting if the country collapses and the people become prisoners of despair and frustration,” he said. “There is no escape for them but anger. Everything subsides in front of the people's suffering, which has reached levels that they cannot bear.”

Aoun and Hariri have been fighting over government formation since his nomination in October.

Hariri hit back, saying he was surprised to hear the president’s comments.
“After many weeks of introducing an integrated lineup to a non-partisan specialist government capable of implementing the reforms required to stop the collapse and start reconstruction of what was destroyed by the port explosion in Beirut, I am awaiting a call from the president to discuss the proposed lineup,” he said.
He said he visited the president 16 times since being assigned the task of forming a new government, and would be honored to visit Aoun for the 17th time, when his schedule permits, to discuss the government formation.
Hariri said Aoun should allow early presidential elections if he cannot sign the decrees allowing the formation of a new government.

Earlier on Wednesday, protesters tried to storm the economy ministry building in Beirut and laid siege to a government minister’s home after Lebanon’s spiraling currency hit a new low.

The protests came as the Lebanese pound continued its slide, plunging to a record 15,000 to the US dollar on the black market.

“Popular suffering will not show mercy to those responsible for obstruction, exclusion and perpetuating the caretaking,” Aoun said.

“Silence and remaining in fortified homes will not benefit after today. Hopefully, we can save Lebanon.”

The country is facing political deadlock, with no new government agreed some seven months after premier Hassan Diab resigned over an August 4 explosion that killed more than 200 people and disfigured swathes of the capital.

 

Topics: Lebanon Protests

Freefalling Lebanon currency hits new low
Business & Economy
Freefalling Lebanon currency hits new low
Shoppers brawl as Lebanon's currency collapse sparks store closures
Middle-East
Shoppers brawl as Lebanon's currency collapse sparks store closures

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases

Iraq records new surge in COVID-19 cases
  • Despite the rise, the government said it was easing restrictions aimed to stem the spread of coronavirus, including partially lifting a curfew
  • Health officials carry out some 40,000 tests every day, in a population of 40 million people
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq recorded a new high of 5,663 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, health officials said, nearly two weeks since the visit of Pope Francis to the country.
The number of Iraqis infected since the Covid-19 pandemic began now stands at over 768,000 including 13,827 deaths, with 33 of those in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry figures Wednesday.
Health officials carry out some 40,000 tests every day, in a population of 40 million people.
Despite the rise, the government said it was easing restrictions aimed to stem the spread of coronavirus, including partially lifting a curfew.
Pope Francis toured Iraq from March 5-8, celebrating prayers with crowds of faithful, including in a stadium filled with thousands of worshippers in Irbil.
As is common across Iraq, few among the crowds wore masks — and the recent introduction of a fine has made little difference to that.
Numbers of cases in Iraq have fluctuated over the months, peaking in September at around 5,000 new cases per day, dropping to around 800 cases a day in December, then rising in late February to over 4,000.
Iraq suffers from a chronic shortages of drugs and medical care, and those patients who can often prefer to source oxygen tanks for treatment at home, rather than go to overcrowded and run-down hospitals.
Baghdad has received only 50,000 vaccines, China’s Sinopharm jab.
While the government boasts of plans to purchase 16 million doses, parliament has still not voted on the 2021 budget.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq

Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change
Middle-East
Iraqi woman who met the pope sees little chance for change

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary

‘Daesh brides’ open up in Syria camp documentary
  • Spanish director Alba Sotorra got rare, extensive access to Begum and other Western women over several months in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp
  • Shamima Begum: ‘I would say to the people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left’
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

LOS ANGELES: “Okay, um... My name’s Shamima. I’m from the UK. I’m 19.”
Spoken with a nervous laugh, the introduction to a room full of women and restless babies could be the start of any young mothers’ support group.
But the speaker is Shamima Begum, the teenage “Daesh bride” who left Britain for Syria in 2015 to join the Daesh group, and whose desire to return sparked a right-wing press frenzy that saw her stripped of her citizenship.
The footage is captured in “The Return: Life After ISIS,” a documentary premiering Wednesday at the online Texas-based South By Southwest festival.
Spanish director Alba Sotorra got rare, extensive access to Begum and other Western women over several months in Syria’s Kurdish-run Roj camp, where they remain following the so-called caliphate’s collapse in 2019.
“I would say to the people in the UK, give me a second chance because I was still young when I left,” Begum tells the filmmakers.
“I just want them to put aside everything they’ve heard about me in the media,” she adds.
Begum left her London home aged just 15 to travel to Syria with two school friends, and married a Daesh fighter.
She was “found” by British journalists, heavily pregnant at another Syrian camp, in February 2019 — and her apparent lack of remorse in initial interviews drew outrage.
But Begum and fellow Westerners including US-born Hoda Muthana strike a very different and apologetic tone in Sotorra’s film.
The documentary follows “workshop” sessions in which the women write letters to their younger selves expressing regret about their departures for Syria, and plant a tree to remember their loved ones.
“It was known that Syria was a warzone and I still traveled into it with my own children — now how I did this I really don’t know looking back,” says one Western woman.
Begum recalls feeling like an “outsider” in London who wanted to “help the Syrians,” but claims on arrival she quickly realized Daesh were “trapping people” to boost the so-called caliphate’s numbers and “look good for the (propaganda) videos.”
Sotorra, the director, gained camp access thanks to Kurdish fighters she had followed in Syria for her previous film.
She set out to document the Kurdish women’s sacrifices in running a camp filled with their former enemies’ wives and children, but soon pivoted to the Western women.
“I will never be able to understand how a woman from the West can take this decision of leaving everything behind to join a group that is committing the atrocities that Daesh is committing,” Sotorra told AFP.
“I do understand now how you can make a mistake.”
On Sotorra’s arrival in March 2019, the women — fresh from a warzone — were “somehow blocked... not thinking and not feeling.”
“Shamima was a piece of ice when I met her,” Sotorra told AFP.
“She lost the kid when I was there... it took a while to be able to cry,” she recalled.
“I think it’s just surviving, you need to protect yourself to survive.”
Another factor is the enduring presence of “small but very powerful” groups of even “more radicalized women” who remain loyal to Daesh and exert pressure on their campmates.
“We had (other) women who joined in the beginning, and then they received pressure from other women so they stopped coming,” said Sotorra.
In the film, Begum claims she “had no choice but to say certain things” to journalists “because I lived in fear of these women coming to my tent one day and killing me and killing my baby.”
The question of what can and should be done with these women — and their children — plagues Western governments, sowing divisions among allies.
Last month, Britain’s Supreme Court rejected Begum’s bid to return to challenge a decision stripping her citizenship on national security grounds.
How much the women knew about — and abetted — Daesh’s rapes, tortures and beheadings may never be known.
In the documentary, Begum denies she “knew about” or “supported these crimes,” dismissing claims she could have been in Daesh’s feared morality police as a naive 15-year-old who did not even “speak the language.”
“I never even had a parking ticket back in my own country before... I never harmed anybody, I never killed anybody, I never did anything,” says Canadian Kimberly Polman.
An incredulous Kurdish woman points out that “maybe your husband killed my cousin.”
Sotorra believes the women could be useful back home in preventing the same mistake in future generations, and points to the cruelty of raising young children in this environment.
“It took them a while to realize that they have responsibility for (their) choice... they cannot just think ‘Okay, I regret, I go back, as if nothing has happened,’” she said.
“No, it’s not about this... you have to accept the consequences.”

Topics: Shamima Begum Alba Sotorra ‘The Return: Life After ISIS’

Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK's 'disgraceful' treatment of Shamima Begum
World
Artist Anish Kapoor slams UK's 'disgraceful' treatment of Shamima Begum
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum's legal bid to return
World
UK Supreme Court rejects Daesh bride Shamima Begum's legal bid to return

