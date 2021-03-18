Digital Innovation Awards launched to motivate Saudi researchers

The winners of the first Digital Innovation Awards launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) will be announced at an award ceremony on April 25 after the application process closed.
Speaking to Arab News, Ibrahim Al-Nasser, general director of the Digital Innovation Center at the ministry, said the awards aim to encourage digital research and pursue digital patents by motivating researchers and patent holders, and to contribute to developing digital research and business models that can be converted into market opportunities by providing support.
FASTFACT
Five winners in each category will be announced on April 25, and with the prize money for first place set at SR80,000 ($21,000).
“A myriad of services will be delivered to developers of digital research and patents in the form of contributions from the (awards’) partners. There are also opportunities offered by the private and public sectors to adopt the best digital research. All applicants studying at college level or working for accredited research institutions were eligible to apply, provided each team had two members or more, one of them Saudi,” he noted.
For digital research, award organizers required research to be at the university level, dating from no earlier than 2017, to solve existing problems in the market that can be prototyped. As for the digital patent, applicants must provide patents in the field of telecommunications and information technology, must originate from a university or accredited research institute, and should not have been previously commercialized.
The MCIT offers training programs besides the award in order to enhance the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in digital research and development.
Skills testing an ‘important step’ in regularizing Saudi labor market: Envoys
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia introducing skills assessment for labor workers is a welcome move and an important step in regularizing the labor market, a number of foreign embassies in Riyadh have said.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) recently launched the “Professional Verification” program in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to ensure the competence of skilled workers in the Saudi labor market.
The program, which starts in July, will examine all skilled workers in their home country before their arrival in the Kingdom, in cooperation with selected international examination centers. It will also examine existing skilled workers in the Kingdom.
Madhuka Wickramarachchi, charge d’affaires at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The professional verification program launched by the government of Saudi Arabia is a welcome move and an important step in dealing with regularizing the Saudi labor market and curbing unskilled or irregular migrant inflows. Under this program, the migrant worker’s specialized skill set will be verified through a global testing scale such as National Vocational Qualification (NVQ), which is being granted through assessment and training, before his/her arrival.”
“We believe that this will uplift the quality of professionals who are coming from the labor-sending countries such as Sri Lanka, and at the same time will provide them with recognition, stability and growth in their respective professions,” he said.
HIGHLIGHT
The ‘Professional Verification’ program aims to verify that all skilled workers in Saudi Arabia have the required ability to perform the duty they were recruited for, and will include practical and theoretical examinations in the workers’ specialized fields. It will target more than 1,000 professions in 23 fields as per the Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations.
The Indonesian Embassy told Arab News: “The embassy notes the development with regards to the Professional Verification Program to verify the qualification for skilled labor to enter and work in the Kingdom.”
“Be that as it may, the embassy looks forward to such programs being conducted in the sending countries prior to the departure of such skilled workers. In so doing, this would also help to ensure that not only the qualified skilled labor will be sent to work in the Kingdom, but also to avoid the hassle of having to send the candidates back to their home countries should they be deemed unqualified,” it said.
“Should the program be conducted in the sending countries, it will also help to assist the sending countries in preparing all the candidates with ample skills as required by the Kingdom before they could take the verification process,” it added. The embassy looked forward to having better understanding and fruitful cooperation in this area, it said.
The Pakistan Embassy said that it would fully enforce the requirements of the newly launched professional verification program to equip members of the labor force with the latest skills so that they could perform better.
Who’s Who: Mahir bin Abdulrahman Al-Gassim, deputy minister for civil services at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News
Mahir bin Abdulrahman Al-Gassim was recently appointed deputy minister for civil services at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD).
Al-Gassim received a bachelor’s degree with honors in system engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2001. He also attended an executive leadership program at the Lausanne-based IMD Business School.
Al-Gassim has been undersecretary of HRSD for international affairs since April 2019. He is currently chairing the board of directors of Holoul Company, a semi-government and subsidiary of Takamol Holding.
Al-Gassim, who recently joined the board of directors at the Institute of Public Administration, has also been a board member of the National Competitiveness Center since 2019.
In addition, he is a member of several government committees. Before joining HRSD, he participated in a group of administrative boards of private companies.
Al-Gassim has more than 20 years of experience in several sectors, including manufacturing, development and information technology in leading local and global companies. One such company was IBM, where he served as a sales leader from 2009 to 2011 before he became a country manager for over five years beginning in 2014.
He also worked for the Advanced Electronics Company as an associate design engineer from 2001 to 2002 and later as a business development engineer from 2002 to 2005.
Al-Gassim also worked for Microsoft for nearly a year beginning in June 2008.
Makkah region announces resumption of Iftar Sayim permits
While pandemic put a pause on these efforts, individuals can once again help those in need
Updated 8 min 25 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi
RIYADH: In keeping with the spirit of giving and unity during Ramadan, Muslim worshippers in the Makkah region will soon be able to resume one of the holy month’s most valuable acts of kindness.
The Watering and Relief Committee in Makkah announced the resumption of permits for the Iftar Sayim initiative after the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic temporarily halted the application process.
Iftar Sayim generally refers to the charitable practice of providing fasting Muslims with meals to break their fast. Restaurant owners and families provide meals — usually consisting of dates, a drink and a hot dish — that are then distributed to mosques. While mosques across the Kingdom participate in the tradition during Ramadan, the most concentrated efforts are usually seen at the sites of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.
At these sites, no visiting Muslim during Ramadan ever needs to wonder if he or she will have something to eat when the Maghrib call to prayer is heard. Dedicated workers line the floors of the mosque with plastic coverings, and enough food is laid down to feed all the faithful. Dates — the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) recommended first food — laban, water and a hot meal, usually consisting of rice and meat, are all provided for free, donated to the mosque by the holders of these highly sought permits.
HIGHLIGHTS
Iftar Sayim generally refers to the charitable practice of providing fasting Muslims with meals to break their fast.
Restaurant owners and families provide meals — usually consisting of dates, a drink and a hot dish — that are then distributed to mosques.
While the pandemic temporarily put a pause on these efforts, individuals wishing to participate in the initiative can once again apply for permits to help those in need.
This year, products that are authorized for distribution will be limited to dry foods, or items that are pre-packaged in order to minimize the risk of contamination. However, those wishing to distribute hot meals can continue to do so in the residential neighborhoods of the city of Makkah itself. Additionally, interested parties can apply at the official website, https://sr-mkh.org.sa, to distribute food baskets to the underprivileged families of Makkah, containing enough provisions to last throughout the month.
Born and raised in Makkah, Mohammed Al-Dosari told Arab News that he and his family had never missed a year of Iftar Sayim prior to the pandemic.
“Last Ramadan was hard on all of us because we felt as though we were deprived of the chance to help our community and greet guests of the Holy Mosque. We keenly felt the loss of the opportunity,” he said. “Iftar Sayim is near and dear to our hearts, and we saw it as just one more thing the pandemic had taken away from us.”
The Makkah region was one of the most affected by the pandemic, with 24-hour lockdowns beginning much earlier than the rest of the Kingdom and restrictions being lifted later, only once things had calmed down in other parts of the nation.
“We very much look forward to doing our part this year, and we sincerely hope that the Holy Mosque will be able to accept more of the faithful this Ramadan,” Al-Dosari added, “I think a lot of Muslims, myself included, were very shaken by the images of the mosque being utterly empty last year at the height of the pandemic. We pray that this year we will see the mosque full again and that Allah will keep His pilgrims safe this year.”
The permits are currently only given to residents of the Makkah region, but residents elsewhere hope that their regions will soon allow them to apply also.
Sheikh Yasin Kabli, a long-time resident of Madinah and owner of a number of kitchens in the city, told Arab News that he has been handing out food at the Prophet Mosque’s Mawaed Al-Rahman (“Tables of Charity) for over 20 years now and has “never faced any financial issues offering free meals to people.”
“We can serve over 500 meals a day from the start of Ramadan until the end. Some might think it’s a competition between the kitchens of the city, but it’s our duty and an honor,” he said. “Though I’ve retired from the business and my grandchildren and nephews have taken over, I still went to sit with the thousands of people from all walks of life. Last year, it was hard not to break my fast at the mosque.”
The 78-year-old said that he never missed a Ramadan in Madinah except during his years abroad as a scholarship student in Cairo. He has always kept the tradition alive with his family members.
Decoder
What is Iftar Sayim
It generally refers to the charitable practice of providing fasting Muslims with meals to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.
RIYADH: Due to high demand, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has announced that the vaccination center at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center will begin operating over 24 hours in the coming days.
The ministry encourages those who would like to take the vaccine to register through the ministry’s Sehhaty application and select a time slot.
More than 500 centers across the Kingdom have so far administered about 2.6 million vaccine doses. The vaccinations are being administered at a rate of 125,888 doses daily and the number is rising.
On Wednesday, the ministry reported 393 new cases of COVID-19, meaning 383,499 people had now contracted the disease. There were 3,553 active cases, 566 of them critical, an increase of six in the past 24 hours.
INNUMBERS
383,499 - Total cases
373,361 - Recoveries
6,585 - Deaths
Riyadh recorded 144 cases, the Eastern Province 80 cases and the Makkah region 70 cases. Najran recorded the least with only two cases, as relevant authorities across all regions continue enforcing safety, health and precautionary measures and intensifying field inspections on commercial establishments, monitoring violations and issuing fines accordingly.
A total of 231 new recovered cases were announced, taking the total number of recoveries to 373,361. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate has declined to 97.35.
Seven new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 6,585.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance temporarily closed 12 mosques in eight regions after 12 cases were detected among worshippers. This brings the total number of mosques temporarily shut in the past 38 days to 306 mosques, 287 of which were opened after the completion of sterilization and measures to ensure the safety of visitors.
Saudi Arabia calls for greater tolerance as crimes against Muslims soar
‘Social media, hate speech and disinformation’ are making it harder to tackle Islamophobia, envoy tells high-level meeting
UN report found anti-Muslim hate has reached “epidemic proportions;” trend is fueled by media and some leaders, says Guterres
Updated 18 March 2021
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: “Islamophobia is unfortunately pervasive everywhere,” Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, told a high-level international meeting on Wednesday.
It was organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to mark the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia. In response to an increase in attacks and other hate crimes targeting Muslims worldwide, the organization adopted a resolution in November last year calling for March 15 to be observed as a day to highlight and address the issue.
Fifty-seven countries, with a total population of 1.8 billion people, are members of the OIC. They include some, in West Africa and South America in particular, that are not Muslim-majority nations.
“Social media, hate speech and disinformation campaigns have made Islamophobia harder to address and eradicate,” said Al-Mouallimi, who stressed that any threat to the freedoms of one community based on the faith of its members is a threat to the religious freedoms of all.
Not only does the media perpetuate Muslim stereotypes through a “disproportionate” focus on the actions of individuals “perceived to be Muslims,” he said, it also plays an active role in spreading hatred. He called on the international community to come together to address this threat.
Speaking on behalf of Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s foreign minister, Al-Mouallimi cited the words of the “Charter of Makkah,” which affirms that “religions and philosophies are exonerated from the sins committed by their adherents and claimants,” and that “true understanding of Islam requires an objective view that is devoid of stereotypical and prejudicial notions.”
The charter, adopted in the Holy City by the Muslim World League in May 2019, is a pan-Islamic set of principles that aim to counter extremism, advocate religious and cultural diversity, and support legislation against hate and violence. It was presented by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, approved by the Islamic leaders of 139 countries, and signed by more than 1,200 prominent Muslims.
Al-Mouallimi also raised concerns about an increase in individual attacks against Muslims, and reminded those at the meeting that “personal behaviors should not be attributed to any religion or nationality. We underscore that the dissemination of hate speech jeopardizes the peace of society and serves the agenda of individual extremists to nourish their notion of hatred.”
The Saudi envoy called for an end to all “disproportionate measures” that target Muslims, and activities that stir up “religious intolerance, discrimination and violence.”
He reiterated the principles enshrined in the establishment of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia: a recognition of the growing threat from rising intolerance and sectarian violence; the importance of breaking perceived links that connect terrorism with any particular religion; and the need to raise awareness of acts of violence based on religion and condemn them.
Al-Mouallimi also welcomed a recent report by the UN Human Rights Council that concluded “suspicion, discrimination, and outright hatred” toward Muslims has risen to “epidemic proportions.”
It highlighted the disproportionate restrictions placed on Muslims manifesting or practicing their faith, limits on their access to citizenship, the socioeconomic exclusions they face, and the pervasive stigmatization of Muslim communities. These forms of discrimination, in the private and public spheres, “often make it difficult for a Muslim to be a Muslim,” the UN’s special rapporteur said in the report.
Muslims are frequently targeted based on visible characteristics of their faith, according to the report, such as their names, skin color and religious attire, including headscarves. The study also highlighted “the triple levels of discrimination” that Muslim women face because of their “gender, ethnicity and faith.”
The report — titled Countering Islamophobia/Anti-Muslim Hatred to Eliminate Discrimination and Intolerance Based on Religion or Belief — also examines “how Islamophobia perpetuates a vicious circle whereby state policy validates private Islamophobic attitudes and actions, and the prevalence of such attitudes can propel state policies that penalize Muslims; with stark consequences for the enjoyment of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief.”
It concludes that “cumulatively, in some contexts, such actions may amount to the level of coercion as prohibited under international law.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the meeting: “Unfortunately, far too often stereotypes are further compounded by elements of the media and some in positions of power.
“Anti-Muslim bigotry is sadly in line with other distressing trends we are seeing globally: a resurgence in ethno-nationalism, neo-Nazism, stigma and hate speech targeting vulnerable populations including Muslims, Jews, some minority Christian communities, as well as others.”
Although acts of intolerance might not always be recorded in official statistics, they “degrade people’s dignity and our common humanity,” Guterres said.
“Discrimination diminishes us all,” he added. “As the Holy Qur’an reminds us: nations and tribes were created to know one another.”
Calling for social cohesion and an end to bigotry, the UN chief said that fighting discrimination, racism and xenophobia is a priority for the organization.
Other guests at the meeting included President of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, OIC Secretary-General Yousef Al-Othaimeen, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, and the foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan.